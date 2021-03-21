Understanding dental problems in rabbits

If you’re thinking about adopting a rabbit or already own one, it’s important to be aware that this type of pet is prone to dental issues. Here’s what you need to know.

Causes

A rabbit’s teeth will continue to grow throughout its lifetime, and at a pretty quick rate. As a result, these creatures need to continually chew on fibrous materials such as hay and leafy vegetables to keep their teeth at a healthy length.

The most common dental problem among rabbits is overgrown teeth, which leads to malocclusion (commonly known as buck teeth). This condition is typically caused by an improper diet, but it may also be linked to hereditary factors, trauma, depression, or a vitamin D deficiency.

Symptoms

A rabbit with damaged or overgrown teeth may have trouble eating and produce an excessive amount of saliva. Dental issues can also cause pain, problems with digestion, abscesses, and lesions of the gums, palate, tongue, and cheeks.

Treatments

While there’s no instant cure for malocclusion in rabbits, you can effectively manage this issue by increasing tooth wear. First and foremost, you need to provide your pet with plenty of hay to chew on and replace it with a fresh batch at least twice a day. Rabbits should also be fed a variety of leafy greens every day.

In addition, you should give your rabbit toys to chew on. Look for ones made of untreated pine, willow, aspen, or apple. Cardboard toys are good too.

Carrots should be avoided or only given as an occasional treat, as they’re high in sugar and can cause tooth decay.

If you notice that your rabbit is having trouble eating or showing other signs of malocclusion, schedule an appointment with a veterinarian who treats rabbits as soon as possible.