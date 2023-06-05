Understanding and responding to opioid overdoses: Free REVIVE! training and Naloxone distribution

In response to the escalating fentanyl poisoning crisis, the Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in partnership with Northwestern Community Services Board, is making a powerful move. In the coming weeks, they will provide two free virtual REVIVE! Training classes aimed at empowering individuals with the skills to recognize, respond to, and effectively intervene in opioid overdose scenarios.

Opioid overdoses are an increasingly pervasive problem, taking lives and shattering communities. The disturbing trend of fentanyl-laced “pressed pills” disguised as prescription medications, such as Adderall, Percocet, and Oxycontin, has resulted in a rise in overdoses nationwide. This concern affects us all, and a collective, informed response has never been more necessary.

To arm the community with the knowledge and tools needed to combat this crisis, the Northwestern Prevention Collaborative is hosting two online classes on Friday, June 30th, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm and Wednesday, July 5th, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Participants will learn to recognize an opioid overdose, respond appropriately in an opioid emergency, and administer the life-saving drug naloxone.

Beyond the invaluable training, attendees will also receive two free doses of Narcan, an emergency treatment for suspected opioid overdoses, mailed to them directly after the class. Registration for these sessions is open to everyone and can be done via nwprevention.org/revive-training.

The training is particularly beneficial for individuals with personal or familial history of opioid use, as well as workers in public spaces or businesses where overdoses might occur. By equipping these individuals with the necessary knowledge and resources, we can build a community defense against the ongoing opioid epidemic.

As the threat of opioid overdoses looms large, these REVIVE! training classes serve as a beacon of hope, underscoring the power of education and community action in combating the crisis. With each trained individual, we move one step closer to turning the tide against the devastation of opioid overdoses.

To find out more or to register for this training, visit their website.