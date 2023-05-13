Uniting the Community: C&C Family Fun Day Parade and Event

Front Royal, Virginia, came alive with excitement on May 13, 2023, as the 8th annual C&C Family Fun Day Parade and Event took center stage. This highly anticipated, family-friendly occasion, hosted by C & C Frozen Treats, offered a delightful day of festivities that fostered a sense of togetherness and community spirit. With a vibrant parade and a multitude of engaging activities, Front Royal residents and visitors alike were treated to an unforgettable experience.

Kicking off the event was the lively and colorful parade, masterfully hosted by Mike McCool, Publisher of the Royal Examiner. The parade showcased the creativity and enthusiasm of local participants, leaving spectators in awe of the community’s talent and dedication. Mark Williams expertly captured the memorable moments on video, ensuring the celebration could be enjoyed long after the event had ended.

The judges had the challenging task of selecting the top three winners from the impressive lineup of participants. After careful consideration, the following entries emerged as the standout performers.

Following the parade, attendees were immersed in an array of family-friendly activities that catered to all ages. The Gazebo area is bustled with specialty stands, games, and food vendors, providing a lively atmosphere filled with laughter, camaraderie, and delectable treats for all to enjoy.

C&C Family Fun Day has grown into a remarkable community-building event, uniting the residents of Front Royal and the surrounding areas. It is a testament to the town’s commitment to fostering a sense of togetherness and celebrating the bonds that tie the community together. This event is not only an opportunity for families and friends to spend quality time together but also a chance to meet new people and forge new connections. It embodies the spirit of Front Royal and exemplifies the warmth and inclusivity of its residents.

The organizers of C&C Family Fun Day emphasize that this event is a celebration of family, friends, and community. It provides the perfect occasion to step outside, have some fun, and embrace the vibrant atmosphere that permeates Front Royal. This year’s event exceeded all expectations, with an expanded range of activities, an even more diverse selection of delicious food options, and an abundance of laughter and joy. The enthusiasm of both the organizers and the attendees promises that each successive year will be bigger and better than the last, cementing C&C Family Fun Day’s place as a beloved annual tradition.

Front Royal residents and visitors experienced a day filled with fun, laughter, and shared memories. This cherished event continues to bring people closer, fostering a strong sense of community pride and unity that will endure for years to come.

If you missed the parade, watch it now on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.