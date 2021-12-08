Community Events
Upcoming Parks and Recreation events with Santa Claus
Letters to Santa:
Did you know that Warren County Parks and Recreation has a great relationship with Santa Claus? He will be stopping by the Warren County Community Center on December 19, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. to take pictures with you! This year Santa asked if we could help get letters from kids to him so he could respond back to them before Christmas. Of course, we said that we would be happy to help!
Visit our website for information on how to properly send your letter to Santa: parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Letters to Santa will be accepted from December 6, 2021 through December 15, 2021, and letters are for children 10 years of age and younger. Letters must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Pictures with Santa:
Come join the staff of Warren County Parks and Recreation and get your picture taken with the North Pole’s jolliest elf, Santa! We have put together a box full of cheer for you to enjoy. The box contains seasonal crafts and holiday family fun! Photos with Santa will be taken and printed on site.
Pictures with Santa are for children under 10 years old and must be accompanied by an adult.
Cost for the pictures with Santa event is $15.00 per person.
Event is limited to 50 participants; pre-registration is recommended.
Pictures with Santa will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
More information on these events can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021.
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Battle of Great Bridge
On December 4, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter and the Virginia State Color Guard of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a commemoration for the Battle of Great Bridge. The battle occurred on December 9, 1775, on the south branch of the Elizabeth River, approximately 12 miles south of Norfolk.
The British forces under Governor Lord Dunmore had a force of 670 men at Fort Murray on the north side of the Elizabeth River. These included the 14th Regiment of Foot commanded by Captain Samuel Leslie and sailors and marines from the HS Otter as well as loyalists from the “Queen’s Own Loyal Virginia Regiment”. They were further supported by a unit of runaway slaves designated “Dunmore’s Royal Ethiopian Regiment”. He was opposed by a force of about 900 men led by Colonel William Woodford with the 2nd Virginia Regiment, Major Thomas Marshall and the Culpeper Minutemen supported by militia from Norfolk and Pasquotank, North Carolina.
To open the battle, Captain Leslie directed the gunners from the Otter to open fire. Captain Charles Fordyce led British grenadiers of the 14th Regiment of Foot across the bridge with bayonets fixed towards Lieutenant Travis’ breastworks manned by 60 colonists. Heroic sentinel Billy Flora, a free black patriot, fired eight rounds at the British before retiring to the breastworks. Upon notification of the attack, Colonel Woodford sent reinforcements to bolster the position. Lieutenant Travis ordered his men to hold fire until the British were within 50 yards. The volleys at close range took a terrible toll, with a ball hitting Captain Fordyce. He waved his hat and encouraged his soldiers to continue on. He died about 15 feet from the breastwork, shot 11 times during his advance. British survivors retreated as Patriots continued to fire at will. The battle last about half an hour. Only one Patriot was wounded with the British losses at 102 killed and wounded.
After the battle, patriots and brave women assisted the wounded British, inducing Captain Leslie to come out of Fort Murray and bow in gratitude. The patriots buried Captain Fordyce under a cypress tree with full military honors. As a result of the battle, a critical Chesapeake Bay supply line was established to Washington’s Army.
The event was emceed by Kenneth Hawkins, Norfolk Chapter SAR and Bobbie Gribble, Regent, Great Bridge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. After the combined color guard presented the colors, guests were introduced and Proclamations read from the City of Chesapeake. The keynote address was made by Jon Stull, Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation. Wreath layings were led by Leslie Miller, Great Bridge DAR and Tim Ahlgrim, Norfolk SAR followed by a musket salute.
The Color Guard was led by National Color Guard Commander Lou Raborg and the Musket Squad led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner. There were 12 SAR, 10 DAR and 2 C.A.R. chapters represented at the ceremony. Other patriotic organizations included First Landing Company, The Jamestowne Society; French Society, SAR; Suffolk Chapter, Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century; Virginia Chapter Daughters of Founders and Patriots and the Virginia Society of the Order of Founders and Patriots of America.
Participating from Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey and Marc Robinson. Also were dual members Ken Bonner, Dave Cook, Charles Jameson, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler.
Santa at the Gazebo brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County
On December 18th, from 9am to 12pm, bring the family to visit with Santa at the Gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal! The Rotary Club of Warren County is excited to help spread holiday cheer with Santa this year and hand out a little treat. Don’t miss this great opportunity for a photo and to make a few new special memories.
Join the Facebook Event Page: Santa at the Gazebo
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 10th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 10:
Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Join us for a Free Christmas Classic
This week – “Arthur Christmas”
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
- “Sing 2”
- “American Underdog”
- “Scream”
- “Morbius”
- “Moonfall”
Sons of the American Revolution conduct a Flag Presentation ceremony at W. W. Robinson Elementary School
On November 30, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II and Fairfax Resolves Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Presentation ceremony at W. W. Robinson Elementary School, Woodstock, Virginia. They made presentations to eight classes of fourth graders about the colonial history of the flag and the various period attire worn by the colonists during the war.
Presentations began with Fairfax Resolves Chapter President David Cook explaining the Sons of the American Revolution, his patriot ancestor and describing the naval uniform he wore. Next was President Marc Robinson of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter. He described his French and Indian War Uniform and told how many fighters at the beginning of the Revolution wore the outfits in which they fought the French and Indians. Forrest Crain of Fairfax Resolves continued with a description of a hunters outfit which was used by many in the militia units. Larry McKinley of Fairfax Resolves described his Continental Army uniform which was ordered by George Washington in 1779 to provide consistency in the Continental Army. Washington wanted blue as the primary color, but many units wore brown and green coats as well.
Next was Dale Corey with his civilian colonial attire. This was reflective of what was worn at the beginning of the war, when a colonist would wear what he owned. He spoke of the upcoming commemorations of the 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War. After descriptions of the various uniforms, the compatriots gave a presentation of the flags in historic sequence. Robinson began with the current 50 star flag and a brief history. McKinley started the walk through history with the British Flag. The first flown in the colonies and lasted for almost 170 years from the founding of Jamestown in 1607 until April 1775 and the first battles of the Revolutionary War.
Cook talked of the Grand Union Flag which had 13 red and white stripes and the Union Jack in the field of blue. It was used when Washington took command and flew from 1775 to 1777. Robinson spoke of symbolic flags. Crain described the Gadsden flag known commonly as the “Don’t Tread On Me”. It depicts a rattlesnake with 13 rattles depicting the 13 colonies who are saying don’t step on me. Corey then brought out the Culpeper Minutemen Flag. This was the Gadsden Flag with the words “Liberty or Death” emblazoned to reflect Patrick Henry’s speech in 1775 with became the motto of the Culpeper Minutemen. I flew during the Battle of Great Bridge in December of 1775. McKinley described the Liberty Tree Flag. This was tree with the words “An Appeal to Heaven” above the tree. This was inspired by the Liberty Tree in Boston where the colonists who opposed the British would meet. This flag was flown on naval ships.
Next, Robinson read about the First Flag Act passed 14 June 1777 requiring official flags to have 13 red and white stripes with 13 white stars on a blue background. Crain discussed the Betsy Ross Flag. This flag has the 13 stripes with seven red and 6 white and a circle of 13 stars on a blue field to signify the 13 original colonies. When Washington showed Betsy Ross the design, it had six pointed stars. According to legend, she suggested five pointed stars as they were easier to make.
Cook brought out the Hopkinson’s Flag which is given credit by many as being the first official flag. Designed by Francis Hopkinson (a signer of the Declaration of Independence and a Congressman) it had the 13 stripes but the stars had six points and were aligned in alternating rows. Three rows of three and two rows of two on the field of blue. McKinley showed the Bennington Flag. It had the 13 stripes, but unlike others in had seven white and six red. In addition, the stars had seven points. There was a star in each of the upper corners of the field with the remaining 11 providing an arch over the number 76 which symbolized the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. This was the flag flown at the Battle of Bennington in Vermont.
Robinson then talked about the Second Flag Act in 1794 that called for 15 stripes and 15 stars to reflect two new States being added to the Union, Vermont and Kentucky. Corey presented the only U.S. Flag to have 15 stripes. It flew for five Presidents, including two who served in the Revolutionary War, Washington and James Monroe. This flag got it’s name during the War of 1812. During the Battle of Fort McHenry, the British were bombarding the Fort which Francis Scott Key witnessed. He wrote a poem called the “Defense of Fort McHenry” which was put to music as the “Star Spangled Banner” and became the national anthem. This flag is on display at the Smithsonian Museum of American History.
Cook then spoke of the 20 Star Flag which was the result of a new Flag Act in 1818. It called for 13 red and white alternating stripes representing the original colonies and a star for each new State to be added the 4th of July. The last flag act was in 1959. This added two stars for the States of Alaska and Hawaii, giving us the 50 star flag we fly today.
Winchester SPCA announces their “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event
BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event December 7 – 12, 2021.
The Winchester SPCA is one of more than 200 participating shelters across the country reducing adoption fees to help pets find their adoptive families. Approved applicants can adopt for just $25 during this year’s Empty the Shelters event.
Come meet your new best friend at the Winchester SPCA adoption center (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601). We’re open Tuesday to Friday, 10AM to 5PM, and weekends by appointment.
Come see us! Salvation bell ringing with Rotary Club of Warren County this Saturday, December 11
The Rotary Club of Warren County will be ringing the Salvation Army bell at Rural King Supply from 10am to 7pm on December 11 (Saturday). We would LOVE to see you come out and donate in the Salvation Army Red Kettle (a tradition since 1891). We will ring extra for you or sing a little if it helps inspire a bigger donation!
At 11am, we are hoping to have several children from our E. Wilson Morrison Early Act group do a little caroling. We are getting into the holiday spirit… how about you?
