Upcoming Town Council Work Session Sheds Light on Infrastructure and Municipal Updates
Power Supply, Public Power Week, and Infrastructure Upgrades Top the List
On Monday, September 11, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., the Front Royal Town Council is set to convene for an essential work session at the Town Hall Conference Room. For those unable to be present in person, the meeting will be broadcast live online, ensuring the community stays abreast of vital municipal decisions and updates.
One of the key discussions will be led by Carey Saffelle, the Director of Energy Services, and Mike Migliore, the Vice President of Power Supply Planning at American Municipal Power. They’ll provide an overview of Front Royal’s wholesale power purchasing portfolio and delve into the budgetary aspects of the Power Supply. With blocks of purchased power set to end by FY24/25, they will address a resolution for a fixed volume energy supply schedule from 2025-2028, not exceeding $59.00 per MWh.
The council will also be asked to acknowledge Public Power Week. Every year, during the first week of October, towns and cities nationwide celebrate Public Power Week. This event helps the public understand the workings of their community-owned utility. The council aims to recognize October 1-7, 2023, as Public Power Week in Front Royal.
Infrastructure upgrades also made the agenda with Michelle Campbell, the Manager of Purchasing, putting forward a contract for influent pump installations at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. These pumps, critical to the WWTP’s operation, were installed in the 1970s and are now hard to maintain due to scarce replacement parts. The contract, which amounts to $959,401.00, is proposed to be awarded to Johnston Construction Company.
Laura McIntosh, Human Resources Director, is seeking approval to award a contract to Pierce Group Benefits for the town’s Benefits Consulting Services. This comes after a rigorous evaluation of six proposals, with the final contract amount being $10,000 per year.
BJ Wilson, Director of Finance, will be proposing a calendar for the 2024-2025 fiscal year budget. This will involve an overview of significant budgetary items and plans for a series of work sessions.
In an effort to bolster public safety, Police Chief Kahle Magalis seeks approval for DMV matching grants. These funds will help enforce speed and impaired driving regulations in the community.
Concluding the meeting’s agenda is a request by Aaron Hike to vacate a portion of North Royal Ave. This move has implications for public works and energy services, as certain utilities and infrastructures reside on these lands.
The Town Council’s upcoming session promises to be an eventful one, touching on multiple areas of the town’s operation. As Front Royal continues to evolve and adapt to the needs of its residents, these sessions serve as an integral part of ensuring that growth is both sustainable and beneficial to the community.
Town Council Hears Strategies for Enhancing Outdoor Spaces for Pedestrians and Bicyclists
The predominant theme at Tuesday’s 7 p.m. Front Royal Town Council work session at Town Hall was the pressing need for options for pedestrians and bicyclists that are both safe and preserve the natural environment in which those paths are being forged. The councilmen and women heard Justin Proctor and Lizi Lewis present on behalf of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), respectively.
The Town of Front Royal faces several ongoing problems regarding its outdoor spaces where residents and visitors enjoy walking and cycling, and these problems require a team effort from multiple branches of the town’s local government. Both Proctor and Lewis indicated those problems represent opportunities. In each of their PowerPoint presentations, they mapped a vision for the Town going forward.
The Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) might change its name soon to the Advisory Committee for Environmental Sustainability (ACES). Justin Proctor pitched the idea of the name change to the council, arguing that it would be an easier name to remember since: “it means someone doing something well.”
Proctor told the council that “a budget would mean less time writing grants and more time improving the landscape.” Re-imagining the Appalachian Trail (AT) connector trail is part of his proposed plan. The Appalachian Trail currently circles the town, and Proctor believes it is possible to make it easier and safer for people to come on and off the trail. At one point in his presentation, he said, “We are all looking for ways for people to walk and cycle this town safely.”
He also said, “We need to be proactive, not reactive.” That statement applies especially to the Happy Creek stream, which has been a sore point for this town in the past. “Born out of blood,” the solution to deforestation along the margins of this creek will be an ongoing task. On the morning following the meeting, in a phone interview, he described the riparian buffers that have been established along the margins of Happy Creek. “Any suburban stream needs a lot of care and love,” he said. “It is essentially an aquatic garden that just needs maintaining over time … we will forever be stewarding this creek.”
Letting trees grow naturally and allowing the recreational space to be a continuation of the natural space is Proctor’s passionate goal. Part of that natural approach will be installing streetlights that do not obliterate the view of the stars. “Brighter isn’t necessarily safer,” he told the council.
For the American Rescue Plan Act, Lizi Lewis presented a tourism grant to the council. Totaling $170,000, the grant covers several important projects, including a proposed trail at the Avtex site as well as improvements at the Bentonville boat landing, near Route 613. Lewis explained that the landing there is in urgent need of attention.
Other items on the agenda included a much-needed update to procurement policy, the first since 2002; regulations pertaining to the keeping of chickens in town residential areas; a sidewalk project on West Criser Road that appropriately echoed the theme of the evening; and the delay until October of a hearing related to 207 Cloud Street where a roof replacement has been halted in order to ensure that the new materials are in keeping with the historical integrity of the Town Historic District in which that house is located. The applicant wants to assemble more information.
Click here to watch the Town Council Work Session of September 5, 2023.
Split Town Council Denies Swan Estates Proffer Amendments, Hears Overwhelming Citizen Support for Revitalized Youth Center
Of nine public hearings held at its meeting on Monday, August 28, the Front Royal Town Council spent the bulk of its time on the final two. Those were Item H, the “Request for Funding from Reaching Out Now to Revitalize the former Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center at 201 E. 8th Street,” and Item I, proposed amendments on proffers tied to the long-stagnant Anna Swan Estates – HEPTAD LLC rezoning to achieve a large residential build-out off Leach Run Parkway southwest of Warren County Middle School.
However, there was action on only one of those two, as the Santmyers Youth Center redevelopment proposal was scheduled ONLY to receive public feedback on the proposal. That feedback was a 10-0 clean sweep in favor of the Town’s funding a portion of the budget — $25,000 to $50,000 annually — necessary to facilitate a reopening of the County-owned building under the stewardship of the “Reaching Out Now” civic organization. The public hearing begins at the 1:30:50 video mark and ends at 2:05:45.
On the action side of those final two public hearings, after a lengthy council discussion, the Swan Farm proffer amendments were denied on another of Mayor Lori Cockrell’s tie-breaking votes of the evening. That vote to deny due to “heartburn” the mayor said she had over details of past withdrawals of original proffers by the applicant and a reported failure to pay a past agreed-upon sum to the county public school system was delivered after a six-minute-plus explanation of her perspective on the proffer amendment proposal and her consequent “heartburn” over it.
“Skip” Rogers made the motion to approve the amended proffers, seconded by Bruce Rappaport. It reached the mayor following Rogers, Rappaport, and Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock’s votes for approval and Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, Amber Morris, and Josh Ingram’s votes against approval. The Swan Farm proffer amendment public hearing begins at the 2:05:47 mark of the linked Town video; the vote is called at 2:59:15 mark, with the deadlock reaching the mayor at the 2:59:47 mark. Her vote is cast at 3:06:20, ending the discussion – for now.
‘Big Brother’ & Public Speed Cameras
In a third matter of extensive public interest, as part of its Consent Agenda, council voted unanimously to include authorization for “the Town Attorney to Negotiate an Automated Speed Enforcement Systems Agreement with Blue Line Solutions, LLC as a cooperative procurement.” It was noted prior to the vote on this somewhat controversial matter that council was only authorizing Town Attorney George Sonnett to negotiate contract terms with the Consent Agenda approval. Those terms, once finalized, would come to council for review prior to a vote on acceptance or rejection of the contract.
The matter has become controversial in the wake of a few citizens, including Monday night Public Comments speaker John Lundberg, and some elected officials, notably from the Town (Morris), County (Oates), and School Board (Salins), expressing concerns about governmental overreach and “Big Brother”-style spying on citizens through the unmanned school speed zone camera system.
But as Vice-Mayor Sealock observed last night (3:20:40 video mark) in response to Public Comments speaker Lundberg, “He was worried about the long-term threats on their privacy. Well, your expectation of privacy stops when you walk out the front door of your house.” Sealock has repeatedly observed that automated school zone speed enforcement cameras, rather than a miss-perceived threat on one’s right to privacy, is a cost-efficient — Sealock called it virtually no cost to taxpayers — public safety matters revolving around the physical safety and potentially even lives, of the school-age children of this community. And as a long-time fan of sci-fi novels like George Orwell’s “1984” and Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” the vice-mayor is correct in his assessment of where the right to privacy ends. The nightmare scenario of an all-controlling government’s intrusion on peoples’ lives revolves around their private spaces, not in public, whereas Vice-Mayor Sealock pointed out that once you step into the public sphere, you have NO expectation of privacy, it’s already gone.
Other Business
In other business near the meeting’s outset council unanimously approved “a Resolution to Dedicate/Name the North Commerce Avenue Bridge in Honor and Memory of Sgt. Dennis Smedley.” Smedley’s sister, Cheryl Cullers, was present for the acknowledgment of the initiative.
- Special Use Permit to Allow the Painting of Two Murals at 1314 N. Royal Avenue – applicant William Kryssing — Unanimous approval on a motion by Morris, second by Sealock, for the murals acknowledging the work of first responders at the north-side chimney-cleaning business location owned by two past first responders.
- Adopted the Certification/Recommendation of the Front Royal Comprehensive Plan dated May 19, 2023 — Unanimous approval on a motion by Morris, second by DeDomenico-Payne. It was noted this was the first Town Comprehensive Plan update since March 23, 1998. Municipal Comp Plans are by state code to be reviewed and updated as necessary every five years.
Under Agenda Item 11, “Business Items”, on a motion by Morris, second by DeDomenico-Payne, council unanimously approved “a Request from Donald McCarty for the Vacation of a Portion of North Street and a Portion of an Unimproved Alley.” Discussion indicated a heavily overgrown alley not used by other surrounding property owners. Councilwoman Morris commended the appointed “Review Committee” for taking the specifics of the two alley vacation requests into consideration in coming up with separate recommendations, the first denial, this one approval.
Other public hearings
- Special Use Permit to Allow a Short-Term Rental at 912 Virginia Avenue – Joseph Chetupuzha — on motion by Morris, second by DeDomenico-Payne, council approved, on the mayor’s first tiebreaker of the evening 4-3, the mayor voting with DeDomenico-Payne, Morris, and Ingram. Prefacing her motion to approve, Morris explained why she supported approval despite some code issues, usually regarding available parking, in that it gave council more options to hold applicants accountable through a Special Use Permit than long-term rentals would. Public hearing, discussion, and vote from 20:22 to 31:28 marks of video).
- Special Use Permit to Allow a Short-Term Rental at 417 Kerfoot Avenue – Mesa Rose Coral — Council divided along the same lines on how strictly to adhere to related ordinance guidelines on things like parking, with the mayor breaking her second consecutive tie vote along the same lines as above, approving the permitting by a 4-3 vote. (public hearing to vote 31:55 to 44:00 mark)
- Special Use Permit to Allow Two Dwelling Units to be Located on the Ground Floor at 1127 N. Royal Avenue – Independence Realty LLC — This one ended Mayor Cockrell’s tie-breaking streak with a unanimous vote of approval on a motion by Rappaport, second by Rogers. (public hearing to vote 44:00 to 54:00 mark)
Council also unanimously approved “Proclamations to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day/Recovery Month” earlier in the meeting.
Click here to watch the Front Royal Town Council meeting of August 28, 2023.
Town Council to Honor Sgt. Dennis Smedley and Delve into Future Planning
Multiple recognitions, public hearings, and significant discussions are scheduled for the August 28th meeting.
Front Royal residents and industry stakeholders are gearing up for the highly-anticipated Regular Town Council Meeting on August 28th, 2023. Scheduled recognitions, public hearings, and the introduction of diverse business items are expected to ensure a vibrant discussion and potentially shape the future of the town.
Honoring the Dedicated and Skilled
Among the highlights is the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. This recognition will be presented to Finance Director BJ Wilson and his dedicated team at the Finance Department, celebrating their commitment to transparent and effective fiscal management.
Taking a Stand Against the Opioid Crisis
The Council also aims to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day and Recovery Month, emphasizing the town’s support for individuals affected by addiction and emphasizing its commitment to fostering a supportive community.
A Tribute to a Hero
A special resolution to name the N. Commerce Avenue Bridge in memory of Sergeant Dennis Smedley is also on the docket. This gesture serves as a poignant reminder of Sgt. Smedley’s valor and the sacrifices made by our brave servicemen and women.
Diverse Public Hearings
Of the proposed items open for public discussion, several requests for Special Use Permits dominate the agenda. These include permits for short-term rentals at various locations, notably by applicants Joseph Chetupuzha and Mesa Rose Coral. Independence Realty LLC seeks to innovate the property at 1127 N. Royal Avenue, with a proposal to accommodate two dwelling units on the ground floor.
Additionally, artist William Kryssing has put forward an exciting proposal to paint two murals at 1314 N. Royal Avenue, which may add an artistic flair to the town’s vibrant atmosphere.
Moreover, a key zoning amendment is under consideration. Ramsey Inc. is advocating for the reclassification of 1.2837 acres at 10160 Winchester Road, suggesting a shift from the Highway Commercial District C-3 to the Residential District R-2.
Planning Ahead
Looking into the long-term vision for Front Royal, the Council will also review the recommendation of the Front Royal Comprehensive Plan dated May 19, 2023. Additionally, the possible Ordinance Amendment to Chapter 75, which pertains to the Transient Occupancy Tax, promises a detailed discussion on potential shifts in town policy.
Community Revitalization
A standout item involves the request for funding to rejuvenate the former Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center at 201 E. 8th Street, brought forward by the community organization, Reaching Out Now.
As the Town Council gears up for a comprehensive session, Front Royal residents are assured of witnessing a blend of tributes, future-oriented discussions, and community-driven initiatives. The outcomes of the meeting may pave the way for a prosperous, inclusive, and artistically enriched Front Royal.
Supervisors Approve Rushmark-Rockland Industrial/Commercial Rezonings and OK Move to 2-Year Real Estate Reassessments
With the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club (SVGC) rezoning public hearing canceled for two months, another Rockland-area development proposal, this one centered on Commercial/Industrial re-zonings just off State Route 340/522-North, took center stage. As opposed to what had been expected of organized opposition to the SVGC Rural Residential and Commercial rezoning, no one showed up to fight Rushmark Rockland LLC’s plans to rezone 46 acres from Commercial (C) to Industrial (I) and rezone one and eight-seven hundredths’ (1.87) from Residential One (R-1) to Commercial (C).
But then, as noted above, the Rushmark proposal is way up on Winchester Road/Route 340/522 North, not mid-Rockland, though some have expressed concerns about a diversion of some commercial truck traffic deeper into Rockland roads from the Rushmark rezoning. In fact, other than Rockland Rushmark representative Brian Prader, the only speaker at any of the three related public hearings was Virginia Port Authority (VPA) representative Chris Gullikson. Gullikson spoke in favor of the above-referenced Industrial and Commercial rezonings as a beneficial move related to operations of Norfolk-based VPA’s Virginia Inland Port nearby on the county’s north side.
Consequently, the supervisors approved the two Rockland Rushmark rezoning requests and the opening Comprehensive Plan Amendment request to facilitate the rezoning requests by unanimous votes. Staff agenda packet summaries of those requests and the motions and seconds are listed below. The three Rockland Rushmark discussions and public hearings begin at the 2:20 mark of the County video, ending at the 46:17 mark.
Public Hearings
- Public Hearing – Comprehensive Plan Amendment – Future Land Use Map – Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC – Presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling – This is a re-submittal of a request to amend the Future Land Use Map in the Warren County Comprehensive Plan to designate the properties located on tax map numbers; TM# 12A, section 1, block 16, parcels 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and a portion of 28, and TM#12A, section 1, block 5, parcel 8 as Commercial (C) and TM# 12, parcel 32C1 and a portion of TM# 12A, section 1, block 16, parcel 28 as Industrial (I) zoning. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road.
After no public hearing speakers following a lengthy presentation by the Rockland Rushmark representative on a motion by Delores Oates, second by Walt Mabe, the request was unanimously approved.
- Public Hearing – R2022-10-01 – Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC_ Rezoning C to I and R-1 to C – Presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling – This is a re-submittal of a request to amend the Warren County Zoning Map and rezone forty-six (46) acres from Commercial (C) to Industrial (I) and rezone one and eight-seven hundredths’ (1.87) from Residential One (R-1) to Commercial (C). The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road and identified on the following tax map numbers; TM# 12A, section 1, block 16, parcels 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 28, TM# 12A, section 1, block 10, parcel 26A and TM#12A, section 1, block 5, parcel 8 and TM# 12, parcel 32C1. A portion of TM#12A, section 1, block 16, parcel 28, and TM#12, parcel 32C1 with a total of twenty-seven and four hundredths’ (27.04) acres is proposed to remain Commercial (C) with an amended proffer statement. The properties requested to be rezoned Industrial are TM#12, parcel 32C1, and TM#12A, section 1, block 16, parcel 28, for a total acreage of 46 acres. The properties are located in the North River Magisterial District. The total acreage of the parcels is approximately 77.59+/- acres.
After hearing the Va. Port Authority speaker in support, on a motion by Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Oates, the request was approved unanimously.
- Public Hearing – CUP2022-10-01 – Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC_Conditional Use Permit – Planning Director Matt Wendling – This is a re-submittal of a request for a conditional use permit for a building in excess of 50,000 square feet to be located in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road and identified on the following tax map numbers; TM# 12A, section 1, block 16, parcels 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 28, TM# 12A, section 1, block 10, parcel 26A and TM#12A, section 1, block 5, parcel 8 and TM# 12, parcel 32C1. The properties are currently zoned Commercial (C) and Residential-One (R-1) located in the North River Magisterial District and are included in the rezoning request to Industrial (I) in application number R2022-10-01.
Again after no public hearing speakers, the request was unanimously approved on a motion by Oates, second by Mabe.
- Public Hearing – Ordinance Providing for Biennial Reassessment and Equalization of Real Estate – Presented by County Administrator Dr. Daley – EXPLANATION & SUMMARY: “Warren County, Virginia, currently reassesses all real property in the County every four years. The most recent reassessment effective in 2023 resulted in a substantial increase in the assessed value of real property in the County due to the time that elapsed between reassessments,” staff wrote, perhaps ignoring an “up trend” in an often up-and-down market in residential home values near the time of that reassessment. “Therefore, the County proposes to reassess all real property every two years instead of every four years.”
Considering some concern about added costs to the County among other variables, including, according to some citizens we have spoken to, difficulty in getting details from county administrative staff that would oversee this operation on how the last reassessment was calculated in certain neighborhoods, somewhat surprisingly there were no speakers at this public hearing. South River District Supervisor Cullers did question how approval at this point would allow the County adequate time to implement reassessments on the initial two-year cycle.
County Administrator Daley replied that the board would see a recommendation for the awarding of a contract “very quickly” out of an anticipated three bids, the same number he pointed out, as received in the last reassessment. Daley admitted the window “was tight” and that staff had hoped to have this proposal before the board a month earlier. Daley was also quizzed on required state certifications to qualify to do reassessments by Supervisor Oates. Following those discussions, on a motion by Happy Creek Supervisor “Jay” Butler, second by Mabe, the board unanimously approved the move to two-year reassessments. That discussion goes from the 46:20 to 58:30 video marks.
Other Public Hearings included:
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-06-01, Amirabbas Burstein for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz – A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1678 Gooney Manor Loop and is identified on tax map 43 as lot 51A2. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River Magisterial District.
After some discussion with the applicant about a closer property manager than himself due to his schedule keeping him closer to his D.C. area employment, one citizen requested to address the board (1:14:20 video mark), identifying himself as Jay Newell, a local resident present for another matter. Newell volunteered to take care of the property management at the times the applicant was not in the area, “And I’ll do it for free, how about that — Is that good enough?” he asked of board concerns about closer property management in case of emergencies. After a handshake between the applicant and volunteer property manager, on a motion by Cullers, second by Oates, the board approved the permitting unanimously.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-06-02, Robert Chevez & Kayla James for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz (1:15:57). A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 52 Hickory Nut Rd. and identified on tax map 24D, section 1, block 100, as lot 1065. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Staff noted some setback requirements were not met in the application.
Two speakers, Matthew Wright and Richard Crosby, opposed the permitting at the public hearing. An initial motion to approve the application by Mabe, who noted he had contacted “the Blue Mountain group,” whom he said “Did not have a problem” with the application, died without a second. Cullers seconded Butler’s motion to deny, and the permitting request died by a 3-2 vote, Butler, Oates, and Cullers voting to deny the request, Mabe and Cook dissenting.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-06-03, Jay Newell for Private Use Camping (Non-Commercial) – Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz – A request for a conditional use permit for Private Use Camping. The property is located at 0 (zero) Avalon Drive and identified on tax map 20C, section 1, Block 4, as lot 38. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Newell, the citizen who volunteered to help with previous applicant Amirabbas Burstein’s CUP short-term rental request, addressed the board on his own. There were no other speakers, and on a motion by Oates, second by Mabe, the CUP was unanimously approved.
- Public Hearing – CUP2023-06-04 – Gregory Fritz- Conditional Use Permit for a Guesthouse – Planning Director Matt Wendling (1:32:58) – A request for a conditional use permit for a Guesthouse. The property is located at 0 (zero) Knock Lane. and identified on tax map 10P, section 2, as lot 13. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the North River Magisterial District. Wendling explained that the applicant wanted to build the guest house as an initial residence while working towards the construction of a primary dwelling on the property.
The applicant addressed the board, there were no other speakers, and on a motion by Oates, second by Cullers, the CUP was approved with the conditions recommended by the planning commission and staff on a unanimous vote.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-06-05, Austin Schwoegl for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz (1:37:55) – A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1614 High Top Rd. and identified on tax map 23C, section 2, block 2, as lot 79. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
After hearing from the applicant, there were no public hearing speakers. On a motion by Mabe with a dead heat for a second, the permitting was approved unanimously.
The meeting then adjourned shortly after 7:40 p.m.
Click here to watch the Warren County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting of August 22, 2023.
Front Royal Faces Water Woes: Urgent Conservation Measures Enforced
Declining Stream Flow Triggers Mandatory Water Restrictions.
The scenic town of Front Royal, often known as the “Canoe Capital of Virginia,” now finds itself grappling with a dwindling water supply. Recent measurements taken on August 23, 2023, have revealed a concerning drop in the daily stream flow rate of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River. This flow now stands at a precarious 340 cubic feet per second (cfs), translating to approximately 220 million gallons per day.
The Ebbing Flow and its Implications
Historically, the Shenandoah River has been both a boon and a lifeline for Front Royal, providing for the town’s water needs and supporting a range of recreational activities. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in its foresight, established conditions on the Town’s permit for water withdrawal from the river. These stipulations are triggered based on varying river flow rates, leading to different tiers of conservation measures.
Now, with the South Fork’s flow having plunged below the critical threshold, the Town has swiftly acted to enforce these measures to safeguard its precious water resources. The Town Manager, Joseph Waltz, issued an official statement detailing the mandatory water conservation measures and appealing to the townspeople’s collective responsibility.
Dos and Don’ts During This Critical Phase
Residents connected to the Front Royal municipal water system now face stringent rules:
- The watering of shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, or any other vegetation from Town water supplies (except indoor plantings, greenhouse and commercial nursery stocks, and new plantings less than one-year-old) between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
- The outdoor washing of automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes, or other types of mobile equipment, except in a commercial vehicle wash facility.
- The washing of private streets, driveways, parking lots, service station grounds, or other paved outdoor surfaces.
- The operation of any ornamental fountains, unless the water is recycled. Municipal ornamental fountains shall be cleaned and closed within two (2) days of the mandatory water conservation restriction declaration.
- The filling of swimming and/or wading pools, except that filled pools may be topped off to maintain the appropriate levels for use.
Non-compliance has steep repercussions, with fines reaching up to $1000 per offense. Notably, each day of violation can be counted as a separate offense, amplifying the potential financial blow for repeat offenders.
Yet, the Town’s efforts don’t stop with these mandatory guidelines. In an earnest endeavor to embed a culture of conservation, the community is also urged to adopt voluntary measures. These include practices like only requesting drinking water at restaurants when needed, opting for short showers over baths, and ensuring appliances like dishwashers run at full loads.
Toward a Sustainable Future
While these measures respond to an immediate crisis, their long-term benefits can’t be overlooked. Reduced water usage doesn’t just mitigate the drought’s impacts; it’s also a boon for consumers’ pockets, lowering utility bills.
As Front Royal navigates this challenging period, community cooperation remains paramount. Residents are urged to stay informed via local media about ongoing water conservation efforts and updates.
Town Planning Commission Opens the Way for Wall Murals and Chickens, Bids Adieu to Chairman
At its unusually quiet regular meeting on August 16, the Front Royal Planning Commission Chairman Darryl Merchant confirmed the rumor that it was to be his last meeting as Chairman, as he would not be seeking reappointment to the Commission. During the Citizen Comments portion of the meeting, George McIntyre, one of the very few audience attendees at the meeting, called out “Congratulations!” in probable reference to Chairman Merchant’s announcement.
There were only two public hearings scheduled. For the first time in several months, there were no short-term rental permits for the commission to consider.
Juliana and William Kryssing have applied for a Special Use Permit (SUP) for two murals on the North and South facing walls of their building at 1314 North Royal Avenue, zoned C-1, Community Business District, and located in the Entrance Corridor Overlay District. The applicants are extensively renovating the building and are locating their business, First Response Chimney Sweeps and Services, there. They want their building to display a tribute to First Responders as part of their facility. The applicants have expressed some frustration with the pace and complexity of the permitting process since wall murals are considered “signs” for the purpose of town approval. It is a common misconception that a sign must have a permit if it advertises something like a product, business, or activity. The current ordinance defines a sign as: “Any device employing letters, words, symbols, etc., used or intended to attract the attention of the public from streets, sidewalks or other outside public rights-of-ways.” Zoning Administrator John Ware explained to the commission that the ordinance requires a SUP for any mural over 60 Square feet in size, and these murals are 210 and 400 square feet, respectively.
There were no speakers at the public hearing, and Commissioners Glen Wood and Michael Williams expressed their appreciation for the mural theme. After a brief discussion on a motion by Commissioner Wood, seconded by Commissioner Marshner, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Chickens in town
The Planning Department has been working on a proposed text amendment of the Town Code Section 175-110.5, Performance Standards for Urban Agriculture, that would increase the number of allowed non-crowing female chickens in single-family, duplex, or two-family dwellings in residential areas within town limits from the current number of six to 10, based on square footage of coop and run space. The text amendment was the subject of a commission work session on August 2. Under this change, provisions are added to specify standards for keeping chickens and rabbits, including the minimum size of coops or enclosures (4 square feet per chicken or rabbit), a minimum size of runs (8 square feet per chicken or rabbit), and a prohibition on poultry running at large. The text changes also include adequate drainage, sanitary conditions, and feed storage provisions.
There were no speakers at the public hearing, and the commissioners discussed the distinction between an enclosed run and, say, a fenced backyard. The Ordinances language intended to clarify that a fenced yard is not adequate for containment by itself. Chairman Merchant pointed out that when the Urban Agriculture idea was implemented in the Zoning Ordinance in 2015, there were public concerns about disease and other impacts on neighbors. So far, there have been no such instances. The Planning Department conducts annual inspections of the permit holder’s premises, and violations of the standards can cause a permit to be revoked.
On a motion by Commissioner Wood, seconded by Commissioner Wells, the commission recommended approval of the proposed ordinance change by a 4-0 vote, with Commissioner Marshner abstaining.
New Business for the commission included review and approval of a site plan application for Randolph Macon Academy for six Faculty Housing Units on a 21.65-acre parcel on the campus. R-MA and the planning department have been working on this project for several months, and all the previously identified issues with access and orientation of the units have been resolved. Access to the housing will be from the campus and not from West Main Street, although there will be a locked gate from West Main for emergency use. The Planning Department is awaiting only final approval from Warren County for drainage and sediment control. All other approvals have been met. On a motion by Commissioner Wood, seconded by Commissioner Daniel Wells, the Commission voted unanimously to approve the site plan.
Chairman Merchant expressed his appreciation to the Town Council, Planning Department Staff and the Commission members for their hard work and support of his 5-year tenure on the Commission. “Everybody here has the best interest of Front Royal at heart,” he said. Chairman Merchant hinted that he may have future plans for community service but did not reveal what form that service may take.
Planning Department Director Lauren Kopishke presented Chairman Merchant with a unique award commemorating his service to the commission and the town. She said the Town and the Planning Department had greatly benefited from his experience and leadership.
The Meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.
