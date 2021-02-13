Interesting Things to Know
Unexpected money: Treat it right
At some point, almost everyone gets a dab of money that is unexpected — or at least from a source different from payday money.
You may win, inherit, or get some as a gift. And then there it is, looking lovely and fresh in the checking account.
Go wild or what?
People tend to treat money differently depending on how they got it. Money from a job usually goes to living expenses first and foremost.
But a gift? Maybe then you want to treat yourself to a ‘want’ instead of a need.
Inheritance is more sobering since the money comes from a person you respect, and you might not want to waste it.
How about $50 from a scratch-off ticket? For many, winning money feels like spending someone else’s money. And they do.
Tax return money? It usually has a place to go.
It’s a fun exercise to consider your impulses when it comes to unexpected money. The way you view it is called ‘mental accounting,’ according to Investopedia.
Of course, money experts say all money should be treated the same. Author Gary Belsky once wrote that all found money should go into a savings account for just one month. When the month is up, it will feel more like savings than a windfall. You will be less likely to spend it on a shopping spree.
The key to treating all money the same way is to focus on big financial goals, like retirement or college accounts. So when you are blessed with a little extra, you know just where you want to put it.
Interesting Things to Know
Terms of endearment
Can’t wait to see you, lamb chop.
What is your favorite term of endearment for your spouse?
Chances are it is honey unless you want a favor, and it escalates to sweetheart or sweetie.
But whatever you call him or her, it probably involves food. Sweet food. Like Muffin.
According to The New Republic, the term sweetheart came into vogue in 1290 when it was used exclusively as an endearment until the movies used it for irony.
Then, there is sugar, sugar pie, and sugar baby. Folks have been saying that to their sweethearts since the 13th century, but it only came into use as a term of address in 1930. Come here, Sugar.
So it is easy to imagine why pumpkin, sugar, and pudding have all been endearing, but how do we explain cabbage? It is French.
The animal world contributes sweet nothings, according to Grammarly Blog. In the Arabic-speaking world, your love could be a Gazelle, and in Thailand who would be offended if they were called Little Elephant?
But, who in the world would want to be called a prawn? Not many people even in 1895, but there is a literary citation: “I expect you’re a saucy young prawn, Emma,” says a character in William Pett Ridge’s Minor Dialogues (1895).
The millennials totally left the food realm with the popular titles: Bae, Boo, and Babygirl.
And, lamb chop? Baby boomers will remember the famed ventriloquist and puppeteer Shari Lewis. Lewis and her hand puppet Lamb Chop appeared on television during the 1950s through the 1990s. Her puppet was described as a feisty, intuitive 6-year-old girl.
Interesting Things to Know
February Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Harry Styles, 27, singer (formerly of One Direction), born Redditch, England, Feb 1, 1994.
2 – Graham Nash, 79, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician, singer, born Blackpool, England, Feb 2,1942.
3 – Maura Tierney, 56, actress (ER), Boston, MA, 1965.
4 – Rob Corddry, 50, comedian (The Daily Show) Weymouth, MA, 1971.
5 – Michael Sheen, 52, actor (Good Omens), Newport, Gwent, Wales, 1969.
6 – Fabian, 78, singer, actor, born Fabian Forte at Philadelphia, PA, 1943.
7 – Chris Rock, 55, actor (The Chris Rock Show), comedian, Brooklyn, NY,1966.
8 – Nick Nolte, 80, actor (The Prince of Tides), Omaha, NE, 1941.
9 – Tom Hiddleston, 40, actor (Kong), London, England, 1981.
10 – Leontyne Price, 94, opera singer, Laurel, MS, 1927.
11 – Brandy, 42, singer, actress (Moesha), born Brandy Norwood, McComb, MS, 1979.
12 – Christina Ricci, 41, actress (The Addams Family), Santa Monica, CA, 1980.
13 – Stockard Channing, 77, actress (Tony for Joe Egg), born Susan Stockard, New York, NY, 1944.
14 – Carl Bernstein, 77, journalist, author, Washington, DC, 1944.
15 – Megan Thee Stallion, 26, rapper, songwriter, born Megan ]ovon Ruth Pete, Bexar County, TX, 1995.
16 – LeVar Burton, 64, actor (Roots, Star Trek), Landstuhl, Germany, 1957.
17 – Paris Hilton, 40, socialite, New York, NY, 1981.
18 – Yoko Ono, 88, artist, musician, Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 1933.
19 – Seal, 58, singer, songwriter, born Sealhenry Samuel at London, England, 1963.
20 – Trevor Noah, 37, talk show host (The Daily Show), comedian, Johannesburg, South Africa, 1984.
21 – David Geffen, 77, record company executive (Geffen Records), New York, NY, 1944.
22 – Jeri Ryan, 53, actress (Star Trek: Voyager), Munich, Germany, 1968.
23 – Niecy Nash, 51, comedienne, actress (Reno 911), Palmdale, CA, 1970.
24 – Daniel Kaluuya, 32, actor (Black Panther), London, England, 1989.
25 – Jameela Jamil, 35, actress (The Good Place), born Jameela Alia Burton-Jamil, London, England, 1986.
26 – Elizabeth George, 72, author (Inspector Lynley mysteries), Warren, OH, 1949.
27 – Josh Groban, 40, singer, born Los Angeles, CA,1981.
28 – Ali Larter, 45, actress (Heroes), Cherry Hill, NJ, 1976.
Interesting Things to Know
4 at-home Valentine’s Day date ideas
Would you rather spend Valentine’s Day at home this year? If so, there are many ways to make the occasion memorable. Here are a few ideas.
1. The dinner date
Cook a meal together or order food for pick-up or delivery. Though a traditional sit-down dinner by candlelight can be nice, consider something more frivolous like sharing fondue, making heart-shaped pizzas, or having a living room picnic.
2. The movie date
3. The spa date
Pamper each other with massages, then share a scented bubble bath. Wear fluffy bathrobes and slippers while giving each other facials and manicures. Indulge in these luxuries while sipping on champagne, eating strawberries, and listening to relaxing music.
4. The gaming date
Put the emphasis on the fun by spending the evening playing chess, checkers, cards, and other tabletop games. Alternatively, plug in your console of choice and have a video game marathon. For dinner, order pizza and pair it with beer, wine, or pop.
No matter how you choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day, make sure to set aside your phone and other distractions while you’re with your sweetheart. This will allow you to make a deeper connection and more thoroughly enjoy the moment.
Interesting Things to Know
How to seduce an environmentalist
If the sweetheart you want to snuggle up to on Valentine’s Day is passionate about protecting the planet, the way to their heart maybe with an eco-friendly dinner and gift. Here’s how to pull it off.
Wining and dining
Whether you decide to eat out, order in, or cook a meal, opt for a dinner made with organic, locally grown ingredients. Your loved one will be impressed that you considered the importance of sourcing fresh food, supporting local farmers, and limiting the fossil fuels used to transport goods. You’ll find these ingredients at farmers markets and in specialty aisles at your local grocery store. If you’d rather not cook, look for a farm-to-table restaurant in your area.
As for the wine, opt for one that’s organic and comes from a sustainable vineyard. There are many great choices available, and you’re sure to find one that suits your palette and budget.
The perfect gift
Woo your love-interest with one or more of these gifts:
• Organic flowers or, better yet, a potted plant. Easy-to-care-for options include aloe vera, philodendrons, and snake plants.
• Fair-trade, organic chocolate. Some brands also use environmentally friendly packaging.
• An all-natural perfume. Look for one that’s never been tested on animals and is certified organic, vegan, and free of petrochemicals, solvents, dyes, and alcohol.
• Sustainable undies. Choose garments made of organic cotton, bamboo, or hemp.
• Jewelry sourced from a supplier that uses conflict-free diamonds and gemstones mined using sustainable, low-impact practices.
You can find these and other eco-friendly gifts at the stores in your region.
Interesting Things to Know
How did chocolate become associated with Valentine’s Day?
If you want to spoil someone special for Valentine’s Day, it’s almost impossible to go wrong with a box of chocolates. But have you ever wondered how this sweet treat came to be associated with the most romantic day of the year?
In fact, the connection between chocolate and love dates back to the Mayans, who first started brewing cacao beans sometime around 500 BC. Eventually, they came to ritually use this so-called “gift of the gods” in marriage ceremonies.
However, it would take more than 2,000 years for the chocolate to make its way to Europe and another few hundred years after that for the treat to become a Valentine’s Day staple. It was only in 1861 that an inspired candy-maker named Richard Cadbury thought to sell chocolates for Valentine’s Day. He packaged them in heart-shaped boxes decorated with rosebuds and Cupids, which were already popular symbols of romance among the Victorians. Thus, a new Valentine’s Day tradition was born.
Today, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are ubiquitous around Valentine’s Day, and in North America, more than 58 million pounds of chocolate are bought to celebrate the occasion each year.
Did you know?
Cacao beans are full of phytonutrients, which act as antioxidants. They’re also a rich source of iron, copper, magnesium, zinc, and phosphorus. These attributes are believed to contribute to chocolate’s health benefits, including its potential ability to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, reduce inflammation, improve cognitive function, and boost your mood.
Interesting Things to Know
5 tips to prevent smartphone damage
Breaking a smartphone is costly and inconvenient. Here are five tips to ensure yours doesn’t meet an untimely end.
1. Invest in a good case
Experts recommend cases made of shock-absorbent material such as silicone or rubber. You can also opt for a fully waterproof case.
2. Get a screen protector
3. Keep your case clean
Keep in mind that dirt, dust, and moisture can get trapped between the case and your phone, resulting in damage to the device. Be sure to clean and dry your case regularly.
4. Carry it with care
If you keep your phone in your pocket, make sure it doesn’t get scratched by keys or loose change. Carrying it in a separate pocket is the best strategy. Similarly, if you keep your phone in a purse or bag, have a dedicated compartment for it.
5. Keep it dry
Smartphones and water don’t mix. If you drop your phone, and it gets wet, turn it off immediately and take out the battery to prevent it from short-circuiting. Then, dry off your phone with a paper towel and put it in a bag of dry rice for 24 hours to soak up any residual moisture.
Are you more accident-prone than the average person? If so, you may want to take the extended warranty on a new cell phone when it’s offered. Alternatively, consider getting smartphone insurance from a local provider.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph N
Humidity: 95%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
39/36°F
45/23°F