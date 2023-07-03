Crime/Court
Undercover sting operation arrests Fairfax man on child exploitation charges
In a notable act of diligent crime fighting, the Front Royal Police Department has carried out a successful undercover operation leading to the arrest of an adult male suspected of soliciting minors for sexual purposes. The operation was part of a proactive initiative set to protect the most vulnerable members of our society, our children, from potential threats lurking in the online space.
The operation, launched on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, witnessed detectives posing as underage victims online to expose individuals seeking to exploit minors sexually. The suspect, unaware that he was communicating with an undercover officer, solicited explicit materials and photos from what he believed to be a minor under the age of 15.
The man in question, identified as Roberto V. Picha, a 57-year-old resident of Fairfax, VA, was apprehended when he arrived at a prearranged meeting place within Front Royal, expecting to meet the minor he had been engaging with online. Unbeknownst to him, Picha was walking into a carefully planned sting operation set up by the local police force.
Following his arrest on July 3, 2023, Picha was transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail. After appearing before the magistrate, he was denied bond, and a court date for the offenses has been scheduled for August 3, 2023, in the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Picha faces serious charges, including violations of §§ 18.2-374.3 and 18.2-370 of the Virginia Code, relating to the use of communication systems to facilitate offenses involving children and taking indecent liberties with children. Given the severity of these crimes, the law will likely come down hard on him, sending a strong message to others who may contemplate engaging in such heinous activities.
The Front Royal Police Department’s actions highlight their continued efforts as active members of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Their initiative is a reminder that our local forces are diligently working to safeguard our children’s innocence and ensure their safety from online predators. They request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of minors reach out to them promptly.
Authorities seek information on Timothy Thomas Comer in connection to Elkton homicide
In a grim turn of events, the Page County Sheriff’s Office is delving into a homicide case involving a 69-year-old male victim. The crime took place on Thursday, June 29, in the 5600 block of Jollett Road in Elkton.
Following a distress call at approximately 5:05 pm on the incident day, first responders rushed to the scene, where they found Gregory Lee Williams deceased from an apparent gunshot wound on his property.
Investigative teams from the Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) immediately responded to the distressing scene, treating the incident as a homicide. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations stepped in to assist with the processing of the crime scene.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Cave was apprised of the incident from the onset and has been furnishing resources as required. Subsequently, Williams’ body was moved to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy.
Currently, the focus of the investigation has honed in on a person of interest identified as 56-year-old Timothy Thomas Comer. The Page County Sheriff’s Office has advised the public to consider Comer armed and dangerous, urging them not to approach him.
Recently, a report came in about a sighting of Comer on Thoroughfare Road in Elkton. He was last seen on foot, wearing black pants and a black shirt.
The Sheriff’s Office appeals to anyone with information on Comer or his whereabouts to contact Lt. Kenneth Boyd or Captain Tim Lansberry at the Page County Sheriff’s Office at (540)743-6571. As the investigation is active and ongoing, the authorities appreciate the public’s cooperation and assistance.
As the Sheriff’s Office and other authorities work tirelessly to solve this tragic case, the community is urged to remain vigilant and supportive. Sheriff Chad Cubbage assures the public that investigators are examining every tip and piece of information swiftly and thoroughly, despite some details not being shared publicly to maintain the investigation’s integrity.
Culpeper County Sheriff and three others indicted on federal bribery charges
A web of corruption was unveiled as the Sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia, and three associates face severe allegations of bribery, conspiracy, and fraud.
A shocking indictment was revealed today, implicating the Sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia, and three other Virginia men in a far-reaching conspiracy involving bribery in exchange for law enforcement badges and credentials. This stunning revelation not only threatens to shake the trust of local communities in law enforcement but also underscores the significant repercussions of violations of public trust.
Sheriff Scott Howard Jenkins, 51, and associates Rick Tariq Rahim, 55, Fredric Gumbinner, 64, and James Metcalf, 60, have been charged with offenses stemming from what investigators describe as a deep-seated corruption scheme. According to the indictment, from as early as April 2019, Jenkins accepted bribes in the form of cash and campaign contributions amounting to at least $72,500.
In exchange for these bribes, Jenkins allegedly appointed each bribe payer as an auxiliary deputy sheriff, issuing them Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and identification cards. Jenkins is even reported to have informed the recipients that the law enforcement credentials authorized them to carry concealed firearms across all states without needing a permit.
One incident involves Jenkins assisting Rahim in acquiring approval for a petition to restore his firearms rights, which misleadingly stated that Rahim resided in Culpeper County.
“Our elected officials are expected to uphold the rule of law, not abuse their power for their own personal, financial gain,” said United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, as he castigated Jenkins for his betrayal of the community’s trust.
In the face of these serious allegations, Jenkins and his associates are now expected to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. If convicted, each could face severe prison terms – up to 20 years for each count of honest-services mail and wire fraud, and up to 10 years for each count of federal programs bribery.
These events serve as a sobering reminder of the duty and trust entrusted to public officials and the severe consequences they face when this trust is breached.
An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Former Hilda J. Barbour teacher motions hearing continued to July 27 as defense prepares to review ‘hours’ of potential video evidence
In the first of two cases of general public interest called on the Friday, June 23 morning docket of Warren County Circuit Court, former Hilda J. Barbour preschool teacher Kayla Ann Bennett, who is accused of the physical abuse of two of her students, appeared with defense counsel Thomas Plofchan Jr. for a motion hearing.
After Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell acknowledged some typos in the Grand Jury indictments clarifying that four of the six charges are misdemeanors and two felonies, discussion turned toward future scheduling. Bell noted that while he was “comfortable” in setting a trial date at this point, there were “hours” of video evidence for the defense to review. That evidence was later explained as primarily interviews with students and staff at the school.
Defense attorney Plofchan made it clear that despite the amount of potential evidence involved, his client did not want to waive her speedy trial rights. Judge Daryl Funk noted that if a trial date was not going to be set at this hearing, a continuance would be necessary to give defense counsel time for review of potential evidence and how that evidence might impact pre-trial discussion between the commonwealth and defense.
An initially suggested date of July 17 was rejected due to conflicting personal scheduling of defense counsel, leading to an agreed-upon date of July 27 on the morning docket. With the case continued to that date just over a month away, the hearing was adjourned, leading to the departure of about half of the spectators in the courtroom.
Bennett remains free on bond. The alleged offenses are cited as occurring between January 4 through May 5 of this year. The grand jury returned the indictments on June 12.
Background
In a June 12 press release, the public schools administration stated:
“Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) was notified today, June 12, 2023, that Kayla Bennett, a Hilda J. Barbour Elementary preschool teacher at the time of the complaint, was charged with two felony counts of Cruelty/Injure Child and four misdemeanor charges of Assault and Battery.
“WCPS became aware of a complaint concerning Kayla Bennett on May 4, 2023. Child Protective Services and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were immediately contacted, and an investigation was initiated.
“This has been devastating to the children and families directly impacted, but also to the broader school community. The classroom is a place where students should feel safe in an environment that is conducive to learning. Parents entrust their children to our care during the school day, and they should feel that their children are in a safe place.
“WCPS will continue to work with the families affected by these traumatic events and make meaningful changes to ensure that something like this never happens in our community again.
“WCPS appreciates the investigative work conducted by the officers involved in the investigation and for helping to make our schools a safe place for students.”
In what is believed to be a related matter, Warren County Public Schools Administration released a statement on June 22 regarding teacher certification processes citing “the horrific and traumatizing events that have occurred.” That statement notes that when the school system contacted the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) about the decertification of an unnamed teacher, “It was discovered that the required documents for licensure of an eligible extension of an expired provisional license were not completed.”
The statement continues to note corrective processes being instituted to prevent a recurrence and concludes by stating: “If your child/children or your family are in need of support, please note that we are here to help. Please do not hesitate to reach out and contact me at any time,” signed by Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger.
Warren County School teacher charged with child cruelty and assault and battery
UPDATE: Parents slam School Board for division’s failure to notify them about alleged child abuse
‘Mental Health issue’ cited as Washbourne offers guilty plea in attack on neighbor Norman Shiflett
Two cases of public interest were in Warren County Circuit Court on Friday, June 23, on the morning docket. Those were in the Assault and Batter, Personal Cruelty cases against former Hilda J. Barbour pre-school teacher Kayla Ann Bennett (see related story), and the Unlawful Wounding case against Troy Allan Washbourne involving an attack on former Front Royal Police Chief Norman Shiflett.
In the latter case, after a break to review statutory guidelines applicable to a plea agreement, Washbourne pleads guilty to one felony count of Unlawful Wounding. After reviewing the parameters of the plea agreement with the defendant, Judge Daryl Funk sentenced Washbourne to 12 months in jail, all suspended; 24 months of supervised probation; and restitution of $658 for out-of-pocket medical expenses incurred by Shiflett at Warren Memorial Hospital as a result of his neighbor’s June 1, 2022 attack while Shiflett was walking his dog.
Parameters of the agreement include that Washboure remains on prescribed medication for what was described as “a mental health issue” and remains on good behavior for the three-year period of the suspended sentence and period of supervised probation. At the end of that period, if he complies with the agreement’s conditions, breaking no laws during that period, the felony charge of Unlawful Wounding will be reduced to a misdemeanor count of the same charge.
Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell told the court that Shiflett was on board with the plea agreement and had been more concerned with the general public safety than what had specifically happened to him in that encounter with an un-medicated Washbourne. His injuries after being confronted by Washbourne, who accused Shiflett of “spreading lies about me,” included “a small fracture of the orbital bone” around his eye. Bell told the court that Shiflett described his neighbor as “a gentle giant” when taking prescribed medication as directed.
The report of responding FRPD Officer R.A. Martin noted that multiple witnesses on the scene verified Shiflett’s account of the attack and identification of Washbourne as the attacker, who had re-entered his car and drove away after the attack. Martin wrote that when he arrived at the Washbourne residence, he spoke to Mrs. Washbourne, who told him her husband “has been suffering from significant paranoia but refuses to seek mental health services.” Officer Martin reported that when talking to Mr. Washbourne, he “continued to speak about how everyone is talking about him and spreading rumors.”
The court wished the defendant well in complying with the plea agreement conditions and set a date in June 2026 to review that compliance and hopefully the reduction of the charge against him to misdemeanor status.
Sheriff’s Office warns residents of on going phone scam involving fictitious jury duty fines
In an alarming revelation, the local Sheriff’s Office has recently issued a warning about an ongoing phone scam where innocent citizens are told they owe fines for missing jury duty. This malicious scam, which preys on the unsuspecting public’s sense of civic duty, has triggered a wave of concern across the community.
The scam operates by deceiving residents into believing they’ve neglected their legal obligations and are facing repercussions. According to reports, the scammers falsely identify themselves as law enforcement personnel, even going as far as to use nonexistent names like Sgt. Waller from the Sheriff’s Office.
Residents have been lured into this scheme by receiving calls stating they owe fines for missed jury duty. In several cases, victims have visited the Sheriff’s Office in person, under the false belief they have a fine to pay.
The Sheriff’s Office has been unequivocal in its response: This is a scam. They’ve clarified that the office never contacts individuals by phone to collect fines for missed jury duty. While a court may indeed issue a warrant for missed jury duty, they will not engage in phone call collections.
This scam is not new to the area. It has been ongoing for an extended period of time, exploiting the trust and vulnerability of citizens. However, with the increasing number of cases, the Sheriff’s Office has felt compelled to issue a public warning.
One challenge for law enforcement is that the source of the calls remains unknown, limiting their ability to stop the scam at its roots. Instead, they are appealing to the public’s vigilance and sense of community to thwart the scammers.
In conclusion, citizens are advised not to engage with such callers, never to disclose personal information over the phone, and definitely not to agree to pay any purported fines. Instead, any concerns should be directly addressed to the Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128. This collective alertness can shield our community from the clutches of such predatory scams and ensure the safety and security of all residents.
Warren County Grand Jury – June 2023 indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ashley Michelle Lopez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tyreke Eston Porter-Gaskins did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of Section 18.2-192, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
On or about April 23, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tyreke Eston Porter-Gaskins did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tyreke Eston Porter-Gaskins did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Clarissa Marie North did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about December 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett Greene, III, did unlawfully and feloniously take, drive or use a motor vehicle having a value of S 1000.00 or more and belonging to Brian Barnett, without the consent of the owner, and in his absence, and with the intent to temporarily deprive the owner of possession thereof, in violation of §18.2-102 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2412-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about December 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett Greene, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule 1 or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about April 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about April 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett Greene, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about April 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett Greene, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, being over the age of sixteen years, appear in any public place or enter upon private property while wearing a mask, hood, or other devices whereby a substantial portion of his face was hidden or covered so as to conceal his identity, and without first having obtained written consent to do so from the owner or tenant, in violation of § 18.2-422 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VIO-532Q-F6
On or about March 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brian Hampton Hogan did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about August 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Patrick Leonard did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 15, 2020, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Manuel Martinez did unlawfully and feloniously commit rape by having sexual intercourse with T.P., when such act was accomplished through the use of the victim’s mental incapacity or physical helplessness, in violation of Section 18.2-61 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: RAP-1128-F9
On or about February 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Traver Dale Sommers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Samantha Elaine Nuckols did unlawfully feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Carla Marie Wright did unlawfully and feloniously possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Lucille Evelyn Taylor did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in violation of- Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about December 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dana Marie Turybury did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Sherry Williams, which placed such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of Section 18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about January 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dana Marie Turybury did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Sherry Williams which placed such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of Section 18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about February 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about October 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about October 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about October 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony not defined in Section 17.1-805, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5291-F6
COUNT FIVE: On or about October 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a firearm while simultaneously unlawfully possessing a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4(c)of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5257-F6
On or about September 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true video gaming tickets, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of § 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
On or about September 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give or distribute, or possess with the intent to distribute, 28 grams or more of Methamphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248.03, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3149-F9
On or about January 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cosmo Joseph Barbardo, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously obtain by false pretense or token U.S.Currency belonging to Erick O’Brien and valued at $1, 000.00 or more with the intent to defraud, in violation of §18.2-178 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-27 4 3-F9
On or about January 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Steven Edward Funkhouser did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Steven Edward Funkhouser did unlawfully and feloniously possess a schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about September 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miranda Liane Kearney-Binette, did unlawfully and feloniously attempt by force or intimidation and without legal justification or excuse, seize, take, transport, or detain or secrete Robert Lee Pennington, Jr., with the intent to deprive that person of his personal liberty or to withhold or conceal him from any person, authority or institution lawfully entitled to his charge, in violation of Sections 18.2-2 6/18.2-4 7 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: KID-1010-A5
COUNT TWO: On or about September 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miranda Liane Kearney-Binette, did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter in the daytime the dwelling house or an adjoining occupied outhouse or Robert Lee Pennington, Jr., with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery, or a felony other than murder, rape, robbery or arson, in violation of Sections
18.2-77, 18.2-79, or 18.2-80, in violation of Section 18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about September 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miranda Liane Kearney-Binette, did unlawfully and feloniously intentionally destroy, deface, or damage a door belonging to Robert Lee Pennington, Jr., with the value of, or damage to, such property being $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-137 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-2956-F6
On or about September 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miranda Liane Kearney-Binette, did unlawfully and feloniously assault and battery RSW Sgt. S. Sulser, knowing or having reason to know that such person was an employee of a local or regional correction facility engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of Section 18.2-57, of the Code of Virginia, 19501, as amended. VCC: ASK-1342-F6
On or about May 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Nina Francis Haymond did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about June 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquis Chaunte Butler did unlawfully and feloniously steal merchandise, having a value of one thousand dollars ($ 1000.00) or more, belonging to Harbor Freight, in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about June 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquis Chaunte Butler did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to steal merchandise, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1000.00) or more, belonging to Harbor Freight, in violation of §18.2-95/18.2- 23 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-C9
COUNT THREE: On or about August 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquis Chaunte Butler did unlawfully and feloniously steal merchandise, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1000.00) or more, belonging to Harbor Freight, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about August 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquis Chaunte Butler did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to steal merchandise, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1000.00) or more, belonging to Harbor Freight, in violation of § 18.2-95/18.2-23 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-C9
On or about February 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rickey Dale Williams, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jenna Michelle Kees did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jenna Michelle Kees did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled substance, to wit: Buprenorphine and Naloxone, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3135-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jenna Michelle Kees did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT FOUR: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jenna Michelle Kees being a parent or guardian for Z.C., or person having the custody of Z.C., a child under the age of eighteen years, willfully or negligently caused or permitted the life of such child to be injured, in violation of Section 40.1- 103, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Crystal Nicole Noreen did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in
violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Crystal Nicole Noreen did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Para-Flourofentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brianna Danielle Hawkins did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18,2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brianna Danielle Hawkins did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Para-Flourofentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in
violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about March 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in
violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about March 23, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about March 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled substance, to-wit: Buprenorphine and Naloxone, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3135-F5
COUNT FIVE: On or about March 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled
substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT SIX: On or about March 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess ammunition for a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about April 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Shane Cornelius Cook did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a lease, knowing such document to be
forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about April 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Shane Cornelius Cook did unlawfully and feloniously attempt to obtain by false pretense money in an amount of $1,000.00 or
more, belonging to Sherri Embrey, in violation of Section 18.2-26 and 18.2-178 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2743-A9
COUNT ONE: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Sections 18.2-248(c)/256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9
COUNT THREE: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having
previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT FIVE: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT SIX: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred- before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT SEVEN: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT EIGHT: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Sections 18.2-248 (c)/256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9
COUNT NINE: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TEN: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT ELEVEN: On or about December 10, 2021, through December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I
or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Sections 18.2-248 (c)/256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9
COUNT ONE: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Arm Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously while being a person having custody of W.O., a child under the age of eighteen years, willfully or negligently cause or permit such child to be overworked, tortured, tormented, mutilated, beaten or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter W.O., in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1
COUNT THREE: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter W.O., in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1
COUNT FOUR: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously while being a person having custody of M.J., a child under the age of eighteen years, willfully or negligently cause or permit such child to be overworked, tortured, tormented, mutilated, beaten or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
COUNT FIVE: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter M.J., in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1
COUNT SIX: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter M.J., in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1
COUNT ONE: On or about February 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, James Donald Valentin did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about February 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, James Donald Valentin did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed a previous violation of 18.2-36.1, 18.2-36.2, 18.2-51.5, or a felony violation of 18.2-266, in violation of Sections 18.2-266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DW1-5493-F6.
COUNT THREE: On or about February 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, James Donald Valentin did unlawfully and feloniously, while his license was revoked due to a prior felony conviction of Virginia Code Section 18.2-266, drive or operate a motor vehicle while in violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-266, in violation of Section 46.2-391(D)(2), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LIC-6860-F9
