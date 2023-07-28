Regional News
U.S. Senate Votes to Curb Farmland Purchases by China, Iran, North Korea, Russia
WASHINGTON — U.S. senators approved bipartisan amendments to the annual defense policy bill Tuesday night that would prohibit China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from purchasing U.S. farmland and screen American investment in high-tech ventures on foreign adversary soil.
By a 91-7 vote, the lawmakers approved a measure that would require a review of — and direct the president to halt or waive — agricultural land transactions by the four nations.
The amendment would empower the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to evaluate land deals. The committee already reviews other inbound investment transactions,
Of the 40 million acres of U.S. forest and farmland owned by foreign investors at the end of 2021, China accounted for 383,935 acres, or less than 1%, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on foreign land holdings.
The 2022 purchase of 300 acres by a Chinese-owned corn processing company near an Air Force base in North Dakota triggered concern among some lawmakers, as did the discovery in February of a Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over Montana, home to many U.S. nuclear missiles.
The amendment was co-sponsored by Republican Sens. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Steve Daines of Montana, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Ted Cruz of Texas, Kevin Cramer, and John Hoeven of North Dakota, Katie Britt of Alabama, and Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio.
“In recent years, our country has seen firsthand attempts by our near-peer competitors to acquire land adjacent to our military bases,” Rounds said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “In 2020, a Chinese-led company planned to build a wind energy farm project near Del Rio, Texas, only miles away from Laughlin Air Force base, where U.S. pilots are trained.”
State lawmakers blocked the wind farm project in 2021 but recently gave it a green light after a company from Spain backed it instead.
As of 2021, Canadian investors held the largest amount of forest and farmland, followed by the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany, according to the USDA.
Investment abroad
Senators also voted 91-6 on an amendment to screen investment by U.S. companies in China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia in high-tech sectors, including artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductors, satellite communications, and quantum computing.
Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas have been pushing legislation since 2021 that would monitor the offshoring of supply chains in industries and locations with national security implications.
The annual defense bill “tackles the toughest national security issues facing our nation,” Casey said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “And the technological competition with the People’s Republic of China is certainly at the top of that list.”
“Right now, we’re in competition with a communist government that doesn’t play by the rules,” he continued in remarks before the vote. “The Chinese government employs economic espionage, and it exploits the United States’ open research and innovation to build up its own capabilities.”
U.S. outbound investment totaled $6.58 trillion at the end of 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Most were concentrated in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, and Canada. Just over $1 trillion landed in Latin America and the Western Hemisphere, while roughly $951 million went to Asia and the Pacific. The Middle East and Africa were near the bottom of the list, with just over $80 million and $46 million, respectively.
The Casey-Cornyn amendment would require U.S. corporations and other entities to notify the Secretary of the Treasury prior to a deal.
Unlike foreign investment that comes into the U.S., no federal mechanism screens the dollars American companies are investing outside the nation.
Defense bill
The National Defense Authorization Act is the annual defense policy bill that continues defense policies, nuclear weapons programs and authorizes defense-related spending.
Lawmakers often use the massive bill as a vehicle for various policy matters because Congress consistently enacts the legislation each year. After the Senate bill is passed, it will go to a conference committee with a House-passed bill that targets abortion access, transgender health, and racial equity.
The legislation does not appropriate money for the Department of Defense and other relevant federal agencies. Rather, the bill authorizes how the funds should be spent.
The 2022 NDAA authorized $768.2 billion.
by Ashley Murray, Virginia Mercury
Regional News
Alleged Virginia Encounters Among Cases Cited in Congressional UFO Hearing
WASHINGTON — During an otherworldly hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday, lawmakers and witnesses launched accusations that the Pentagon is stonewalling Congress and the public from information about unidentified anomalous phenomena, more often referred to as UFOs.
That includes a 2014 encounter when a “dark gray or black cube inside a clear sphere” traveled within 50 feet of two U.S. fighter jets off the coast of Virginia, according to witness testimony.
The enigma brought together both Democratic and Republican lawmakers on a GOP-led U.S. House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee in imploring high-ranking military and intelligence officials to clear the air on potential malevolent activity, clandestine military weapons development, or even the existence of extraterrestrial life.
“The lack of transparency regarding UAPs has fueled wild speculation and debate for decades, eroding public trust in the very institutions that are meant to serve and protect them, as is evidenced by the large number of people we have here,” said Wisconsin GOP Rep. Glenn Grothman, chair of the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs.
“We must demand transparency from the Department of Defense, our intelligence community, and our defense industry on the UAP work,” Grothman said in his opening statement.
The discovery in February of a Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over Montana days after it entered U.S. airspace above Alaska heightened anxiety and attention about UAPs, traditionally referred to as unidentified flying objects. The balloon traversed the contiguous U.S. and was shot down by the U.S. military off the coast of South Carolina. China’s government denied the craft’s spying capabilities.
Lawmakers on the oversight panel displayed wide-ranging skepticism, raising conjecture and questions about possible involvement from defense contractors, cover-ups of crash sites and debris, and harassment and intimidation of both military and commercial pilots who report sightings.
“Pilots have reported encounters for years. Because of the stigma around reporting these incidents, we still don’t have a complete picture of actually what’s going on, particularly as our witnesses will testify on the civilian side,” subcommittee ranking member Robert Garcia of California said.
But Pentagon officials say they take the public interest in UAPs “seriously.”
“The Department is fully committed to openness and accountability to the American people, which it must balance with its obligation to protect sensitive information, sources, and methods. DoD also committed to timely and thorough reporting to Congress,” Sue Gough, Defense Department spokesperson, said in a written response to States Newsroom.
Unexplained encounters
Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Fravor recounted for the panel his high-profile story, now declassified, of when he and other F-18 Super Hornet jet pilots in 2004 witnessed a white object in the shape of a “Tic Tac” mint or “propane tank” hovering over choppy whitewater off the Southern California coast on a clear, calm day.
As he and fellow pilots flew within a half mile of the object, “it rapidly accelerated and disappeared right in front of our aircraft. Our wingman, roughly 8,000 feet above us, also lost (sight of it). We immediately turned to investigate the whitewater only to find that it was also gone,” Fravor testified.
The crew soon got word from air controllers that the object had traveled 60 miles in less than a minute.
Crews watching the radar had detected objects in prior weeks descending “rapidly” from 80,000 feet to 20,000 feet and then hovering for hours before going straight back up, Fravor told the panel.
The object “was far superior in performance to my brand new F/A-18F and did not operate with any of the known aerodynamic principles that we expect for objects that fly in our atmosphere,” Fravor said in his testimony.
Beyond a debrief, Fravor said no further investigation of the incident occurred.
Ryan Graves, former U.S. Navy F-18 pilot and current executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, told the panel that UAP sightings became an “open secret” among aircrew stationed near Virginia Beach, Virginia.
After an upgrade to their radar system, service members began detecting tracks with infrared sensors, which they initially dismissed as software glitches until the pilots physically corroborated the objects, Graves testified.
A “pivotal incident” occurred in 2014 during an air combat training mission 10 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, Graves said. That’s when pilots in Graves’ squadron saw a clear sphere with a gray cube inside hovering “motionless against the wind” at the GPS location and altitude where the training was to begin.
“The jets, only 100 feet apart, were forced to take evasive action. They terminated the mission immediately and returned to base. Our squadron submitted a safety report, but there was no official acknowledgment of the incident and no further mechanism to report the sightings,” Graves testified.
The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act required the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to begin submitting annual reports about UAPs to Congress. The initial report was published in January.
NASA announced in June 2022 that the agency would begin studying UAPs from “a scientific perspective,” focusing on identifying current data and how best to collect data in the future.
The 2022 defense policy bill also triggered the Pentagon to establish the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in coordination with the ODNI to investigate UAP near military installations.
Gough says the Pentagon “welcomes the opportunity to speak with any former or current government employee or contractor who believes they have information relevant to the historical review.”
“These individuals are still obligated to protect classified information and may not disclose classified information to the media, the public, or anyone who does not have proper access to such information, including the appropriate clearance level and need-to-know. These lifelong obligations extend to a public congressional hearing,” Gough said.
“There is no impediment to AARO receiving all UAP-related information, past or present, regardless of level or origin of classification. By law, AARO may receive all UAP-related information at all levels of classification, regardless of whether the original classification authority for such information is within DoD or the Intelligence Community,” Gough continued.
Defense Department officials also maintain there is no evidence to support many theories discussed during the hearing.
In response to claims made during the hearing that secret defense contracts could be related to UAP investigations or that service members have been injured while examining crash sites, Gough said the Pentagon “has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any (government) programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”
House members flock to hearing
The high-profile hearing attracted the participation of several House members who do not officially sit on the subcommittee.
Members waived onto the panel for the headline-grabbing event, including GOP Reps. Tim Burchett and Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Anna Paulina Luna and Matt Gaetz of Florida, Eric Burlison of Missouri, and Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
Republican 2024 presidential race candidate Vivek Ramaswamy released a statement Wednesday urging the panel to ask whether the government has evidence of extraterrestrial life, find and reveal the names of officials with first-hand knowledge of UAP crash sites, and probe whether private corporations are involved in UAP programs.
“This is an issue of government transparency. We can’t trust a government that does not trust its people,” said Burchett. “We’re not bringing little green men or flying saucers into the hearing. … We’re here to uncover the facts.”
Burchett told Fox News Live on Sunday that he is “100%” certain the federal government is covering up information about unidentified objects.
Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida asked David Grusch, a former Department of Defense task force member, about the existence of satellite imagery of UAP.
“I personally reviewed both what we call overhead collection and from other strategic and tactical platforms that I could not even explain prosaically. I have a degree in physics by the way,” testified Grusch, a former National Reconnaissance Office representative on the Defense Department’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force.
“I’m aware that you guys have not seen these reports, unfortunately, and I don’t know why,” he continued.
Lawmakers said they will continue to push the administration to improve transparency and reduce stigma for both military and commercial pilots who report sightings.
“It shouldn’t take the potential for nonhuman origin to bring us together,” Moskowitz said.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
The Director of National Intelligence referred all inquiries to the Defense Department.
by Ashley Murray, Virginia Mercury
Regional News
Plagued by Teacher Shortages, Some States Turn to Fast-Track Credentialing
Faced with alarming teacher shortages, Virginia last month agreed to partner with a for-profit online teacher credentialing company, hoping to get more teachers into classrooms faster and without the higher tuition costs of traditional colleges and universities.
While some of the Virginia education board members had qualms about the process, they agreed to give it a try due to the nagging high teacher vacancy rate. The board unanimously approved a three-year pilot program and partnered with one of the bigger companies in the fast-track credentialing business, iteach.
Such companies pledge they will get a candidate teacher-ready in about a year. The iteach program includes online courses, after which candidates are placed in classrooms, with some supervision and the agreement of the school districts.
According to state statistics, Virginia had more than 3,500 full-time teacher vacancies for the 2022-23 school year, which is about a 4.5% rate, though vacancies in some specialties are higher. The situation was worse than the year before, the statistics showed.
Daniel Gecker, a then-member of the state board of education who voted for the online certification plan, said he agreed only because the program is a three-year pilot and an “opportunity to gather data.”
“We are in the middle of a fairly significant teacher shortage,” Gecker said in an interview. “Having the online-trained teachers is better than having the untrained subs we’ve been having.”
He said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, it probably would have been possible to make up the teacher gap with better retention. “Post-pandemic, the gulf is just too wide; we can’t fill it with better retention and people coming out of school.”
Virginia is just the latest state to turn to for-profit teacher certification companies in an urgent effort to recruit and train more teachers. The states hope the new paths to certification will help ease the shortages, but critics argue those who take the programs are not as well trained as traditionally credentialed teachers and will do a disservice to young students.
States have other options to address the teacher shortage, including lowering standards to bring in more recruits.
Education Week reported last year that about a dozen states had relaxed teacher credentialing standards or were considering doing so. California lawmakers decided in 2021 to allow aspiring teachers to eliminate two different exams as long as they had taken courses to address basic skills and the subject matter they intend to teach. Oklahoma enacted a law last year to remove the requirement for a general education exam.
Some states are pressing “temporary” teachers into service. Arizona last year allowed substitute teachers to take full-time positions to address the teacher shortage in that state. In addition, a law passed last year allows Arizona teacher candidates working toward a college degree to teach at the same time.
Iteach is working in 11 states, according to its website: Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. The Mississippi Teacher Licensure Commission, a panel created to evaluate such programs for that state, unanimously recommended iteach as a certification provider at the commission’s meeting July 7. That recommendation now goes to the state board of education.
Virginia relying more heavily on provisional licenses to fill teacher shortages
Another large company, Teachers of Tomorrow, is working in nine states, though its credentials may be in jeopardy in Texas, where the company has been placed on probation after state regulators found the company misled potential teachers in its advertising and hadn’t shown that its training was based in research.
Iteach has been accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, which credentials traditional educator training colleges. Andrew Rozell, president of certification at iteach, said it is the only for-profit program of its kind so credentialed.
The for-profit companies are separate and different from online university programs, such as Western Governors University or Southern New Hampshire University, which also have teacher education courses but are not focused on quick credentialing. The for-profit credentialing firms tout their ability to get people into classrooms within a year or 18 months, depending on when they begin.
Serious need
Nationwide, teacher shortages are just as bad as in Virginia, particularly in rural or low-income inner-city school districts. A working paper from Brown University “conservatively” estimated that as of August 2022, there were 36,000 teacher vacancies across the United States.
And the paper noted that those vacancies are not distributed equally. “The vacancy rate per 10,000 students is more than 159 times as high in Mississippi as it is in Missouri,” the authors wrote. The paper found a shortage of 0.43 teachers per 10,000 students in Missouri and 68.59 teachers per 10,000 in Mississippi.
By taking the step to help fill the vacancies, the Virginia state education board was following Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Directive No. 3 to address the teacher shortage, in part by reducing “red tape associated with teacher licensure, while assuring high standards.”
Iteach fills that criteria, according to Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter, in an email to Stateline. “Governor Youngkin fully supports high-quality alternative pathways to becoming a teacher. The State Board of Education rigorously reviewed iteach data to ensure that iteach will provide school divisions with another effective and efficient option for recruiting and preparing new teachers,” Porter wrote.
The iteach method counts on reducing barriers to time and cost, according to Rozell, “without reducing rigor.” It is designed to take about a year to prepare candidates for initial teaching if they pass state exams.
Then, the newly trained teachers are granted temporary licenses and teach under intermittent observation by iteach professionals who drop into classes, sometimes unannounced. All this occurs with the knowledge of school administrators, who can provide their own support.
Critics question fast-track credentialing
But critics contend that iteach and the other programs that turn out teachers quickly are not subject to the same requirements and depth of instruction as teachers who go the traditional path of four undergraduate years, sometimes at least a year getting a master’s degree, and many months of student teaching under nearly constant supervision by a trained teacher.
Heather Peske, president of the National Council on Teacher Quality, a research and advocacy group, said in a phone interview that for-profit online teaching programs are a “blunt instrument” to address teacher shortages. The programs, she said, don’t consider whether the teachers are qualified for the subjects they will be teaching or whether they will be satisfied with their jobs and stay in the profession or leave after a year or two.
“If you have a fast-track program and your model is entirely online, it begs the question of how they are assuring aspiring teachers get a place to practice … content knowledge and clinical practice,” she said. School districts should tailor recruiting and educating new teachers to the vacancies and needs, she said, which are most often “specialized teachers” such as special education or multi-language learners.
Iteach advertises that its cost for a complete program is $4,399, plus a $99 enrollment fee. Teachers of Tomorrow’s program costs about $5,000.
By contrast, annual average tuition at a four-year institution in education can range from $9,193 at an in-state school to $26,543 at an out-of-state school, according to the website College Tuition Compare, an independent college evaluation site. Elite institutions are higher. Graduate tuition ranges from $10,806 annually to $19,796, the site found.
Iteach’s Rozell said many of the students in his company’s programs are already working in classrooms, as paraprofessionals, aides for special needs kids, or in other non-teaching capacities, and already have some idea of classroom management and other skills needed to be a teacher.
But Peske said the “grow your own” movement, which takes paraprofessionals or other employees and turns them into teachers, while a good idea, still requires “thoughtful clinical experience to prepare them. The notion that you would rely on candidates themselves to be already in the classrooms or already working with students, that concerns me,” she said.
“Someone could have been a paraprofessional working as an aide to a student with disabilities, but may never have had the experience [learning] about neuro-differences in those students or who may never have had a mentor.”
The American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s largest teachers union, in a 2022 report, called for more rigor in teacher training, not less criticizing state efforts to lower the qualifications needed to be a teacher.
“[T]here are more alternative and nontraditional ways to become a teacher in the U.S. than ever before, and unfortunately, many of them are low quality,” the report said.
The teachers union stressed methods that are reflected in traditional training, saying aspiring teachers should get “extensive” classroom experiences “alongside a skilled practitioner over a significant period” and “a strong foundation in subject-area content.”
“We cannot put a bandage on the teacher and school staff shortage by cutting corners and lowering the bar for entry,” the report said.
The biggest knock on the swift accreditation companies came in Texas, where Texas Teachers of Tomorrow, also known as A+ Texas Teachers, has been put on probation. The Texas Education Agency found that the company failed to address numerous deficiencies, including the number of content hours required for teacher candidates and whether they are evaluated regarding whether their existing skills are “appropriate for the certification sought.” The audit came after complaints from school districts and teacher candidates who utilized the firm, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Attempts to reach Texas Teachers of Tomorrow were unsuccessful.
A University of Texas at Austin College of Education 2021 study of teacher preparation nationally found that in every tested subject, “students do better if they have university-certified teachers” and that for low-income students, “having a university-certified teacher can offset half or more of the disadvantages that come from living in poverty.”
In addition, the study showed that university-certified teachers had a 73% retention rate over nine years, while only 59% of “alternatively certified” teachers remained teaching.
But Rozell said that the study was skewed because of the problems with Teachers of Tomorrow. He said an internal survey of his company’s students showed that after the first year in the classroom, 93% said “they were excited to be back next year” and planned to be a teacher for at least five years.
Stateline is a sister publication of the Mercury within States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org. Follow Stateline on Facebook and Twitter.
Health
Fauquier Health Gastroenterology Welcomes Direct Patient Access Program
Earlier this year, in March 2023, Fauquier Health officially welcomed new Gastroenterologist, Ivan Harnden, MD, MBA to the community. Since his arrival, Dr. Harnden has been working diligently to develop a Direct Access Program to make access to colonoscopy screenings easier and more convenient for patients. The Direct Access Program alleviates the need for patients to schedule an in-office visit prior to receiving the colonoscopy procedure.
Colonoscopy is a preventative screening procedure that can help to detect colon cancer early. Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancers and, contrary to popular belief, can affect both men and women equally. Colonoscopies also identify colon polyps, which can be pre-cancerous. Once polyps are identified they can easily be removed, which can help to prevent colon cancer later in life.
“A big focus in gastroenterology, and cancer screening in general, is making sure that we are detecting colon cancer early and hopefully preventing it,” said Dr. Harnden. “We used to start screening at age 50, but in the past few years there have been new guidelines developed. We now recommend that colon cancer screening should start at age 45 for an average risk patient.”
Patients are eligible for the Direct Access Program if they meet screening criteria. This includes patients at average risk, or those with family history or personal history of colon polyps or colon cancer. A patient will go over a quick screening questionnaire with a member of the clinical care team. After completing the necessary criteria check from the questionnaire, the clinical team will then work to schedule the patient for their screening colonoscopy procedure at the hospital without the need for an in-office appointment before the procedure. The patient will receive information on completing their colonoscopy preparation. On the day of the procedure, the patient will have the opportunity to meet with Dr. Harnden beforehand.
Patients in need of a screening colonoscopy can call the Direct Access Program line at 540.316.5990 and leave a voicemail. A member of the clinical care team will return the phone call to discuss next steps.
To learn more about Fauquier Health Gastroenterology, Dr. Ivan Harnden, and the Direct Access Program, we encourage you to listen to the brief podcast in partnership with Virginia Healthcare & Hospital Association. Click Here to listen.
Dr. Harnden is accepting new patients at the Fauquier Health Multispecialty Clinic located at 550 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA 20186. The main office line can be reached by calling 540.316.5940. Additional details about Dr. Harnden can be found at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Regional News
Bipartisan Health Care Bills Spearheaded by North Carolina, Virginia Members of Congress
WASHINGTON — Top lawmakers on the U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee Tuesday unveiled a bipartisan healthcare legislative package that would require accurate billing practices by hospitals, price transparency, and hidden fee disclosures.
Education and Workforce Committee Chair Virginia Foxx said the four bipartisan bills will help increase transparency for patients.
“The Committee is rectifying these issues by marking up four bipartisan bills designed to increase transparency, promote accurate billing practices, and expand health care options for workers and their families,” the North Carolina Republican said in a statement. “By putting forth legislative measures that codify transparent practices, we are delivering lower costs and more options to the American people.”
The bill, H.R. 4509, is known as the Transparency in Billing Act and is backed by Foxx with the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia. It would “require group health plans and health insurance issuers offering group health insurance coverage to only pay claims submitted by hospitals that have in place policies and procedures to ensure accurate billing practices and for other purposes.”
“Transparency in health care is essential for fostering meaningful competition, which keeps costs in check for both consumers and employers,” Scott said in a statement.
If signed into law, that bill would go into effect in January of next year.
Another bill in the package, H.R. 4507, written by Republican Rep. Bob Good of Virginia and Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California, would “promote transparency in health coverage and reform pharmacy benefit management services with respect to group health plans.”
Good and DeSaulnier are the top lawmakers on the Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions Subcommittee.
The price transparency for a group health plan and a health insurance issuer offering group health insurance would include disclosures of claims payment policies and practices, periodic financial disclosure, information on cost-sharing and payments with respect to any out-of-network coverage, and data on enrollment, disenrollment, rating practices and the number of claims that are denied, among other requirements.
The third bill was introduced by Republican Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon and Democratic Reps. Mark Takano of California and Kathy Manning of North Carolina.
That bill, the Health DATA Act, would ensure that fiduciaries “are not contractually restricted from receiving cost or quality of care information about their plan.”
A fiduciary is someone who runs a health insurance plan based solely on the interest of participants and beneficiaries.
The fourth bill, H.R. 4508, introduced by Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut and Republican Rep. Erin Houchin of Indiana, aims to strengthen compensation disclosure requirements for pharmacy benefit managers and third-party administrators to fiduciaries.
The committee will mark up all four bills on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. Eastern.
by Ariana Figueroa, Virginia Mercury
Local News
Wildlife Center at Boyce continues to grow; 2,450 patients treated and released last year
As the non-profit Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC), located in Boyce, looks toward its annual upscale fundraising banquet at Long Branch historic house and farm at Millwood on September 9, it reflects on record growth at the center these past 12 months.
First, there was a staff increase to cope with the extra work, and the permanent veterinarian, Dr. Jennifer Riley, was afforded more help as she cared for 3,406 wildlife patients, 2,450 of which were treated, rehabilitated, and released back into the wild. Apart from hiring a veterinary associate for the Riley-led practice, the center, due to increased volume of animals and visitors, hired more front office staff and directors of development and education. Some 20 interns bolster the staff annually.
In addition to veterinary medicine and rehab services, the center held 81 educational programs for some 4,000 participants and fielded 23,000 hotline calls regarding wild animals in distress.
In a letter to members, top BRWC officials, Russell B. McKelway, chair; Heather Shank-Givens, vice chair; and Annie Bradfield, executive director, described what they called “another area of primary importance to the overall health of wildlife, humans, and our ecosystems” as research. The center is participating in several ongoing research studies involving avian flu, rabies, barred owl genetics, zoonotic parasites, wildlife trafficking, and emerging zoonotic diseases. Partner organizations include Tufts University, Virginia Department of Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wisconsin and Richmond Universities, and Virginia Tech.
Boosting its upcoming fundraising dinner of Saturday, September 9, the governing group said: “You will be supporting our purchase of medical supplies, veterinary medicine, food, shelter, and rehabilitation services for animals in need, and expanding our educational programs to reach more people in our community and across the country.”
BRWC receives no public financial support, relying entirely on private donations. Its mission is “to protect and conserve native wildlife by integrating veterinary medicine, rehabilitation, public education, professional training and research.”
For dinner information, contact Trish Carter at trish@blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Regional News
Lawyer fees draw scrutiny as Camp Lejeune claims stack up
David and Adair Keller started their married life together in 1977 at Camp Lejeune, a military training base on the Atlantic Coast in Jacksonville, North Carolina. David was a Marine Corps field artillery officer then, and they lived together on the base for about six months.
But that sojourn had an outsize impact on their lives.
Forty years later, in January 2018, Adair was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She died six months later at age 68. There’s a chance her illness was caused by toxic chemicals that seeped into the water military families at the base drank, cooked with, and washed with for decades.
When the PACT Act passed last August, David asked a neighbor who worked at a personal injury law firm in Greenville, South Carolina, if he thought he might have a case. Now Keller is filing a
wrongful death claim against the federal government under a section of that measure that allows veterans, their family members, and others who spent at least 30 days at Camp Lejeune between Aug. 1, 1953, and the end of 1987 to seek damages against the government for harm caused by exposure to the toxic water.
The Camp Lejeune Justice Act didn’t attract the spotlight like the aspects of PACT that deal with the harms soldiers experienced from burn pit fumes overseas. But for veterans who served at this North Carolina post, it is the realization of a decades-long effort to hold the government accountable.
As cases begin to proceed through the legal system, some veterans’ advocates worry that families who have already suffered from toxic exposure may get shortchanged by a process that’s supposed to provide them with a measure of closure and financial relief. They support limiting lawyers’ fees, some of which may exceed half of a veteran’s award.
The government estimates as many as a million people were exposed to Camp Lejeune’s contaminated water during the 34-year period covered by the law. Personal injury lawyers have taken notice. In recent months, TV ads trying to drum up business have been impossible to ignore: “If you or a loved one were stationed at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 and developed cancer, call now. You may be entitled to significant compensation.”
During the year that ended in March, TV ads soliciting Camp Lejeune claims reached an estimated $123 million, according to X Ante, a company that tracks mass tort litigation advertising. Camp Lejeune TV ads currently rank third among the top targets for mass tort claims since 2012, behind only asbestos and mesothelioma ($619 million) and Roundup weed killer ($132 million).
“The attorneys have calculated out that they stand to make a pot of money,” said Autrey James, chairman of the American Legion’s Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation Commission. “We need Congress to put caps on how much these attorneys can charge.”
For Keller, a 73-year-old former workers’ compensation lawyer, it’s a matter of accountability. Because of his experience, he came out of retirement last year to represent Camp Lejeune victims. He is now working part-time at the Greenville law firm he spoke with initially, and that now represents his late wife. It currently has roughly 65 Camp Lejeune cases.
Under the law, veterans must first file an administrative claim with the Judge Advocate General of the Navy’s Tort Claims Unit. If, after six months, the Navy hasn’t settled the claim, or if it denies the claim, veterans can file suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
So far, approximately 23,000 claims have been filed with the Navy, none of which have been fully adjudicated, said Patricia Babb, a spokesperson for the Judge Advocate General’s office.
This legal remedy has been a long time coming. In the early 1980s, the Marine Corps learned that three of Camp Lejeune’s water distribution systems were contaminated with industrial chemicals that had seeped into the water from leaking underground storage tanks, industrial spills, and waste disposal sites. The Corps shut them down in the mid-1980s, and the area was declared a hazardous waste site in 1989 under the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund law.
Federal studies later showed that toxic chemicals in the water — benzene, vinyl chloride, and TCE, among others — were present at levels that could have caused a range of cancers and other serious illnesses. In 2012, after an intense lobbying campaign by veterans, Congress passed a law that gave veterans and their families free medical care if they got sick with any of more than a dozen diseases associated with the toxic water.
But thousands of veterans who felt the Navy had stonewalled and delayed addressing the contamination filed civil suits seeking damages. In 2019, the federal government denied all the claims, citing state and federal statutes that shielded the government.
The Camp Lejeune Justice Act opened a two-year window for veterans and their families to pursue cases against the federal government.
And Liz Hartman, the commander of American Legion Post 539 in nearby New Bern, now sees new reason for alarm. Some veterans are signing contingency fee contracts in which they agree to pay lawyers representing them 40% to 60% of any money they receive, Hartman said.
“Many of these people are elderly and very vulnerable, and they’re being preyed upon,” she said.
Personal injury lawyers generally work on a contingency basis. If they win the case, they receive a portion of the award, often one-third. If they lose, they get nothing. The firm Keller is working
with charges 40% for Camp Lejeune cases.
If anything, fees for the Camp Lejeune cases should be lower than usual, not higher, said Matt Webb, senior vice president for legal reform policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform.
“The PACT Act changed the burden of proof and made it so much easier for claimants to win their cases,” he said. Under the law, the evidence must show that the exposure was as likely as not to have caused the harm, rather than having to prove that there’s a greater than 50% chance that the claim is true, called a “preponderance” standard.
In addition, the law requires that any award a veteran receives be offset by any amount they received in a disability payment or health benefit related to their condition. This could substantially reduce the amount of their award.
Veterans “could end up owing money,” Webb said. “I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but particularly if a lawyer is taking a huge chunk in fees, it could happen.”
Trial lawyers say a marginally lower burden of proof doesn’t mean the cases will be easy to win.
It’s a new law with no case law or judicial opinions to refer to, said Mike Cox, a Livonia, Michigan, lawyer and former Marine infantryman who was stationed at Camp Lejeune in the early 1980s. He’s now representing more than 200 veterans in such cases.
Many of the diseases and conditions people developed are not among those the government acknowledges may be linked to the contaminated water, Cox said. Even for veterans whose illnesses are recognized by the government, lawyers will have to show where they were based, what kind of cancer they have, and their level of toxic exposure, he said. His fee for representing these veterans is 33% of any award they receive.
In addition to proving they were stationed at Camp Lejeune during the years covered by the law, “the claimant also must demonstrate to the Navy he/she is suffering from an injury that is related to the exposure to (or ingestion of) contaminated water,” said Babb, the Judge Advocate General spokesperson.
With stories circulating of attorney contingency fees that could potentially eat up more than half of veterans’ awards, some lawmakers have stepped in.
Under a bill proposed by Reps. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Mark Takano (D-Calif.), Camp Lejeune attorney fees would be capped at 20% in cases settled as administrative claims and 33.3% in those filed as civil lawsuits in court.
Another House proposal, introduced by Reps. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) and Mike Bost (R-Ill.) is identical to one introduced in the Senate by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), which would cap fees at 12% and 17% under similar circumstances.
According to David Keller, based on his conversations with other lawyers, “nobody is objecting to something that is reasonable,” such as caps at 20% and 33%.
Many of Keller’s clients are older men who are really sick and probably won’t live long, he said. Some tell him they’re reluctant to sue the government.
“What I say to them is, ‘When we signed the contract with Uncle Sam, we gave Uncle Sam a blank check for our arms, our legs, and maybe even our lives. But we didn’t sign a blank check to get a serious disease from contaminated water, either them or their spouses or children.”
By Michelle Andrews | KFF Health News
KFF Health News , formerly known as Kaiser Health News (KHN), is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.
