Upcoming Parks and Recreation programs

Start with the Shenandoah River State Park located at 350 Daughter of Stars Dr., Bentonville, VA 22610 (Phone: 540-622-6840 Email Address: ShenandoahRiver@dcr.virginia.gov

Web Site: www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/shenandoah-river)

This park is on the South Fork of the Shenandoah River and has more than 1,600 acres along 5.2 miles of shoreline. The park opened in June 1999. In addition to the meandering river frontage, the park offers scenic views of Massanutten Mountain to the west and Shenandoah National Park to the east. A large riverside picnic area, picnic shelters, trails, river access, and a car-top boat launch make this a popular destination for families, anglers, and canoeists. Twelve riverfront tent campsites, a campground with water and electric sites, cabins, camping cabins, and a group campground are available. With more than 24 miles of trails, the park has plenty of options for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and adventure.

This park’s hours of operation are between 8 a.m. and dusk.

Here’s a list of events happening at the park for the next few weeks:



08/08/2021 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Roving Ranger

Location: RV Bathhouse & Picnic Area Canoe Launch

Keep an eye out for the Roving Ranger that will be visiting the campgrounds and picnic area boat launch to show off some neat nature items and answer any questions you might have about the park.

08/08/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.River Rocks & Wet Socks

Location: Picnic Area Canoe Launch

Meet at the picnic area canoe launch, where we will wade in the river and hunt for macroinvertebrates. Catch bugs and learn about their role in the river’s food web in this wet adventure program.

08/13/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Gundalows Galore

Location: Visitor Center

How did commercial and governmental enterprise shape the development of the Shenandoah River? This ranger talk, held in the Visitor Center, features a discussion of the river’s history and rousing shanties.

08/14/2021 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Feeding Time

Location: Visitor Center

Do you know what animals live in the park? What do they eat and what do they feel like? Come to the Visitor Center to learn about some of the animals we have and help the ranger feed them.

08/14/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Skulls, Tracks, & Scats

Location: Canoe Launch

Stop by the picnic area canoe launch to get a closer look at the skulls, tracks, and scats of some of Shenandoah’s native animals.

08/15/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Roving Ranger

Location: RV Bathhouse & Canoe Launch

Keep an eye out for the Roving Ranger that will be visiting the campgrounds and picnic area boat launch to show off some neat nature items and answer any questions you might have about the park.

08/15/2021 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Toads, Turtles, & Snakes

Location: Visitor Center

Can you tell the difference between an amphibian and a reptile? How about between a frog and a toad? Get hands-on with some scaly and slimy animals of the park and learn about what their presence means for our environment. Meet at Visitor Center.

08/20/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Gundalows Galore

Location: Visitor Center

How did commercial and governmental enterprise shape the development of the Shenandoah River? This ranger talk, held in the Visitor Center, features a discussion of the river’s history and rousing shanties.

08/21/2021 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Hooked on Fishing

Location: Visitor Center

Try to catch different species of fish in the Shenandoah River. We’ll learn about different fish and the importance of preserving the river. Meet at the Visitor Center to take a wagon ride to the fishing spot. Rods, bait, and tackle are provided. For participants under 16, no fishing license is required. All other fishing regulations apply. This program has a 10 person limit. Call 540-622-6840 in advance to reserve a spot.

08/21/2021 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Feeding Time

Location: Visitor Center

Do you know what animals live in the park? What do they eat and what do they feel like? Come to the Visitor Center to learn about some of the animals we have and help the ranger feed them.

08/21/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Skulls, Tracks, & Scats

Location: Canoe Launch

Stop by the picnic area canoe launch to get a closer look at the skulls, tracks, and scats of some of Shenandoah’s native animals.

08/22/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.River Rocks & Wet Socks

Location: Canoe Launch

Meet at the picnic area canoe launch, where we will wade in the river and hunt for macroinvertebrates. Catch bugs and learn about their role in the river’s food web in this wet adventure program.

08/22/2021 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Tube Trip

Location: Visitor Center

Enjoy a relaxing tube float on the Shenandoah River and learn about the flora and fauna of the region. We will begin with a wagon ride to our launching point. Please wear closed-toed shoes and recreational clothing. Children must be accompanied by an adult and be at least 8 years of age to participate. Visitors must sign up no later than 4 p.m. the day before the trip and prepay at the Visitor Center. The fee is $5 per person. Call 540-622-6840 in advance to reserve a spot. Meet at the Visitor Center.

08/27/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Gundalows Galore

Location: Visitor Center

How did commercial and governmental enterprise shape the development of the Shenandoah River? This ranger talk, held in the Visitor Center, features a discussion of the river’s history and rousing shanties.

08/28/2021 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Feeding Time

Location: Visitor Center

Do you know what animals live in the park? What do they eat and what do they feel like? Come to the Visitor Center to learn about some of the animals we have and help the ranger feed them.

08/28/2021 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Kayak Trip

Location: Visitor Center

For ages 10+. Enjoy the beauty of the river and learn about the flora and fauna of the region. The cost for the trip is $11 per person. Reservations and payment must be made at least one day in advance by calling the Visitor Center at 540-622-6840. Space is limited, so reserve early. Weather and river levels can affect this program. If conditions are deemed unsafe, the trip can be rescheduled or refunded, depending on guest preference. Meet at the Visitor Center.

08/29/2021 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.Skulls, Tracks, & Scats

Location: Canoe Launch

Stop by the picnic area canoe launch to get a closer look at the skulls, tracks, and scats of some of Shenandoah’s native animals.

08/29/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.River Rocks & Wet Socks

Location: Canoe Launch

Meet at the picnic area canoe launch, where we will wade in the river and hunt for macroinvertebrates. Catch bugs and learn about their role in the river’s food web in this wet adventure program.