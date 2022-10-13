United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley celebrates 5 year anniversary of flagship program: Valley Assistance Network and goes mobile

October marks the 5th anniversary of Valley Assistance Network, flagship program of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. Through its VAN program, UWNSV offers essential support to families in crisis. Over the past five years, this program has provided a hand up to more than 8,800 working families across the valley.

The program was launched in October 2017 to help ALICE families. Resource Navigators have made more than 20,000 referrals to connect residents with community partner organizations like: Faithworks, Highland Food Pantry, and CCAP. This vital link helps struggling families find their way when they don’t know where to turn for help.

“When I reflect on the last five years, I am so grateful to our community for embracing VAN and United Way’s vision to make a deeper impact,” said Jennifer Hall, Senior Director of Community Investment. “VAN is helping thousands of families stay in their homes, keep the lights on, and keep food on the table. We take pride in finding creative solutions to address the community’s most pressing and persistent needs.”

In August of this year, VAN opened an office at Shenandoah Community Health Clinic, located at 124 Valley Vista Drive in Woodstock. Along with the new office in Front Royal at 134-B Peyton Street, VAN staff are also visiting Clarke and Page counties at least once a month to help make access to resources easier.

To celebrate these milestones, United Way NSV is holding a Mobile Resource Fair on October 20th, sponsored by DuPont Community Credit Union and in partnership with George’s, Inc. The event will be held from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at DCCU, located at 1025 Woodstock Commons Drive in Woodstock.

VAN Resource Navigators will be on hand to connect families with a wide range of community resources. Several partners will provide onsite services, including:

Free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines

On-site job interviews

Connections to rent and utility assistance

Assistance signing up for SNAP or childcare benefits

Setting up a bank accounts

Free financial check-ups

Free lunch

Giveaways and lots of chances to win gift cards!

“Helping to improve the financial wellness of our members and the community is important to DCCU. We are proud to join with the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley and other community wellness partners in order to bring this valuable resource to the Woodstock community,” said Allison Fink, Vice President-Executive Administration at DuPont Community Credit Union.

About United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley: Since 1946, the United Way NSV has led the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community – to meet the needs that matter most to the people of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties, as well as the City of Winchester. United Way NSV convenes the people and organizations necessary to create solutions to our region’s most pressing challenges and collaborates with effective partners. United Way NSV seeks to serve as the catalyst for community change by supporting over 45 partner agencies in the area on income, health, and education. For more information visit our website www.unitedwaynsv.org.