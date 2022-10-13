Community Events
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley celebrates 5 year anniversary of flagship program: Valley Assistance Network and goes mobile
October marks the 5th anniversary of Valley Assistance Network, flagship program of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. Through its VAN program, UWNSV offers essential support to families in crisis. Over the past five years, this program has provided a hand up to more than 8,800 working families across the valley.
The program was launched in October 2017 to help ALICE families. Resource Navigators have made more than 20,000 referrals to connect residents with community partner organizations like: Faithworks, Highland Food Pantry, and CCAP. This vital link helps struggling families find their way when they don’t know where to turn for help.
“When I reflect on the last five years, I am so grateful to our community for embracing VAN and United Way’s vision to make a deeper impact,” said Jennifer Hall, Senior Director of Community Investment. “VAN is helping thousands of families stay in their homes, keep the lights on, and keep food on the table. We take pride in finding creative solutions to address the community’s most pressing and persistent needs.”
In August of this year, VAN opened an office at Shenandoah Community Health Clinic, located at 124 Valley Vista Drive in Woodstock. Along with the new office in Front Royal at 134-B Peyton Street, VAN staff are also visiting Clarke and Page counties at least once a month to help make access to resources easier.
To celebrate these milestones, United Way NSV is holding a Mobile Resource Fair on October 20th, sponsored by DuPont Community Credit Union and in partnership with George’s, Inc. The event will be held from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at DCCU, located at 1025 Woodstock Commons Drive in Woodstock.
VAN Resource Navigators will be on hand to connect families with a wide range of community resources. Several partners will provide onsite services, including:
- Free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines
- On-site job interviews
- Connections to rent and utility assistance
- Assistance signing up for SNAP or childcare benefits
- Setting up a bank accounts
- Free financial check-ups
- Free lunch
- Giveaways and lots of chances to win gift cards!
“Helping to improve the financial wellness of our members and the community is important to DCCU. We are proud to join with the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley and other community wellness partners in order to bring this valuable resource to the Woodstock community,” said Allison Fink, Vice President-Executive Administration at DuPont Community Credit Union.
About United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley: Since 1946, the United Way NSV has led the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community – to meet the needs that matter most to the people of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties, as well as the City of Winchester. United Way NSV convenes the people and organizations necessary to create solutions to our region’s most pressing challenges and collaborates with effective partners. United Way NSV seeks to serve as the catalyst for community change by supporting over 45 partner agencies in the area on income, health, and education. For more information visit our website www.unitedwaynsv.org.
Shenandoah University to host esports event in honor of Veterans Day
Shenandoah University, in collaboration with its esports programs, SU’s Veterans, Military and Families Center (VMFC) and the Warrior GMR Foundation, is hosting a two-day esports event in honor of Veterans Day.
The event centers around the Warrior GMR Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open, which will be played in Shenandoah’s Esports Arena on the university’s main campus in Winchester, Virginia, Nov. 10-11.
Professional esports teams from the Army, Navy, Space Force, Air Force and Coast Guard will challenge SU’s esports team, Regiment Gaming and the Gold Star Gamers, a team composed of teens who lost a military parent. “We are honored to include the Gold Star Gamers in this event,” said Josh Otero, chairman of the Warrior GMR Foundation. “The kids have paid a sacrifice most of us can’t comprehend. We want them to know on this Veterans Day, and every day, they are supported and included in our military community.”
Gold Star Gamer teens will travel to Virginia from all over the U.S. to compete. They will receive a VIP tour of SU’s esports program and participate in a special on-campus ceremony in honor of their late parents.
“Shenandoah University is committed to supporting our nation’s military veterans and their families, and we’re proud to partner with the Warrior GMR Foundation and Gold Star Gamers to provide an opportunity for hope and healing through gaming,” said Shenandoah University Provost Cameron McCoy, Ph.D., who is a U.S. Army veteran. “SU is excited to incorporate this event into our HIVE groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day, and we look forward to making the participants a part of the day’s celebration.”
The Warrior GMR Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open is being held in collaboration with community and industry partners, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, SHI and Microsoft. Contact Josh Otero at josh@warriorgmrfoundation.org for more information on sponsorship and collaboration opportunities.
About the Warrior GMR Foundation
Warrior GMR Foundation is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to build communityship and promote health and wellness in esports. Its events promote other esports nonprofits, bring gaming to diverse communities, and create opportunities for intergenerational play. To learn more about Warrior GMR Foundation, visit warriorgmrfoundation.org or email Josh Otero at josh@warriorgmrfoundation.org.
About Gold Star Gamers
Gold Star Gamers Limited is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to help kids who lost a military parent find hope and healing through competitive gaming. To learn more or to make a donation, please visit goldstargamers.networkforgood.com or email Martha Laughman at martha@goldstargamers.org.
About Shenandoah University Esports
Shenandoah University’s esports program includes competitive varsity teams, one of the country’s first academic esports degree programs, and other academic programs. SU is a longtime supporter of the U.S. military and attracts veterans and military families from all over the nation. To learn more about Shenandoah University Esports, visit su.edu/esports or contact Director of Esports Joey Gawrysiak, Ph.D., at jgawrysi@su.edu.
Fresh Florida Citrus Band Fruit Fundraiser is back!
The Warren County High School Band is currently running their pre-order Fruit Campaign. If you know a band student, you may simply order from them, but if not, ordering has never been easier to do. You may enter the following link or copy and paste the link into your browser and see the wide variety of fruit available. You can order on the site and pay on the site and pick up the delivery in December when it arrives at the school. You may even choose to have it delivered to your house! There are delivery fees attached with home delivery.
Here is the information:
- Seller: Warren County High School Band
- Organizer Contact: ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us
- Website Information: shop.floridaindianrivergroves.com
- Pre-Order Sales Dates: NOW until Nov 9th.
- Arrival Dates: Specific dates are TBA, but should be available the 2nd week of December.
Thank you so much for your support of the WCHS Band over the years. We look forward to serving you again!
David Dingess
Director of Bands
Warren County High School
Record numbers attend Warren Coalition’s Celebrate Kids Day
An astounding wave of people flooded the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center on Sunday, September 25, 2022, keeping the volunteers and Warren Coalition staff members busy during the first Celebrate Kids Day held since 2019.
The children who attended enjoyed pony rides, face painting, and a petting zoo, along with various inflatable rides, including a giant slide, a moon bounce, an obstacle course, and a T-ball challenge. In addition, 200 children painted a pumpkin. Inside the building, children and their parents discovered various games and activities, where they won prizes from the Warren Coalition as well as the agencies who hosted tables: Department of Social Services, Warren County Health Department, Boy Scouts, Phoenix Project, St. Luke’s Community Clinic, Mountainview Music, and Samuels Public Library.
Kids also threw balls at the pitch burst, breaking 11-inch water balloons over six cheerful volunteers: WZRV DJ Randy Woodward, Captain Crystal Cline of Front Royal Police Department (FRPD), FRPD Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Jen Avery of Jenspiration, LLC, George McIntyre of the Apple House, and Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler. Each person was challenged to raise $500 to earn the “honor” of sitting in the pitch burst. The top fundraiser was Jennifer Avery!
Though a passing storm halted activities briefly, it did not subdue the crowd gathered. Some merely headed inside to partake in the activities there, some stayed under the pavilion and finished up their face painting and pumpkin painting, and some even went home to wait out the storm and then returned.
Organizer and Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett estimated that approximately 675 people attended the event. “This is the first time we’ve ever run out of pumpkins!” she exclaimed. Several agencies ran out of materials/prizes, and even the food and drinks came close to running out.
The Coalition took a leap of faith this year, lowering the price of the event from $5 per child to just $1 per child before soliciting sponsors. This was done in recognition of difficulties many families are facing in today’s world. Fortunately, additional sponsors stepped up to ensure that the costs of the event were covered, including: Front Royal Dental Care, Marilyn King of Avery Hess Realty, Michelle Napier of CBM Mortgage, Cool Tech Heating & Air, Code Jamboree, Front Royal Elks Lodge #2382, Fraternal Order of Police Front Royal-Warren County Lodge #33, Limeton United Methodist Church and Warren County Parks and Recreation (WCPR). WCPR is also one of the Coalition’s annual “Elite Sponsors,” along with Aire Serv, Family Preservation Services, and Beth Waller, Keller Williams Realty Solutions & What Matters Now.
“I am deeply grateful to all of our amazing volunteers—especially those who sat in the Pitch Burst!—and my wonderful staff for making this event a success,” said Christa. “And of course we are thankful for our sponsors for making the event possible. Having the support of the community to put on an event like this means everything. We couldn’t do it on our own.” Christa also expressed appreciation to “Card My Yard” for the last-minute promotional signage they provided over the weekend, which helped to draw a lot of attention.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Boots & Bourbon with Rotary Club of Warren County
Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeehaw! Join the Facebook Event Page for updates.
- DATE: November 5, 2022
- TIME: 6pm to 10pm
- LOCATION: Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue (221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630)
- BENEFICIARY: We will purchase a BOOK VENDING MACHINE for local elementary school!
What to expect:
- MUSIC
- MECHANICAL BULL RIDING
- FOOD BY SHAFFER’S BBQ
- WESTERN THEMED GAMES
- OPEN BAR & MORE!
Tickets on sale now:
- $75.00 per ticket
- $125 VIP Private Tasting Experience
- Only 200 tickets available, so buy your ticket ASAP
For tickets, see your favorite Rotary Club of Warren County member, or:
- email: jeanplauger@gmail.com
- phone: 540.671.6166
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 14th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 14:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Friday, October 18:
“The Terror” @ 7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- The Fablemans”
- “Strange World”
Hotel Madison presents our 3rd annual Winter Wine Weekend: A learning, tasting, and dining experience
Join us over four days in February 2023, all dedicated to wine. The Winter Wine Weekend is a one-of-a-kind event enjoyed by both beginners and connoisseurs alike that you do not want to miss.
This event will feature a grand tasting, wine pairing dinners and culinary experiences, educational classes and hands-on workshops, musical entertainment, vineyard excursions, and more. You will have access to some of Virginia’s finest winemakers and certified specialists as they teach you about growing, aging, blending, and drinking wine.
The Winter Wine Weekend 2023 will be hosted inside the Shenandoah Grand Ballroom, located in Hotel Madison. With 230 well-appointed rooms, your weekend stay will be comfortably sophisticated as you enjoy the elegance of Virginia wines and cuisine. We welcome you to stay one or two nights or the entire extended weekend to take full advantage of the variety of offerings. Information on purchasing tickets and making room reservations is coming soon.
SAVE THE DATE NOW (February 23 – 26, 2023) and experience this unique event. It has proven to be a favorite among the winemakers as well as our guests and community!
For more information, follow us at facebook.com/hotelmadisonva or instagram.com/hotelmadisonva
Hotel Madison: A Harrisonburg, VA Hotel
Located in idyllic Harrisonburg, Virginia in the gorgeous Shenandoah Valley, Hotel Madison blends a sophisticated style with relaxing comfort. Featuring well-appointed rooms and suites with mountain and historic downtown views, as well as compelling dining, facilities and meeting space, this Harrisonburg hotel is an elegant and inspiring choice. Regarded as a premier traveler’s destination when searching for hotels in Harrisonburg VA for leisure and business travel, Hotel Madison provides superior accommodations, event spaces, and staff services, perfect for a quick visit or long-term stay in Harrisonburg, VA. Guests will be pleased to find the Montpelier Restaurant & Bar located on the property, as well as a specialty coffee shop, a fitness center, business center, indoor pool, and guest laundry—the essentials for feeling your best at all times at our Harrisonburg hotel.
