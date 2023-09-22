Local News
United Way NSV Day of Caring
This year, Day of Caring, presented by First Bank, will cover 71 projects by 27 local teams of volunteers on September 22nd. The annual event was established to promote the spirit and value of volunteerism, and is the largest community service day in the Shenandoah Valley.
As the community is resetting itself in a post pandemic world and as government funding has shrunk in response to the waning pandemic, more and more people are seeking help to make ends meet. United Way NSV has seen a huge increase in the requests for help throughout the region and believes that volunteers can make a huge difference.
“Day of Caring is a prime example of the great things that we as a community can accomplish when we band together and pool our talents, time and resources,” said Day of Caring Chairwoman Beth Falu. “It is also a wonderful opportunity for us to thank and celebrate United Way of the Shenandoah Valley and the other nonprofit agencies and for-profit companies in our valley for always stepping up in difficult times or when disaster hits. The last few years have been particularly challenging and people all around us continue to struggle which makes us so grateful that we have been able to keep Day of Caring as a constant in the lives of everyone in the Valley and come together to effect change.”
Some of the projects occurring this year including refreshing the spaces children learn and play, helping residents of a seven story assisted living center, sorting food donations, and helping with maintenance and landscaping around nonprofit facilities.
The traditional large group morning kick-off continues this year, returning to the in-person format. On Day of Caring from 8:00am-9:00am, participants are encouraged to participate in the Day of Caring Kickoff at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Athletic Center, (1188 Ralph Shockey Dr, Winchester, VA 22602). Participants will enjoy a “grab-n-go” breakfast, music, selfie station, and giveaways from sponsors.
“Our 2023 Campaign theme for Unite Way NSV is Be The Change: Empowering with Passion to Make the Impossible Happen! What better way to Be the Change than Day of Caring! This year we have had a phenomenal response for volunteers to go out into the community and Be the Change — over 800 volunteers have stepped up with their combined time and talents to make the impossible happen on Friday September 22 on 71 projects throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley, from Winchester City to Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties.” said Kaycee Childress, President and CEO of United Way NSV.
For more information on the Day of Caring visit the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley website unitedwaynsv.org/day-caring or contact the United Way office at 540-536-1610.
About United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley: Since 1946 the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley has worked to impact the community human care needs that matter most to the people of Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah Counties and the City of Winchester. United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley convenes the people and organizations necessary to create solutions to our region’s most pressing challenges and collaborates with effective partners. United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley seeks to serve as the catalyst for community change by supporting over 45 partner agencies in the area on Income, Health and Education. For more information visit our website www.unitedwaynsv.org. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook at @UWNSV
Community Events
Lake Frederick Annual Veterans Association Picnic & Fundraiser 2023
Last week, the Lake Frederick community gathered to honor veterans from all over, including the guest of honor Captain Dale Davis, US Army Retired. Captain Davis has served on the Lake Frederick Veterans Association as President for the last seven years. He was celebrated at the picnic and thanked for his efforts through the years.
At the event, the Randolph-Macon Academy Drill Platoon commanded by Cadet 1st Sergeant Michael Hays ’25, and Color Guard commanded by Cadet 1st Lieutenant Kamila Yusupova ’24, opened the event with the long-standing military tradition of pass in review and presentation of colors. Winchester Pipes and Drums did an amazing job assisting the ceremony. The Association has 307 veteran members from Lake Frederick and the greater Lake Frederick area!
After the ceremony, R-MA cadets were invited to join Lake Frederick residents, guests, and families during the picnic. Music by Robbie Limon Band created a fun atmosphere for the rest of the day!
Chamber News
A Solo Stage: Uncontested Warren County Candidates Voice Their Plans
A Night of Candidacy: Unveiling the Intentions and Proposals.
During a lively evening sponsored by the Front Royal Warren County Chamber of Commerce, local candidates took the stage to address constituents, laying out their visions, intentions, and proposals. Byron Biggs, Chairman of the Chamber, set the tone by ensuring decorum and informing attendees of the evening’s guidelines.
John Stanmeyer, a Republican who is vying for a seat on the Board of Supervisors in the Shenandoah District of Warren County, emphasized his local roots, drawing attention to his background in economics and experience in the corporate sector. Delving into pressing issues, he expressed concern about the local library and stressed the importance of transparency, accountability, and good governance. “Every private contractor to the county needs an MOA calling out the scope of work,” he stated, driving home his vision for a transparent and accountable government that would prevent another EDA scandal.
Emily Scott, Democrat candidate for Virginia Senate District 1, stepping into the limelight. Scott touched upon several pressing issues, from affordable housing to college tuition. However, her fervent emphasis on personal freedom and women’s right to healthcare captured the audience’s attention. “You can’t have one set of laws for men, one set for women,” she remarked, firmly establishing her stance on the governor’s recent 15-week abortion ban proposal.
Bob W. Smith, a Democrat Virginia Delegate candidate for District 33, added a personal touch to the evening by sharing anecdotes about his family. He voiced his concerns about banning books and drew parallels to historical events, emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech and the role of parents in education. “Parents should have say,” he remarked, championing the right of parents to challenge content but opposing outright bans.
The forum served as a platform for candidates to present their views, engage with voters, and provide clarity on their stances. As the county gears up for the elections, such events play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and ensuring informed voter choices.
Local News
Community, State First Responders Join Town Tribute to FRPD Sgt. Dennis Smedley
The morning of September 20, 2023, 40 years to the day after he was gunned down from behind near the intersection of Villa Avenue and Sixth Street as he was headed to what would have been a routine day of court testimony in cases he was involved in, Front Royal Police Sgt. Dennis M. Smedley’s memory was invoked in a gathering of Town officials and first responders from the Town, County, and State, along with Smedley family members on North Commerce Avenue.
The occasion of that gathering was the naming of the North Commerce Avenue bridge over Happy Creek just north of its intersection with East Main Street for Sgt. Smedley. It was an emotional tribute to a local first responder lost in the line of duty to a murder that remains unsolved to this day. We spoke with Sgt. Smedley’s sister, South River District Warren County Supervisor Cheryl Cullers, following the ceremony as she mingled with family members, including brothers Tim and Todd Smedley, her husband Steve Cullers and son David, and sister-in-law Cathy.
Of the remembrance attended by FRPD members present and past, WCSO personnel, as well as County Fire & Rescue members, and State Police, Cheryl told us, “It’s important, even for other law enforcement personnel, to know what you dedicate your life to, that people appreciate it enough to do something like this. That we watch over and respect them and help them protect us.”
We asked Sgt. Smedley’s sister if it haunted the family that their brother’s murder at age 28 remains unsolved all these years later. “I can’t speak for my brothers, but I put it in God’s hands,” Cheryl told us after an emotional pause.
An FRPD Honor Guard presented the colors to set the dedication in motion. Mayor Lori Cockrell and Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock, himself a retired first responder whom the mayor acknowledged as bringing the bridge-renaming dedication idea to council, offered keynote comments. “I wish this day didn’t have to happen,” Mayor Cockrell observed of the bridge renaming to the lost FRPD sergeant. She offered hope that the newly placed Smedley Bridge sign would help passing drivers “to think about the life, his life, and what he sacrificed for our community.”
Following the mayor’s comments, Vice-Mayor Sealock read the town council Resolution dedicating the bridge to Sgt. Smedley’s memory. Click here to read.
Local News
Rockland/Millwood Trio Announce ‘Meet & Greet’ with Crystal Cline
Prominent Milwood/Rockland residents Adie and Beatrice von Gontard have joined neighbor John Piazza, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, in organizing a “meet & greet” with Front Royal police captain Crystal Cline, candidate for Warren County Sheriff in a face off election contest next November.
The Friday, September 22, event will be at Piazza’s residence, 61 Milldale Alley Court, the home most noticeable by its spectacular garden (see photo), created by master landscape artist, the late Sheron Piazza, designer and creator of Rockland Community Church’s prayer garden that opened within the past year.
Piazza and the von Gontards, in announcing the event, said: “We believe that integrity and trust are the bedrock of effective leadership. This is a unique opportunity (for members of the public) to ask questions, share concerns, and to understand Cline’s vision (upon becoming the first woman sheriff of Warren County).”
Refreshments – “charcuterie and wine” – will be served during the “meet and greet” between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Ruby-throated Hummingbird
Help these little guys make their long journey!
In the last 2 weeks, we’ve received nine Ruby-throated Hummingbirds. Five came into care due to cat attacks, two due to window strikes, one on a glue trap, and one due to exhaustion from being trapped inside a building.
These tiny birds bring great joy to many backyard birders, but they are difficult animals to rehabilitate due to their small size and high metabolisms. They eat up to 3x their body weight in nectar and small insects daily!
If you find a hummingbird or other wild animal in need of assistance, be sure to contact a permitted rehabilitator right away! If these birds aren’t able to begin eating quickly after coming into care, their prognosis is usually poor.
Hummingbirds start their long migration south to their wintering grounds in Central America (some traveling up to 2,000 miles) in late August/early September—and they must be in perfect health to do so successfully. Luckily, you can help migrating birds by mitigating the potential dangers in your yard!
- Keep pets indoors, leashed, or in “catios”.
- Make your windows bird-safe by using decals or window paint to break up the reflections in the windows (with no more than 2″ of space between decals/art!).
- Ditch the pesticides.
- And be sure to turn your outdoor lights off at night to help our nighttime migrants!
To learn more about the bird migration forecast in your area, check out the BirdCast website here.
Providing food for hummingbirds is another great way to help them during their migration journey. If you decide to feed hummingbirds using a nectar feeder, make sure to use refined white sugar—never brown sugar or organic sugar—and avoid adding unnecessary dyes.
Nectar feeders should be cleaned even more frequently than your regular bird feeders. We recommend changing and cleaning them every two days. Better yet, take down the feeder and plant some native plants like the coral honeysuckle pictured here!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Warren County Prepares for I-81 Lane Closure for Bridge Expansion
Bridge Widening Initiative Aims to Improve Traffic Flow and Safety.
Heads up, drivers! The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has important news regarding the I-81 northbound lane in Warren County. On the night of Tuesday, September 19, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., a portion of the lane will be temporarily closed due to crucial bridge expansion work.
This closure pertains to the Route 840 (Water Plant Road) bridge, which spans over the southbound lane of Interstate 81 in Warren County. The primary objective of the closure is to pour the concrete deck, a pivotal step in the bridge’s widening process. The work zone will encompass the stretch between mile markers 298 and 300, in close proximity to the junction where I-81 meets I-66.
Drivers should be aware that this is a commonly bustling area. As a result, VDOT has advised motorists to exercise extra caution and vigilance when navigating this zone. For those who frequent Route 840 near the I-81 overpass bridges, keep an eye out for flagger-controlled traffic during the stated hours.
It’s worth noting that this bridge expansion initiative isn’t an isolated effort. In fact, it’s part of a comprehensive plan to enhance I-81 exit 300. Additionally, there’s a blueprint for a longer on-ramp from I-66 in the pipeline. Funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, the overarching goal of these undertakings is to alleviate congestion and, importantly, boost road safety.
Adding some financial context to the matter, Triton Construction Inc., based in St. Albans, W.Va., was granted a contract worth $7,140,300 by the Commonwealth Transportation Board on May 17, 2022. The entire project is charted for completion by November 2024.
For those who regularly traverse I-81, be prepared for intermittent northbound and southbound shoulder closures throughout the project’s duration. A strict work zone speed limit of 55 miles per hour is in place for southbound I-81 traffic. Remember, these efforts are all weather-dependent.
For real-time traffic alerts and additional traveler details, you can dial 511 or pop over to 511Virginia.org. For any queries, the VDOT Customer Service Center remains at your beck and call, 24/7, at 1-800-FOR-ROAD or via their mobile-friendly site at my.vdot.virginia.gov.
As Warren County embarks on this ambitious bridge expansion endeavor, it serves as a reflection of the ongoing commitment to enhancing road infrastructure and ensuring safety for all. Motorists are encouraged to stay updated, drive safely, and cooperate with the changes for a smoother road ahead.
