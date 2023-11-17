Connect with us

Kids' Corner

Unlocking the World of Entrepreneurship: A Beginner’s Guide

Published

4 hours ago

on

Exploring the Essence and Impact of Starting Your Own Business.

The term “entrepreneurship” often sparks images of innovation, independence, and financial success. But what does it truly entail to be an entrepreneur? Understanding the fundamentals of entrepreneurship is key for anyone considering diving into the world of business. From defining what an entrepreneur is to exploring the traits that make one successful, this article serves as a beginner’s guide to the dynamic and rewarding realm of entrepreneurship.

Defining Entrepreneurship: An entrepreneur is essentially someone who initiates, develops, and manages a business venture. Businesses can vary in size, from solo operations to large enterprises, and they span a diverse range of fields, including, but not limited to, agriculture, technology, arts, and health services. Small and medium-sized enterprises, often referred to as SMEs, are a common focus in discussions about entrepreneurship.

Beyond Making Money: A Positive Mission: While profit is a significant driving force in entrepreneurship, many entrepreneurs are also motivated by a desire to contribute positively to society. Whether it’s through creating innovative products, offering unique services, or generating employment opportunities, entrepreneurship often aligns with a mission to enhance people’s lives and support communities.

Traits of a Successful Entrepreneur: Certain qualities are commonly found in successful entrepreneurs. Curiosity and determination drive them to explore and persist in their ventures. Courage enables them to take calculated risks, while strong communication skills aid in leading teams and negotiating deals. Leadership and a penchant for risk-taking are also integral to entrepreneurial success.

Turning Passions into Profits: Many successful businesses begin as hobbies or passions. Whether gaming, environmental conservation, or any other interest, the potential to transform a personal passion into a profitable business exists. The key to realizing this potential lies in thorough research and collaborative discussions with knowledgeable adults and peers.

The Path to Entrepreneurship: Embarking on an entrepreneurial journey involves more than a great idea. It requires a strategic approach, including market research, building a network of support, and continuously adapting to challenges. Aspiring entrepreneurs should seek advice, gather resources, and remain open to learning from successes and failures.

Entrepreneurship is a path that offers both challenges and rewards, blending passion with practicality. It’s an adventure that demands creativity, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of goals. Whether you dream of starting your own business or are simply curious about what entrepreneurship entails, understanding its core aspects is the first step towards unlocking its potential.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Kids' Corner

The Incredible World of Cockroaches: More than Meets the Eye

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 24, 2023

By

Unraveling the Myths and Marvels of Our Household Nemesis.

At first glance, the mention of a cockroach might send shivers down one’s spine. Often associated with dirt and decay, these insects might seem like mere pests to many. Yet, behind the repulsion lies a world of intriguing adaptations and mind-boggling capabilities. Let’s take a closer look at the curious world of cockroaches.

Survival of the Fittest: The Cockroach Edition

Our first glimpse into this creature’s resilience is perhaps its most shocking: the ability to move despite decapitation. This isn’t due to supernatural phenomena but rather the cockroach’s decentralized nervous system. While its brain controls some functions, many neural activities are spread throughout its body. Thus, even after losing its head, the body, aided by neuron clusters, continues its life—albeit temporarily. This headless state does come with a significant drawback: the inability to eat. And as any living thing, without sustenance, a cockroach’s days are numbered.

Equally fascinating is the roach’s respiratory system. Unlike humans, cockroaches breathe through small openings along their body segments, known as spiracles. This means that even without a head, the insect can continue to intake oxygen.

A Battle-Hardened Immune System

The places cockroaches call home are usually laden with bacteria. However, instead of succumbing to diseases, they’ve turned the tables. Over time, evolution has equipped cockroaches with a robust immune system that thwarts many germs. It’s no wonder that scientists are continually fascinated by their resilience.

The Art of Deception

While many animals have developed tactics to evade predators, the cockroach’s method is simple and effective. When threatened or nearing their end, they often roll onto their backs. This not only hides their eyes from the light, making them less visible, but also serves a dual purpose: simulating death. In the animal kingdom, lifeless prey isn’t always appealing, and predators might pass over a ‘dead’ cockroach.

The Ultimate Scavenger

Resourcefulness is a trait often admired in the animal kingdom, and the cockroach stands out as a prime example. With an eclectic palate, these insects aren’t fussy about their meals. Whether it’s leftover food crumbs or the unfortunate weaker member of their species, cockroaches have adapted to feast on nearly anything to ensure their survival.

Embracing the Unusual

For all their perceived nuisances, cockroaches are undeniably impressive in their adaptability and survival tactics. They serve as a testament to nature’s ability to evolve and thrive in a variety of circumstances. The next time you encounter one of these critters, perhaps you’ll view it with a hint of respect, acknowledging the marvelous intricacies of nature.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Food

DIY Delight: Whip Up Your Own Jujube Gummies

Published

4 weeks ago

on

October 19, 2023

By

A Homemade Treat: Say No to Store-bought, Yes to Kitchen Fun!

Who among us hasn’t relished the chewy texture and sweet burst of flavor that jujube candies provide? Well, the good news is that there’s no longer a need to rush to the candy aisle every time the craving strikes. With a simple recipe and a pinch of enthusiasm, you can create your own batch of mouth-watering fruit gummies right at home.

Ingredients
• 1 cup fresh fruit of your choice (avoid kiwi and pineapple)
• 1/2 cup fruit juice
• 3 packets of powdered gelatin
• Granulated sugar (optional)

Materials
• Electric mixer
• Saucepan
• Small ladle
• Candy or chocolate molds (ideally silicone)
• Bowl

Directions
1. Place the fruit in a blender and puree until smooth.
2. Pour the puree into the saucepan.
3. Sprinkle the gelatin on the puree and let stand for 5 minutes.
4. Warm the mixture over medium-low heat until the gelatin is completely dissolved, about 2 to 4 minutes.
5. Using the ladle, pour the mixture into the molds.
6. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 to 3 hours before removing the candies from the molds.
7. If desired, pour the granulated sugar into a bowl, then roll the candies to coat them.

The beauty of this recipe lies not just in its simplicity but also in the fact that you know exactly what’s going into your treat. No preservatives, no artificial colors – just pure, sugary delight. So the next time you’re hankering for a chewy treat, remember: your kitchen is your best candy store. Bon appétit!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

Rain or Shine: Embracing the Rainy Days of Summer

Published

3 months ago

on

August 28, 2023

By

Summer is synonymous with sunny skies, outdoor activities, and picnics in the park. But what happens when the weather decides not to cooperate, and the clear blue skies turn gray with rain? Does it mean an end to all the fun? Certainly not! With a bit of creativity, rainy summer days can be filled with activities that are just as entertaining.

Should the rain not be accompanied by thunderstorms, being outside in the rain can be a delightful experience. Dressed in your best rain jacket and rubber boots, you can engage in games that turn rain into a source of fun. Whether it’s floating paper boats or plastic ducks in puddles, building sandcastles or sculpting animals from wet dirt, or observing the little critters like snails and earthworms that come out in the rain, outdoor fun doesn’t have to cease because of a bit of water.

If heading outdoors in the rain doesn’t appeal to you, there are plenty of indoor activities to keep you entertained. Rainy days provide the perfect opportunity to try a detailed craft project like creating characters out of homemade play dough or paper maché. You could also put on a puppet show, dance recital, or concert, or bake delicious cookies, prepare a fruit salad, or make cheese skewers.

And if cabin fever starts to set in, and you have access to transportation, there are numerous places you can visit to stay dry and have fun. Consider visiting the library to find an interesting book, swimming in an indoor public pool, or testing your skills at an entertainment venue like an arcade or bowling alley.

So, the next time the summer skies darken with rain clouds, remember that it doesn’t mean the end of your fun. Embrace the change in weather and use it as an opportunity to try something new!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

From Steaming Springs to Spectacular Spouts: How Geysers Work

Published

4 months ago

on

July 14, 2023

By

Witnessing a geyser eruption is a spectacular sight that often leaves observers in awe of nature’s majesty. But have you ever wondered what powers this extraordinary display? The furious bursts of scalding water and the grandeur of the phenomenon can be attributed to a complex process taking place beneath the Earth’s surface. A geyser, unlike the playful water fountains seen at amusement parks, is a hotbed of geothermal activity. Fed by rainwater that seeps deep into the ground, a geyser’s water accumulates in an underground reservoir located near geothermal hotspots, typically in volcanic regions.

As the water seeps deeper, it approaches the Earth’s molten core, rich with magma. This magma, the molten rock that forms deep within the Earth, isn’t just a scorching, liquid inferno — it’s also packed with gases. The close proximity of the reservoir to the magma’s heat leads the water to reach temperatures beyond the boiling point. This extreme heat transforms the water into steam.

In this high-pressure environment, the steam searches for a way out. It forces its way through cracks in the rock, escaping to the surface in a violent and dramatic display — a geyser eruption. Like a pot boiling over, the geyser sends a high-pressure jet of steam and hot water skyrocketing over 150 feet into the air.

Impressive geysers have become major attractions in several parts of the world. One can marvel at these natural fountains in places such as Iceland, New Zealand, and Chile. However, Yellowstone National Park in the United States boasts the highest concentration, housing several hundred of these fascinating geothermal wonders.

Geysers are a testament to the power and intricate beauty of Earth’s natural processes. More than just a spectacle, they serve as a window to the intense geothermal activity that takes place beneath our feet, reminding us of the volcanic forces that helped shape our planet. Understanding their mechanism not only satisfies our curiosity but also underscores the importance of conserving these natural wonders for future generations to appreciate.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

How much do you know about butterflies?

Published

4 months ago

on

July 7, 2023

By

Do you like to watch pretty butterflies? Learn more about these pollinating insects by answering the following questions. Good luck!

True or false
1. Moths are usually more colorful than butterflies
2. Butterflies lay eggs
3. Some butterflies migrate
4. Butterfly antennae can detect odors, humidity, and temperature

Multiple choice
5. How many butterfly species exist?
a) About 74,000
b) About 157,000
c) About 206,000

6. Which of these insects is not a butterfly?
a) Painted lady
b) Cabbage white
c) Scarlet dragonfly

7. What family of insects do butterflies belong to?
a) Lepidoptera
b) Coleoptera
c) Hymenoptera

Who am I?
8. I’m a well-known butterfly with bright orange and black wings. My name is synonymous with the word “royalty.”
9. I’m the silk casing that shelters a butterfly as it transforms.
10. I’m the butterfly in its pupa stage, transforming from caterpillar to adult. My name rhymes with “fiddlesticks.”
11. I’m the butterfly’s “mouth.” It works like an elephant’s trunk and allows me to collect nectar from flowers.

————

Answers:
1. False
2. True
3. True
4. True
5. b)
6. c)
7. a)
8. Monarch
9. Cocoon
10. Chrysalis
12. Proboscis

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

Spring quiz

Published

7 months ago

on

April 15, 2023

By

Spring is in the air! Test your knowledge of this sunny season with this short quiz.

1. What’s the first day of spring called?

a) The vernal equinox
b) The spring solstice
c) The Easter equinox
d) The Easter solstice

2. On the first day of spring, day and night are nearly the same length. How long are they?

a) 10 hours
b) 12 hours
c) 14 hours
d) 8 hours

3. Is spring considered the year’s first, second, third, or fourth season?

a) First
b) Second
c) Third
d) Fourth

4. Which of the following holidays doesn’t happen in spring?

a) Easter
b) April Fool’s Day
c) Mother’s Day
d) Valentine’s Day

5. What does spring symbolize?

a) Peace
b) Love
c) Rebirth
d) Hope

6. Spring is often associated with allergies. What’s considered the biggest allergy trigger?

a) Mould
b) Dust
c) Pollen
d) Dander

 

 

 

No cheating!

Answers
1. a). In the northern hemisphere, spring usually begins on March 20 or 21 but can sometimes start early on March 19.
2. b). The day is slightly longer than the night on the first day of spring.
3. a). The seasons go in order from spring, summer, fall, and winter.
4. d). Spring lasts for about three months and ends on June 21.
5. c). Spring is all about new beginnings and starting fresh.
6. c). Hay fever is what you call a pollen allergy.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
70°
Partly Cloudy
6:57 am4:57 pm EST
Feels like: 70°F
Wind: 10mph SSW
Humidity: 47%
Pressure: 29.9"Hg
UV index: 2
SatSunMon
55/32°F
59/28°F
50/34°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Nov
17
Fri
7:30 pm White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
Nov 17 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
St. John’s Drama presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas! Come enjoy this heart-warming American Christmas classic as a family-friendly musical stage production. Showtimes: Friday, 11/17 @ 7:30 Saturday, 11/18 @ 1:30 and 7:30 Sunday, 11/19 @[...]
Nov
18
Sat
7:00 am Pancake Breakfast @ Riverton United Methodist Church
Pancake Breakfast @ Riverton United Methodist Church
Nov 18 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Pancake Breakfast @ Riverton United Methodist Church
Join us for pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, sausage gravy, and juice/coffee! All are invited for this FREE event. Offering will be accepted.
10:00 am Kris Kringle Market @ Belle Grove Plantation
Kris Kringle Market @ Belle Grove Plantation
Nov 18 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Kris Kringle Market @ Belle Grove Plantation
Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 19, 10-4 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge. The event began in 2020 to[...]
11:00 am National Take A Hike Day Service... @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Take A Hike Day Service... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 18 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
National Take A Hike Day Service Project @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Get your hands dirty as we work to improve the hiking experience along the North Ridge Trail. Join park trailblazers as they work to enhance this backcountry trail and protect it from erosion.[...]
1:30 pm White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
Nov 18 @ 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm
White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
St. John’s Drama presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas! Come enjoy this heart-warming American Christmas classic as a family-friendly musical stage production. Showtimes: Friday, 11/17 @ 7:30 Saturday, 11/18 @ 1:30 and 7:30 Sunday, 11/19 @[...]
7:30 pm White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
Nov 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
St. John’s Drama presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas! Come enjoy this heart-warming American Christmas classic as a family-friendly musical stage production. Showtimes: Friday, 11/17 @ 7:30 Saturday, 11/18 @ 1:30 and 7:30 Sunday, 11/19 @[...]
Nov
19
Sun
10:00 am Kris Kringle Market @ Belle Grove Plantation
Kris Kringle Market @ Belle Grove Plantation
Nov 19 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Kris Kringle Market @ Belle Grove Plantation
Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 19, 10-4 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge. The event began in 2020 to[...]
3:00 pm White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
Nov 19 @ 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
St. John’s Drama presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas! Come enjoy this heart-warming American Christmas classic as a family-friendly musical stage production. Showtimes: Friday, 11/17 @ 7:30 Saturday, 11/18 @ 1:30 and 7:30 Sunday, 11/19 @[...]
Nov
22
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
29
Wed
4:30 pm 2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Nov 29 @ 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Join us for second annual Holiday Book Fair on Nov. 29 Laurel Ridge has decided to write a sequel to its successful 2022 Holiday Book Fair. The college announces this year’s fair will be 4:30[...]