Upcoming Parks and Recreation programs for Warren County

The County of Warren Parks and Recreation Department announces upcoming programs, starting for the month of October. To see if any of these programs are eligible for online registration, visit their website at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net .

Kings Dominion – Good Any Day Discount Tickets

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is offering “Good Any Day” discount tickets for Paramount’s Kings Dominion. These tickets are valid any 2022 operating day except park rental days.

The cost is $40.00 per ticket for ages 3 and older and can be purchased at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Karate Program

This program will encompass the usual stances, kicking, punching techniques, stretching, weight lifting (2 to 4 lbs.), and an overall history and review of martial arts. Sensei Drago emphasizes the attitude of working with each other, not at each other.

The program is held on Saturdays, October through December 2022, at the Front Royal Karate Club, 7 Kidd Lane, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for those ages 5 to 16.

The cost of the program is $120.00 per participant for ten (10) consecutive classes. This program is ongoing and starts the first week you register.

Little Art School

Join the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department for this fun filled art class taught by Dottie Krob. Children in this program will learn different art mediums and techniques that will help open up their minds to the creativity and beauty around them. Let your child build artistic knowledge together with the confidence to transform what they imagine into a masterpiece of their own making.

Classes will be held on Saturdays, October 1, 2022 through October 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This class is for children 7 – 15 years of age.

Cost is $40.00 per participant.

Minimum participants needed for this class is two (2), with a maximum of eight (8) participants.

Registration deadline for this class is September 29, 2022; pre-registration is required.

Piano Lessons

A fun and inspiring approach to piano, teaching the basics of music so you can learn to read music, play by ear, and be creative at the keyboard. Playing piano helps develop the life skills of discipline, goal-setting, and independent learning.

These lessons are for children and adults and will be held Mondays through Thursdays, October 3, 2022 through November 30, 2022; class time and cost varies.

All classes are held at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. For more information on available classes, fees, or to register, contact Barbara Stepp at barbara@skylinepiano.com or (540) 635-1919.

Tiny Tykes Basketball League

Registration will be held October 3, 2022, through November 18, 2022

This program emphasizes learning basic skills, fundamental teamwork, sportsmanship, and positive participation with the goal of providing a fun and rewarding tiny tykes basketball experience. The young players will begin to develop a bond and love for the game while also learning what it takes to be successful off the court.

The Tiny Tykes Basketball League practices will be held on Sundays beginning December 4, 2022, at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, located at 320 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Games are scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and will also be held at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School.

This league is open to boys and girls, 5 and 6 years old as of December 1, 2022; age verification is necessary to register for this activity.

The cost is $50.00 per participant.

Walking Club

This club is geared towards providing participants with a safe environment to walk and stay active and healthy throughout the year. This program is “self-paced” to fit everyone’s life style.

Walking Club will be held on Monday through Friday, October 3, 2022 through December 29, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Gym, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. The Walking Club is a free-to-join, drop-in program for all ages. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Square Dance Lessons

These classes are co-sponsored by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and the Rivermont Rambler Square Dancers. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, October 4, 2022, through August 29, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers (RES) Youth Center, located at 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

First two lessons are FREE, then just $5.00 per class.

For more information or to register, contact Nick Capozio at (540) 636-2323.

Mah Jongg “Players Club”

Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. Players must bring their own league card.

This club meets on Tuesdays, October 4, 2022, through October 25, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost for the club is $8.00 for the month prepaid or $3.00 per day drop-in at the door.

For more information about the Mah Jongg “Players Club”, please contact Deb Jones at (540) 252-4252.

Artistic Adults

In this six week class, participants will work with different styles of paints, sealers, and mediums, including glass, wood, and canvas, to build their artistic knowledge and confidence. Whether you are a beginner or an old hat at the art game, you will enjoy picking up your brush and paints to delve into a wonderful world of creativity and color.

Classes will be held on Wednesdays, October 5, 2022, through November 9, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This class is for individuals 16 – 54 years of age.

Cost is $60.00 per participant.

Minimum participants needed for this class is two (2) with a maximum of six (6) participants.

Registration deadline for this class is October 3, 2022; pre-registration is required.

Senior Painting

This senior painting class uses art and creative thinking to help keep the mind sharp and promote physical and mental dexterity. In this six week class, participants will work with different styles of paints, sealers, and mediums, including glass, wood, and canvas, to build their artistic knowledge and confidence.

Classes will be held on Thursdays, October 6, 2022 through November 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This class is for those 55 years of age and older.

Cost is $60.00 per participant.

Minimum participants needed for this class is two (2); maximum participants is six (6).

Registration deadline for this class is October 4, 2022; pre-registration is required.

Little Movers

Little Movers is a fun-filled 30-minute class created to get your little mover, moving! This once-a-week class has a loose structure of learning basic ballet movements, playing movement games, and getting that energy out all while making new friends! Participants will need to be able to follow along as best they can for their age group and must be accompanied by an adult throughout the course.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays, October 18, 2022, through November 22, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Participants must be 2½ to 4 years of age. Minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.

The cost of the class is $40.00 per participant, per session. Registration deadline is October 16, 2022.

For more information regarding class instruction, please email zumba.lizi@gmail.com.

Ballet

This class is a wonderful way for a child to experience the basics of ballet without a yearlong commitment. Participants will learn the basic structure of ballet along with building block movements that are the cornerstone of every dancer’s vocabulary.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays, October 18, 2022, through November 22, 2022, from 6:35 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Participants must be 5 to 9 years of age. Minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.

The cost of the class is $60.00 per participant. Registration deadline is October 16, 2022.

For more information regarding class instruction, please email zumba.lizi@gmail.com.

Hip-Hop for Kids

This class is designed to teach kids basic movement skills in a jazz and hip-hop class and for them to have a lot of giggles while they learn! This class is perfect for someone who is not sure if they want to commit to a full year format in a traditional studio setting, but still want to dance!

Classes will be held on Tuesdays, October 18, 2022, through November 22, 2022, from 7:25 p.m. – 8:10 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Classes are open to boys and girls, 6 to 10 years of age. Minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.

The cost of the class is $60.00 per participant, per session. Registration deadline is October 16, 2022.

For more information regarding class instruction, please email zumba.lizi@gmail.com.

Basic Pistol Shooting Class

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Defensive Firearms of Virginia, LLC will be holding a Basic Pistol Shooting Class on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This class is open to anyone 10 years of age and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

This class deals with the basic knowledge, skill, and attitude necessary for owning and using a firearm safely. Through this class, the student will learn the following:

Firearm parts and operation

Ammunition

Gun safety

Virginia laws regarding firearms

Shooting fundamentals

This class satisfies all requirements for a Virginia Concealed Carry Permit.

The cost for the class is $75.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 12 participants. Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is October 20, 2022.

For more information about this class, please contact Rex King at DFV357@yahoo.com.

Warren County Middle School | Boys Basketball Camp

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Warren County Middle School, will be sponsoring a Boys Basketball Camp for those in grades 6th – 8th (as of the 2022-2023 school year).

This camp will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Warren County Middle School Gym, located at 522 Heritage Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost for the camp is $25.00 per camper, and each camper must bring their own lunch and a drink.

For more information, contact Luke Heeter at (540) 635-2194.

Skyline Middle School | Boys Basketball Camp

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Skyline Middle School, will be sponsoring a Boys Basketball Camp for those in grades 6th – 8th (as of the 2022-2023 school year).

This camp will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Skyline Middle School Gym, located at 240 Luray Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost for the camp is $25.00 per camper, and each camper must bring their own lunch and a drink.

For more information, contact Marlena Conner at (540) 636-0909.