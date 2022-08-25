Local News
Undercover sting operation at Warren County Target nets $320,000-plus and guilty plea to money laundering by Mexican drug cartel operative
Through mid-2021, a drug cartel courier used the Warren County Target store location as a drop-off spot for $320,840 in three bags of cash, according to a Washington Post article published Wednesday, August 24. However, the courier was unaware that it was undercover law enforcement there to accept the money on three separate occasions at the perhaps ironically named Crooked Run Plaza shopping center off Interstate-66’s Front Royal exit.
The Post, in a Metro page lead story, reported on the courier’s Alexandria, VA federal court appearance Tuesday, August 23, at which Jorge Orozco-Sandoval, 35, plead guilty to a money-laundering charge that carries up to 20 years in prison.
The money he delivered, $129,100 in June 2021; $95,500 in July 2021; and $96,240 in September 2021, would facilitate a drug trafficking enterprise that is ongoing, according to court documents quoted in the article. He will be sentenced on November 29.
According to the Post, Orozco-Sandoval worked for the “Jalisco New Generation Cartel” (CJNG), one of the most violent and powerful Mexican drug cartels. Despite being a relatively young cartel, “formally founded” in 2011, the Post reported that researchers at the University of Maryland’s National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism estimated its assets at over $20 billion. The cartel’s founder – known as El Mencho – is one of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA’s) most-wanted fugitives, with a $10-million price on his head.
The Justice Department calls the cartel “one of the five most dangerous transnational criminal organizations in the world” known for quasi-military tactics, the use of drones, and high-powered weapons to attack rival cartels for control of portions of Mexico, the Post reported. It is described as distributing “tons of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl-based heroin into the United States.”
Orozco-Sandoval was known to local law enforcement in the region, having served a prison term in Maryland for drug possession with intent to distribute. He was deported to Mexico in 2010.
Royal Examiner reached out to the town police and county sheriff’s office to see if they were involved in the operation. Sheriff Mark Butler said only, “We work with all agencies on all types of cases. Beyond that, I have no comment.” We had not received a response from FRPD by publication. It is likely this was a DEA or DEA-led operation.
Emergency personnel respond to report of explosion at northside quarry
On Wednesday, August 24, at approximately 1:04 p.m., Warren County Dispatch Center fielded the first call regarding an explosion on the north end of town on Route 522 North near the Interstate-66 Interchange. As first responders from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Fire and Rescue, and Front Royal Police Department responded, more callers reported that several people sustained injuries and multiple vehicles had been damaged by falling debris and rocks. Nearby businesses also reported structural damages.
The roads were immediately closed to through traffic until the injured were evaluated or transported to Warren Memorial Hospital, and the area could be assessed for safety issues. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center was notified of the incident, and further support was requested from the Virginia Department of Energy – Division of Mineral Mining, which serves as the regulatory agency for quarry operations. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Virginia State Police, and the Warren County Building Official were also called in to assist.
Once the area was deemed safe, department personnel from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Fire and Rescue, Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Front Royal Police Department started to process the scene and obtain witness statements. It was determined that the explosion had originated from a scheduled blasting operation at the Hanson Quarry, located at 1685 Riverton Road, which lies parallel to Route 522-N. Flying rocks damaged eight vehicles on the 522-N roadway, the I-66 westbound off-ramp, and the Dominion Health and Fitness parking lot. One person sustained injuries and was released on scene, while one person was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. Six others with minor cuts and abrasions were assessed but did not require EMS intervention.
Personnel worked hard to quickly render the incident site safe; unfortunately, utility lines were damaged in the blast, preventing the roadway from opening sooner. Emergency personnel opened all roadways to traffic at 3:25 p.m., and responding agencies cleared shortly after.
UPDATE: Route 340/522 closed near I-66 interchange in Warren County
Update:
Northbound and southbound Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) in Warren County have reopened in Warren County following cleanup from a blast at a nearby quarry. The incident was reported at about 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, August 24) in the area of the Interstate 66 interchange.
The Route 340/522 detour has been lifted, and the I-66 eastbound off-ramp at exit 6 (Front Royal) has reopened. Motorists should be alert for lingering congestion on both roadways.
Northbound and southbound Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) is closed just south of the Interstate 66 interchange in Warren County. The eastbound I-66 off-ramp at exit 6 (Front Royal) is also closed. These closures are due to rocks and debris on the roadway from a blast at a nearby quarry. Road cleanup and reopening will occur after an investigation of the incident, which was reported at about 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, August 24).
Northbound Route 340/522 traffic is being detoured onto Route 637 (Guard Hill Road) west, Route 609 (Ritenour Hollow Road) north, and Route 627 (Reliance Road) east to return to Route 340/522.
There is no detour for southbound Route 340/522. Traffic will need to divert onto I-66 or turn around at the interchange.
Suspect arrested in firearms brandishing incident that locked down Ressie Jeffries yesterday
The Front Royal Police Department received credible information regarding the identity and location of the suspect involved in the firearm brandishing incident, which occurred in the Rural King parking lot on August 22nd, 2022. Patrol officers and detectives responded to the Royal Arms Apartments on East Criser Road and arrested the male suspect without incident. Following the arrest and subsequent investigation, the firearm in question was located inside the apartment.|
During this investigation, police identified the suspect involved as 26-year-old Front Royal resident Matthew Grajeda. Mr. Grajeda was transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail, where he was charged with three offenses, including brandishing a firearm, obstruction of justice, and reckless handling of a firearm. Grajeda went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for October 04, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Warren County General District Court. Mr. Grajeda was also served with an outstanding capias out of Chesapeake, Virginia, for failure to appear.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Conservation Police for assisting with this incident. The Front Royal Police Department would also like to thank the community for its assistance in identifying and locating Mr. Grajeda. Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to, please contact Officer O. Meadows at (540) 635-2111 or by email at omeadows@frontroyalva.com.
Search for malicious wounding suspect leads to ‘soft lockdowns’ at A.S. Rhodes and 15th St. Diversified Minds location
Early Morning on August 23, 2022, the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and Diversified Minds was placed on soft lockdown while the Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual who had fled on foot and was wanted out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The white male, wearing blue shorts and a white tank top, was last seen running near A.S. Rhodes near Kesler Road. Out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, A.S. Rhodes Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office secured a perimeter to enable Master Deputy Matthew Griffith and his canine partner Gator to successfully track and locate the wanted individual. Warren County Sheriff’s Office was able to detain the subject without further incident. The subject was transported to RSW Regional Jail, where a warrant for malicious wounding was issued and served on the 44-year-old man.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all cooperating authorities. Sheriff Mark Butler applauds the school staff and the School Board for their dedication and cooperation.
Any information pertaining to the alleged suspect should be referred to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540 662-6168.
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School placed in lockdown
Late in the school day on August 22, 2022, the Ressie Jeffries Elementary School was placed on lockdown while Front Royal Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual that had an altercation in the proximity of Rural King and allegedly displayed a handgun. The white male, wearing grey sweatpants, was last seen running towards Criser Road; out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, Ressie Jeffries Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracking canine (K9) followed the suspect, and the track indicated he had entered Samuel’s Public Library. The library was searched by Law Enforcement, and the suspect was not found to be inside. The canine (K9) then picked up the track, which led out of the area, and away from the school and library. Once the school was secure, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ressie Jeffries Elementary School Administration’s efforts to safely release students to their parents.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for their assistance and especially thank the administration and staff at Ressie Jeffries Elementary, along with the parents of the students, for the way they responded and cooperated with authorities.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department, and Warren County Fire and Rescue Services recently completed joint training with the Warren County School Senior Leadership, where such a coordinated response was discussed. Major Jeffrey Driskill Sr. described this ongoing collaboration as being very successful and wanted to thank School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger and his staff for emphasizing school safety.
Major Driskill also wants to recognize the staff at the Samuels Public Library for their cooperation during this incident. The Samuels Public Library has become very active with the Sheriff’s Office this year. The public should feel comforted that they are also involved with higher-level emergency management planning in conjunction with the Warren County Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC).
Any information about the initial incident involving the alleged suspect should be referred to the Front Royal Police Department at 540 635-2111.
Front Royal Police respond to brandishing incident at Royal Plaza
On August 22, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m. Front Royal Police Department officers responded to the Royal Plaza Shopping Center, located on South Street, for a report of a white male brandishing a firearm. Witnesses in the area advised that a group of people was attempting to fight when one of the individuals pulled out a light tan gun.
When this incident occurred, an off-duty Front Royal police officer was alerted of the altercation while in Fitness Evolution. The off-duty officer ran in the suspect’s direction but could not locate him. The suspect ran south on the walking trail behind Fitness Evolution and Rural King heading towards East Criser Road.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer was called to assist in tracking the alleged suspect, while additional calls were made to lock-down Ressie Jeffries Elementary School and Samuels Public Library. The K-9 was able to track the suspect into the wooded area in the Shenandoah
National Park. The suspect is described as being a white male with short brown hair, wearing gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt. The suspect did not have any shoes on.
Anyone with information regarding this case should not hesitate to contact the Front Royal Police Department at (540) 635-2111.
