Understanding dental problems in rabbits
If you’re thinking about adopting a rabbit or already own one, it’s important to be aware that this type of pet is prone to dental issues. Here’s what you need to know.
Causes
A rabbit’s teeth will continue to grow throughout its lifetime, and at a pretty quick rate. As a result, these creatures need to continually chew on fibrous materials such as hay and leafy vegetables to keep their teeth at a healthy length.
The most common dental problem among rabbits is overgrown teeth, which leads to malocclusion (commonly known as buck teeth). This condition is typically caused by an improper diet, but it may also be linked to hereditary factors, trauma, depression, or a vitamin D deficiency.
Symptoms
A rabbit with damaged or overgrown teeth may have trouble eating and produce an excessive amount of saliva. Dental issues can also cause pain, problems with digestion, abscesses, and lesions of the gums, palate, tongue, and cheeks.
Treatments
While there’s no instant cure for malocclusion in rabbits, you can effectively manage this issue by increasing tooth wear. First and foremost, you need to provide your pet with plenty of hay to chew on and replace it with a fresh batch at least twice a day. Rabbits should also be fed a variety of leafy greens every day.
In addition, you should give your rabbit toys to chew on. Look for ones made of untreated pine, willow, aspen, or apple. Cardboard toys are good too.
Carrots should be avoided or only given as an occasional treat, as they’re high in sugar and can cause tooth decay.
If you notice that your rabbit is having trouble eating or showing other signs of malocclusion, schedule an appointment with a veterinarian who treats rabbits as soon as possible.
How to get your kids into golf
One of the great things about golf is that it can be enjoyed by people of all ages. If you’ve decided to introduce your children to the sport, here are three things that are likely to help them develop a passion for it.
Choose the right clubs
Think twice before sawing down an extra set of adult clubs. While they may be the right length, they’ll be too stiff and heavy. It’s best to get children in some junior clubs. When they’re starting, a small set with a couple of woods and a few irons is sufficient. Just make sure they’re light and easy to swing.
Don’t over-teach
Children should be allowed to find their natural swing. If you provide too many instructions, you risk making things overly complex and discouraging them. When you do offer pointers, it’s best to provide them by showing rather than telling. Most kids find visual instructions easier to understand than verbal ones.
In addition, try to make learning golf fun. A good place to start is by letting your children whack plastic balls in the backyard or taking them to play minigolf.
Relax the rules
Golf has a ton of rules, but it’s best to ease up on them if you’re playing with young children. Give kids plenty of mulligans and allow them to tee up on the fairway.
Also, note that 18 holes are too much for most children, and even nine holes may be pushing it. If your kids start to lose interest or get frustrated after five or six holes, it’s probably best to call it a day.
Finally, while you should prioritize making golf enjoyable for your children, you should also teach them how to behave on the course. Good golf etiquette for kids involves taking care of the course, respecting other players, and having a good attitude.
Kid’s Corner: Amazing numbers
8,285
In space, some distant planets are spinning at an astounding speed of 8,285 miles per second. That’s the equivalent of 30 million miles per hour. Amazing!
9,550
The oldest tree in the world has been around for 9,550 years. You might think it’s gigantic, but on the contrary, this spruce growing at the foot of a mountain in Sweden is about 12 feet tall and looks like a slightly banged-up Christmas tree.
59,650
Migratory birds travel impressive distances every year. The Arctic Tern is the species that holds the record for the longest migration ever recorded: 59,650 miles. Not bad for a small bird that only weighs about 3.5 ounces.
500,000
In 2017 in Tel Aviv, Israel, a team built a 118-foot tower with 500,000 Lego blocks! This ambitious project was a tribute to Omer Sayag, a young Lego fan who died of cancer.
2,300,000
To build the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, nearly 2.3 million blocks of stone — weighing an average of 5,500 pounds — were assembled without using heavy machinery.
5,000,000
The human body has nearly five million hair follicles. Some are almost invisible (like the hair on your face), and others are easy to spot (like the ones on your head). In fact, it’s interesting to note that there are about one million hair follicles on the human head alone.
A weekend guide to welcoming spring into your home
Are you ready to shake off the bleakness of winter and embrace the season of new beginnings? Here’s a guide to help you welcome spring into your home in just two days.
Saturday
In the morning, focus on cleaning your home from top to bottom. Dust and vacuum each room, and put away thick blankets and other winter decors. Now’s also a good opportunity to declutter your home, setting aside items to throw out, recycle or donate.
In the afternoon, get all of your shopping done. Head to a farmer’s market or garden shop to pick up an assortment of plants and flowers. Additionally, stop by a home decor store to find spring accessories that’ll help brighten up your living space.
Sunday
In the morning, transplant your new flowers and greenery into pots you picked out the day before. Take the time to create a variety of arrangements. While you’re at it, trim yellow leaves and dead stems from the plants already in your home.
In the afternoon, set about finding spots for your new decorative items. Play around with tones, textures, and shapes to best showcase each piece. Consider rearranging some of your furniture or installing lighter curtains to make space feel airier.
After the weekend’s over, you can sit back and enjoy the beauty of spring in your own home.
Spring cleaning: get your backyard ready for summer
As the days get longer and warmer, you may find yourself anticipating how to make the most of your outdoor living space. Here’s some advice to ensure your backyard is ready for summer.
The patio and fence
Since the patio and fence are prominent features of your outdoor living area, their appearance will set the tone for space. Sweep away any rocks, leaves, and other debris before cleaning the patio and fence with a pressure washer and specialized product. Make sure you choose the right setting, so you don’t damage the surface. Depending on the material, apply a coat of varnish or paint to freshen up and protect these backyard features.
The furniture
As you take each piece of furniture out of storage, check to make sure it’s in good condition. You may need to wash it to spot rust, stains, or other signs of damage. In some cases, you might get another season out of your furniture by applying a new coat of paint. Additionally, worn cushions can be replaced or repaired by a professional. However, if your patio furniture has seen better days, consider starting off the season with a new setup.
The barbecue
To make sure you’re ready for summer cookouts, clean all the stainless-steel surfaces of your barbecue. Be sure to check the condition of the grates and any other components that come in contact with food. Finally, inspect the propane tank and test each burner.
By following these tips, you’ll soon be ready to enjoy lazy afternoons and warm evenings outside.
4 ways to make your lighting more energy efficient
Do you want to lower your electricity bill while also doing your part to protect the planet? If so, here are four bright ideas to help make lighting your home more energy-efficient.
1. Buy the right bulbs
It’s best to favor LED bulbs, which use 70 to 90 percent less energy than incandescent ones. Also, consider the brightness of your lighting. To avoid wasting electricity, opt for bulbs with a lumen (LM) rating that suits your needs. For example, watching TV doesn’t require as bright a light as completing a puzzle.
2. Avoid using lights unnecessarily
Turn off lights when you leave a room and put your outdoor lights on a timer, so they shut off when you go to bed. You should also take steps to maximize the natural light in your home. Additionally, avoid connecting multiple fixtures to the same switch, so you can control how many you turn on at once.
3. Dust your lights regularly
Bulbs and lampshades emit considerably more light if they aren’t coated in a layer of dust. Make cleaning them part of your household chores, so you don’t have to turn on extra lights.
4. Be smart about placement
As much as possible, position lamps in the corners of rooms. This will allow their light to bounce off two walls rather than just one, thereby increasing how much each lamp brightens the space.
Visit the stores in your region to find the right bulbs, lamps, and light fixtures for your home.
Genealogy: How to solve that family puzzle
If you dig into your family history, you’ll find surprises and some disappointments, but you’ll have the satisfying feeling of knowing the people and places that make up your family history.
On the disappointing side, that family story about Grandma being Cherokee? It’s almost certainly not true in any way unless you are a tribal member now. But the surprises could be many. You may be a bricklayer and find out your great-great-grandfather was also a bricklayer in 1850.
Genealogy is a great puzzle, but it is not as difficult as it may seem.
Most people can easily trace their ancestors to 1870 in census records, all available online. The 1890 census was mostly destroyed by fire, so that might be a hindrance, but many other records exist.
If you get earlier than 1850, the census just lists by name the head of household (usually male but not always) and no other members of the family.
When you hit snags, think broadly about where your family could be. Males in 1860 usually had something to do with the Civil War. Search war records. Communities from the 1790s and earlier are almost certainly clustered on the East Coast to Virginia and to Georgia and other states in the South.
Some family lines are easier to trace than others. If your people were known to be Quakers, you will be lucky indeed, since the Quaker records list whole families for decades, and even include stories. The same is true of Mormons. Another example is the German families who traveled to the U.S. from Hungary around the 1900s. These records are very detailed and widely available. If you know your ancestors were here during the American Revolution, don’t miss the records of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
A good genealogy program will let you easily add footnotes about where you found your information — this will be crucial as your tree expands. Online sites are also helpful including ancestry.com and familyhistory.com
