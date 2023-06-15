Local News
Upperville Colt & Horse Show honors Barbara Riggs with “Spirit of the Horse Award”
The prestigious 2023 Upperville Colt & Horse Show, hosted by MARS EQUESTRIAN™, welcomed Governor and Mrs. Youngkin on its final day, June 11. One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of the “Spirit of the Horse Award” by First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin.
The award, now in its second year, was created in collaboration with the First Lady to acknowledge a female resident of Virginia demonstrating remarkable commitment to, or promotion of, the horse industry. This year’s honoree was Barbara Riggs, celebrated for her lifelong dedication to horses.
Riggs’ involvement with horses was evident throughout her career. Notably, she was among the first 10 women to join the U.S. Secret Service as a special agent and later became the agency’s first female deputy director. Riggs’ commitment to the equestrian lifestyle has seen her ride with President Reagan, serve on boards including the Piedmont Fox Hounds and the Upperville Horse Show, and commit countless volunteer hours to the show and various equestrian nonprofits.
The Spirit of the Horse Award is conferred annually at the Upperville Colt & Horse Show, honoring Virginia’s prosperous agricultural and equine industry. The award features an engraved bowl, a gift certificate to a Virginia Governor’s Cup award-winning winery, a family and friends reception, and a $1,000 donation to an equine charity of the recipient’s choice. The UCHS collaborates with Youngkin to spotlight and celebrate unsung heroes, affirming Virginia’s love for horses.
Established in 1853, UCHS is the oldest horse show in the U.S., initiated to promote better horse breeding and care. The event has evolved into a week-long tradition attracting over 2000 equestrian and equine pairs, participating in various competitive disciplines under the awe-inspiring oaks at Grafton Farm.
The show concluded on June 11 with the thrilling $226,000 Upperville Jumper Classic CSI4*, featuring top world-class equestrians. Presentations by the Youngkins preceded the Jumper Classic. The event also saw support from sponsors, including The Ethel M® Chocolate Brand, Lugano Diamonds, Buckeye Nutrition, Nutro Natural Choice, The Salamander Collection, B&D Builders, Delta Air Lines, Markel, and Piedmont Equine Practice.
Community Events
The 2023 Shenandoah County Fair unveils revised lineup for grandstand concerts
The Shenandoah County Fair is hosting their annual fair, August 28th-September 2nd. This year’s fair includes performances by music artists Chris Tomlin and Russell Dickerson. Concert tickets for Russell Dickerson officially go on sale Friday, June 16th. The general fair schedule has not changed as visitors can enjoy the Demolition Derby, County Tractor Pull, Modified Truck & Tractor Pull, great food, children’s activities, entertainment acts, and more. Make sure to check it all out at the Shenandoah County Fair!
Highlights of 2023 Fair Schedule are below:
- Grandstand Concerts:
- Chris Tomlin – Friday, September 1, 2023, 7:30 PM
- Russell Dickerson – Saturday, September 2, 2023, 7:30 PM
- Grandstand Shows:
- Figure 8 Race – Monday, August 28, 7:30 PM
- Demolition Derby – Standard Derby – Tuesday, August 29, 7:30 PM
- Gas and Diesel Truck Drags – Thursday, August 31, 7:00 PM
Tickets for the Russell Dickerson concert go on sale Friday, June 16, 2023. To buy tickets visit www.shencofair.com. General admission tickets from August 28th through September 2nd will be available for online purchase prior to the Fair and on-site during the Fair.
Local News
Shenandoah University celebrates academic excellence of athletes
Excellence in both the field of play and academics has once again been manifested among the student-athletes at Shenandoah University. The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics recently announced its Athletic Director’s List honorees for the Spring 2023 semester, featuring an impressive 349 student-athletes who achieved a semester GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Among the distinguished honorees are student-athletes from Front Royal, VA, including David Kelly, Aaliyah Chunn, Brennan Komelasky, and Caleb Reedy. Patrick Coffron, also from Front Royal, VA, and Cody Crawford of Linden, VA, have also earned their well-deserved spots on the list.
The exemplary academic performance of these athletes reflects Shenandoah University’s commitment to providing a comprehensive learning experience that intertwines sports and academics, instilling discipline, dedication, and perseverance among its students.
A remarkable 243 of these honorees also made the university’s Dean’s List with a GPA of 3.50 or higher, and 111 earned an exceptional GPA of 3.90 or higher to be named to the President’s List. All 22 sports at Shenandoah were represented on the Athletic Director’s and Dean’s lists, further attesting to the balanced focus on physical prowess and academic rigor within the athletic department.
Established in 1875 and headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, Shenandoah University continues to pride itself on being a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with a wide-ranging education. For more information, visit su.edu.
Local News
An Honorable Salute: Virginia’s Sons of the American Revolution join the Honor Flight Journey
On June 3, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) stepped onto a journey of gratitude and honor as they took part in the Honor Flight Top of Virginia’s Flight #17. The group is part of a broader Honor Flight Network, a respectful tribute to the selfless service of America’s veterans.
This engaging event commenced at Shenandoah University, setting the tone of respect and appreciation with a formal welcome ceremony. Here, the SAR played a key role in presenting the colors for the singing of the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. It was a powerful start to an emotional day as veterans, accompanied by their guardians, were escorted to waiting buses.
As these distinguished men and women stepped aboard, the color guard formed an honor line, their arms raised in tribute, a visual representation of the deep respect for the sacrifices these veterans made in service of their country. From here, the veterans embarked on a heartfelt journey to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to the conflicts in which they served.
Throughout the day, they reflected on the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and Vietnam Memorial. The day concluded at Arlington National Cemetery, where the veterans bore witness to a solemn changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The Honor Flight Top of Virginia, a hub of the Honor Flight Network, services the Shenandoah Valley, Loudoun County, and beyond. They organize three flights annually, with their next flight slated for September 23rd from Harrisonburg. The intent is not only to honor the veterans but also to inspire the younger generations to appreciate the sacrifices made for the freedom they enjoy today.
Upon their return, the veterans were met with a heartwarming reception from family, friends, and fellow patriots, a testament to the everlasting respect for their dedication to the country.
The participation of the Colonel James Wood II color guard, composed of prominent figures such as Commander of the Guard Brett Osborn, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Richard Tyler, Bryan Buck, and Warner Workman, was a testament to the ongoing commitment of the SAR to honor the service and sacrifices of our country’s veterans. It’s these heartfelt gestures of recognition that ensure the spirit of gratitude endures and the legacy of our heroes lives on.
Local News
Laurel Ridge’s Pioneering Summer Academy: Empowering youth through hands-on career exploration
Laurel Ridge Community College’s Workforce Solutions has successfully concluded its inaugural Summer Academy for Career Exploration. This unique initiative, held on the Middletown Campus from June 5-9, welcomed ten local high school students aged between 15 and 18, all of whom had a disability.
The academy, a synergistic collaboration between the college, the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, and NW Works, Inc., provided these teens with enriching, hands-on learning experiences across diverse domains.
“The emphasis was on making accessible avenues for these teens to navigate career paths that lead to greater remuneration and opportunities for progression,” expressed Debera Taylor, Director of Corporate Training and Development for Workforce Solutions. She further emphasized that each day was structured to consolidate learning, beginning with an overview of the previous day’s lessons and ending with a recap.
The curriculum leaned on the National Center for Construction Education and Research Core Training Program, imparting critical skills like safety practices, welding, handling of small tools, ladder safety, and fire extinguisher safety. The students were also given the opportunity to test their skills on heavy equipment operator simulators.
In addition to the hands-on training, the academy organized a comprehensive tour of Laurel Ridge and Mercury Paper’s extensive manufacturing facility in Strasburg, spanning 600,000 square feet.
The Summer Academy for Career Exploration culminated in a memorable moment for each student, who received a certificate and a commemorative photo from one of their activities. The parents were provided with insights about the training possibilities and available funding sources at Laurel Ridge.
The success of the inaugural Summer Academy for Career Exploration reflects a bold step forward in providing equitable opportunities for young individuals with disabilities. This innovative initiative not only nurtures their skill set but also fuels their aspirations toward promising career pathways.
Local News
School Board approves WCPS plans to split Special Services, reward bus drivers
The Warren County School Board, on Wednesday, June 7, voted unanimously to split its Special Services division into two separate offices and voted 4-0 to pay a bonus to contracted bus drivers who had stellar attendance during the 2022-2023 school year.
Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present to vote. School Board Chair Kristen Pence was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.
The school division’s newly approved Special Services Restructuring Plan is designed to reduce the complexity of the department, decrease inefficiencies, respond to new demands, develop more effective programs, increase accountability, and increase the student services provided by WCPS, according to Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, who presented details to board members about the plan.
“As part of the restructuring, I propose developing the Office of Pupil Services to meet the needs of a special population who may or may not be disabled,” said Ballenger prior to the board’s vote. “Most of the time, pupil services and special education are usually split. But here in Warren County, they’ve been combined, creating a huge department.”
Ballenger outlined how program responsibilities would be divided between the new Office of Pupil Services and the Office of Special Services and discussed changes and updates for related personnel positions.
For instance, the Special Services division of WCPS would be responsible for overseeing special education; speech and psychologists; occupational and physical therapy; nurses; pre-kindergarten; jail/correctional education; medical homebound students; Learning Centers Tier II; McKinney-Vento for students experiencing homelessness; social workers; and special education homebound students.
The new Pupil Services division of WCPS would oversee alternative/non-traditional education; the WCPS Admissions Team; Section 504; afterschool programs (3-5 p.m or 4-6 p.m.); the Individual Student Alternative Education Plan (ISAEP) program; administrative homebound; Apex Learning; and Brighter Futures.
Ballenger explained there will be Tier II Learning Centers in place at each WCPS elementary school for the next school year.
“It’s to help students who are unregulated in the regular ed classroom,” he said. “Instead of removing them and sending them home, they will be able to enter the center to re-regulate and then return back to learn.”
There is a learning center now at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School that has been “a great success,” said the superintendent.
In another action item approved by the School Board, WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Administration George “Buck” Smith (above at podium) presented details to Ballenger (far left) and School Board members (left to right) Lo, Funk, Rinaldi, and Salins about the School Bus Driver Incentive Grant Program.
Smith explained that Virginia approved the use of state activities funds from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, as well as from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund for a school bus driver recruitment and retention incentive grant program. Both funds were authorized in 2021 under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
In Virginia, to help address the critical shortage of school bus drivers, the State Department of Education awarded over $2 million in grants to school divisions for bus driver recruitment and retention strategies. Warren County was awarded $13,682.33, said Smith, who noted that the WCPS Transportation Department wants to use the funds based upon attendance for the 2022-23 school year.
According to Smith, the Transportation Department last year had five contracted bus drivers who missed less than one day of work, while 12 contracted bus drivers missed four or less days of work.
Under the approved program, WCPS will award a one-time $1,000 gross incentive to those contracted bus drivers who missed less than one day and a one-time $500 gross incentive to those contracted bus drivers who missed one to four days of work.
The gross total for the incentive would be $11,000, with the additional $841.50 representing the FICA that WCPS is required to pay, Smith said, and the incentive will be paid out as part of the June 30 payroll.
“The $11,841.50 would come at no cost to Warren County Public Schools as it is covered within the grant,” said Smith.
Among other actions, the School Board also unanimously approved the following:
- Authorizing WCPS to dispose of nine vehicles through sealed bids. The vehicles have outlived their usage, Smith said.
- The 2023-2024 health, vision, and dental insurance rates. There was a 6.2 percent increase in premiums from Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield that WCPS will absorb, ensuring that employee premiums will remain the same in the 2023-2024 school year as they were in the 2022-2023 school year.
- Spending $19,684 to renew Frontline Education, the WCPS professional development management system that houses the school division’s professional development offerings and keeps track of professional development points toward license renewal.
- Using $18,585 in funds from the WCPS Food Service Fund to replace the broken combination steamer/oven at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School and to award the contract to MTS Equipment in Winchester, Va.
- Authorizing the superintendent to request that the Warren County Board of Supervisors appropriate $28,000 from the amount withheld for the 2023 Operational Budget of $1,215,459 to the school division’s Capital Improvement fund for the A&E fees for converting the existing auditorium/multipurpose room at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School into a gymnasium and to approve the contract for the job to ZMM Inc. of Blacksburg, Va.
- Purchasing 29 interactive boards from CDW Government for all classrooms at Leslie Fox Keyser (LFK) Elementary School for a total cost of $91,582. The funding will be paid out of the technology portion of the LFK construction project budget.
- Spending $33,247 to repair the gym floor at Warren County Middle School and approving the contract with ProSource Inc. Funding will be covered by insurance.
- The revised attendance policy for WCPS addresses student attendance and school attendance procedures. The final draft is available here: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/warren/Board.nsf/files/CSEHLG4902F7/$file/WCPS%20Attendance%20Policy_June%207%202023.pdf.
- The Title I-A, II-A, III-A, and IV-A applications seek federal funding to improve basic instructional programs, teacher and principal training and recruiting, support for language instruction for English Learners, and increase the division’s capacity to provide all students with access to well-rounded education. The grant applications will now be submitted to the Virginia Department of Education for approval.
To watch the School Board meeting in its entirety, go to: https://wcps.new.swagit.com/videos/234392.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Wood Turtle
Turtles aren’t IN their shells—they ARE their shells!
This adult male Wood turtle was admitted to our hospital after being chewed on by a large dog. The images show the damage done from only a few minutes of interaction—the edges of the carapace (upper shell) have been fractured, causing moderate bleeding and permanent disfigurement of the shell.
He is thankfully active and alert, and currently has a hopeful prognosis for a release within the next few weeks.
It is important to remember that underneath the keratin scutes (external coverings of the shell), the shell of a turtle is bone, which means there are blood vessels and nerves running through it! This is active, living tissue and fractures result in pain, bleeding, and potential entry of bacteria leading to infection.
Turtles aren’t IN their shells—they ARE their shells! Any injury to a turtle’s shell requires professional assessment and care. Thanks to the quick-acting finder, this turtle has a great shot at a full recovery.
Wood turtles are a State-threatened species and are on the IUCN Endangered Red List due to vast habitat loss and fragmentation, the illegal pet trade, water pollution, and human development. This adult male is a vital member of the breeding population.
We’re open 365 days a year, 9am-5pm, to take your calls and assist in wildlife emergencies. Please don’t hesitate to reach out when needed!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Wind: 0mph W
Humidity: 82%
Pressure: 29.73"Hg
UV index: 0
86/55°F
86/61°F