Community Events
Upcoming patriot grave marking ceremony for Daniel Cloud on September 5
Please consider joining us on September 5, at 9:00 a.m., as the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution will be conducting a Patriot grave marking ceremony for Daniel Cloud at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
The ceremony will include representation from six SAR chapters, two DAR chapters and the Shenandoah Society from the Children of the American Revolution. There will be wreath presentations and a three round volley musket salute.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 4th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Outdoor Main Street Movie is this Friday and Saturday at 8:30pm:
- Friday, September 4: “Up”
- Saturday, September 5: “Frozen”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, September 4:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “GetAWAY”
- “Greenland”
- “Wonder Woman 1984”
Meet local author Mark Sweberg
Local author Mark Sweberg will be at the Royal Oak Bookshop on September 12th, from Noon to 3 pm, to sign his new book, “Once Holy Mountain.”
His book is about the location of biblical Mount Sinai. It differs from all previous works about Mount Sinai in that the research and methodology are wholly focused on the Bible text, what the Bible has to say about Mount Sinai, the physical realities that would have impacted on the Israelites that followed Moses, and what archaeology has revealed to date. Those realities influenced: the rate of travel from Egypt to Mount Sinai, route of travel, the distance traveled, the impact of the physical condition of the people and the animals that went with them, and the logistics involved.
Most written works about Mount Sinai do not offer evidence from the biblical text supporting their conclusions and those that often do only cite the Bible in passing. This book holds that the historical accuracy, inerrant, and authority of the Bible are without question. The Exodus happened and the Israelite people were freed from bondage and followed the leadership of Moses to Mount Sinai and beyond.
This book focuses on evidence and physical realities without the introduction of personal agendas or biases. The book pieces together the three-dimensional puzzle recognized as Mount Sinai in the Exodus and identifies where Mount Sinai is located based on the evidence presented throughout.
Mark your calendar for September 12, 2020 to meet the author at his book signing, at Royal Oak Bookshop, 207 S Royal Avenue in Front Royal.
FREE ”Coping with a Money Crunch” Webinar – Dates throughout September
Virginia Cooperative Extension’s webinar, Coping with a Money Crunch, can help residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley who are struggling with financial hardships because of the pandemic! Get information about relief options, budgeting, community resources, prioritizing, contacting creditors, and avoiding scams and risky loans. The webinar will show participants how to make their own plans to cope or help someone they care about get through the crisis. Attend at no cost by phone or through Zoom. September’s dates are as follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 8th — 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 14th — 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19th — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 30th — 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
People can visit https://tinyurl.com/moneycrunch2020 to register. Download the September flyer at https://tinyurl.com/WarrenResourceList2020 or contact kpoff@vt.edu or at 540-635-4549 to receive a copy by e-mail or mail.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate, please contact Karen Poff by calling your local office of Virginia Cooperative Extension to discuss accommodations at least five business days prior to the event. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
Warren County Habitat for Humanity to host “At Home With Habitat”
Warren County Habitat for Humanity (WCHFH) is excited to announce the musical entertainment line-up for “At Home with Habitat 2020” on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Music will begin at 11 a.m. with Southern rock band Downtown Garage, followed by country, gospel, and folk tunes from Passage Creek Rising, topped off with rock and R&B with Excel.
“At Home with Habitat 2020” is Warren County Habitat for Humanity’s first Home Expo. The event will feature home improvement and décor vendors and exhibitors, demonstrations of decorating techniques, and activities for children. Admission is free. The Expo will be open September 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds, at 26 Fairground Road, Front Royal, Virginia.
Come check out the Upcycle Center where you can find tools and items for small home repair projects and home decorating. You’ll also get inspiration on what you can do with what you already have or with just a few repurposed pieces.
WCHFH is currently soliciting donations for the Upcycle Center. If you have items that can be used or re-imagined for home projects, bring them to the Fairgrounds on Friday, September 11 from noon until 7 p.m. Tools, paint, hardware, small furniture, new flooring, lights and lamps are just some of the items that could be donated. Donations of clothes and shoes will not be accepted.
The indoor flea market at the Fairgrounds will be open during the Expo.
Food will be sold by All Women of Christ Caterer and Event Planner and BEE Sweet Treats.
This event is sponsored by CBM Mortgage, Quality Title, Brandon Elizabeth Events, Hazard Mill Farms, and Stephen Marut with Exceed Home Loans.
Samuels Public Library will be on site for National Library Card Month and “Samicon: Readers Assemble! Discover the Heroes Among Us.” Don your superhero cape and stop by their booth to see what’s new at the Library and sign-up for a library card.
For more information about Warren County Habitat for Humanity or At Home With Habitat 2020 contact Jessica Priest-Cahill, WCHFH Executive Director, at (540)551-3232 or jessica@warrencountyhabitat.org.
Founded locally in 1993, Warren County Habitat for Humanity seeks to build homes, community, and hope in Front Royal and Warren County. Habitat for Humanity homes are sold with no profit received. The homes are built utilizing volunteer labor, donated resources, and money from the community. Homeowners must meet three qualifications: willingness to partner; ability to pay; and have a need for decent, affordable, and safe housing. In addition to the Habitat Homeownership Program, WCHFH provides home repair programs for low-income homeowners, homeownership and home maintenance education, and advocacy for local affordable home ownership. To learn more visit www.warrencountyhabitat.org.
LFCC’s annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk back Sept. 19
LFCC’s annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk is back – a little later than originally planned – Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Middletown Campus.
The run/walk had been postponed this past spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Extra precautions are in place to keep the race as safe as possible, including preregistration only; no pets, strollers or headphones; no in-person awards ceremony; staggered start times; participant self-screening; extra sanitation; and elimination of the water station.
Additionally, it is asked that spectators not watch the event this year.
Early registration for $20 and a guaranteed Wits T-shirt ends Thursday, Sept. 3. After that, the registration fee is $25. Shenandoah Valley Runners members receive a $1 discount. Proceeds will benefit the LFCC Educational Foundation.
“This is one of the few live 5Ks that has been held in this region for quite a while, so we hope people are eager to get out and improve their wellness while also benefiting our foundation,” said Stacey Ellis, professor of health, physical education, and recreation, who organized the event. “We are taking many extra steps to make this a safe and fun event for all who participate.”
The race, which is on a multi-surface course, is open to runners of all ages. There will be post-race refreshments and restrooms available in the Student Union Building.
To register or learn more, visit lfcc.edu/5K or email Professor Ellis at sellis@lfcc.edu.
Online Estate Auction on September 17th in Huntly, Virginia
On Thursday, September 17th, starting at 6:30 pm, all are invited to join online for an estate auction! Find tools, housewares, antiques, campers, zero turn mowers, are more! Some examples of the auction include:
- victorian, empire and eastlake antiques
- sofas
- wardrobes
- lamps
- clocks
- blanket chests
- writing desks
- oriental rugs
- framed artwork
- hundreds of pieces of casual and formal dining & kitchen ware
- 4 poster beds
- patio furniture
- BBQ grille
- Troy bilt & mantis tillers
- 20HP grasshopper zero turn mower
- wheelbarrows
- carts
- dual fuel portable generator
- hundreds of hand
- power and woodworking tools
- 2014 artic fox all weather camper – stored indoors when not in use.
For the complete catalog with hundreds of photos, and to begin bidding, visit our website or call 703-966-8422.
