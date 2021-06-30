Understanding egg cartons

Eggs aren’t simply brown or white anymore; they come with many labels and designations. If you’re unsure about which type you should be buying, here’s a handy guide to help you make an informed decision.

Cage-free

Cage-free eggs come from hens that aren’t confined to small cages known as battery cages. These chickens are given at least one square foot of floor space in which to move around and spread their wings. However, they can’t go outdoors.

Free run

Free-run eggs come from hens that are allowed to roam the entire barn floor and are given areas to perch and nest. However, these hens aren’t generally given the freedom to go outdoors.

Free-range

Free-range eggs come from hens that are allowed to wander around the entire barn floor. They also have access to at least two square feet of outdoor roaming space when the weather permits.

Organic

Organic eggs come from hens raised in a free-range system with ample access to the outdoors. In addition, these hens are fed organic feed that doesn’t contain hormones, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms.

Pasture-raised

Pasture-raised eggs come from hens that are given at least 108 square feet each of outdoor roaming space and are free to graze on pasture for at least six hours a day. Furthermore, these hens aren’t allowed to be fed antibiotics or hormones in their supplemental feed.

Now that you know a bit more about these terms, you can make an educated decision about which carton of eggs to buy.