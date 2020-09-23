Understanding aphasia

As children go through puberty, it’s normal for them to start to smell differently. Though it may involve an uncomfortable conversation, helping your teen establish personal hygiene habits is important for their health and confidence. If you’ve noticed a funky smell coming from their clothes, shoes, or bedroom, here are a few tips to help you broach the subject.

Create a safe space

There’s a time and place to bring up the matter of personal hygiene with your teen. In front of their siblings, for example, isn’t ideal. The key to having a productive discussion is to do your best to make your teen feel at ease.

Rather than having a face-to-face conversation, consider casually mentioning the topic while the two of you are cooking, washing dishes, or sitting alone together in the car. This will help your teen feel less put on the spot and more inclined to open up.

While you should be honest with your child about their body odor, make sure your tone isn’t accusatory or judgmental. Let your teen know these changes are a normal part of growing up, and they can always come to you with questions.

Give them the right tools

Outline the various ways your teen can minimize their body odor such as showering and wearing clean clothes on a daily basis. Rather than nag or plead with them, explain that taking care of their personal hygiene is a responsibility.

Additionally, you and your teen should put together a list of the products they’ll need. This includes antiperspirant, shower gel, mouthwash, shampoo, face cleanser, and shoe deodorizer. Keep in mind that your teen may be reluctant to shop for these products with their parents, so remember to give them some space at the pharmacy.