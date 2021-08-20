State News
Unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in July – Virginia added 144,000 jobs over 12 months across nearly every economic sector
On August 20, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in July, which is 3.7 percentage points below the rate from one year ago. The labor force expanded by 7,818 to 4,241,686, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 7,595. The number of employed residents rose to 4,065,473, an increase of 15,413. In July 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 3.8 percent. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 5.4 percent.
“Our administration is focused on creating an economic climate that will help Virginia’s workers and businesses thrive,” said Governor Northam. “The impressive gains in payroll employment and the downward trend of unemployment rates continue to show the strength and resiliency of our economy and our workforce as we recover from the pandemic. Virginians have shown great resolve over the last year and a half, and it is evident in the numbers we are seeing in this report.”
Virginia has once again been named America’s “Top State for Business” by CNBC. This achievement, paired with the data in this report, shows how Virginia has created a strong business environment.
“The continued decline in Virginia’s unemployment rate and the increase in payroll employment are all signs of a strong job market,” said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy. “We believe that workers will continue to re-enter the labor force and that the strong job market will continue in the coming months. Governor Northam and his administration remain committed to working with businesses and workforce development partners to ensure that every Virginian has the help and resources they need to find work.”
“It is exciting to see the unemployment rate in the Commonwealth significantly lower than it was at this time last year,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “As our labor force keeps growing month-over-month, we are very optimistic about what the future holds for Virginia’s businesses.”
In July, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 134,100 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 9,700 jobs. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 2,300 jobs over the month. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, ten of the eleven major industry divisions experienced employment gains. The largest over-the-year job increase occurred in leisure and hospitality with 46,000 new jobs, a 15.5 percent increase. The next largest over-the-year job increase occurred in professional and business services with 30,000 new jobs, a 4.0 percent increase. Trade, transportation, and utilities experienced the third-largest over-the-year job increase of 27,300 jobs, a 4.3 percent increase.
For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Governor Northam announces grants to replace 83 diesel school buses with clean alternatives
On August 19, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced more than $10.5 million in funds from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, administered by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, to replace 83 diesel school buses with electric and propane buses in 19 school districts across Commonwealth.
By providing funds for clean school buses, the Department of Environmental Quality will help Virginia achieve clean energy goals, reduce air pollution, and mitigate climate change. The grant that provides the money for this initiative came from a Trust, funded by the Volkswagen settlement, that is working to reduce emissions and support environmental programs.
“We all benefit from transitioning away from diesel school buses and investing in clean alternatives for our transportation system,” said Governor Northam. “I know how important clean air is for children’s health. Since I took office, the Commonwealth has been focused on transforming the electric grid, developing clean energy resources, and addressing the climate crisis through initiatives that allow Virginia to invest in a clean and healthy future.”
Governor Northam announced the launch of the $20 million programs in May 2021 to help transition school buses away from diesel and toward cleaner fuels like electricity and propane. The program’s investments in clean alternatives, which are intended to reduce harmful vehicle pollution, have helped accelerate an equitable transition to a cleaner economy for all Virginians.
“It is encouraging to see how successful the funds from the Volkswagen settlement have been in supporting clean alternatives for transportation,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “We have been clear that Virginia’s environment is a top priority. I am proud that this settlement is being used to support important causes, like providing clean, safe, and healthy transportation for children going to and from school.”
The attorney general’s office announced a settlement with Volkswagen in 2016 that committed $2.7 billion to environmental mitigation. This settlement has provided the funding for many eco-friendly initiatives across the Commonwealth. The attorney general’s negotiations of this settlement secured resources for environmental causes for many years to come and reinforces Virginia’s commitment to a clean economy.
“The Northam administration has remained committed to fighting the impacts of climate change and finding solutions that help Virginians every day,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “Replacing aging and dirty buses is not only better for the health of school children, but it also saves school divisions tens of thousands of dollars over the lifetime of a bus and helps advance Virginia’s clean energy goals.”
“Virginia’s investments in electrifying the school bus fleets is an important and critical part of our comprehensive approach to reducing pollution,” said Department of Environmental Quality Director David Paylor. “Collectively, the replacement of these school buses is calculated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 10,000 tons per year, and will save one million gallons of diesel fuel, equivalent to removing 2,000 cars from the road.”
Award recipients for the first round of clean school bus alternatives include:
Albemarle County
• $530,000 | two electric buses
Arlington County
• $795,000 | three electric buses
Augusta County
• $523,198 | two electric buses
Bedford County
• $247,322 | one electric bus
Caroline County
• $265,000 | one electric bus
Culpeper County
• $530,000 | two electric buses
Essex County
• $530,000 | two electric buses
Fairfax County
• $2,650,000 | ten electric buses
Falls Church City
• $530,000 | two electric buses
Loudoun County
• $1,442,244 | six electric buses
Louisa County
• $530,000 | two electric buses
Middlesex County
• $512,346 | two electric buses
Montgomery County
• $530,000 | two electric buses
Southampton County
• $530,000 | two electric buses
Chesterfield County
• $96,226 | ten propane buses
Halifax County
• $79,820 | ten propane buses
Newport News
• $79,820 | ten propane buses
Norfolk City
• $26,800 | four propane buses
Virginia Beach City
• $137,480 | ten propane buses
In September 2019, Governor Northam directed $20 million from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust to support new initiatives aimed at deploying electric school buses across the Commonwealth.
“Many of our families struggle to make ends meet,” said Halifax County Public Schools Director of Transportation Tammy Lacks Moore. “These funds will enable us to replace 10 diesel buses without raising taxes on our already burdened population, all while making sure we are doing everything we can to help improve our community.”
“The clean bus award will make a powerful impact for Essex County Public Schools and advance our transition to an electric fleet,” said Essex County Public Schools Transportation Supervisor Crystal Blowe. “This is a wonderful opportunity for Essex County students to ride the bus to and from school in an emissions-free environment.”
“We are proud to set an example for our students and show that we are intently working towards, and contributing to, a brighter environmental future,” said Augusta County Public Schools Director of Transportation Terry Lafon. “With these funds, we will be doubling our fleet of electric buses and replacing 1996 and 1997 diesel buses, which will immediately benefit riders with a major reduction in both noise pollution and carbon fuel emissions.”
“Being selected to receive funds for 10 propane buses expands our ability to provide safe, reliable, and clean transportation for our students who deserve nothing but the best,” said Newport News Public Schools Director of Transportation Shay Coates. “As a major organization within our community, we feel we must set the example in protecting our environment.”
The Department of Environmental Quality is responsible for distributing Virginia’s share of $93.6 million from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust by investing in a diverse range of technologies that provide cost-effective, near-term emission benefits coupled with zero-emission technologies that provide long-term benefits.
To date, approximately $62 million has been awarded for innovative projects including electric transit, school and shuttle buses, electric equipment at the Port of Virginia, and the development of a statewide electric-vehicle charging network.
The Department of Environmental Quality will begin accepting applications in October for an additional round of funds for public school districts to purchase more propane or electric school buses. Sign up here to receive updates on funding opportunities.
Additional information on the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust and efforts to reduce air pollution in Virginia are available on the Department of Environmental Quality’s website.
New early childhood investments are spurring greater enrollment in preschool programs
On August 17, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that increased investment in Virginia’s two largest state-funded preschool programs is expected to result in historic enrollment for the upcoming school year. The Commonwealth has authorized $151.6 million for Virginia Preschool Initiative and Mixed Delivery in the fiscal year 2022, a $60.9 million increase from the previous school year and more than twice the investment made in the fiscal year 2018. As a result, the Virginia Department of Education’s Virginia Preschool Initiative and the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation’s Mixed Delivery Preschool Grant Program anticipates serving more than 25,000 three and four-year-olds this fall, as employers reopen and students safely return to in-person instruction.
Federally funded early childhood programs are also now open to more families in Virginia than ever before. Families earning up to 85 percent of the state median income with young children are temporarily eligible for Virginia’s Child Care Subsidy Program thanks to HB 2206 sponsored by Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn, which Governor Northam extended last month. The program is serving more than 20,000 children, which is 94 percent of its pre-pandemic total. Federal Head Start and Early Head Start Programs are funded to serve 14,463 children this school year, and all sites are working towards full in-person enrollment by January 1, 2022.
“Access to high-quality early learning is critical for children’s development, and the Commonwealth’s investment in early childhood education is a major reason Virginia was named the best state to do business for the second year in a row,” said Governor Northam. “Increasing school readiness is more important than ever as we recover from the pandemic, and this historic commitment puts us one step closer to offering a great start for all Virginia children.”
Since 2018, First Lady Pamela Northam has traveled over 10,000 miles to nearly 200 schools and early childhood programs along with staff from the Virginia Department of Education, Virginia Department of Social Services, and members of the General Assembly. Her engagement with parents, educators, business leaders, and other stakeholders led to legislation and investments in early childhood education from the General Assembly in fiscal years 2021 and 2022. Mrs. Northam’s 2021 Back to School Tour kicks off August 18 and 19 with eight stops in Southwest Virginia.
“We’re excited to get back on the road to meet children and families who now have access to quality in-person early learning programs for the first time thanks to these transformative investments,” said First Lady Pamela Northam. “This is also a chance to thank the superhero educators who have adapted to provide safe and supportive environments for our littlest learners to thrive.”
The Virginia Department of Education became the single point of accountability and oversight for all publicly funded early childhood programs in Virginia, thanks to new laws that took effect July 1, 2021. Its new Division of Early Childhood Care and Education brings together 120 full-time employees, many of whom transitioned from the Virginia Department of Social Services, to focus on increasing access to high-quality, publicly-funded early childhood care and education programs. Recent data from the Virginia Kindergarten Readiness Program showed that 52 percent of Virginia’s kindergarteners ended the school year still needing support to build foundational skills in literacy, math, self-regulation, and/or social skills.
“We know that 90 percent of a child’s brain development occurs before the age of five, so high-quality early childhood education programs are a key strategy to increasing student achievement from kindergarten to after graduation,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “A unified approach across all early learning settings is more important than ever as we emerge from the pandemic and equip the next generation of students to succeed in the 21st-century workforce.”
More than 23,600 students across 126 school divisions are projected to be served by Virginia Preschool Initiative classrooms in the 2021-2022 school year. This compares with approximately 18,000 total children served by Virginia Preschool Initiative programs in 124 divisions before the pandemic. Thirty-seven school divisions will serve a combined total of about 1,600 three-year-olds in their Virginia Preschool Initiative classrooms. This is the second year of a pilot program to provide young learners with multiple years of preschool experience to prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond.
Nearly 1,500 three- and four-year-olds will be served by the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation’s Mixed Delivery Grant Program across 45 localities. This compares to 239 children in 9 localities from 2020-2021.
$151.6 million has been authorized to Virginia Preschool Initiative and Mixed Delivery for the fiscal year 2022. This is a $60.9 million increase from the previous school year and more than twice the investment made in the fiscal year 2018.
Head Start and Early Head Start funding will serve more than 14,400 children in Virginia this school year.
More than 20,000 children were participating in Virginia’s Child Care Subsidy Program as of August 16, 2021. This is a 51 percent increase from March 2021, meaning an additional 7,325 children are served through expanded eligibility. $316.3 million from the 2020 federal relief dollars were invested in Virginia’s early childhood system. As a result, 95 percent of licensed and regulated child care and early education programs are now open and serving children in person.
The Child Care and Development Block Grant received $793 million of additional American Rescue Plan dollars approved by the General Assembly in August 2021.
Find more information on the Virginia Preschool Initiative here.
Find more information about the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation and the mixed-delivery grant initiative here.
Learn more about eligibility expansion for the Child Care Subsidy Program, and to apply, click here.
To learn about Head Start and Early Head Start, contact your local school division.
To help address workforce shortages in child care, qualifying child care businesses may qualify for up to $500 “Return to Earn” bonuses for new hires without a match requirement.
Herring files comments with the SCC supporting newly passed student borrower protections and student loan servicer regulations
RICHMOND(August 17, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has filed comments with the State Corporation Commission (SCC) in support of a newly passed “bill of rights” for Virginia student borrowers – laws that protect borrowers by regulating student loan servicing in Virginia. The Office of Attorney General has authority under these new laws to investigate claims of misconduct by student loan servicers and to take action when appropriate. Virginia is home to more than one million student borrowers, who collectively owe nearly $42 billion in student loans.
“More than one million Virginians are saddled with the crippling weight of student loan debt – something that negatively affects almost every aspect of their lives,” said Attorney General Herring. “My office has worked hard to help student loan borrowers in the Commonwealth, especially in instances where the loan servicer has taken advantage of borrowers and acted deceptively. These new student borrower protections and student loan servicer regulations are critical to my office’s ongoing mission to ensure Virginia borrowers are protected from bad actors, which is why it was so important that we file these supportive comments with the SCC.”
In February 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation with strong bipartisan support that created Chapter 26 in Title 6.2 of the Virginia Code and that tasked the SCC with issuing regulations implementing Chapter 26. Chapter 26 protects student borrowers from servicers who would, among other things, engage in unfair or deceptive conduct, misapply loan payments, or misreport information to credit bureaus. It also gives the Office of Attorney General the authority to investigate and to bring enforcement actions against servicers suspected of violating these student borrower protections.
Attorney General Herring’s comments come in response to challenges raised by both the Student Loan Servicing Alliance (SLSA) and the National Association of Student Loan Administrators (NASLA) claiming that Chapter 26 and its related regulations, which are currently under consideration by the SCC, are unconstitutional. In the filed comments, Attorney General Herring explains why SLSA and NASLA are simply wrong and why Virginia’s student borrower bill of rights is constitutional. Attorney General Herring argues that federal law does not preempt these new laws and that these new laws do not violate the doctrine of intergovernmental immunity. Attorney General Herring concludes his comments by saying that Chapter 26 and the proposed regulations “are entitled to both a presumption of constitutionality and a presumption against preemption. And by simply raising general constitutional questions . . . , NASLA and SLSA fail to show they are unconstitutional.”
Herring’s Previous Work Fighting to Protect Student Borrowers
Last month, Attorney General Herring filed an amicus brief that challenged action taken by the Trump Administration’s Department of Education that unlawfully repealed and replaced federal “borrower defense” regulations. In October 2018, Attorney General Herring announced that a federal judge had rejected the Trump administration’s challenge to the Borrower Defense Rule, ordering its immediate implementation for students nationwide. This ruling followed a victory Attorney General Herring won in federal court after he and a coalition of state attorneys general challenged the U.S. Department of Education’s plan to abruptly rescind its Borrower Defense Rule, which was designed to hold abusive higher education institutions accountable for cheating students and taxpayers out of billions of dollars in federal loans. The immediate implementation of the Borrower Defense Rule meant that the U.S. Department of Education had to automatically discharge $381 million in loans for students whose schools closed.
Attorney General Herring has taken major actions against for-profit colleges for misleading students. In November 2015, for-profit education company Education Management Corporation announced it would significantly reform its recruiting and enrollment practices and forgive more than $2.29 million in loans for approximately 2,000 former students in Virginia through an agreement with the Attorney General and a group of state attorneys general. Nationwide, the agreement required the for-profit college company to forgive $102.8 million in outstanding loan debt held by more than 80,000 former students.
In December 2016, the Attorney General announced that more than 5,000 Virginia students formerly enrolled in schools operated by Corinthian Colleges, Inc. may be eligible for loan forgiveness. This came after the U.S. Department of Education found that Corinthian College and its subsidiaries published misleading job placement rates for many programs between 2010 and 2014. Following this announcement, Attorney General Herring urged Secretary DeVos and the Department of Education to follow through on their commitment to cancel student debt for students in Virginia and around the country who were victimized by Corinthian Colleges’ practices.
Attorney General Herring announced in January 2019 that he and 48 other attorneys general reached a settlement with for-profit education company Career Education Corporation (CEC). The terms of the settlement required CEC to reform its recruiting and enrollment practices and forgo collecting about $493.7 million in debts owed by 179,529 students nationally. In Virginia, 3,094 students will receive relief totaling $8,022,178.
Transurban launches DriveTU, a mileage-based user fee study in the Greater Washington Area
Global infrastructure developer and operator Transurban has launched DriveTU, a mileage-based user fee study in the Greater Washington Area that explores how drivers can pay-as-they-go to fund transportation infrastructure instead of paying a gas tax at the pump. Conducted in partnership with The Eastern Transportation Coalition with funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT), the study is part of the largest multi-state mileage-based user fee exploration in the Eastern U.S. The DriveTU study will examine how mileage-based user fee systems can work with toll roads, and how such systems can incorporate congestion and cordon pricing.
As the prevalence of electric vehicles increases and fuel tax revenues decline, policymakers are looking to identify more sustainable, transparent, and equitable means of addressing infrastructure funding shortfalls to ensure long-term maintenance and operation of road and transit systems. Mileage-based user fees are based on the “user pays” principle and are seen as a possible solution.
“We are seeing both state and federal policymakers, Democrats and Republicans, start to think beyond the current funding paradigms to achieve meaningful investment in our transportation systems,” said Pierce Coffee, President, Transurban North America. “Transurban is excited to put our roads and technology to work to better link personal transportation costs with the services we use. This is one important step that can help ensure that a modern network of roads and transit is available for future generations.”
Transurban, which pioneered the first dynamically tolled express lanes in the U.S., will leverage its advanced roads, back-office systems, and knowledge of consumer behavior, to test in-vehicle technology in the DriveTU study. Transurban is recruiting 400 eligible participants for the three-month pilot, including current drivers of the Virginia Express Lanes and others in the region. While no money will be exchanged, participants will receive a sample invoice that includes simulated fees for distance driven, as well as for travel in peak times or high-congestion locations.
“Our research has shown that a mileage-based user fee approach is viable and that drivers are open to a ‘user pays’ approach to transportation funding,” said Dr. Patricia Hendren, Executive Director at The Eastern Transportation Coalition. “As we look at the complexities of user-fee systems, we are fortunate to have private sector partners like Transurban bringing forward unique expertise that will provide policymakers with key insights and data – from customer experience considerations to lowering implementation costs.”
In addition to the DriveTU study, Transurban is leading a number of forward-looking projects focused on improving mobility. Leveraging a separate grant from the U.S. DOT, Transurban is developing technology to better enable roads to “speak” to connected and automated vehicles, and in 2022 will pilot a system that transfers intelligence between infrastructure and connected vehicles to maximize safety and enhance driving automation. The company has also launched the GoToll app to enable modern and convenient toll payments, empowering drivers with a flexible payment solution from their smartphones. Furthering its commitment to roadworker safety, Transurban is also advancing automated technology to protect road crews.
Learn more about Transurban’s DriveTU mileage-based user fee study and how to get involved.
Attorney General files price gouging lawsuit
RICHMOND (August 13, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has filed suit against Springfield-based Tahir and Sons LLC d/b/a Interstate Fuel LLC for alleged violations of the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act. Attorney General Herring’s lawsuit relates to allegations that the business charged unconscionable prices on gasoline, a necessary good after a state of emergency was declared in May, in response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies gasoline and other petroleum-based products to a significant part of the United States east coast. Attorney General Herring has taken two other enforcement actions against price gouging this year following the state of emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The unfortunate reality is that bad actors will take advantage of times of crises to unreasonably increase prices for necessary goods, like gasoline,” said Attorney General Herring. “During a disaster or crisis, Virginians should never have to worry about whether they are paying a fair price for something they truly need. Price gouging will never be tolerated in the Commonwealth, and my Consumer Protection Section will take swift action whenever businesses are taking advantage of consumers.”
Attorney General Herring’s Complaint alleges that, during the period from May 1, 2021, to May 10, 2021, Interstate Fuel sold regular unleaded fuel at a steady average daily price of about $2.99 per gallon. On about May 11, 2021, Defendant’s average daily price of the same gasoline rose to $3.629, and then again rose to $3.670 during the period from May 12, 2021, to May 14, 2021, increases of 21.37% and 22.74% respectively. Attorney General Herring further alleges that the defendant’s actual prices rose at least as high as $3.989 on or around the morning of May 13, 2021, an increase of 33.4% above what the business was charging during the ten days before the emergency was declared. The suit claims that these price increases were not attributable to additional costs incurred by the business in connection with the sale of gasoline, nor was they due to increases in costs imposed by its source.
The Virginia Post-Disaster Anti Price Gouging Act prohibits businesses from charging unconscionable prices on necessary goods during a time of disaster. Among other factors that can be considered in determining whether a price is “unconscionable” is whether it grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods during the 10 days immediately prior to the time of disaster. A violation of Virginia’s price gouging law is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
The lawsuit, filed with the Fairfax County Circuit Court, requests that the court, among other things, enjoin the illegal practices, and award restitution to affected consumer victims.
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and has sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints has largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Additionally, in April 2020, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaint. If consumers believe they are a victim of price gouging specific to motor fuel, they should file complaints with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
Glenn Youngkin releases statement on Northam – McAuliffe Mask Mandate for Kids
FALLS CHURCH, VA- On August 12, 2021, Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin issued the following statement on the Virginia Department of Health’s statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools:
“With today’s student mask mandate announcement, Ralph Northam, Terry McAuliffe, and Richmond liberals have made clear that they will stop at nothing to impose their will and take away parents’ ability to decide what’s best for our kids. Make no mistake about it, this mask mandate is the first step towards returning to a full shutdown of our economy.”
“We must respect parents’ right to decide what is best for their own children. If parents, teachers, and children want to wear a mask, they absolutely should do that, but there should not be a statewide school mask mandate.”
In addition to his opposition to statewide school mask mandates, Youngkin has repeatedly expressed his objection to vaccine passports and vaccine mandates. Youngkin has chosen to get the vaccine and believes that Virginians have the right to decide for themselves whether to get vaccinated based on their personal circumstances.
