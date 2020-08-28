Community Events
UPDATE: Main Street ART WALK has moved to August 30 from 12pm – 5pm
Welcome to FRWRC Center Stage with Teresa Henry and Cynthia Smithlin, owners of Downtown Market.
With a lot of hard work and family team effort, these two women have created a dream come true for many of our local arts and small business owners. Teresa and Cynthia have a size range of space available to fit everyone’s needs. They LOVE to watch artisans grow!
Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why behind the Downtown Market and hear about what kind of dedication it takes from these two women to keep the momentum going!
Main Street ART WALK: Teresa and Cynthia have worked along side others on Main Street to put together the Main Street Art Walk on August 30, from 12pm – 5pm (watch the event link for updates), and are inviting artists back on September 5 from 3pm – 7pm as well. This special event is an effort to follow social distancing guidelines and safety regulations for COVID-19, while bringing a little activity to Main Street highlighting our amazing LOCAL talent!
Teresa Henry of Strokes of Creativity
Cynthia Smithlin of Bright New Image Vinyls & Antiques
Community Events
Join the March for Child Abuse Awareness on September 18
We walk for our children! Together we can make a change, one step at a time.
Local women have organized a march in Front Royal, Virginia, to help shine light on the injustices that continue to happen to our children; To shine light on a justice system that gives so much power to the predator and not the victim.
“We march to be heard! They will know that we will NEVER back down when it comes to the safety of our children.”
On Friday, September 18, 2020, all are invited to gather at the Warren County Government Center, at 5:30pm, and begin the march at 6pm. For more information or questions, visit the Facebook Event Page.
Community Events
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of September
These are the virtual events that are being hosted by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library from September 1-15. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, September 1
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Let’s grow a giant gummy bear as we learn about osmosis! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, September 9
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, September 10
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Ready for some laughs? Join Miss Pattie for story time as she reads some Funny Tales! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Monday, September 14
- 4:30 Virtual Symphony of Sound. This series of programs explores many sounds, including sounds found in nature and the science of sound as well as musical instruments. Children will be able to explore many kinds of sounds and reflect creatively on them as well as create their own sounds via crafts. This week we will explore the percussion family of instruments. Intended for ages 6 – 11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, September 15
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. We will be learning about clouds, and making our own in a bottle! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, September 16
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, September 17
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Miss Pattie will read stories about heroes! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, September 22
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. We will learn about binary codes this week, and make bracelets. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, September 23
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, September 24
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Home, Sweet Home will be the theme of our stories this week. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, September 26
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Join Ms. Michal for a virtual teen discussion group. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Monday, September 28
- 4:30 Virtual Symphony of Sound. This series of programs explores many sounds, including sounds found in nature and the science of sound as well as musical instruments. Children will be able to explore many kinds of sounds and reflect creatively on them as well as create their own sounds via crafts. This week we will have a musical story time. Intended for ages 6 – 11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, September 29
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Lava! You’ll have the opportunity to make your own, after learning about volcanoes. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, September 30
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 28th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 28:
COVID-19 Throwbacks Ticket Prices: All Seats $3.00
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Tenet”
- “The King’s Man”
- “Wonder Woman 1984”
- “Greenland”
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for September
Vision and Craft: A Poetry Writing Workshop:
Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a six-week poetry workshop where participants will be focusing on creative strategies to help appreciate ‘the history of the human heart.’ Workshop members will be tracking the personal growth of their unique artistic voice. The instructor will be available if help is needed and the class will be sharing their work. You will need A notebook and will be required to provide an email along with a device that has Zoom on it. 10 seats are open so reserve while there is still time. Tuesday, September 1st at 6 P.M.
Books & Beyond Discussion:
Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext 105. Wednesday, September 2nd at 10 A.M.
Vision and Craft: A Poetry Writing Workshop:
Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a six-week poetry workshop where participants will be focusing on creative strategies to help appreciate ‘the history of the human heart.’ Workshop members will be tracking the personal growth of their unique artistic voice. The instructor will be available if help is needed and the class will be sharing their work. You will need A notebook and will be required to provide an email along with a device that has Zoom on it. 10 seats are open so reserve while there is still time. Tuesday, September 8th at 6 P.M.
Photography & Beyond:
Join local photographer and educator Sharon Fisher for a bi-monthly photography workshop. The first sessions each month will be a presentation on a photographic subject or theme. The second session each month will be a sharing of images and real-time editing. This workshop is appropriate for beginning, intermediate and advanced photographers using all types of cameras from smartphones to advance cameras with adjustable settings and special lenses. This program will take place over Zoom. Saturday, September 12th at 10 A.M.
Books & Beyond
New members of all ages are always welcome to the library’s book club! This month’s book is Nickel & Dimed: On (Not) Getting By in America by Barbara Ehrenreich. This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Wednesday, September 16th at 10 A.M.
Photography & Beyond People and Pet Photography: Sharing & Editing
Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will share people and pet photographs taken by group members. We will review the key points of composition and other techniques. Using a free editing tool, suggestions for enhancing photos will be demonstrated. Saturday, September 26th at 10 A.M.
Libraries Transform Book Discussion
Join us via Zoom as we discuss September’s Libraries Transform Book Pick, Book of the Little Axe by Lauren Francis-Sharma. Ambitious and masterfully wrought, Francis-Sharma’s novel is an incredible journey, spanning decades and oceans from Trinidad to the American West during the tumultuous days of warring colonial powers and westward expansion. Participating is easy! Check out a copy of the book from the library or download a copy from Overdrive with your library card. Tuesday, September 29th at 6 P.M.
Community Events
Colonel James Wood II Chapter’s grave marking ceremony of Thomas Buck
On August 22, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored a grave marking ceremony to honor Revolutionary War patriot Thomas Buck at the Buck Family Cemetery, in Waterlick, Virginia. The SAR honors patriots by marking their graves with a granite stone emblematic of their service in the fight for freedom during the American Revolutionary War. This can be as a fighter, a tax payer, government service or providing goods and materials to the cause.
Thomas Buck was born in 1756 to Charles Buck and Letitia Sorrell, in Frederick County, Virginia. He was one of three patriot brothers. His brother John served as a fighter and moved to Ohio. Charles gave patriotic service, providing materials to the cause. He married Ann Richardson in 1774, daughter of Colonel William and Isabella Richardson. On January 11, 1776, Thomas was commissioned a Lieutenant of a company of militia while a resident of Dunmore County (now Shenandoah). In 1777, he was Adjutant under Colonel Joseph Pugh, Commandant of the Dunmore Militia. On September 5, 1777, at Woodstock, he was chosen Captain of a company of volunteers dubbed “Buck’s Minute Men” of the 8th Virginia Regiment. The unit was sent to Fort Pitt where he served for about four months.
In 1778, by then a resident of Frederick County, he raised a company of volunteers and served an additional two months. When the British were on their march from Carolina to Virginia, he was called upon to raise a company of 70 horsemen to move prisoners from Albermarle Barracks to Winchester. While enroute they were requested to proceed to Fredericksburg and reported to General Peter Muhlenburg. These appointments and elections show a high regard for young Thomas Buck, then only in his early twenties.
On May 1793, he was appointed Captain of Virginia Militia by Governor Henry (Lighthorse Harry) Lee and served during the Whiskey Rebellion. In 1797-98, he built the home “Bel Air” on Happy Creek, in Front Royal, where they raised thirteen children. After the war, he returned to Frederick County, living in Front Royal where he was one of the original trustees and a leading citizen for a number of years. He served as a magistrate and held the office of high sheriff. His first wife died on April 1, 1823. On September 21, 1823, he married Ruhamah Heath McKim. Thomas was allowed a pension on October 1, 1833, for his military service during the Revolutionary War. He died June 4, 1842, and is buried in the Buck Family Cemetery, in Waterlick, Virginia, next to his first wife and his brother, Charles.
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter was joined by the Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minute Men, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason and General Adam Stephens Chapters of the SAR with representation from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Shenandoah Society of the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.). Dale Corey presided over the ceremony with chaplain services provided by Jim Simmons. Ten wreaths were presented to honor the patriot by representatives of the various organizations. A 14 man color guard presented the colors and a 10 man squad fired a three round musket salute.
Compatriots participating in the ceremony included Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) William “Bill” Schwetke, VASSAR Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner, VASSAR Color Guard Safety Officer Paul Christensen, VASSAR Color Guardsman of the Year Brett Osborn, Colonel James Wood II President Marc Robinson, Colonel William Grayson President Mike Weyler, Culpeper Minute Men President Charles Jameson, George Mason President Ken Morris, General Adam Stephens President Marty Keesecker and Fairfax Resolves 1st Vice President Dave Cook. Additional compatriots included Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Mike Dennis, Steve Englebright, Fred Gill, Art LaFlam, Dennis Parmeter, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson and Barry Schwoerer. Attending from the DAR were Deborah Corey and Anne Simmons. From the C.A.R. were Leona, Samuel and Jacqueline Gill.
Community Events
Colonel James Wood II Chapter’s grave marking ceremony of Johannes Kuller
On August 22, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking ceremony to honor Johannes (also known as John) Kuller at the Dry Run Cemetery in Fort Valley, Virginia. The SAR honors patriots by marking their graves with a granite stone emblematic of their service in the fight for freedom during the American Revolutionary War. This can be as a fighter, a tax payer, government service or providing goods and materials to the cause.
John’s father, Jacob had migrated from the Palatinate region of southern Germany in 1743, settling in Frederick County, Maryland. John was born in 1747, one of eight children. While visiting his sister who lived in Fort Valley, he fell in love with the mountains and Passage Creek. On August 22, 1777, he bought property known as Teabo’s Fort from Conrad Teabo along Passage Creek, becoming one of the earliest recorded official deed holders in that area.
During the Revolutionary War, John was an “associator”. Maryland organized a system to deal with grievances imposed by Great Britain before the war with the formation of a provisional government known as the Maryland Convention. The Convention circulated a document, “The Association of Free Men of Maryland”, which resolved that the colony be put in a state of defense. The executive branch of this convention was the Council of Safety. Reporting to this body and keeping watch at county level for those disloyal to the provisional government was the Committee of Observation. John Kuller was a member of that committee in 1775 and thereby was referred to as an “associator”.
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter was joined by the Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minute Men, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason and General Adam Stephens Chapters of the SAR with representation from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Shenandoah Society of the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.). Dale Corey presided over the ceremony with chaplain services provided by Jim Simmons. Bob Cullers, a descendant of John Kuller presented a history of John and the family. Additional descendants also attended. Ten wreaths were presented to honor the patriot. The ceremony included a flag folding ceremony by Chip Daniel and Clay Robinson. A 14 man color guard presented the colors and a 10 man squad fired a three round musket salute.
Compatriots participating in the ceremony included Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) William “Bill” Schwetke, VASSAR Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner, VASSAR Color Guard Safety Officer Paul Christensen, VASSAR Color Guardsman of the Year Brett Osborn, Colonel James Wood II President Marc Robinson, Colonel William Grayson President Mike Weyler, Culpeper Minute Men President Charles Jameson, George Mason President Ken Morris, General Adam Stephens President Marty Keesecker and Fairfax Resolves 1st Vice President Dave Cook. Additional compatriots included Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Mike Dennis, Steve Englebright, Fred Gill, Art LaFlam, Dennis Parmeter, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson and Barry Schwoerer. Attending from the DAR were Deborah Corey and Anne Simmons. From the C.A.R. were Leona, Samuel and Jacqueline Gill.
King Cartoons
Wind: 2mph W
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 29.83"Hg
UV index: 3
84/63°F
82/61°F