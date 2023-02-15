Community Events
United Way NSV’s Women United group launches second annual air mattress drive
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) is kicking off its annual donation drive to support homeless children and their families. The effort is led by Women United®, a philanthropy group of United Way NSV. The group is collecting twin and queen sized -new- air mattresses, sheet sets, comforters and pillows for families who face housing insecurity. The drive begins this week and continues through March 6, 2023.
According to school officials, more than 500 students in our region have been declared homeless since the start of the school year. Many are living in motels or doubled up with family or friends, sleeping on the floor. School districts in the City of Winchester, Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Warren counties provided the numbers, which have increased in most jurisdictions compared to this same time last year.
“We know many families in our community are moving every few days, or jumping from couch to couch, not knowing if they will have a warm bed. This is a way we can provide a little comfort during a difficult time in their lives,” said Yolanda Barbier-Gibson, Chair of Women United.
Thanks to the generosity of the community, the group collected 725 items last year, including 200 air mattresses. Jennifer Hall, Senior Director of Community Investment at United Way NSV said United Way’s Valley Assistance Network (VAN) program distributed about 15 of the bedding sets to families last year. Recipients included a woman who had just received custody of her 5-year-old grandson, and a single mom with three boys who moved into their own apartment after staying at a motel for six months.
“A comfortable bed is something most of us take for granted – but these items can mean the world to a child, and is something they can call their own,” Hall said.
In addition to the Valley Assistance Network, the group will distribute donations to Bright Futures Frederick/Winchester, Family Promise of Shenandoah County, Page One of Page County, and Warren County Department of Social Services.
Donations can be made with a click of a button through this Amazon Wish List. Items will be sent directly to the United Way office for distribution.
Donations of new items can also be dropped off at the following locations:
- United Way NSV (329 N Cameron Street, #201 – Winchester)
- First Bank (all branch locations)
- The Winchester Group TWG (24 W Piccadilly Street – Winchester)
- Warren County Chamber of Commerce (201 E 2nd St – Front Royal)
“The goal is to collect 175 or more new air mattresses plus accessories like new sheet sets, comforters, and pillows. We need a variety of twin and queen-sized air mattresses,” said Hall.
Women United is engaged in over 165 communities across six countries. Together, group members create lasting change to lift up local communities. United Way NSV launched its own chapter of Women United in 2021. To learn more, visit unitedwaynsv.org/women-united.
For more details on the bedding drive, visit unitedwaynsv.org/mattress.
The Arc of Warren County monthly parent’s meeting to be held February 28th
The Arc of Warren County is an organization dedicated to creating inclusive communities, schools, and opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through education, advocacy, and developing a network of supportive caregivers, The Arc works to ensure that the individual achieves full inclusion and participation within their community throughout their lifetimes.
The Arc will be holding a monthly parent’s meeting on February 28th at 6:30 pm in the Parish Hall of Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal. During the meeting, learn how to navigate through the resources in Warren County that provide services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Participants will be able to talk with other parents and caregivers who have experience with these resources so that they can have a clearer picture of how to maximize these available opportunities. Childcare will be available.
There will also be an Inclusive Bingo event on Monday, March 20th at 4 pm at Samuels Public Library. Come out, play a game of bingo, win prizes, and make new friends!
Future events include a picnic and the development of a brand-new website!
To keep up with all the happenings and to connect with other caregivers, visit, The Arc’s Facebook page at this link, and for more information call (540) 692-3970.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, February 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
- “Creed III”
- “SHAZAM!: Fury Of The Gods”
- “Super Mario Bros.”
Community News & Real Estate (January 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
- R-MA 5K Run/Walk
March 25 – The Parent Association at Randolph-Macon Academy is organizing their 2nd annual 5K Run/Walk for the Upper School and Middle School including families and friends. We are looking to begin more business and community connections! Sponsorship is available on multiple levels. Call me to discuss!
Shout-Out to our GOLD sponsors so far: Apple House, Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Realty Solutions, JunkLuggers (Winchester), C&C Frozen Treats, Marlow Motors, Hadeed Carpet, BattleGrounds Fitness, Front Royal Dental Care
- Ride with Rotary:
April 29 – Staggered starts beginning around 8am.
The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the 2nd annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting the local Concern Hotline.
There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley.
10 Mile – Casual Ride
24 Mile – Quarter Century Ride
50 Mile – Half Century Ride
64 Mile – Metric Century Ride
This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older.
See routes and more details on our eventbrite site: REGISTER NOW!
All riders must sign the waiver and present it at event registration.
First 75 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt.
(Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food during and after the event)
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for January 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate January 2023.
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 54.5%%
- New Pending DOWN -12.7%
- Closed sales are DOWN -46.2%
- Average Median Sold $307,450
- Average Days on Market 47
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: January 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated February 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Honorary Grand Marshals for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®
Recognizing an individual(s) as a Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Honorary Grand Marshal is an infrequent part of our annual springtime ritual. Every so often though, members of our community are crowned as Festival royalty and honored for their extraordinary achievements, selfless acts, and good deeds. Such individuals help shape our community by sharing their time, talents and gifts every day – helping to make the place we call home very special.
On Valentine’s Day, it is only fitting that we honor and celebrate two individuals who came to our community in 1978 and chose Winchester to raise their family. Their love for each other, their family, friends, and this community is unwavering.
With more than 50 years of business experience as owners of three local corporations, this dynamic couple has built a legacy that will continue to positively impact our community for generations to come.
One member of this dynamic team is the Founder of First Night Winchester and a former member of the Winchester Medical Center Board. She served as President of the LFCC Board and as a member of their Foundation. Her passion and love for our youth is demonstrated by her service to countless youth organizations where she served as a board member, volunteer, fundraiser, and promoter. She has been recognized by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, named Businesswoman of the Year, Philanthropist of the Year, and received the Shenandoah University President’s Award for Community Service.
The other dynamic member of the team has been the voice of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Grand Feature Parade for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of the US Naval Academy and an active member of the Naval Academy Alumni Association. He is also a long-time member and Past President of the Winchester Rotary Club, Past President of the Wayside Theater, Member of both the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and Screen Actors Guild where he has worked on and appeared in over 30 films. He is a member of the Actors Equity appearing in over 50 professional stage presentations, Director of three Winchester Little Theater productions, and past board member of the Chamber of Commerce. His awards are just as numerous as his partner including a two-time recipient of the Outstanding Business Award from the Chamber, Outstanding Citizen, Best Actor Award for World Music and Independent Film Festival, the Wayside Theater’s Leo Bernstein Award, and a four-time winner of the Ronald McDonald Community Service Award.
Our Honorary Grand Marshals have spent countless hours volunteering and supporting the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. From sponsoring and hosting Olympians including Rowdy Gaines, Greg Louganis, Bonnie Blair, Dan Jansen and Buzz Schneider to supporting many events including Pages and Maids activities and meals, this couple has a sustained love for our Festival.
It is a pleasure to announce our 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Honorary Grand Marshals – Kathy and Nick Nerangis. They truly have demonstrated our theme of Live fully, Love deeply, and Bloom forever.
When informed of Kathy and Nick’s selection as Honorary Grand Marshals, Craig B. Welburn, President of McDonald’s Capital Business Unit and local McDonald’s Owner Operator commented “On behalf of the McDonald’s Owner Operators in the Washington, D.C., Greater Baltimore and the Eastern Shore area, we want to congratulate Kathy and Nick Nerangis on the honor of becoming the Honorary Grand Marshals for the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival. We are all beyond proud of you both for the philanthropic endeavors you’ve led in the community. You have earned this noble position and we are grateful to call you part of our McDonald’s Family.”
Kathy and Nick will make appearances at numerous Festival events and ride through the GloFiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 1:30 pm.
For more information, visit www.thebloom.com.
Broadway legends Michael Park and Shannon Lewis lead creative team for Shenandoah Conservatory’s ‘Tuck Everlasting’
Broadway legends Michael Park and Shannon Lewis are leading the creative team for Shenandoah Conservatory’s upcoming production of “Tuck Everlasting.” Park, who serves as the guest director, originated the role of Angus Tuck in “Tuck Everlasting” on Broadway; and Lewis, the guest choreographer, is a 25-year Broadway veteran who appeared in the original Broadway cast of “Fosse.” The conservatory’s production of “Tuck Everlasting” runs Thursday, Feb. 23, through Sunday, Feb. 26, in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre.
“The last two weeks (of directing) have probably been as fulfilling as it was opening ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway,” stated Park, who has been working with the cast in rehearsals approximately 20 hours per week since Jan. 23.
Lewis had five intensive, eight-hour days in January to choreograph the dance numbers and she will return for the final week of rehearsals.
The guest artists were enlisted by Coordinator of Recruitment, Musical Theatre; Charles B. Levitin Chair in Musical Theatre Director; Director of Musical Theatre; and Associate Professor of Theatre Kevin Covert, B.F.A. “I first met both Michael Park and Shannon Lewis when the three of us worked together on the Broadway revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” Covert said. It was clear during that show that they would become lifelong friends and colleagues.
“When the show closed, I embarked upon a career in education while Shannon went on to pursue her ambitions as a choreographer and Michael concentrated on stage and film,” continued Covert.
In 2021, Covert mentioned during a casual conversation with Park that he was thinking of producing “Tuck Everlasting” at Shenandoah. Park immediately responded that he would love to direct it.
“I thought – what a WIN for our students and community and I immediately took him up on the offer,” said Covert. “Michael suggested that if we could snag Shannon to choreograph it would be ideal, even though her dance card fills up rather quickly. I reached out to Shannon and she enthusiastically accepted.”
“Michael and Shannon are both Broadway veterans with a wealth of knowledge to share with our students. The fact that our musical theatre students get to make these valuable industry connections is priceless. It has been a great pleasure to welcome them both to our campus. I would have them back anytime!”
About Michael Park
Michael Park made his Broadway debut in the Lincoln Center production of “Carousel.” He then went on to the original cast of the hit Broadway musical “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” followed by “Little Me,” starring Martin Short. Park then spent more than 15 years playing Jack on CBS’s “As the World Turns,” winning two Daytime Emmy Awards, before returning to Broadway as Mr. Bratt in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” Next up was “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” starring Scarlett Johansson. He then originated the role of Angus Tuck in “Tuck Everlasting,” a show that is very dear to him, before originating the role of Larry Murphy in “Dear Evan Hansen.” He also starred in “Next to Normal” at the Kennedy Center with his Tony Award-winning “Dear Evan Hansen” co-star Rachel Bay Jones. Park most recently returned from the Dominican Republic, where shooting the Hulu limited series “Saint X,” which premieres April 26.
About Shannon Lewis
Shannon Lewis is a creative force who is passionate about her unique vision of telling stories through the collaborative process of theatre, television and film. As a performer, she has a 25-year Broadway legacy. Her blazing performance of “I Gotcha” in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway cast of “Fosse” solidified her iconic status in the dance and theatre worlds. She is proud to have performed in 10 Broadway blockbusters – favorites include co-starring alongside Christina Applegate as Ursula in “Sweet Charity” and playing Miss Krumholtz to Daniel Radcliffe, Darrien Criss and Nick Jonas in the revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”
Now creating as a director and choreographer, Lewis recently choreographed digital and live performances for “The Tonight Show” Jimmy Fallon and “Saturday Night Live” on NBC.
She is the choreographer of the groundbreaking, world-premiere new musical “The Secret Silk” by Stephen Schwartz, John Tartaglia and Jim Henson Creature Shop, now playing around the world. Other director/choreographer favorites include “An American in Paris,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Mamma Mia!,” “The Prompter,” DreamWorks’ “Shrek the Halls” and the award-winning “Claudio Quest.”
Through her new production company Firestart Creative, she recently released the original dance short film sensations, “My Discarded Men Suite,” “Don’t Go” and “Sway,” which she conceived, produced, directed and choreographed.
Concert dance premiere commissions include Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Dance Out Loud, BC Beat, Bay Street Theatre Gala and I Heart Dance in NYC. Lewis is a reconstructeur and master educator for the Verdon/Fosse Legacy, an adjunct professor in the commercial dance B.F.A. program at Pace University in New York City and guest faculty/choreographer for CLI Conservatory. She is on faculty at world renowned studios STEPS on Broadway and Broadway Dance Center in New York City, where she teaches popular sold out professional classes.
Born in Toronto, Lewis is now a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, and is based in New York City. Follow @realshanlew on Instagram and visit shannonlewis.net for more information.
Tickets & Information
Shenandoah Conservatory’s production of “Tuck Everlasting” runs Thursday, Feb. 23, through Sunday, Feb. 26, in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre on the main campus of Shenandoah University.
Tickets are $28 for general admission; $25 for senior citizens, Shenandoah University alumni and civil servants/veterans and $5 for students and youth. Tickets and information are available at the Shenandoah Conservatory Box Office at (540) 665-4569, located in the lobby of Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre and online at conservatoryperforms.org.
Visit conservatoryperforms.org for a full calendar of events at Shenandoah Conservatory.
This past weekend in Front Royal offered a romantic pre-Valentine’s Day ride into the past
The Front Royal-based Shenandoah Carriage Company utilized the pre-Valentine’s Day weekend, Saturday, February 11 to be precise, to bring the romance of its horse and carriage ride business back home where it hopes to be more visible in the future. Shenandoah Carriage Company LLC owner and Saturday’s carriage driver Kelly Smith said much of the company’s business has been in the Northern Virginia area to the east in recent years. The company was founded in 2000, employee Corinne, handling logistics of the pre-booked carriage rides, told us during a brief break in her duties. Information on a company pamphlet notes a multi-state regional operation serving Virginia, D.C., Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
“We go to Northern Virginia quite a bit but it’s nice to be back home,” Corrine said. “We wanted to do Valentine’s Day rides for everyone today, that’s why we pre-booked them. But we want to come back to our hometown. We want to start doing more adventures here. And like I said, we travel all over the place – but coming back down home is where we want to be. So, we wanted to bring our joy back here.”
And it was joy on the faces of early Valentine’s Day carriage riders, as well as downtown weekend visitors coming across an unexpected mode of transportation, that we encountered in the Village Commons/Gazebo area Saturday. – Talk about the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District!
Corrine and Kelly introduced us to the carriage “engines” – Colonel, the white horse, and Rovein, a Germanic spelling we were told pronounced “Roven”, Colonel’s darker-colored companion in this two-horsepower, two-hearted Valentine’s week operation.
“We’re just trying to be a lot more local. This company was founded here in Front Royal 23 year ago. And we just wanted to try and let everybody know we’re here,” Kelly said, echoing her “right hand” Corrine’s earlier observation.
The Shenandoah Carriage Company offers its services to a variety of events, including marriages, birthday and “princess” parties, festivals, and proms, among others, promising “more than just carriage rides”, harnessing “tradition and timeless memories … For an event that will be remembered in years to come by family and friends” adding with dramatic import – “an entrance that will take their breath away.” The Shenandoah Carriage Company may be reached online at info@shenandoahcarriage.net or phone at 540-635-7745.
