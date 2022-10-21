Home
Understanding the ‘you’ of 2050 or 2060
Economists picked up the idea of multiple selves from psychology. They say selves from high school, middle age, and retirement are different. And we don’t know what will make our future selves happy.
Carnegie Mellon University economist George Lowenstein says it’s called projection bias. That is, we put too much emphasis on our present tastes instead of thinking about what we might want decades later.
Aging changes us so much that it’s like different selves time-sharing our bodies. But the early ones create situations that the later ones have to live with.
The indifferent student you were in high school leaves your next self wishing you had studied a foreign language.
In our earning years, we put something into retirement programs but are essentially unsympathetic to what our older selves might want or need. Some imagine they won’t enjoy it anyway.
Many people invest in stocks and just let them ride, but what if the market tanks near their 65th birthdays? Others say they like their jobs and will work until later in life, but what if health or circumstances prevent it?
When people do retire, they often take lump-sum payouts, but studies show that older retirees are happier with guaranteed lifetime income.
Quoted in Money, Lowenstein says imagining how you will feel when you are older is not the answer. It’s better to look at the facts and consider annuitized income. The risk of outliving your money is real.
If you were in charge of an aging relative’s finances, you would put your tastes aside and make prudent decisions. Why not do the same for yourself?
How to paint a brick fireplace
Applying a fresh coat of paint can do wonders if you want to update your brick fireplace. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to paint your brick fireplace.
1. First, use a wire brush to remove loose dirt and debris from the brick and mortar.
2. Next, clean the area around the fireplace with a shop vac.
3. Then, give the brick a deep clean with an all-purpose cleaner or degreaser to remove accumulated soot and other mineral residues that could prevent the paint from properly adhering.
4. Tape off the edges of your fireplace and trim. Use a latex primer to prepare the brick for a fresh paint coat. Keep in mind that brick is porous. Therefore, a second coat may be necessary to get your desired coverage.
5. Once the primer has dried, it’s time to paint the brick. Start by painting the mortar lines with a brush. Then, use a roller to cover the face of the bricks. Once the first coat has dried, apply a second for a long-lasting, consistent finish.
Neutral colors like white and gray are popular shades. However, you can get creative and use bold or contrasting colors to make your fireplace a focal point. Paint with a matte or eggshell finish will allow the natural texture of the brick to shine through, whereas a semi-gloss finish will reflect light and make cleaning easier.
If you notice that your brick fireplace is crumbling or damaged while preparing it for paint, consult a professional masonry company to investigate and make the necessary repairs.
3 tips for driving an electric car in the cold
If you own an electric vehicle, you’ve probably noticed that cold weather reduces its range. Batteries are sensitive to temperature changes, and the cold can drastically affect their performance. Before winter sets in, here are three tips to help you keep your battery charged.
1. Adopt good driving habits. Accelerating and braking hard can prematurely drain your car’s battery. To maximize your battery life, drive as smoothly as possible by following the speed limit and anticipating the behavior of other drivers.
2. Use electrical accessories sparingly. Saving electricity doesn’t just apply to your home but also to your car. For example, use your heated steering wheel or seats instead of having the heater on full blast; these accessories consume far less power.
3. Drive immediately after recharging. Cold car batteries die more quickly than those that are warm. Charging the battery raises its temperature naturally. Therefore, take advantage of this heat and use your car immediately after disconnecting it from the charger.
Adapting your driving habits will allow you to go further and be less stressed on the road while being kinder on the planet.
Should you choose an open or closed floor plan?
Open concept designs have been on trend for many years. However, the recent move towards working from home has led many to rethink their living spaces. This guide will help you decide which style best suits your needs.
Open concept design
Open floor plans allow you to make the most of a small space, enabling less-restricted movement and optimal light. Choose this design if you:
• Have small children. If you need to manage several tasks while keeping an eye on your little ones, an open concept keeps everyone in your line of sight.
• Enjoy entertaining. This floor plan allows large groups of people to mingle and move around with ease.
• Have accessibility needs. An open concept affords adaptability if you have household members or guests who need help with accessibility.
• Plan to resell. Your resale value may be higher with an open floor plan. Potential buyers appreciate the freedom to adapt a space to their needs.
Closed concept design
Closed floor plans provide more individual solitude and give you more control over noise and air quality. Choose this design if you:
• Need quiet or privacy. If your household has multiple people studying or working at home, separate spaces are essential for privacy.
• Are eco-conscious. A closed concept design lets you heat rooms selectively to minimize energy consumption.
• Love to cook. Although home cooking creates a cozy atmosphere, the scents of aromatic cuisines may be unwelcome if they invade every corner of your open concept home.
If you’re considering an interior remodel, a local architect or contractor can help you find the ideal solution for your family.
Should you choose a gas or electric fireplace?
A gas or electric fireplace can be a welcome and cozy addition to your home. However, you must consider the pros and cons before deciding which one’s best for your home. Here’s what you need to know.
Installation
Installing a gas fireplace is quick and easy if your home is already connected to a natural gas line. Remember that gas fitting is dangerous and must be done by a certified professional.
Conversely, an electric fireplace may be best if you don’t have an accessible natural gas line. However, you must have a standard 110-volt three-prong electric socket.
Flames and heat
Gas fireplaces create real flames, while electric models produce realistic-looking artificial flames. Moreover, you can enjoy an electric fireplace’s flames year-round without turning on the heat.
Furthermore, gas fireplaces can heat up to 2,000 square feet of living space, while electric ones only heat about 430 square feet.
Energy efficiency
Electric fireplaces are more efficient than gas fireplaces because they don’t burn fuel. Although gas fireplaces produce more heat, there’s waste from heat loss through ventilation pipes.
Safety
Gas fireplaces are hot to the touch and can burn children and pets. Burning natural gas also creates the risk of a deadly carbon monoxide leak. Alternatively, electric fireplaces aren’t hot to the touch and don’t emit poisonous exhaust fumes.
Cost
Gas fireplaces are generally more expensive than electric ones due to the increased installation cost and fuel prices.
Finally, consult a home heating professional before making your final choice.
4 unique backsplash materials that aren’t tile
Do you want to upgrade your kitchen backsplash but don’t want to splurge on expensive tile? Here are four unique backsplash materials to consider.
1. Pressed tin. Tin is a low-maintenance and durable material that’s well-suited to the demands of a kitchen. White pressed tin is understated and sleek, while dark or distressed tin can give your space a rustic feel.
2. Natural stone. Installing stone facings indoors has become trendy in recent years. For example, limestone and river rock can give your kitchen an earthy vibe.
3. Chalkboard paint. Do you want a functional backsplash? Use chalkboard paint. This paint is waterproof, quick-drying, and can be applied to wood, metal, stone, glass, or drywall. Plus, you can easily cover it up with a different backsplash material in the future.
4. Pegboard. Do you need a place for storing and hanging utensils, pots, pans, and rags? If so, a pegboard backsplash could be right for you. This material is paintable, inexpensive, and easy to install. Soft shades look vintage, while dark hues create an industrial feel.
If you aren’t confident in your DIY skills, hire a contractor in your area to help install your new backsplash.
4 weekend reno projects
Fall is an excellent time to make your home more inviting before the cold season. Here are four-weekend reno ideas to try.
Upgrade your front door
Give your entrance a fresh coat of paint. Be bold and use a new color. Fall is also an excellent time to replace dated knobs and ensure your locks are frost ready.
Replace a water faucet or showerhead
Often overlooked in day-to-day living, a new faucet or showerhead can breathe life into your kitchen or bathroom. Explore options like a detachable or rainfall showerhead and look for water-efficient models to reduce consumption.
Spruce up your “drop zone”
Make your foyer space more efficient before the hat-and-mitts season is in full swing. Install cubbies with individual baskets and assign each family member a designated catch-all space for their keys, gloves, and bags.
Create an accent wall
Transform a wall with a pop of color or dramatic print. You can also apply beadboard or shiplap for a fun new texture. If you’re painting or wallpapering, add a putty knife and surfacing compound to your shopping list so you can repair any knicks and dents before making cosmetic upgrades.
Not sure where to start? Browse your local home improvement store for inspiration.