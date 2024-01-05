Town Talk
Unearthing Ancestral Stories: Dr. Thomas Rhyne’s Journey into Colonial America
The Poor Jamaica Man’s Plague: Mary Butler and John Tipton, Colonials in Transition: 1747-1783 — A Glimpse into Colonial Life and American History
In “The Poor Jamaica Man’s Plague,” Dr. Tom Rhyne takes us on a captivating journey through the lives of two colonial families, the Butlers and the Tiptons, set against the backdrop of crucial events in American history. This extensive work, spanning over 700 pages, offers a unique window into the colonial era, particularly in the Shenandoah Valley.
Rhyne, a former pastor and now an author, embarked on this literary adventure after retiring in 2015. His curiosity about his ancestry in the Shenandoah Valley area led him to extensive research, uncovering the rich histories of the Butler and Tipton families. This exploration, fueled by a newfound interest in genealogy and local history, eventually inspired Rhyne to pen this book.
“The Poor Jamaica Man’s Plague” is far from a typical genealogical account. It weaves the personal histories of the Butler and Tipton families with significant historical events, such as the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War, and the conflict over the state of Franklin. The narrative highlights how John Tipton, a farmer, ascended to a delegate in Virginia’s first General Assembly, showcasing his remarkable journey.
A fascinating aspect of this book is Rhyne’s personal connection to its subjects. John Tipton, his fifth great-grandfather, and Thomas Butler, his sixth great-grandfather, are central figures in this narrative. This personal link adds depth and authenticity to the historical recounting.
The book underscores the importance of local history, particularly in Frederick and Shenandoah Counties. Rhyne emphasizes the significance of understanding the origins and development of these regions, which played pivotal roles in early American history.
The intriguing title, “The Poor Jamaica Man’s Plague,” originates from a piece of property purchased in Maryland by Ryan’s immigrant ancestor from Jamaica. The name reflects a broader theme of the American dream, encapsulating the desire for land, prosperity, and success — themes that resonate throughout American history.
Rhyne’s work is not only a detailed account of his family’s history but also serves as an educational resource on the Revolutionary War and other historical events. He integrates these broader themes into the narrative, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the period.
While Rhyne doesn’t plan to write another book, he hopes his work will inspire more discussions about local history. He sees this book as a testament to the everyday experiences of colonial men and women, whose stories are reflective of many American ancestors.
“The Poor Jamaica Man’s Plague” is a significant contribution to historical literature, offering readers a profound understanding of colonial life and the formation of American identity. It is a testament to the power of exploring one’s roots and the impact of individual stories on our collective history. Dr. Tom Rhyne’s work is a must-read for anyone interested in the complexities of American heritage and the personal narratives that shape it.
Town Talk
Vietnam Veteran Shares Tale of Grit and Brotherhood
Tom LaCombe Reflects on His Time in Vietnam and the Unbreakable Bonds Formed.
In a moving interview, Tom Lacombe, a Vietnam War veteran and the proprietor of the OJ Rudacille General Store in Browntown, Virginia, shared his experiences from one of the most tumultuous periods in American history. His story is one of resilience in the face of adversity and the unspoken bonds forged in the heat of battle.
Called to serve during the Vietnam War, LaCombe found himself in the thick of action as an infantryman in the Army’s 4th Infantry Division. His days were filled with grueling search-and-destroy missions along the treacherous Cambodian border. Lacombe recalls the intensity and brutality of these operations, highlighting the physical and psychological toll they took on him and his fellow soldiers.
Among the harrowing tales, Lacombe recounted the tragic loss of his comrade, Ziggy, whose seemingly minor injury led to an unexpected fatality. These moments of loss and survival deeply impacted him, etching into his memory the fragility and value of life in war.
Yet, amidst the hardships, Lacombe also recalls moments of profound human connection. He shared a particularly touching memory of a fellow soldier sharing water during a challenging mission, a simple act that forged an immediate and lasting bond. These instances of camaraderie amidst chaos became beacons of hope and humanity.
Returning home, Lacombe, like many Vietnam veterans, faced a nation divided and often indifferent to their sacrifices. This led him to conceal his military past for years, a silence shared by many veterans of the era. It wasn’t until much later in life that Lacombe and others like him began to open up about their experiences, driven by a desire to share their stories and ensure they are not forgotten.
Today, LaCombe maintains a strong connection with fellow veterans, sharing a bond that transcends the specific details of each individual’s service. “They’re like brothers,” he says, reflecting on the deep kinship he feels with others who have shared the military experience, regardless of where or when they served.
Tom Lacombe’s journey through the Vietnam War and beyond is a poignant reminder of the complexities of military service and the enduring impact of war on those who serve. His experiences, captured in his book “Light Ruck,” offer a personal glimpse into a critical moment in history and underscore the importance of peace and understanding. Lacombe’s story is not just his own; it is a testament to the shared experiences of many veterans who have yet to tell their tales.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea topic or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Samuels Library Brings Festive Cheer with December Activities and Exhibits
A Month Packed with Parades, Learning, and Community Engagement.
As December unfolds, Samuels Public Library in Front Royal bursts into a hive of festive and educational activities. From participating in the local parade to hosting a range of programs for all ages, the library is a focal point for community spirit and learning. Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, key figures from the library, share an exciting lineup of events for the month.
The library kicks off December with a bang, participating in the local parade on December 2. With a surprise theme in store, the team at Samuels Library is set to add sparkle to the community event.
The library’s dedication to early childhood development shines through with its Music and Movement programs every Monday. Aimed at babies and toddlers, these sessions blend songs and yoga movements, fostering pre-literacy skills in a fun and engaging environment.
Homeschoolers aren’t left out, with the Homeschool Hub every other Tuesday focusing on science-based learning. Simultaneously, Science Scouts sessions are designed to spark young minds’ curiosity.
A unique collaboration with the Sheriff’s Department brings ‘Read with the Sheriff’ to the library on December 13th. This initiative is part of community policing efforts, creating a bridge between law enforcement and young residents.
Teen engagement is a priority; with special events like Teens Connect meeting monthly, local teenagers are encouraged to voice their opinions on future programs through a suggestion box, ensuring the library’s offerings resonate with their interests.
The library also celebrates the creativity of its patrons through the Holiday Writing Contest. A special reception honors the winners, where their works are shared, and the event is augmented by a professional publishing collaboration. This initiative is supported by a grant from Rappahannock Electric and the Royal Oak Bookstore.
The holiday spirit continues with the library’s festive open house. Different departments contribute to the event, creating a day filled with activities. Highlights include a special story time with Santa, a craft session, and musical events set in a beautifully decorated library environment.
For adults, there’s plenty to enjoy, too. December features the final program in collaboration with Shenandoah River State Park, focusing on winter photography. The Bad Romance special holiday edition offers a chance for book lovers to swap their favorite reads in a festive atmosphere.
A significant highlight is the traveling exhibit from the Library of Virginia, showcasing the Lantz Mills Deaf Village. This exhibit, supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Sorenson Foundation, explores the history of a shared signing community in Virginia. An Intro to American Sign Language program on December 14th complements this insightful exhibit.
Samuels Public Library’s December schedule is a testament to its role as a community hub, offering diverse activities catering to all age groups. From educational programs to festive celebrations, the library is more than just a place for books; it’s a vibrant center for community engagement and learning.
Town Talk
Front Royal’s Vision for Youth: Reaching Out Now Spearheads Community Engagement and Development
Creating a Hub for Youth Empowerment and Community Involvement.
In an insightful discussion with Mike McCool at the Royal Examiner Studio, Sam Barber and Claire Schmitt from Reaching Out Now shared exciting plans for community engagement and the development of the Youth Center in Front Royal. Their vision is to foster a space that resonates with the needs and aspirations of local youth while actively involving the community.
A Community Gathering for a Cause
The team at Reaching Out Now is orchestrating a holiday meet-and-greet event scheduled for December 9th, from 2 to 5 pm, at Honey and Hops. This event allows community members to engage in meaningful conversations about the Youth Center and its impact. A renowned local guitarist, Joe Martin, will enhance the event with live music, showcasing community spirit and collaboration.
Building the Youth Center: A Collaborative Effort
The Youth Center, a project close to the hearts of Barber, Schmitt, and their colleagues, aims to be more than just a physical space. It is envisioned as a haven where youth can express their ideas and participate in activities that foster their growth. This initiative is fueled by a capital campaign seeking to raise significant funds and resources, including items on a wish list provided by the students themselves.
Listening to the Youth: Shaping the Future Together
The organizers have taken an inclusive approach by sending surveys to high schools, allowing students to voice their desires for the Youth Center. From wanting ping pong tables to requesting tutoring services, the feedback has been instrumental in shaping the center’s offerings. This endeavor aligns with the broader goal of giving youth a sense of ownership and voice in their community.
Expanding Community Engagement: Beyond the Youth Center
Reaching Out Now’s commitment extends beyond the Youth Center. They have actively engaged in school community programs, such as the ‘Better Together Family Outings,’ which includes a series of themed events like the upcoming ‘Holiday Cheer and Giving’ at Warren County Middle School on December 13th. These events are inclusive, catering to all families in the community, not just the underserved.
The Future of Front Royal’s Youth Center
Looking ahead, the Youth Center, fondly referred to as the Student Union by students, is set to become a vibrant hub for activities, learning, and community building. It aims to cater to diverse young people, including those not inclined towards athletics, offering them a safe and engaging environment.
Reaching Out Now’s efforts in developing the Youth Center and organizing community events exemplify a profound commitment to youth empowerment and community solidarity in Front Royal. Their vision is a testament to the power of collaborative community efforts in shaping a brighter future for young people.
Town Talk
Front Royal Welcomes New Councilman Glenn Wood: A Journey from Campaign to Council
A Fresh Perspective on Local Governance.
Glenn Wood, the newly elected councilman of Front Royal, sat down with Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss his recent election journey and his vision for the town. Having knocked on over 2,000 doors during his campaign, Wood brings a fresh perspective, fueled by direct community interactions, to the local government.
From Door-to-Door Campaigning to Council Chambers
Glenn Wood’s election campaign was marked by an extensive door-to-door outreach, engaging with a significant portion of Front Royal’s residents. This hands-on approach allowed him to gather first-hand insights into the community’s concerns and aspirations. Wood’s campaign emphasized personal connection, leaving notes for those he missed showing a dedication to reach every constituent.
Planning for a Collaborative Future
With a history of service on the Planning Commission, Wood aims to leverage his experience to address Front Royal’s growth and development challenges. He plans to continue serving on the Planning Commission for another year, subject to council approval, to provide stability and insight into the town’s planning and zoning initiatives. He focuses on fostering housing development and handling the challenges of the town’s continuous growth.
Working Together for a Unified Community
Wood emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the town and county, highlighting the mutual benefits of a unified approach. He recognizes the need for joint efforts in areas like water and sewer services, job creation, and retail development. His vision includes tackling challenges collaboratively, aiming for win-win scenarios for the town and the county.
Youth Engagement and Social Development
A key project Wood is excited about is the development of the Santmyers Youth Center, a venture that aims to provide a space for the socialization and development of Front Royal’s youth. This project, spearheaded by Reaching Out Now, reflects Wood’s commitment to creating opportunities for the younger generation, especially in the aftermath of the social disruptions caused by COVID-19.
Gratitude and Looking Forward
In his closing remarks, Wood expressed his gratitude to his supporters, including his wife Amy, campaign manager Tom Eshelman, friends, family, and the voters of Front Royal. He emphasized his commitment to being an accessible and responsive council member, inviting ongoing community input as he embarks on his term.
Town Talk
A Warm Embrace: The Community’s Effort to Shelter and Support the Homeless
Local Organizations and Volunteers Rally for Thermal Shelter’s Winter Mission.
As the chill of winter approaches, the community gears up for a vital mission: providing warmth and support to those in need. The Thermal Shelter, a beacon of hope for the homeless, is set to open its doors again, reflecting a story of compassion, collaboration, and community effort.
This year, the shelter anticipates an early opening on December 2nd, coinciding with the festive spirit of the Christmas parade. Compared to last year, an extension of service to 18 weeks indicates a deeper commitment to aiding the homeless during the colder months.
The shelter, located at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, has been a haven of safety and comfort. The church’s ample space and welcoming environment have been crucial in sustaining this initiative. However, challenges like adequate volunteer availability, especially for tasks like laundry, remain a pressing need. The shelter calls for community members to volunteer time for essential services, emphasizing the need for weekend volunteers.
The community’s involvement doesn’t end there. Local organizations like the Front Royal Rotary, Masons, and various churches have pledged support through meal provisions and volunteer work. The Elks, often working behind the scenes, have been instrumental in their contributions. Their efforts highlight the shelter’s significance in fostering a spirit of unity and social responsibility within the community.
Financial donations, always a necessity, are encouraged. The shelter, undergoing a name change to ‘Hope and Rest Temporary Shelter’ (HARTS), aims to broaden its mission beyond just thermal assistance. This rebranding symbolizes the shelter’s aspirations to potentially include summer cooling services, reflecting an evolving and expanding community role.
The shelter’s operation is not just providing a roof and a warm meal. It’s about holistic support, addressing various needs of the homeless. Collaborations with the Department of Social Services (DSS) help connect individuals with essential services like Medicaid and SNAP. Efforts extend to providing tents and sleeping bags during warmer months, signifying a year-round commitment to the unhoused.
Despite the challenges, there’s a sense of optimism and determination. The shelter, now in its several years of operation, has witnessed increasing community involvement and support. Last year, it served 85 individuals, and with predictions of a colder winter, the numbers are expected to rise. This underscores the shelter’s critical role in the community, especially in times of hardship.
As the shelter prepares to open its doors, it stands as a testament to the power of community effort and compassion. It’s more than just a shelter; it’s a symbol of hope and a reminder of our collective responsibility to support those in need. In the season of giving, the community’s embrace of the shelter’s mission exemplifies the true spirit of togetherness and compassion.
For more information, visit HartsofWarren.org
Town Talk
Shop, Win, and Celebrate: Front Royal’s 12 Days of Christmas Shopping Extravaganza
Local Businesses Unite for a Festive Shopping Adventure with Exciting Prizes!
Welcome to Front Royal’s holiday season highlight – the “12 Days of Christmas” shopping event! From December 2nd to 14th, twelve cherished local businesses are joining forces to sprinkle extra cheer and excitement into your Christmas shopping. This isn’t just about finding the perfect gifts; it’s a chance to win big while supporting your favorite local shops!
The concept is simple yet thrilling. For every $25 spent at any of the participating stores, shoppers earn an entry into a grand draw. But there’s more – spend over $25; each additional $5 gets you another entry. Imagine spending $35 and snagging three chances to win!
To get your entries, just take your receipts to the Visitors Center. The anticipation will peak on December 15th, when twelve lucky winners will be drawn, each walking away with a gift from one of the businesses.
Who are these generous businesses? They’re the heart and soul of Front Royal’s shopping scene:
- Main Street Geek – A haven for all things geeky.
- Dusty’s – Where vintage meets modern flair.
- Ole Timers – A touch of nostalgia in every purchase.
- Penny Lane Hair Co – Styling Front Royal, one haircut at a time.
- Front Royal Wines – For the wine enthusiasts.
- Main Street Mill – A delightful blend of history and taste.
- Fleetwood Vintage – Where the past is always in style.
- Mountain Trails – Gear up for your next adventure.
- Buckle & Belle Boutique – Chic and trendy fashion finds.
- Down Home Comfort Bakery – Sweet treats that feel like home.
- Dogwood Decor – For that unique home aesthetic.
- White Picket Fence – Classic charm for every home.
But the festive season in Front Royal isn’t limited to shopping. Mark your calendars for more upcoming events! November 24th is Local Comic Book Shop Day – a must for comic fans. The following day, November 25th, is Shop Small Day, celebrating our local businesses. December starts with a bang with the Christmas parade and Merry Market on the 2nd.
Don’t miss the grand opening of Penny Lane Hair Co on December 8th, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. For a dash of holiday magic, join the community for Pictures with Santa at the Gazebo on December 9th, sponsored by Warren County Rotary, White Picket Fence, and Penny Lane Hair Co.
The “12 Days of Christmas” event is more than a shopping spree; it’s a community celebration. By participating, you’re not just bagging a chance to win delightful prizes but also supporting the local businesses that define the unique character of Front Royal. So, let’s step out, shop, and make this holiday season memorable!
