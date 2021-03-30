Local News
United Way’s $6,500 grant to House of Hope is making a difference
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County is making good on its promise to support House of Hope with $6,500 in grant funding for this fiscal year. Many positive results have been achieved from the $51,802 given by the United Way to House of Hope over the past seven years, and the community has benefited from this partnership. The United way hopes to renew and increase its commitment to this organization in the coming years.
According to Randyl Brown, Executive Director for the House of Hope, the past year has represented “a time of struggle, but also a time of encouragement.” Over the 2019-20 fiscal year, the House had 13/14 spots filled. This number was down this year, with 9/14 spots filled. Out of the 18 men served by the House this year, 13 were able to find work, while five could not find work.
The House has enjoyed more abundant resources throughout this year, because of the generous support of donors. For example, the House received more meat donations this year. Additionally, the House has been able to complete interior projects on the House, which has created a more dignified environment for the men being served there. Finally, the House has increased its social media presence, which has allowed more people to become aware of the work being done by this organization in the community.
The House of Hope currently has two key areas of need. The first, which is more immediate, is the need for a new cooking stove. This need is complicated by the fact that the wiring in the current location does not meet specifications which would allow for easy installation. This leads to the second and more long-term need for the House, which is a new location. House leadership continues to search for solutions in this area of need.
If you would like to partner with the United Way as we work to support our partner agencies, please visit the DONATE page (frontroyalunitedway.org/donate) on our website. Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
Local News
Governor Northam signs legislation creating tuition-free Community College Program for low/middle-income students
On March 29, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation creating his signature “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back” initiative, or “G3” program, which makes tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields. The G3 program includes $36 million to cover tuition, fees, and books and provide wraparound support for eligible students at the Commonwealth’s two-year public institutions.
“Building an equitable and inclusive economy is more important than ever as we emerge from this pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “The G3 program will connect thousands of Virginians with the skills, training, and resources they need to secure jobs in high-demand fields and support themselves and their families—all without being forced to shoulder mountains of student debt. Tuition-free community college was one of the key issues I ran on during my campaign for governor, and I am thrilled to be delivering on that promise.”
The Governor’s tuition-free community college initiative targets key industries, including health care, information technology, and computer science, manufacturing and skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education. On average, students in these high-demand degree programs increase their wages by 60 percent upon program completion and double their individual state tax contributions.
“Many Virginians are struggling to secure good jobs and support their families despite the Commonwealth’s continuing recovery,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “The G3 program is a powerful tool to address the skills gap we are seeing in key industries and help businesses find the right talent to fill job openings, expanding both our workforce and our economy.”
The G3 program is one of the first in the nation to provide wraparound financial assistance to help students at the lowest income levels with expenses such as food, transportation, and child care. Students who qualify for a full federal Pell grant and enroll full-time will receive student-support incentive grants on a semester basis. These grants will be in an amount of up to $900 per semester and up to $450 per summer term. Participating institutions will receive a performance payment for every eligible student receiving a student-support incentive grant that successfully completes 30 credit hours, and an additional performance payment when the student earns an associate degree.
“With increased financial stress due to the pandemic, we are seeing more middle- and low-income Virginians delay looking for new job opportunities,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “The G3 program provides critical funding to ensure students are equipped to complete the training that will enable them to enter and excel in high-need fields.”
Initial eligibility for the G3 program is determined through the submission of applications for federal and state student financial aid, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. To address pandemic-related declines in FAFSA completion rates, Governor Northam recently announced a statewide effort to offer free, one-on-one FAFSA advising. From March 22 through June 30, 2021, Virginia students and families can go to virginiacan.org/fafsa to schedule a virtual meeting with a FAFSA advisor.
“I am grateful for Governor Northam’s steadfast leadership in championing and passing this critical program,” said House Speaker Filler-Corn. “The G3 jobs training program will equip Virginians with skills to enter or return to the workforce and give back to their communities through tuition-free community college in fast-growing industries like healthcare and information technology.”
“I was proud to be the chief co-patron of this legislation that establishes a free community college program for low and middle-income students in high-need fields,” said Senate Majority Leader Saslaw. “The G3 program will be a lifeline to thousands of students who are looking for a sustainable way to support their families and contribute to their communities.”
To prepare for the G3 program, Governor Northam announced a collaborative effort in 2018 to transform workforce programs offered through the Virginia Community College System. This model equips students with skills training on day one and provides continual pathways for working adults to obtain additional credentials throughout their careers.
“The Governor’s G3 initiative will make earning the necessary skills to fully participate in our 21st-century economy affordable for more Virginians,” said Glenn Dubois, Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System. “Virginia’s 23 community colleges are ready to help students prepare for and succeed in the high-demand jobs of today and tomorrow.”
For more information about how to enroll in the G3 program, individuals are encouraged to reach out to their local community college.
Local News
Froggy’s Closet hosts April community baby shower
Ask any mother-to-be and they’ll tell you preparing for a new baby is expensive. Most expecting mothers host a baby shower to give their friends and family the opportunity to help gather all the things they need. Unfortunately, foster parents and at-risk families don’t usually have this luxury, so Froggy’s Closet, a project of the Families Reaching Out Group, is throwing a month-long baby shower to support foster and at-risk families with newborns and infants.
For the month of April, Froggy’s Closet will be accepting donations of *new* baby clothing, gear and supplies at various local churches and businesses as well as through their online baby registry. The list of items needed are:
- New Car Seats (High Back Booster Seat; 3 Point Harness Seat)
- Crib Sheets
- Pack n’ Play Sheets
- Newborn through 3 month clothing
- Infant toys
- Board books
- Bottles
- Diapers (Newborn and Size 1)
- Newborn first aid kids
- Burp cloths
To participate, you can purchase items from the Target or Amazon gift registries and have the gifts shipped directly to Froggy’s Closet, or you can shop yourself and drop the items off at any of the following collection locations:
- Valley Health Wellness and Fitness (401 Campus Boulevard – Winchester)
- Froggy’s Closet (32 East Piccadilly Street – Winchester)
- City National (600 N Commerce Ave – Front Royal)
- Espresso Bar and Cafe (165 North Loudoun Street – Winchester)
- First Presbyterian Church (116 South Loudoun Street – Winchester)
- Fox’s Pizza Den (616 East Main Street – Berryville)
The April clothing drive was inspired by Froggy’s February Foot Month, a shoe drive that collects new shoes for children in need. This February, our community helped Froggy’s collect a record-setting 800 pairs of shoes! Thank you, in advance, for helping Froggy’s ensure that no child in our community goes without their basic needs.
Monetary donations are also accepted by cash, check or online at frog-kids.org. For more information, call (540) 773-4192, email froggyscloset@gmail.com or visit frog-kids.org.
EDA in Focus
EDA authorizes escrow fund use to help cover FY-21 debt service
Following a multi-faceted hour-and-a-half closed session Friday morning the 26th at its regular board meeting of March, the Warren County-Front Royal Economic Development Authority Board of Directors authorized use of a portion of the $158,598.31 balance of an escrow account related to the Leach Run Parkway loan to make regularly scheduled loan payments for the Avtex loan and the Leach Run Parkway loan for April, May and June 2021. It was pointed out this will provide some relief to the County’s financial burden in covering the EDA’s debts for the remainder of Fiscal Year-2021 in the wake of the EDA financial scandal predating the current board and staff.
EDA attorney Sharon Pandak prefaced the motion by reviewing circumstances surrounding the Leach Run Parkway Loan escrow account, which also predates the current board and executive director’s tenure, and its recent reimbursement in part by United Bank following the bank’s finally closing with the Town of Front Royal on the assumption of responsibility for a loan to pay off the balance of the $8,440,797 FRPD headquarters construction project.|
Contacted later, EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons explained the original balance of the Leach Run Parkway Loan escrow account was $250,000 that had never been accessed. However, United Bank elected to draw on that Leach Run Parkway Loan escrow account for the interest and principal payments on the FRPD construction loan during the four months – November 2020 to February 2021 – it was awaiting finalization of the Town’s FRPD loan. The delay, as explained by both Town and EDA officials, was due to the discovery of a needed partial release of the deed of trust of the former Avtex Superfund site, for the 5.24-acre parcel upon which the FRPD headquarters is situated at 900 Monroe Avenue, had never been realized.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors chose to stop covering the EDA’s original FRPD loan payments that the Front Royal Town Council refused to accept moral responsibility for in the wake of the EDA financial scandal during the tenure of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, after the October 2020 payment. That was when the EDA FRPD loan payments went from 3% interest-only in the $21,000 monthly range to over $50,000 in principal and interest monthly payments.
Parsons cited the United Bank Leach Run Parkway Loan reimbursed escrow account amount based on fluctuating monthly principal payments at $116,246.84, as noted above bringing the escrow account balance to $158,598.31. With a virtual ZOOM meeting torrent of numbers dancing through our heads, we asked Parsons for a rundown of exactly what was approved regarding the use of the escrow funds.
“In an effort to help the County service our debt, the Board of Directors voted this morning to apply $53,953.29 toward the loan payments of the Leach Run Parkway loan and the Avtex loan for the remaining three months of FY-21 – April, May, June 2021,” he began, breaking that number down further: Avtex loan monthly payments of $14,021.80 and Leach Run monthly of $3,962.63 totals $17,984.43 x 3 = $53,953.29.
With the FRPD loan future principal and interest payments finally assumed by the Town, as had always been anticipated by the EDA upon completion of the project it financed for the Town, the lone remaining sticking point on the FRPD financing situation between the Town and EDA appears to be reimbursement of the approximately $640,000 of construction loan interest previously covered by the EDA and the County. And it is likely that number was part of a closed session discussion of the EDA’s countersuit against the Town, the second of three closed session topics adjourned from open session to at 8:06 a.m. Friday.
Local News
Governor Northam signs additional bills into law
On March 26, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced he has signed several pieces of legislation into law, including measures to combat food insecurity, boost passenger rail in Southwest Virginia, expand access to broadband, and codify increased flexibility for restaurants selling alcohol.
“These new laws will make a real difference in the lives of Virginians and position our Commonwealth for a strong post-pandemic future,” said Governor Northam. “I am grateful to legislators for their hard work in this session and look forward to our continued partnership in the months ahead to build on this progress.”
The bills Governor Northam signed into law include:
• House Bill 2203, sponsored by Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, and Senate Bill 1188, sponsored by Senator Ghazala Hashmi, establish the Virginia Agriculture Food Assistance Program and Fund. This initiative allows Virginia farmers and food producers to directly donate or sell their food products to food banks, increasing the availability of fresh produce for food-insecure families.
• House Bill 1893, sponsored by Delegate Chris Hurst, and Senate Bill 1212, sponsored by Senator John Edwards, create the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority to support passenger rail expansion west of the City of Roanoke.
• House Bill 1903, sponsored by Delegate Betsy Carr, increases bicycle safety by allowing localities to reduce the speed limit in residential or business districts.
• House Bill 1923, sponsored by Delegate Hala Ayala, and Senate Bill 1334, sponsored by Senator John Edwards, expand an existing broadband capacity pilot program to increase access to high-speed internet in underserved areas of the Commonwealth.
• House Bill 2266, sponsored by Delegate Hala Ayala, and Senate Bill 1471, sponsored by Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, provide flexibility to restaurants to serve alcohol outside and during permitted events. These laws codify current policies in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Senate Bill 1284, sponsored by Senator Barbara Favola, establishes the Commonwealth Clean Energy Policy to codify the goal of Virginia’s transition to a clean energy economy, including prioritizing the electrification of transportation.
• Senate Bill 1300, sponsored by Senator Barbara Favola, directs the Board of Local and Regional Jails to review and improve pregnancy-related care in consultation with stakeholders.
• Senate Bill 1442, sponsored by Senator Joseph Morrissey, establishes a public defender office in Chesterfield County, which is currently the largest county in Virginia without a dedicated public defender’s office.
Governor Northam proposed changes to the following bill:
• House Bill 2174, sponsored by Delegate Luke Torian, creates a state-administered retirement plan for workers without access to a 401k. Governor Northam’s amendment expands eligibility to allow part-time workers access to the program.
The full list of legislation signed by Governor Northam from the 2021 special session is available here.
Local News
As of March 18, Phase 1c ‘age, health and essential employment’ categories are COVID vaccine eligible – see if you qualify
Below is the latest information on registration, availability and distribution of the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine locally in Warren County as of the March 25 Emergency Services Situation Report. Good news is that distribution has reached the Phase 1c category of prioritized eligibility as of March 18, expanding who may now receive the vaccine.
Phase 1c includes the following medical, age and essential employment categories: other essential workers, persons age 64-75, and persons age 16-64 with high risk medical conditions. “Phase 1c essential workers” include (in priority order): (all below 1-10 categories open effective 3/18/2021):
1. Transportation and Logistics
2. Food Service
3. Shelter and Housing (construction)
4. Finance
5. IT and Communication
6. Energy
7. Media
8. Legal
9. Public Safety (engineers)
10. Water and Wastewater
And now for the related Situation Report regarding vaccine distribution, including ongoing volunteer opportunities to help with distribution:
3. Valley Health – VDH Lord Fairfax Health District Vaccine Information (as of 3/25/2020)
a. STATEWIDE:
a. Governor Northam Unveils Statewide COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration System
i. Article: governor.virginia.gov/newsroom
ii. Pre-Registration Website & Phone Number: vaccinate.virginia.gov or 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).
iii. Locally, VDH and Valley Health officials recommend that anyone who wants the COVID-19 vaccination (and is not currently scheduled to or has already received the vaccination) to pre-register on this website.
iv. In the near future, VDH and Valley Health intends to fully transition to using this “list” by merging all current “lists” and processes into one.
v. This list is not going to be a first-come, first-served list, but rather will be used to make appointment lists for planned clinics, whose invited patients will favor the more elderly and vulnerable. All 1a and 1b eligible persons should be able to now sign up.
b. VDH COVID-19 Vaccination Response (Current VDH Information):
i. vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine
c. Effective March 18, 2021: The COVID-19 vaccination will be made available to “Phase 1c” eligible recipients. “Phase 1a and 1b” eligible recipients may still receive the vaccine as well.
b. THIS WEEK: There were two Valley Health vaccination clinics at the 15th St. Gym (Wed – 24th and Thu – 25th).
c. NEXT WEEK: VDH has one COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the 15th St. Gym scheduled (Tue – 30th).
d. VACCINE SIGN-UP: In partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is now occurring in Warren County. For the most up-to-date information on where and when to locally receive the vaccine, visit:
i. valleyhealthlink.com/patients-visitors
a. VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: In order to distribute the COVID-19 vaccination in quickest and most efficient manner, volunteers are needed to fill essential roles in the operation of the Warren County Point of Distribution (POD) site at the 15th St. Gym. The six essential roles are:
ii. Greeter: an adult that checks patients in and directs them to the next station
iii. Navigator: a clinical provider that reviews forms and looks for any “red flags”
iv. Observer: an adult that monitors patients for 15 minutes after the injection of the vaccination to monitor for any adverse side effects; must have Basic Life Support certification or above
v. Pharmacist: prepares the vaccine for injection; must be currently licensed
vi. Runner/Floater: monitors vaccine inventory and assists in communicating between POD stations
vii. Vaccinator: a health care provider that administers the COVID-19 vaccination; must be a currently licensed/certified LPN, RN, M.D., D.O., AEMT, EMT-I, EMT-P
b. SIGN-UP GENIUS: If you meet the above criteria, and are willing to volunteer during the operation of the COVID-19 POD in Warren County, please visit the below site to sign-up:
viii. signupgenius.com/go
ix. In an effort to give our local community members a chance to sign up to volunteer for the Warren Valley Health COVID vaccine clinics, we have created a new Sign Up Genius link for the clinic on April 5, and for all other clinics after April 8:
x. signupgenius.com/go
c. PRIORITIZED DISTRIBUTION: The CDC’s Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) prioritized the initial distribution of the vaccine (as available) to health care personnel (hospital and EMS based) and residents of long term care facilities. Other Phase I groups (in order) include essential workers, people at higher risk for severe disease (over age of 75); Phase II – other populations; and Phase III – the general public. Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination began late last month in Warren County.
xi. December 2020: Lord Fairfax Health District began Phase 1a distribution of the vaccine … (Clarke and Warren County first responders/age 75+).
1. Health Care personnel (Round 1 complete, Round 2 planned)
2. LTCF Residents and Staff (see below)
xii. January-February 2021: The CDC is allocating the vaccine directly to CVS to vaccinate Phase 1a long term care residents. CVS began this process locally this month (January) going directly to our long term care facilities.
1. Commonwealth Senior Living (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
2. Fox Trail Senior Living (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
3. Heritage Hall (Round 1 started, 2 TBD)
4. Hidden Springs (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
5. Woods Cove (Round 1 complete, 2 scheduled)
6. Shenandoah Senior Living (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
7. Lynn Care (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
8. Woods Cove (Round 1 complete, Round 2 scheduled)
xiii. January-February 2021: The next allocation (“Phase 1b”) of vaccinations the County receives will be for front line essential workers and persons age 75 and older. Front line essential workers include (in priority order):
1. Police, Fire, and HAZMAT (Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
2. Corrections workers (Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
3. Childcare, K-12 Teachers/Staff (Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
4. Food and Agriculture (open)
5. Manufacturing (open)
6. U.S. Postal Service workers (open)
7. Public Transit workers (open)
8. Grocery Store workers (open)
9. Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (open)
10. Persons Age 75 (65) and older (Round 1 ongoing, Round 2 scheduled)
xiv. And as noted above as of March 18, the following allocation (“Phase 1c”) of vaccinations will be for other essential workers, persons age 64-75, and persons age 16-64 with high risk medical conditions. Other essential workers include (in priority order):
1. Transportation and Logistics (all below 1-10 categories open effective 3/18/2021)
2. Food Service
3. Shelter and Housing (construction)
4. Finance
5. IT and Communication
6. Energy
7. Media
8. Legal
9. Public Safety (engineers)
10. Water and Wastewater
d. No further details available at this time, more to follow.
Local News
Governor Northam encourages Virginians to join #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today proclaimed March 26, 2021, #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing in Virginia, and invited Virginians to participate in support of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the Commonwealth.
“The harassment, violence, and attacks against our Asian American and Pacific Islander friends, neighbors, and community members must stop,” said Governor Northam. “We have a shared responsibility to make clear that this is not who we are as Virginians, or as Americans. I call on Virginians to help end this dangerous rhetoric, fear, and intimidation and condemn hate and bigotry in all its forms.”
Read the full text of Governor Northam’s proclamation here.
Governor Northam and a bipartisan group of 26 governors issued a joint statement today condemning the rise in violence against Asian American communities that can be found here. Last week, Governor Northam spoke about the alarming rise in violence against Asian Americans, addressing the mass shooting in Atlanta where six of the eight people killed were women of Asian descent.
In the coming weeks, the Governor and members of the Northam Administration will travel around the Commonwealth for a series of conversations with a diverse group of Asian American and Pacific Islander community advocates, faith leaders, business owners, students, educators, and frontline workers. Additional details will be provided.
To learn more about the Virtual National Day of Action and Healing and access recourses including a social media toolkit, visit asianamericandayofaction.com.
