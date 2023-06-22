Unlocking Relief: Inside the struggle of 10 million Americans with TMJ Disorder

In an engaging conversation over coffee, imagine I leaned in and said, “Did you know that about 10 million Americans suffer from pain in their jaw joints and muscles? They’ve got what’s called TMJ disorders. And get this, it’s not just a simple ‘ouch’ from biting into an apple – it messes with their sleep, makes eating a task, and even talking a chore.”

“That’s right,” I continue, “the pain doesn’t just stay put in the jaw. It’s a bit of a wanderer, moving to the backs of the eyes, the shoulders, the neck, and the back. What a nuisance, huh?”

So what’s the villain in this story? It’s a tiny joint connecting the lower jaw to the bone at the side of the head and its sidekick – the attached muscles. And the plot thickens. While misaligned teeth and dental problems often get the blame, there’s more to the story. It turns out repetitive jaw movement caused by grinding teeth during sleep, stress-induced jaw muscle clenching, or even issues with the joint itself could be the culprits.

But don’t lose hope yet! The plot does have a resolution – self-care. The first step is to rest the joint – limit movements while eating, yawning, or even laughing. And no more gum chewing. Using heat for muscle relaxation, over-the-counter NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen, and even stress-reducing medication can help. If the teeth are causing trouble, an orthodontic device might come to the rescue.

However, if you’re among the 10 to 15 percent who don’t find relief from these strategies, don’t despair. Johns Hopkins Hospital says outpatient arthroscopy might be an option. Through this procedure, they use a small camera and instruments to get a good look at the site. Then, they can remove excess joint cartilage, correct misaligned discs, reshape the bone, or take out bone spurs.

“Then you just need some soft foods, a bit of rest, and some physical therapy,” I’d finish, “A bit of a journey, but one that can lead to relief from that annoying jaw pain.”