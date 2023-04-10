United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley announces 4th annual charity auction

United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) is excited to announce its fourth annual online charity auction, which will run from April 17th at noon through Monday, April 24th at noon. The auction will raise funds to support the organization’s ongoing efforts to improve health, education, and financial stability in the region.

This year, the Auction will specifically benefit ALICE® (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families—households that earn above the Federal Poverty Level but struggle daily to afford a bare-bones budget.

There will be a fantastic selection of items donated from local businesses to bid on, including Washington Nationals tickets, jewelry, gift certificates for luxury services, and an orthodontics treatment from Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics valued at $7,000, just to name a few.

For over 75 years, United Way NSV has been making a positive impact in the lives of residents, friends, and neighbors, fighting for the well-being of every person in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The organization relies on the support of the community to continue making a difference, especially in times of increased need.

United Way NSV would like to thank everyone for their participation in the Online Charity Auction. Remember to bid early and bid often! There are plenty of great items up for grabs, and your support will make a significant difference in the lives of those in need within our community. Together, we can make the Northern Shenandoah Valley a better place, one life at a time.

To learn more about United Way NSV and the Online Charity Auction, please visit the official website at https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/.

About United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley

Since 1946, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley has been fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the region. Through community engagement, fundraising, and volunteer efforts, United Way NSV is dedicated to making the valley a better place, one life at a time.