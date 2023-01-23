State News
Uneven higher ed funding and more Va. headlines
• Staffers at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News say administrators repeatedly ignored warnings about the behavior of the 6-year-old boy accused of shooting his teacher. According to other teachers at the school, the boy previously wrote a note threatening to light a teacher on fire.—Washington Post
• Amazon’s cloud computing division is planning to invest up to $35 billion in several data center campuses across Virginia by 2040.—WTOP
• The University of Virginia received a $100 million private donation, one of the largest in the school’s history, to create a new biotechnology institute.—Forbes
• “Debt, lobbying, and distrust hamper funding for higher ed in Virginia.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A crowd of about 600 people, including Confederate reenactors in Civil War uniforms, turned out to watch the reburial of Gen. A.P. Hill’s remains at a Culpeper cemetery. The event featured a riderless horse, cannon fire, and a eulogy by a Hill impersonator.—Free Lance-Star
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia War Memorial opening major new exhibit honoring Virginia‘s Vietnam War veterans
The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond announces the public opening of its newest major exhibit, 50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
The exhibit opens this month to coincide with and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords which ended the Vietnam War in January 1973. 50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience features personal stories, photos and videos of Virginia Vietnam veterans from every corner of the Commonwealth.
Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director, and his staff began planning for this project over a year ago. The Memorial recruited Virginia Vietnam Veterans through a series of news releases in newspapers, publications, radio and television stations and social media throughout Virginia asking them to submit stories and photos of themselves taken during their time serving in Southeast Asia.
“There are nearly 200,000 Vietnam Veterans living today in Virginia,” said Dr. Mountcastle. “We were extremely pleased when we received over 1,000 submissions from many of these veterans as a result of our outreach efforts.”
“Of those who submitted, our staff chose fifty of these men and women and contacted each of them to arrange to take a current portrait of them for the exhibit,” added Dr. Mountcastle. “The Memorial partnered with professional photographer and Navy veteran Laura Hatcher and videographer and Army veteran Pamela Vines to set up photo and recording sessions in Richmond, Hampton Roads, Roanoke and Northern Virginia.”
“Virginia is proudly home to almost 700,000 military veterans and a great many of them served during the Vietnam War,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS). “This war touched not only those that served but also their families and friends during the conflict. These photos and video recollections truly comprise a compelling, emotional, educational and very personal exhibit that will be of interest to all who come visit the Memorial over the next year.”
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street in downtown Richmond. As with all exhibits at the Memorial, there is no admission charge to experience 50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience. Parking is also free. The Memorial’s Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center and C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The Shrines of Memory and grounds are open daily from dawn to dusk. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov or www.vawarmemorial.org or telephone 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
State News
General Assembly to weigh proposal to turn college savings surplus into scholarships
After a review found a Virginia college savings program has racked up more than a billion dollars in surplus funds, a lawmaker is proposing to put that money toward scholarships for low-income students.
“I think this is a unique opportunity for us to use these dollars forever,” said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, the patron of Senate Bill 1461. “As soon as I saw that there was a surplus of that size, I wanted to make sure we didn’t spend it.”
Surovell’s legislation would create the Virginia College Opportunity Endowment and Fund to distribute hundreds of annual scholarships to Virginia students eligible for Pell Grants who attend any of 12 public universities.
He estimated that at least 2,200 annual scholarships of $25,000 could be awarded from the surplus funds.
The universities earmarked under the legislation are schools with smaller endowments than high-profile institutions like the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech. Surovell said the fund would allow other colleges to “be able to compete for Pell-eligible students more effectively than they can right now.”
Virginia College Savings Program
In July 2021, Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, a state watchdog agency, was informed that an actuarial review had found the state’s Legacy Prepaid529 program, a college savings plan that stopped enrolling participants in 2019, had more than $1 billion in surplus revenue.
Lawmakers then directed commission staff to study whether some of that money could be reinvested in financial aid and other higher education goals. Last year, the Senate Education and Health Committee also voted to send a letter to the agency asking it to consider as part of the study a 2021 bill from Surovell that would have used the surplus for scholarships from a “Virginia College Equity Fund.” That bill failed to move forward because JLARC and Virginia529, the state’s tax-advantaged savings plans’ administrator, were still vetting the legality of moving the funds at the time.
This November, a JLARC report found that $1.3 billion could be safely removed from an umbrella college savings fund known as the Defined Benefit 529 Fund over at least five years for educational assistance.
One of the drivers of the surplus was administrative fees which grew to approximately $631 million.
Researchers also found the moderate growth in tuition and mandatory fees at public four-year institutions increased the surplus.
“If surplus funds are not withdrawn and used for other higher education purposes, they will simply stay in the fund-collecting investment returns, the surplus will continue to grow, and Virginia will miss opportunities to use the funds for other beneficial purposes,” said Jamie Bitz, a legislative analyst for JLARC.
Some of those uses, said Bitz, could include efforts to increase access and affordability for students with significant financial needs or provide refunds to Legacy Prepaid529 holders who contributed to the surplus.
Kimberly Sarte, an associate director with JLARC, said if certain factors like market returns don’t match assumptions, “then you could still see a large surplus grow again.”
According to Bitz, smaller deductions from the surplus could also lead to the fund’s continued growth.
The legislation
Surovell’s legislation would propose using that surplus for a program that would send scholarships to students who attend or plan to attend one of 12 eligible universities, including Christopher Newport, George Mason, James Madison, and Longwood. Other eligible schools would be Norfolk State, Old Dominion, Radford and Virginia Commonwealth universities, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia State University, the University of Mary Washington, and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Students would have to be eligible for Pell Grants and commit to being employed or enrolled in postgraduate education in Virginia for at least eight years after graduation.
As part of the legislation, the Virginia College Savings Plan board would deposit $250 million annually of surplus funds in the Virginia College Opportunity Fund to pay for the scholarships.
An independent advisory committee would have the ability to reduce the annual deposits if certain conditions related to the status of the savings plan were not met.
The five-member committee would be made up of a gubernatorial appointee, the investment director of the Virginia College Savings Plan, the state treasurer, and the staff directors of the House and Senate money committees.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Kaine says he’ll run for third U.S. Senate term in 2024
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said Friday that he’ll run for a third term, a choice that could boost his party’s chances of keeping Virginia blue in 2024.
Speculation that Kaine might retire after serving two six-year terms drew national reporters to a coffee shop in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood, where the senator held a roundtable discussion with young civic leaders before addressing the press about his closely held plans for the upcoming election cycle.
“I’m a servant. I love Virginia. I’m proud of what I’ve done. I’ve got a whole lot more I want to do,” Kaine said. “What makes me happy is to try to help other people. And so many people have helped me.”
The senator pointed specifically to immigration reform as a big piece of unfinished business he’d like to continue working on.
“The unemployment rate is so low that employers everywhere — every hospital, every school system, the Farm Bureau, the general contractors, the Chamber of Commerce — they’re starting to knock on our doors and say do some immigration reform. An immigration reform bill that’s really focused on the workforce, I think that has some possibility even with the partisan division.”
A former Richmond mayor and Virginia governor, Kaine was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, defeating former Republican Gov. George Allen in a heavyweight battle for an open seat. Four years later, he made an unsuccessful bid for higher office as the vice presidential running mate of Hillary Clinton. Kaine bounced back in 2018 by crushing Republican challenger Corey Stewart, a hard-right conservative who had closely aligned himself with former President Donald Trump.
No matter who runs against him in 2024, Kaine would presumably be the frontrunner, given Virginia’s trend of voting Democratic in presidential years. But the Republican resurgence current Gov. Glenn Youngkin led in 2021 has raised new questions about how competitive future statewide contests in Virginia might be.
“I think we’re battleground, maybe a little bit on the blue side,” Kaine said. “But we’re battleground. That just means you’ve got to assume it’s going to be close.”
Asked if he thinks Youngkin might be a potential opponent in 2024, Kaine noted that Virginia governors don’t usually leave early for a higher office because the state Constitution gives them only four years in the governor’s mansion.
“Could he be?” Kaine said. “I assume anybody could run against me. Because it’s an honor to represent Virginia in the United States Senate.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Secret execution tapes and more Virginia headlines
• Disputing a Thursday story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Ford denied that it had chosen to build a new electric vehicle battery plant in Virginia before Gov. Glenn Youngkin took the state out of the running for the project. The Youngkin administration has said the state had not reached the stage of offering the company an incentive package.—Cardinal News
• In its first public statement, the family of a 6-year-old Newport News boy who shot his teacher in a classroom said the boy suffers from an “acute disability” and insisted the gun he used was secured prior to the incident. The statement did not go into detail on how the boy got the gun.—Daily Press
• “NPR uncovered secret execution tapes from Virginia. More remain hidden.”—NPR
• Chesterfield County’s top prosecutor said a case against a pastor linked to a child sex crimes sting might still move forward, despite the charges against the pastor being dropped last year.—NBC12
• U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, will make an announcement about his political future Friday morning in Richmond. Kaine’s seat will be up for election in 2024.—Washington Post
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Three interesting bills of the week: journalism tax credits, negligent fires and cyclist exemptions
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury looks at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
House Bill 2061: Tax credits for local journalism
This legislation, from Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, creates a nonrefundable income tax credit for eligible local newspaper publishers for compensation paid to local news journalists.
The bill comes when local newspapers in Virginia face large staffing cuts and closures due to buyouts from the hedge and private equity funds, technology and population shifts, and lack of funding. Reports also show an average of more than two a week are shutting down nationwide.
In the first taxable year, credits would be equal to the lesser of 10% of the actual amounts paid in wages to local news journalists or $5,000. In subsequent years, the credit would equal the lesser of 5% of wages paid or $2,500.
The legislation also creates a nonrefundable income tax credit for eligible small businesses with fewer than 50 employees for certain expenses incurred for advertising in a local newspaper or radio, or television broadcast.
For the first taxable year, credits would be equal to the lesser of 80% of the actual amounts paid for qualified local media advertising expenses or $4,000. In subsequent years, they would equal the lesser of 50% of the amounts paid or incurred or $2,000.
House Bill 1390: Responsibility for costs of fighting negligent fires
HB 1390 by Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, would allow localities to collect the costs of firefighting from anyone who negligently starts a fire or fails to keep it under control when it burns on any forestland, brushland, grassland, or wasteland.
Under the bill, that person would be liable for expenses incurred by the local government and any volunteer fire company or emergency medical services agency to fight the fire.
The leading cause of wildfires in Virginia is people burning debris, like yard trimmings or leaves, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.
Virginia has more than 24,000 fires per year, causing more than $8.3 million per week in property loss, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Current law only allows local governments to collect the costs of firefighting from a person when he or she intentionally starts a fire and fails to control it.
Senate Bill 1293: Stoplight and stop sign exemptions for cyclists
This bill, from Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, would allow local governments to pass an ordinance authorizing cyclists to treat a stoplight as a stop sign and a stop sign as a yield right-of-way sign as long as they take certain safety measures.
A cyclist would be able to proceed through a red light at an intersection provided they come to a complete stop, yield the right-of-way if necessary, and determine it is safe to proceed.
When approaching a stop sign, a cyclist could also turn through an intersection without stopping after slowing to a reasonable speed and yielding the right-of-way if necessary, provided that no other vehicle presents an immediate hazard when turning.
The current law lists these actions as traffic infractions punishable by a fine of no more than $350.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Push to limit prison and jail fees hits early obstacle in Virginia House
At an early-morning committee meeting Thursday, Virginia Del. Irene Shin, D-Loudoun, pulled out packages of Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, and Hot Tamales and put them in a pile on the podium in front of her.
“Are you trying to bribe us?” a committee member asked jokingly.
“Totally,” Shin said. “Is it working?”
Altogether, Shin continued, the candy trove had cost about $13 at Kroger. But at a jail commissary overseen by the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, she said, the same stuff costs $21.25.
“It’s a huge difference,” Shin said as she presented a bill to limit the price markups and fees charged to inmates and their families for goods and services purchased behind bars.
Shin’s bill, which would apply to local jails, is part of a multiyear effort to limit the amount of money jails and their third-party contractors can make from captive customers with no other options.
At a news conference Thursday morning, a pair of Democratic senators and a group of prison reform advocates touted a similar bill to require state prisons to give inmates access to free telephone calls and email communications.
“The loved ones of incarcerated people are bearing a huge burden,” said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun. “I know one individual who spends over $10,000 a year communicating with her loved one, caring for him. This tax is put on individuals who do not have a dollar to spare. And we will continue to advocate for them as long as it takes.”
Advocates for incarcerated people say it’s often low-income families, particularly women, who end up paying for extra food, clothing, and hygiene products for inmates. Family members also foot the bill for communication fees, which advocates say makes it harder for inmates to maintain connections with the outside world that can help them successfully re-enter society.
“If we’re going to be forced to have tens of thousands of people in these prisons, why not make them a group of more hopeful, more rehabilitated, and more connected folks?” said Santia Nance, co-founder of Sistas in Prison Reform.
The reform effort has run into resistance from jail and prison administrators, who have argued a rushed overhaul of their operations could have unknown impacts on their budgets and the security of their facilities.
Boysko’s bill dealing with communication fees in state-run prisons has not yet been heard, but Shin’s bill focused on local and regional jails was voted down Thursday in a Republican-led House of Delegates subcommittee.
The Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, Virginia Association of Regional Jails, and Virginia Association of Counties all spoke against Shin’s proposal before the vote.
“What we do know is everything you see here is optional,” John W. Jones, the executive director of the Sheriffs’ Association, said of Shin’s candy display. “We’re going to feed the inmates. They’re going to get three squares a day.”
Shin’s proposal also got a skeptical reception from Republican legislators.
Implying the candy prices weren’t exorbitant, Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, asked Shin if she knew what the same assortment of items would cost at a movie theater.
“A jail is more like a theater than a national grocery chain,” Davis said. Shin disagreed, saying people going to a theater are free to bring their own snacks from home, a claim that sparked a brief mini-debate about the ethics of sneaking food into a movie.
Report on Virginia jail fees hindered by spotty data, redacted contracts
Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, said for-profit theaters aren’t the same as government agencies that have been given a unique power to raise their own revenue from fees charged to inmates and their families.
“No other agency in the Virginia government has that ability to do that without coming to us first,” Hope said.
The General Assembly created work groups to study fees in both prisons and jails over the last year, but heavy redactions hampered the jail study to contracts and spotty numbers on where the money raised from fees and commissions actually goes. Administrators have said the money is used to fund education and rehabilitation programs that benefit inmates, but those claims have been difficult for policymakers to verify due to a lack of solid information about jail budgeting.
The alleged lack of transparency didn’t sit well with Democratic lawmakers in the House.
“I think it’s appalling that agencies would send overly redacted information to the work groups that prevent them from doing their jobs,” said Del. Angelia Williams Graves, D-Norfolk. “It is ridiculous for someone to say that they don’t know where taxpayer dollars go.”
Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, said the system is “a bit appalling.”
“We seem to be satisfied that we provide three meals a day,” Plum said. “I suggest to you that life is something more than three meals a day, particularly when we’re talking about rehabilitating people.”
In another reference to the high price of movie theater candy, Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, said he chooses not to buy it. People find themselves incarcerated, he said, because of “choices made.”
“There’s a reason that person is sitting there,” Webert said.
He said other factors go into the cost of jail commissary items, like the need to inspect everything coming into a facility for security reasons.
Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City, who chaired the public safety subcommittee that rejected Shin’s bill, said she would send a letter to the State Compensation Board to ask if it could do a study of its own and come back with more concrete information about the flow of money in jails.
On the Senate side, Democratic lawmakers didn’t seem phased by the defeat of Shin’s bill.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, said he’s filed a budget amendment of $23 million spread over two years to ensure the Virginia Department of Corrections would feel no financial hit from providing cost-free communications to inmates. Even if Boysko’s bill fails, he said, Senate Democrats could still potentially get it done through the bipartisan budget process.
“If we can get this in the Senate budget,” Petersen said, “we can make it happen.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 12mph WNW
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 0
39/36°F
43/27°F