Uncover the Bountiful Harvest of Fall: Join the Earth Connections Series for an exploration of wild edible plants

Nature has always provided us with a wealth of resources, and the fall season brings forth a tapestry of colors and flavors in the Blue Ridge Mountains. For those eager to delve into the secrets of wild edible plants, the Earth Connections Series presents a captivating event: “Fall Wild Edible Plants.” Led by renowned outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch, this full-day hike promises to be an enlightening adventure, offering participants an opportunity to explore the wonders of nature’s pantry.

Taking place on September 30, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the event will commence at the historic Carriage Barn, nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tim MacWelch, a seasoned professional in outdoor education, will guide the participants through a captivating journey, unraveling the secrets of both native and non-native species of useful plants found in the region.

With a focus on seasonal wild edible and medicinal plants, MacWelch’s expertise will provide invaluable insights into the various plants’ identification, preparation, and potential benefits. Participants will have the unique opportunity to gather their own food from the wild, discovering the flavors and nutritional value that lie just beyond the beaten path.

To enhance the learning experience, each participant will receive a full-color copy of MacWelch’s Fall Wild Edible Plants manual. This comprehensive guide will serve as a valuable resource, ensuring that the knowledge gained during the hike remains accessible long after the event concludes.

Registration for this extraordinary experience is priced at $127 per person, a small investment for the wealth of knowledge and memories that will be gained. It is important to note that registration fees are non-refundable, highlighting the exclusivity and demand for this immersive encounter with nature. To secure a spot, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Advanced Survival Training website at http://www.advancedsurvivaltraining.com/ and complete the registration process.

Limited to a maximum of 15 registrants, this intimate gathering ensures that each participant receives personalized attention from Tim MacWelch. While the course is open to individuals aged 13 and above, it is essential to possess a minimum level of physical fitness to fully enjoy the hike.

Come rain or shine, the event will proceed as scheduled. Nature’s elements only add to the authentic experience, so participants are advised to come prepared. Carrying water, dressing in layers to accommodate changing weather conditions, and wearing sturdy shoes are essential for comfort and safety throughout the day.

Upon arrival at Sky Meadows State Park, participants will be required to present proof of pre-registration at the Contact Station. The park’s address is 11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144. For additional information or inquiries, interested individuals can reach out to Sky Meadows State Park directly by emailing SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov or calling 540-592-3556.

Embarking on the “Fall Wild Edible Plants” journey with Tim MacWelch promises an unforgettable experience, immersing participants in the beauty and bounty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Discovering the remarkable variety of seasonal wild edible and medicinal plants will open new doors to appreciating the gifts of nature and our deep connection to the natural world.