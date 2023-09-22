United Way NSV Day of Caring

This year, Day of Caring, presented by First Bank, will cover 71 projects by 27 local teams of volunteers on September 22nd. The annual event was established to promote the spirit and value of volunteerism, and is the largest community service day in the Shenandoah Valley.

As the community is resetting itself in a post pandemic world and as government funding has shrunk in response to the waning pandemic, more and more people are seeking help to make ends meet. United Way NSV has seen a huge increase in the requests for help throughout the region and believes that volunteers can make a huge difference.

“Day of Caring is a prime example of the great things that we as a community can accomplish when we band together and pool our talents, time and resources,” said Day of Caring Chairwoman Beth Falu. “It is also a wonderful opportunity for us to thank and celebrate United Way of the Shenandoah Valley and the other nonprofit agencies and for-profit companies in our valley for always stepping up in difficult times or when disaster hits. The last few years have been particularly challenging and people all around us continue to struggle which makes us so grateful that we have been able to keep Day of Caring as a constant in the lives of everyone in the Valley and come together to effect change.”

Some of the projects occurring this year including refreshing the spaces children learn and play, helping residents of a seven story assisted living center, sorting food donations, and helping with maintenance and landscaping around nonprofit facilities.

The traditional large group morning kick-off continues this year, returning to the in-person format. On Day of Caring from 8:00am-9:00am, participants are encouraged to participate in the Day of Caring Kickoff at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Athletic Center, (1188 Ralph Shockey Dr, Winchester, VA 22602). Participants will enjoy a “grab-n-go” breakfast, music, selfie station, and giveaways from sponsors.

“Our 2023 Campaign theme for Unite Way NSV is Be The Change: Empowering with Passion to Make the Impossible Happen! What better way to Be the Change than Day of Caring! This year we have had a phenomenal response for volunteers to go out into the community and Be the Change — over 800 volunteers have stepped up with their combined time and talents to make the impossible happen on Friday September 22 on 71 projects throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley, from Winchester City to Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties.” said Kaycee Childress, President and CEO of United Way NSV.

For more information on the Day of Caring visit the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley website unitedwaynsv.org/day-caring or contact the United Way office at 540-536-1610.

About United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley: Since 1946 the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley has worked to impact the community human care needs that matter most to the people of Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah Counties and the City of Winchester. United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley convenes the people and organizations necessary to create solutions to our region’s most pressing challenges and collaborates with effective partners. United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley seeks to serve as the catalyst for community change by supporting over 45 partner agencies in the area on Income, Health and Education. For more information visit our website www.unitedwaynsv.org. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook at @UWNSV