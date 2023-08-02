Updated: Tragedy Strikes in Fauquier County: Investigation Launched into Fatal Train Crash

A Stolen Vehicle Collides with an Eastbound Norfolk Southern Train, Resulting in Fatal Injuries

A devastating accident in Fauquier County has left the community in shock and mourning. Virginia State Police are conducting a thorough investigation into a fatal crash involving a train that occurred at the intersection of Route 17 (Winchester Road) and Route 712 (Delaplane Grade) on August 2nd.

August 2, 2023, in Fauquier County, began with a routine traffic patrol but rapidly descended into a heart-rending pursuit that would mark the day with sorrow and questions.

It was the early hours when Deputy Behm of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office clocked a 2015 Honda Accord hitting an alarming 97 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 17. The deputy, ever vigilant, attempted to halt the vehicle, but its relentless speed and unpredictable maneuvers made it a formidable challenge. Despite the best efforts and coordination between deputies, the driver’s audaciousness was evident as he nearly collided with the law enforcement vehicle on Free State Road. Pushing his vehicle to extreme limits, the driver hit speeds surpassing 115 mph, forcing the deputies to exercise caution and prioritize public safety by discontinuing the chase on more than one occasion.

The events took a horrifying turn in the vicinity of Delaplane. The fleeing Honda Accord, in its desperate bid for evasion, recklessly zipped past stationary vehicles at a railroad crossing on Highway 17 and Rokeby Road. In a shocking twist of fate, the car slammed into the side of an oncoming train. Quick on his feet, the deputy sprang into action, calling for emergency services and administering first aid, even as he doused flames that erupted in the vehicle’s engine bay.

The crash’s aftermath revealed heart-wrenching details. A young 20-year-old man from Leesburg was rushed to Winchester Medical Center, while an 18-year-old woman from Berryville was airlifted to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Tragically, she couldn’t pull through. Jeremiah Greenfield, the 19-year-old driver from Winchester, also received urgent medical care at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. In a revelation that added layers of complexity to the incident, the vehicle was identified as stolen from Winchester, prompting a detailed investigation by the Virginia State Police.

As Fauquier County processes the shock of this devastating event, the incident stands as a grim reminder of the consequences of reckless choices. The community, while grieving the loss, also rallies behind the unwavering commitment shown by the deputies who navigated an unpredictable and dangerous situation with professionalism and empathy.

The Virginia State Police have taken the helm of the investigations, delving into both the crash and the background of the stolen vehicle. As the community reels from the shock, there’s a palpable need for answers and closure for the families involved.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are carefully examining the circumstances surrounding the stolen vehicle, the actions of the driver, and the potential factors that contributed to the collision. Charges related to the incident are pending, and the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to determine the root cause of the tragedy.

Remarkably, no one on the Norfolk Southern train was injured in the collision. The crew on the train remained on the scene, cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.

The fatal train crash in Fauquier County has left the community heartbroken and in mourning. As the investigation unfolds, it is essential to remember the precious life lost and the serious injuries endured by others involved in the collision. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the importance of obeying traffic laws and respecting safety protocols, especially at railroad crossings.

The incident also highlights the far-reaching consequences of stolen vehicles, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance in addressing vehicle theft and ensuring that communities remain safe for all residents.

As the community comes together to support the grieving families and those recovering from injuries, it is our collective responsibility to work towards safer roads and heightened awareness of the potential dangers posed by reckless actions.