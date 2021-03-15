Local News
United Bank supports United Way with $4,000 March Money Madness sponsorship
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County has received a $4,000 sponsorship from United Bank for its March Money Madness virtual fundraiser, coming up on March 31, 2021, at 7pm. United Bank has been a long-time partner of United Way, and continues to provide vital support as the organization works towards its goal of improving the lives of people in our community.
Funds contributed to the United Way go a long way in providing essential services in our community. For example,
- $1 per week ($52): A donation of $1 per week ($52) allows a legal aid attorney to prepare a power of attorney for an elderly client in need of assistance in handling her finances.
- $5 per week ($260): A donation of $5 per week ($260) allows a legal aid attorney to explain to a tenant what he needs to do to keep his family from being evicted.
- $10 per week ($520): A donation of $10 per week ($520) can help a legal aid attorney represent a victim of domestic violence in getting court-ordered protection from her abuser.
If you would like to join United Bank in supporting the United Way by purchasing tickets to the United Way-United Bank March Money Madness virtual fundraiser, please visit www.frontroyalunitedway.org and click the link provided on that page. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite by searching “Front Royal” events on that site.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for March 15 – 19, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 12 to 9, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of traffic-sensor equipment, Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 675 (Success Road) and Clarke County line, 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Local News
Correction-Clarification to VSP update on Winum investigation story
A semantical error in the description of the weapon identified by Virginia State Police as the likely murder weapon of Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum has led to a wording correction in the headline and third sentence of the five-sentence introduction of the VSP press release of March 3, published here on March 7.
That change is from “military-style assault rifle” to “military assault-style rifle” as was correctly worded in the photo caption of the weapon with the originally published story. The change reflects the fact that all military-use model rifles marketed as “sports” rifles to the public are adjusted from fully automatic status – one trigger pull, multiple rounds fired (colloquially, machine-gun fire characteristic of the battlefield) – to semi-automatic, one round fired for every trigger pull for as many rounds as the clip holds. As noted above, the originally published caption with the online photograph of the weapon was correctly worded: “An online search of ‘Smith & Wesson M&P-15’ revealed a military assault-style semi-automatic rifle available with 10 and 30-round clips.”
Royal Examiner and the writer regret any confusion the wording glitch may have created that the M&P-15 rifle in possession of the suspected murderer of Office Winum was a fully automatic weapon. While some such “sports” models converted from the military market can be re-converted to fully automatic weapons by people with knowledge of the weapon’s machinery, VSP has yet to comment on the firing status of the Smith & Wesson M&P-15 in the possession of Officer Winum’s suspected murderer Dakota G. Richards. Richards was killed by Page County Sheriff’s Deputies after what was described as a “threatening movement” towards law enforcement tracking and confronting him with the M&P-15 in his possession in woods in the vicinity of the scene of the crime.
Royal Examiner stands by the substance of the article and the importance of the weapon’s identification as, at least a semi-automatic “sports” rifle based on a fully automatic military assault rifle design. The headline and text of the original story have been corrected to read “Stanley Police Officer Winum was killed with a military assault-style rifle”.
Local News
Don’t rely on the “Luck of the Irish.” Designate a sober driver this St. Patrick’s Day
A popular holiday and unofficial start of spring, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to this country’s founding and celebrate the roots of millions with Irish ancestry. Unfortunately, these celebrations have resulted in St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, becoming one of the year’s most dangerous times to be on the road. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), more than three out of five (63%) traffic crash-related fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period nationwide.
“As COVID-19 cases start to drop and more people get vaccinated, Virginians are venturing towards a more normal life and are eager to find a reason to celebrate,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Don’t let your first celebration be your last. And, just like practicing COVID-19 safety is about the entire community, so is not drinking and driving. Getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is a choice – a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers, and every other motorist sharing the road with you.”
Safety isn’t about luck. If you’re going to party, party with a plan:
• Ensure you have a designated sober driver, a plan to use public transportation or a ride-share service BEFORE any drinking begins.
• Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Be honest with yourself and know that even if you only plan on having one drink, you should plan on having a designated driver.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, pull over safely and dial #77 on a cell phone or call 911.
• If you know someone who has been drinking and is about to drive, take the keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.
To further prevent traffic deaths and injuries during St. Patrick’s Day, as well as during the traditional Spring Break season, the Virginia State Police will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E., the Crash Awareness, and Reduction Effort. The state-sponsored, national program, incorporates a nine-day statistical counting period that begins at 12:01 a.m., March 13, 2021, and concludes at midnight on March 21, 2021.
All Virginians are reminded to keep safety first anytime you are behind the wheel. Always buckle up, avoid distractions, put your phone down, share the road and don’t drink and drive.
Local News
Governor Northam declares March 14 Day of Prayer and Remembrance for Virginians lost to COVID-19
On March 12, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, March 14, 2021, a day of prayer and remembrance to honor the Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19. The first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Commonwealth of Virginia on March 7, 2020, and the first death was recorded on March 14, 2020. Tragically, 9,961 people in Virginia have died from the virus as of March 12, 2021.
Additionally, Governor Northam has ordered the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be lowered on all state and local buildings and grounds from sunrise on Sunday, March 14, 2021 and remain at half-staff until sunset.
“Sunday marks one year since we first learned that a Virginian had died from COVID-19 in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Since then, more than 9,900 of our fellow Virginians have lost their lives to this disease, leaving behind families, friends, colleagues, and neighbors of all races, religions, and backgrounds. And while we cannot bring them back, we can honor their memories—and prevent more grief and loss—by working together to keep each other safe.”
“As we mourn, the First Lady and I are calling all Virginians to join us in prayer and remembrance of those who have been lost on Sunday,” Governor Northam continued. “One year into this pandemic, we are seeing an ever-brighter light at the end of a long tunnel, and we can be hopeful that better days are ahead. While so much has changed over the past year, Virginians have continued to show strength and resilience, stepping up during this time of great need. We owe it to the victims of this virus and their loved ones to continue doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 until this pandemic is behind us.”
The Executive Mansion in Richmond will be illuminated with an amber light from Sunday, March 14, 2021, until Sunday, March 21, 2021, to pay tribute to the thousands of Virginians lost to COVID-19. Governor and First Lady Northam are inviting people across the Commonwealth to join in commemorating the lives lost by lighting their homes and businesses amber.
In an effort to memorialize the individuals who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Virginia, the Northam Administration is creating a portal where Virginians can share the names and stories of their loved ones. Additional information will be provided in the coming weeks.
Delegate Delores McQuinn also introduced a resolution during the 2021 General Assembly session designating March 14, in 2021, and in each succeeding year, as Victims of COVID-19 Remembrance Day in Virginia.
Read Governor Northam’s proclamation here.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines and to pre-register for your shot, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
Local News
Governor’s Flag order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
This is to order that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia is to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the first recorded death due to COVID-19 in Virginia and respect and memory of the more than 9,900 Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19 as of March 12, 2021.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, March 14, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, 12th day of March 2021.
Sincerely, Ralph S. Northam
Crime/Court
Three Baltimore men charged following Front Royal shooting
Three Baltimore men face multiple charges following a non-fatal, officer-involved shooting in Warren County Thursday night:
• Darius J. Coleman-Galloway, 32, is being held at the RSW Regional Jail without bond on one felony count of malicious injury to a law enforcement officer, one felony count of assault and one felony conspiracy count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug.
• Donate M. Glenn, 26, is being held at RSW Regional Jail without bond on one felony conspiracy count of intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug.
• Everette W. Schwartz, 31, is still being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries at Winchester Medical Center. He has been charged with one felony conspiracy count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug. Schwartz is also wanted by the Baltimore Police Department on multiple arrest warrants, including counts of murder.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday (March 11) when the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was conducting an undercover narcotics operation involving Coleman-Galloway, Glenn, and Schwartz. The three had traveled together from Baltimore, Md. to deliver an illegal supply of Fentanyl at a prearranged location in a parking lot in the 9800 block of Winchester Road near the Interstate 66 interchange in Front Royal.
As the task force members, who were standing in the parking lot, positioned themselves around the suspects’ vehicle – a 2009 Acura TL – in order to take the men into custody, the Acura purposefully rammed one of the task force investigators. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator was knocked to the ground and the Acura accelerated in an attempt to flee the investigators. The vehicle did a u-turn in the parking lot and headed back towards the investigators when task force officers fired at the suspects. The vehicle then ran off the edge of the parking lot, went up an embankment, and came to a stop.
The driver, Coleman-Galloway, and backseat passenger, Glenn, were taken into custody without further incident. Neither one was injured.
Schwartz, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was aided out of the vehicle and EMS was called to the scene for injuries he sustained in the shooting. He was then transported to the hospital for treatment.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator suffered minor injuries and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. No additional law enforcement was injured.
One of the task force investigators who fired his weapon is a Virginia State Police special agent assigned to the Culpeper Field Office. Per state police policy, the special agent has been placed on leave pending the investigation.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, which remains under investigation. Additional charges are pending for the three Baltimore men.
Once the investigation is completed, state police will turn its investigative findings over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.
