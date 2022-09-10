Local News
Update on fatal I-66 accident in Fauquier Co.
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred Thursday (Sept.8) at 8:26 p.m. along Interstate 66 at the 16 mile-marker in Fauquier County.
A Winnebago RV was traveling east on I-66 when it collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer. The impact caused the RV to run off the interstate, through the guardrail, down an embankment, and into several trees.
The RV driver, Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, suffered minor injuries due to the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Two passengers in the RV – Lenisha T. Simon, 39, and Brenda M. Oyervides, 24, both of Houston, Texas, died at the scene.
An additional passenger in the RV, a 23-year-old female from Baton Rouge, La., suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
Four other passengers in the RV suffered minor injuries in the crash and were all transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment.
None of the passengers in the RV were wearing seatbelts.
The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Heathcote Health Center. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Inyang was charged with reckless driving and driving without a valid operator’s license.
The crash remains under investigation.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 12 – 16, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 8, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup, Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 6, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repair work, Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 14 to 13, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Poe joins EDA civil defendants in motions to nullify civil liability verdicts; Tran counsel granted additional time to file their motion to overturn jury verdict
After expressing some initial reluctance to invest more in legal fees attempting to overturn a Warren County Civil Court jury’s ruling of approximately $1.3 million in base ($945,000) and punitive ($409,800) damages against him and his Earth Right Energy (ERE) company, Donald Poe joined the line of EDA civil case defendants seeking to have Judge Bruce D. Albertson overturn jury liability verdicts rendered in July. The Poe/ERE “Motion To Set Aside Jury Verdict Or In The Alternative To Award A New Trial” was received and filed in Warren County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, September 6.
The rationale for that motion was along the lines of previous filings by counsel for April Petty, William Lambert, and a still pending one for Truc “Curt” Tran. The defendants’ contention is that the jury verdicts were based on evidence that did not meet a civil code standard to justify the finding of liability in each defendants’ case. Similar motions to strike plaintiff EDA evidence and their cases against the defendants were made by defense counsel and denied at the outset of several of those July trials. To those arguments forwarded by defense counsel on several occasions, Judge Albertson responded that it was “for the jury to decide” the relative weight of evidence to be presented.
In a related development, on August 25 over the objection of plaintiff EDA counsel, Judge Albertson granted Tran/ITFederal counsel’s request for additional time to complete its filing for overturning of the jury’s finding of compensatory liability of about $12 million-plus some interest against Tran and ITFederal. The judge set a new filing schedule of September 15 for defense filings, plaintiff responses by October 17, and defendant replies to plaintiff’s response by October 27. An initial defense motion to overturn filing date was set for 31 days from the July 28 jury verdict in that case. Running towards an August 28 deadline on that schedule, Tran counsel sought the additional time, as noted above, granted over the plaintiff’s objection.
As part of his order granting the filing extension for Tran/ITFederal, Judge Albertson ordered the defendants not to move substantial company or personal assets during the moves toward a final court ruling on the verdict: “Tran and IT Federal (on behalf of itself and on behalf of its wholly-owned subsidiary Lewisburg Way, LLC) shall not sell 943 Happy Creek Road before the court enters its final order, consistent with Code 55.1-400, which precludes fraudulent conveyances,” the judge began, adding, “Mr. Tran and IT Federal shall not dispose of, encumber, or waste any assets of IT Federal. In the same vein, IT Federal and Tran shall not gift, convey, assign, transfer or otherwise dispose of, encumber, or waste any personal assets to delay, hinder, or defraud the Warren EDA as a creditor.”
Motions to set aside the jury verdict of $125,000 of compensatory liability in April Petty’s case was filed with the court on July 28; and in William Lambert’s jury finding of $350,000 of compensatory liability, the motion to overturn was filed on August 18.
And the jury trial of Samuel North, cancelled in July following North’s filing of bankruptcy, has been rescheduled for October 25, beginning at 8:30 a.m. North is former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s husband. The central figure in the EDA “financial scandal”, McDonald reached a no-fault settlement agreement in her civil liability case with the FR-WC EDA. She agreed to turn over $9 million in assets, largely real estate, to the EDA to settle their claims against her; while admitting no fault in her acquisition of those assets.
She still is facing criminal trial in federal court in the Western District of Virginia on multiple charges related to the investigation into EDA finances during her executive director’s tenure. Due to its complexity and the amount of involved evidence – cited at over a million pages of documentation – that trial originally scheduled for as many as five weeks this fall, has been pushed into May 2023.
See trial and verdict stories on the Royal Examiner website front page under the NEWS banner at sub-section “EDA IN FOCUS“.
WCPS works to prevent suicide ‘every day’
Ongoing efforts are under way at Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to help raise awareness about suicide prevention.
“Our school system is not immune to this tragedy, and we’ve placed an emphasis on mental health,” WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger reported to the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, September 7, regular meeting.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board member Andrea Lo were present. School Board members Antoinette Funk and Melanie Salins were absent.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month — a time to raise awareness of what remains a stigmatized, and often taboo, topic.
“We use this month to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide,” NAMI says. “Our goal is ensuring that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help.”
Suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, may affect anyone regardless of age, gender, or background, according to NAMI, and should not be considered normal. Such thoughts often are the result of an untreated mental health condition, and many times indicate more serious issues, the organization says.
Ballenger invited WCPS Special Services Director Michael Hirsch to highlight for board members the ongoing suicide prevention awareness efforts and programs in the school division.
“Even though mental health organizations recognize September as Suicide Awareness Month, working together to develop our collective understanding of awareness of suicide in order to prevent it is done every day” in the school division, said Hirsch. “And we’ve been doing that every day.”
For instance, the WCPS Special Services staff on Thursday, September 8, worked with Skyline High School staff to go over warning signs, risk factors, protective factors, and a variety of suicide intervention strategies that are applicable for school-based personnel, Hirsch told the School Board.
“Once we get feedback from Skyline High School staff…, we’ll be offering it to all of our secondary school staff this month,” said Hirsch.
Additionally, WCPS and its Special Services division work with the Warren County Community Health Coalition — also known as the Warren Coalition — a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community.
The Warren Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project but has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. Currently located in the Warren County Community Center, the coalition says it works toward making Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through the many programs it provides.
Together, the coalition and WCPS offer “a whole host of resilience activities” throughout the year, Hirsch said. Most recently, they collaborated on Rock & Stroll, a May event held at Warren County High School designed to encourage children and pre-teens to make healthy choices, and to give them reasons for those healthy choices. Hirsch said the event is now called Fun Fest, which will be held at “almost every school” in the division.
“The focus is teaching kids about resilience and pro-social coping skills, as well as helping them make good, healthy decisions,” explained Hirsch.
Hirsch (above at podium) also told School Board members (left to right at dais) Lo, Pence, and Rinaldi that WCPS counselors and administrators received “significant training” on suicide awareness and prevention at the end of the 2021-2022 school year from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and Northwestern Community Services.
The state department operates Virginia’s public mental health, intellectual disability, and substance abuse services system via 40 locally and regionally run community services boards, which serve children and adults who have or who are at risk of mental illness, emotional disturbance, intellectual disability, or substance use disorders.
Northwestern Community Services is a behavioral health agency with administrative offices in Front Royal, Va. The agency offers an array of outpatient, case management, day support, residential and emergency programs designed to enhance the quality of life for children and adults affected by emotional/behavioral disorders, mental illness, substance use, and intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities.
The training will be offered again soon to new school counselors and administrators, according to Hirsch.
“Our approach to suicide prevention is not limited to the month of September,” Hirsch said. “This topic is thought about every day.”
For more information, here is a list of some resources:
• Northwestern Community Services: Information, services, and appointments may be made by calling the Warren County Clinic at 540-636-2931; the Winchester Area Clinic at 540-667-8888; the Shenandoah County Clinic at 540-459-5180; or the Page County Clinic at 540-743-4548.
• If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, call 540-635-4804 or 1-800-342-1462.
• The CONCERN Hotline: 540-635-4357 (Warren County); 540-459-4742 (Shenandoah County); and 540-667-0145 (Frederick County, Winchester, and Clarke County).
• The Substance Use Confidential Warmline: 1-833-626-1490.
• Prevention Department at the Northwestern Community Services Board: 540-459-5180, extension 3046.
• Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-784-2433.
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.
• NAMI Helpline: 1-800-950-6264.
Click here to watch the Warren County School Board meeting of September 7, 2022.
Threats of school violence found to be made up
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of purported threats of violence set to take place at Admiral Byrd Middle School. Since then, FCSO has been working with school officials to investigate the alleged threats and has concluded them to have been made up.
Based on electronic forensic evidence obtained from a search warrant, two 13-year-old Fredrick County public school students have been identified as being responsible for the hoax. The
two individuals will now face charges for creating and disseminating these messages, as well as administrative sanctions from the school system.
The messages alluded to someone coming to Admiral Byrd Middle School with the intent to cause harm to others. They were then shared with other students, who showed their parents, and contacted school officials and the sheriff’s office. After the initial investigation and assessment, Monday evening showed these threats not to be credible, so extra resources were deployed for Tuesday’s return to school out of an abundance of caution. Even so, unofficial data shows that approximately 46% of students did not report for class on Tuesday morning.
“People, even those as young as these two, need to realize just how much of an impact something like this has on public safety and services,” said Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland. “Pulling resources from other areas in the county, additional manpower needed, and the financial cost aren’t the only things to consider here,” said Millholland, concluding, “there are innocent students and parents who have been negatively impacted by these actions, and now these two students face some very serious consequences.”
FR-WC EDA finalizes $5.7-million sale of Baugh Drive warehouse to Shahi Foods
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) is pleased to announce that Shahi Food, LLC is the new owner of 426 Baugh Drive in Stephens Industrial Park. The new property owners will relocate and expand their successful family-owned business to Warren County.
The FR-WC EDA originally purchased the property in 2018 and has since been exercising thorough due diligence and recruitment, which led to today’s announcement the contracted $5.7M sale of the property has been finalized. Shahi Food, LLC projects a $7M capital investment and a 5-year employment projection of 100 individuals and begins manufacturing operations at the Baugh Drive site in late 2022/early 2023.
Shahi is currently based in a nearby county and has been in business for over 30 years. They produce an ethnic ice cream bar called Shahi Kulfi in 6 flavors – chocolate, strawberry, cream, pistachio, mango, and coconut. They currently distribute to over 2000 retail outlets in 20 states and have a large market presence in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Ohio, and Virginia. Shahi is approved for retail sales in large grocery and warehouse stores in the US and has received approvals for European distribution of their products. Shahi Food, LLC’s parent company is Shadchem—an international food and consumer products group with a presence in over 16 countries.
“This announcement is the culmination of an intentional and active effort by the FR-WC EDA Board of Directors to bring companies to Warren County that provide quality jobs and values to our
community,” said EDA Chair Jeff Browne. “The sale not only brings jobs and investment to the area, but the proceeds allow the FR-WC EDA to pay down other debt obligations.”
“The County of Warren has had a long-standing partnership with the FR-WC EDA,” said County Administrator Dr. Edwin Daley. “We are incredibly excited about the recent announcement and look forward to having Shahi Food, LLC in the Warren County community for many years.”
About the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) aims to strengthen our community’s economic growth by fostering a friendly business environment and providing services to create and retain quality jobs in Warren County. The Authority also supports community tourism, recreation, and arts & cultural initiatives to offer a better quality of life for the County’s residents, workers, and visitors. Coordination with the Board of Supervisors, County staff, the Town of Front Royal, and State agencies are integral to promoting economic development and tourism throughout Warren County.
For more information, contact Jeffrey Browne, FR-WC EDA Board of Directors Chair, at 540-635-2182 or jbrowne@wceda.com.
School Board OKs amended operating budget, digital mapping grant, stipend for CNAs
The Warren County School Board, on Wednesday, September 7, approved several action items, including the amended the fiscal year 2023 operating budget totaling almost $69.9 million for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), a digital mapping grant for all schools, and some extra cash for instructional assistants who hold active certified nursing assistant (CNAs) credentials.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board member Andrea Lo were present. School Board members Antoinette Funk and Melanie Salins were absent.
Board approval of the amended FY 2023 WCPS operating budget is based on the $5,714,541 additional appropriation from the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS). WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told board members that that the BOS now will be requested to allocate the appropriation to the following categories: Instruction ($53,218,702); Administration, Attendance, and Health ($3,124,965); Pupil Transportation ($3,388,545); Operations and Maintenance ($7,178,511); Debt Service ($658,247); and Technology ($2,323,973).
Originally, an initial FY 2023 Operating Fund budget of $64,178,402 was approved by the Warren County BOS at its June 28 meeting, while the additional $5,714,541 appropriation was approved by the BOS at its August 16 meeting.
The roughly $5.7 million amount was appropriated to the Instruction category with a request that the County be advised the amounts that need to be transferred to other categories to allow for the restoration of several initiatives totaling $5,714,541. These initiatives include full funding of the 5 percent salary increase for WCPS staff; a $1,000 bonus for staff in December; funding for all extra-curricular events and athletics; to restore three furlough days; and to fill all existing teacher vacancies in the school division, said Ballenger.
The School Board also voted 3-0 to authorize the superintendent to request that the supervisors appropriate $409,913 of the FY 2021 surplus to the WCPS Transportation Fund, which is held by the County; $1,000,000 to the School Capital Improvement Fund that is held by WCPS; and that the remaining $267,200 be retained by Warren County as previously agreed.
During their June 7 meeting, the supervisors approved the FY 2020-2021 audit, which included the total FY 2020-2021 school operating surplus of $1,677,113. Ballenger explained that the $267,200 previously had been committed by the School Board to be retained by the County from the FY 2021 surplus.
“This is the amount of funding provided by the Board of Supervisors in the fiscal year 2021 budget for instructional assistant and nurse raises,” he said. “Because of budget uncertainties due to the pandemic, the raises were withheld, and bonuses were given to employees instead.”
The superintendent and School Board previously agreed to not request this amount in their surplus request since it was not spent for its intended purpose.
In other action, the School Board also passed an item presented by WCPS Maintenance Director Greg Livesay (above) to award an approximately $38,000 contract through a state contract to ThunderCat Technology, which will create digital maps of all Warren County Public Schools.
In April, Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin announced the availability $6.5 million through the State Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to assist public schools in developing digital floor plans. In conjunction with the announcement, Youngkin signed House Bill 741, which requires local school boards to create detailed and accurate floor plans for each of their public-school buildings, Livesay said.
The Digital Mapping Programs for VA K-12 schools will fund up to $3,500 per school to create a common operation picture through digital maps for school administrators and first responders to use during emergencies. The digital maps also will be available on first responders’ cell phones, laptops, and other devices, he explained.
WCPS applied for and received the state grant funds totaling $38,500 last month and coordinated with DCJS’s preferred vendors — Critical Response Group and ThunderCat Technology — to create the digital floor plans. Livesay said that ThunderCat Technology is one of the previously completed and approved DCJS vendors.
“These are very useful maps,” Livesay said. “They come in use not only for emergencies, but for community use events, door numbering, and those types of things. So, it’s a very worthwhile effort.”
CNA stipend
The School Board also approved a $5,000 stipend for identified WCPS instructional assistants who have an active CNA certification. Currently, there are three of these positions in the school division, according to WCPS Special Services Director Michael Hirsch.
There will be no local cost because the stipend will be reimbursed by the state through both Medicaid billing and the Students with Intensive Support Needs Application (SISNA), Hirsch said.
WCPS instructional assistants who hold active CNA certifications will serve WCPS students who require all-day support in the areas of toilet etiquette, specialized feeding, stretching, and exercise, among others, said Hirsch.
Another item presented by Hirsch also received School Board approval.
Specifically, the board approved a new instructional assistant position that will be added to the Skyline High School Pathways and Connections classroom. The superintendent is also authorized to request the additional appropriation of $149,133 from the BOS.
Of that total amount, Hirsch said that roughly $33,133 will fund the Pathways and Connections position. The remaining Special Education 611 flow-through resources will be divided with approximately $75,000 applied to contracted services and about $41,000 covering instructional supplies, he said.
The board’s action agenda also included approvals for the new 2022-2023 Gifted Advisory Committee and a one-year employee benefits broker services agreement between WCPS and McGriff Insurance Services totaling $42,000.
Click here to watch the School Board’s meeting in its entirety.
