U.S. Senator Mark Warner statement on the proposed change to Community Reinvestment Act regulations

Punishing Russia:

The United States must continue to hold Russia accountable for its unwarranted invasion of Ukraine. We cannot sit idly by as disturbing reports flood our television screens and newsfeeds about the atrocities being committed by Putin and his army. There are now multiple accounts of Russian soldiers torturing and executing innocent Ukrainians throughout the country. If accurate, these deliberate and unlawful killings of unarmed civilians amount to war crimes and genocide. The United States cannot allow this to go unchecked, and last week I voted for, and the House passed, bipartisan legislation to ensure the White House is collecting and documenting evidence of Putin’s abominations should the time come that he stands trial for his actions. Further, the House also voted to codify into federal law the ban on Russian energy imports into the United States. The oil and gas industry provided the Kremlin with 39% of its federal budget revenue and made up 60% of total Russian exports in recent years. Marinating significant pressure on the Russian energy sector is crucial to crippling Putin’s economy and draining the Nation of its financial resources.

Defending NATO Against Politics:

Last week, the House considered House Resolution 831, a resolution regarding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also known as NATO. The resolution, a copy of which can be found here, resolved that the House take four actions. The first two, which I support, are for Congress to 1) reaffirm support for NATO and 2) reaffirm support for Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression. Had the resolution ended there, I would have voted for it.

Unfortunately, the second two recommended actions inject politics into the historic military alliance. By urging NATO to 3) “adopt a new Strategic Concept for NATO” to “strengthen democratic institutions within NATO member, partner, and aspirant countries,” the resolution encourages NATO to formally involve itself in the domestic politics of its member nations. The resolution also 4) encourages NATO to create a new “Center for Democratic Resilience,” a new political bureaucracy within NATO that will implement this new “Strategic Concept” and pull resources away from the military mission for which NATO was originally created. Because I could not support these last two controversial action items, I voted against the resolution.

The NATO alliance must remain strong so that when it becomes necessary for NATO to act militarily, it is not weakened or divided by internal politics. Instead, NATO must be clear in its military mission and effective in securing a swift and decisive victory for America and our men and women who are sacrificed on the battlefield.

Standing for Life:

As the Representative for the Sixth District, I will always serve as a voice for the voiceless and a defender of the defenseless. To that end, since the beginning of the 117th Congress, I have cosponsored 21 bills that promote life and protect the most vulnerable among us. Below are just a handful of examples of the legislation I have supported over the past year and a half. Additionally, I am proud that my proven track record as a Pro-Life legislator has earned me an “A+” rating from Susan B. Anthony List is one of the Nation’s most prominent pro-life organizations. Further, I will continue to hold the Biden Administration accountable for its pro-abortion policies, and recently, I demanded that Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra, commit to upholding federal law by ensuring no taxpayer dollars go to fund abortions or organizations that provide them, like Planned Parenthood.

H.R. 619, the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act – ensures any baby born alive after a botched abortion will be entitled to the medical care they rightfully deserve

H.R. 18, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act – makes permanent the long-standing Hyde Amendment as well as similar provisions banning federal funding of abortion by ensuring that no federal dollars are used to pay for abortion and health plans that include abortion

H.R. 6060, the Conscience Protection Act – strengthens the rights of health care providers to object to medical procedures, namely abortion, that they hold serious moral or religious objections to

H.R. 541, the Defund Planned Parenthood Act – restricts all federal funding for Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc. or any of its affiliates or clinics

H.R. 1080, Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act – provides common-sense protections for unborn children at 20 weeks after fertilization, a point at which there is significant scientific evidence that abortion inflicts tremendous pain on the unborn



Protecting Women’s Sports:

Last week, I joined my colleagues in writing to the President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regarding the Title IX violations that took place during the Division One College Swimming and Diving Championship – and more broadly throughout the whole season. Recently a transgender swimmer was allowed to compete and win the women’s Division I National Championship in the 500-yard freestyle. The decision prevented Virginia Tech student, RéKa György, from participating in the event, and it took away the rightful championship from University of Virginia student, Emma Weyant. These two women and countless others have dedicated their lives to excellence in their sport. Action must be taken to ensure our daughters can continue to compete on a level playing field. The full letter can be found here.



Improving Veterans Healthcare:

The current patient advocate tracking system (PATS) at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) allows for tracking and reporting by agency officials, but not the patient. That is why, in an effort to improve patient care at the VA, I recently co-sponsored H.R.5754, the Patient Advocate Tracker Act. This legislation would require the VA to create an electronic system for Veterans to submit complaints regarding health care services they receive. The system will allow a Veteran to file a complaint electronically with the patient advocate and view the status of the complaint, including interim and final actions that have been taken. This important bill will lead to more accountability at the VA and help ensure our Veterans receive the care they have earned and deserve.



VMI Boxing:

Last Tuesday, I was pleased to honor the Virginia Military Institute Club Boxing Team, which recently won the United States Intercollegiate Boxing Association National Championships in Atlanta, Georgia. This victory marks the program’s second national title in seven years, the last of which came in 2015. Throughout this year’s tournament, the team amassed an impressive 20-8 record, scoring six knockouts, one technical knockout, nine unanimous decisions, and four split decisions. Of the fourteen cadets competing, five won individual national championship belts, while another seven took home silver medals. Each of these national champions and runners-up also earned All-American individual honors for their stellar performances in their respective weight classes. The team’s coach, Joe Shafer, credited their win to preparation, dedication, and hard work. Coach Shafer said, “We represented the Institute with a fighting spirit: honoring VMI’s history, upholding the passions of our forefathers, and personifying the principles of excellence for VMI.” The cadets certainly showcased the very best of the Virginia Military Institute, and the Commonwealth congratulates them for this impressive victory.



COVID-19 Update:

Last week in Virginia there was an average of 9.0 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 8.5 cases one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 3.4%, the same as last week. For more information, click here.

