Unraveling the Role of Warren County Treasurer

Behind the Desk: What Really Goes into the Job.

When most of us think of the role of a treasurer, images of tax bills, checks, and budgets come to mind. But as Allison Ross, a seasoned Warren County deputy treasurer and current candidate for the top job, reveals, there’s much more to it than what meets the eye.

The Heart of the Matter

Starting with the Board of Supervisors setting tax rates, it’s a sequence of cascading responsibilities. Contrary to public perception, the treasurer’s role isn’t about sending out tax bills but collecting the payments. This seemingly simple task becomes a complex operation involving state budgets, late tax bill dispatches, and constantly appeasing taxpayers who face the repercussions of decisions made higher up the chain.

Ross elaborates on the various intricacies of the job, pointing out the common misconceptions. For example, the treasurer and the finance department, despite being closely associated with monetary matters, have distinct roles. The treasurer manages their own budget, while the finance department oversees everyone else’s. This clarifies the confusion that they’re responsible for the entire county’s financial operations.

Experience Matters

Counting money, managing it, ensuring it’s directed to the right places – all these tasks require precision, meticulousness, and experience. The responsibility to maintain and reconcile the revenues and expenditures with the bank can’t be taken lightly. With technology evolving, there’s a general perception that “it’s in the computer” and everything should automatically be correct. However, human judgment remains paramount.

Ross emphasizes this, citing her progressive journey from being a Deputy Treasurer I, a part-time position, to eventually becoming a Chief Deputy. The journey through these ranks not only signifies a climb in the hierarchical ladder but also acquiring a breadth of skills and expertise crucial for the treasurer’s role.

A Constitutional Office

The office of the treasurer isn’t merely a local designation. It’s a constitutional office mandated by the state, underscoring the significance and gravity of the position. It’s no “local yokel thing” but a serious responsibility that demands both competence and experience. Ross’s observations highlight how, often, experienced treasurers like Doris Miller, Wanda Bryant, and Jamie Spiker have roots within the office, emphasizing the importance of internal growth and understanding.

Stepping into Big Shoes

With Jamie Spiker’s upcoming departure, there’s a sense of trepidation and respect for her dedication to the role. Ross, being her potential successor, is no stranger to the hard work ahead. As she sums it up, understanding the role of the treasurer is all about recognizing the interplay between numbers, systems, and community trust.