Regional News
Upperville Colt & Horse Show presented by MARS EQUESTRIAN™ to host free Arbor Day Celebration Under the Oaks
The 2023 Upperville Colt & Horse Show, presented by MARS EQUESTRIAN™ will host a free Arbor Day celebration on the historic Grafton Farm show grounds on Saturday, April 29, from noon until 3 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, April 30.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic and take a self-guided tour under the iconic tree canopy and explore the stream and wildlife habitat. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed and vaccinated.
As the oldest horse show in the U.S., the Upperville Colt & Horse Show will celebrate its 170th year this June 5 through 11. The Arbor Day celebration will take place on the same show grounds the horse show has used for the past 170 years. The site is known for its iconic trees and was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2022. It is one of the most historically intact horse show grounds in the nation. Some of the oak tree canopy dates to the Revolutionary War era, and the grounds were witness to action during the Civil War.
Founded in 1853 as a one-day show to encourage better breeding and care of horses, the Upperville Colt & Horse Show has grown to a weeklong tradition with thousands of equestrian and equine pairs competing in a variety of competitive disciplines. Many of the continent’s top professional riders as well as amateurs, compete under the spectacular setting featuring the famous oaks at Grafton Farm.
The UCHS is an FEI CSI4* event that attracts hundreds of world-class equestrians year after year. The equine and human athletes compete in disciplines ranging from international-level show jumping, hunters, and equitation to local ponies, in-hand conformation classes, and women in traditional, elegant sidesaddle. In addition to its CSI4* designation, the competition boasts Premier and Jumper Rating Six classifications with US Equestrian, is sanctioned by the Virginia Horse Shows Association and the Maryland Horse Shows Association, and is a World Championship Hunter Rider recognized show. UCHS is also one of a handful of qualified Heritage Horse Shows across the United States.
The week-long show culminates on June 11 with the excitement of the $226,000 Upperville Jumper Classic CSI4* featuring top world-class equestrians. The day’s entertainment includes junior and amateur riders, a hat contest, and the Horses & Horsepower car show. Vendors throughout the show offer a variety of food as well as equestrian, sporting, and fashionable clothing, milliners, tack and leather goods, jewelry, art, and hand-crafted gifts. The venue is beautifully located in the heart of Virginia’s hunt country.
Sponsors of the 2023 Upperville Colt & Horse Show include MARS EQUESTRIAN™, Ethel M® Chocolate Brand, Buckeye Nutrition, Nutro Natural Choice, The Salamander Collection, Lugano Diamonds, B&D Builders, Delta, Markel, and Piedmont Equine Practice.
For more information, visit www.upperville.com.
About the Upperville Colt & Horse Show
The Upperville Colt & Horse Show, also known as the Upperville Horse Show and UCHS, is the oldest horse show in the U.S. Founded in 1853 as a one-day show to encourage better breeding and care of horses, the show has grown to a weeklong tradition with thousands of equestrian and equine pairs competing in a variety of competitive disciplines. Many of the continent’s top professional riders as well as amateurs, compete under the spectacular setting featuring the famous oaks at Grafton Farm—the same location as 1853. UCHS is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that raises funds for The Churches of Upperville Outreach Program and supports other area charities. For complete schedules and up-to-the-minute results, visit the website at www.upperville.com.
Regional News
Valley Conservation Council announces $1 million “Valley Green Fund” program to increase land protection efforts
Valley Conservation Council (VCC) today announced the launch of the Valley Green Fund, a new program that will spur major advances in land protection in the Counties of Warren, Page, Shenandoah, and the Cedar Creek Battlefield Wildlife Corridor in Frederick. The program was made possible by a $1 million grant from a private foundation.
The Valley Green Fund program will support protection of large parcels of land with high agricultural and ecological conservation value across the targeted areas in the northern Shenandoah Valley. It will also provide financial resources to support owners of smaller private parcels of land in taking steps to protect and conserve their land.
Prioritizing Conservation with the Highest Impact
The northern Shenandoah Valley is highly sought after for its geographic location, beauty, and development potential. Therefore, there is a significant need for financial resources in this area for land protection through conservation easements or the purchase of development rights. The Valley Green Fund program will power high-impact conservation projects that will ensure permanent protection of the region’s highly productive agricultural lands and safeguard the region’s waterways from future degradation. In addition to productive lands and scenic waterways, this area serves as a major travel route for the region’s wildlife. The safe passage of wildlife between existing protected lands is critical for the long-term sustainability of these populations, especially larger predators like black bears and bobcats.
To take on these projects, VCC will develop and implement a fund allocation program to secure conservation easements and purchase development rights of key parcels that achieve the intended outcomes of the Valley Green Fund. VCC will leverage additional grant funding and opportunities through strategic partnerships to maximize the fund’s impact.
“We are absolutely honored to be the recipient of such a significant donation and applaud this incredible act of generosity and support for conservation from the grantors,” says Adam Schellhammer, Executive Director. “This fund will have a substantial impact on our overall efforts to protect the natural resources of the greater Shenandoah Valley region. We hope to roll out similar funds for others portions of our 11-county service area across the entire Valley region in the future.”
Reducing Barriers to Land Protection
The program will help more landowners protect their land through conservation easements. It will provide necessary financial support to those who might not otherwise be able to afford the upfront costs of securing an easement or own parcels of land too small to take full advantage of the Virginia Land Preservation Tax Credit program that incentivizes land conservation in the Commonwealth.
A conservation easement is a tool for land protection tailored to meet the landowner’s wishes regarding future use of their land. Most restrict development and limit future subdivision while still allowing land uses such as farming, forestry, and recreation. The legal and financial process to protect land with a conservation easement can be costly and is a barrier to many individual landowners who might otherwise wish to permanently protect their land. The Valley Green Fund will provide the resources needed to engage potential easement donors who have not previously had the ability or incentive to engage in a land protection project.
“We work with landowners up and down the Valley to demystify conservation easements and help make them more attainable,” says Taylor Evans, Director of Land Protection. “Easements have enormous benefits to the health, vitality, and resiliency of the Valley and can offer huge benefits to the landowners, as well. We are excited that the Valley Green Fund will help make easements more accessible. It’s a huge win for land protection in Virginia.”
Landowners interested in learning more about the process of protecting their land with a conservation easement and how the Valley Green Fund can help should reach out to info@valleyconservation.org.
About Valley Conservation Council
Valley Conservation Council is a non-profit accredited land trust that preserves and protects the lands and waters of the greater Shenandoah Valley region so they can continue to enrich the lives of its residents and visitors for generations, whether it be for hiking in its abundant forests, fishing in its picturesque rivers, farming in its productive soils or simply basking in the majesty of its spectacular open spaces. Since becoming an accredited land trust, VCC has secured 69 easements and protected over 8,500 acres throughout the Valley.
VCC is a fully community-supported organization that relies on the generous support of its members to support its land protection and outreach efforts. For more information or to donate, visit valleyconservation.org.
Regional News
Kiwibot brings food delivery robots to Shenandoah University in partnership with Sodexo
Kiwibot, a robotic sidewalk delivery company, is now available at Shenandoah University to ensure an affordable on-campus food delivery service for students.
With 15 robots operating at Shenandoah University, students profit from speedy food delivery with zero carbon emissions, reducing the carbon footprint on campus.
Kiwibot’s proven track record is in part due to its ongoing partnership with Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company and Shenandoah’s dining partner. Kiwibot and Sodexo offer the opportunity to universities across the country to improve and enrich the dining experience on campus with robotic delivery technology.
Through Sodexo’s new mobile application, Everyday, students can place an order with their chosen Shenandoah University dining facility. Then, a robot picks up the food and delivers it to the selected drop-off location on campus. Users receive a unique link to track the order, follow the robot’s location in real-time, and finally, open the lid and enjoy their meal. For this semester, the community can enjoy the Kiwibot services with no delivery fee.
“Students truly enjoy having the Kiwibots on campus. It is a convenient way to obtain food and beverages when students are busy with classes, performances, and practices,” said Shenandoah University Vice President for Student Affairs Yolanda Barbier Gibson, D.A. “We are glad that we have the ability to provide this service to our students.”
To ensure safe operations on campus, Kiwibot relies on the most advanced technology with a high-driving autonomous system that can operate in extreme weather conditions, including snow. Additionally, they move at the same walking pace as humans for even safer mobility around campus.
“Kiwibots bring joy and practicality to everyone at Shenandoah. Students, faculty, and staff become more proactive by saving time getting deliveries instead of picking up their food. They enjoy innovation on campus by merging into robotics,” said John Tarin, Head of Global Operations at Kiwibot.
“The Kiwibots are so adorable when they’re rolling through campus in tandem, getting ready for the new day of service,” said Pam Burke, director of auxiliary services at Shenandoah University.
By downloading the Everyday App from the App Store or the Play Store, students will get closer to the future of delivery. They can also stay tuned to Kiwibot’s social media to learn about high-driving robots.
Regional News
Too much light has far-reaching effects on environment and human health
Every year it is becoming more and more difficult to see the stars. This will come as no surprise to residents of cities like Washington and Baltimore, where it is often difficult to see more than the moon.
Although it may not garner the same popular attention as other forms of environmental degradation, light pollution has far-reaching impacts on Earth’s ecosystems and human health.
Astronomers at the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab (which stands for National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory) estimate that light pollution levels are increasing by 10% every year. Children born today in a city where 250 stars can be seen at night will only be able to see 100 by the time they turn 18.
Connie Walker, a scientist at NOIRLab, told Capital News Service that increasing light pollution represents a lost cultural heritage.
“Just think about (Gustav) Holst in creating the musical composition, ‘The Planets’, or (Vincent) Van Gogh, who did ‘The Starry Night.’ I mean, this is not just astronomy; it’s art. It’s if we basically cut ourselves off from access to the night sky, we’re really damaging the opportunities for future generations and the inspiration that provides,” Walker said. “And so it’s like cutting off an appendage or something; we’re losing part of ourselves. So it’s really a kind of imperative for us to take action and try to protect the night sky.”
What some may not realize when viewing paintings like “The Starry Night” or “The Night Cafe” is that during Van Gogh’s time, the Milky Way really could be seen from the city streets at night. This is how it was for most of human history; change came with the explosion of electric lighting in the 20th century.
However, light pollution is a serious threat beyond cultural heritage. It disrupts our sleep cycles and circadian rhythms, which can put individuals at greater risk of developing a number of cancers, according to researchers at Harvard University.
Sleep deprivation also interferes with people’s work and social lives and puts individuals at increased risk for many illnesses, including heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, obesity, and depression, to name a few.
Millions of Americans are missing out on much-needed sleep. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that at least one in three Americans does not get enough sleep.
For animals, the consequences of light pollution can be even direr.
Many animals have evolved to use the moon and stars to guide their way in the night. Sea turtle hatchlings use the moonlight to find their way to the ocean, but in light-polluted areas, the newborns become disoriented and may actually crawl inland. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates that light pollution results in thousands of sea turtle deaths every year.
Many communities in the southeastern United States, from Florida to the Carolinas, have ordinances requiring people living on the coast to turn off lights during sea turtle nesting season.
Light pollution is also a likely culprit in what some scientists have called the “Insect Apocalypse.”
In recent years, global insect populations have plummeted, with as many as 40% of all species around the globe experiencing declines. For example, species that rely on bioluminescence, like fireflies, are unable to find mates among all of the competing lights.
Other species that rely on the moon and stars for guidance, like moths, can spend the entire night in disoriented wandering. Some species mistake light bouncing off the pavement for the surface of a body of water and mistakenly lay their eggs in the street.
One of the challenges to assessing light pollution’s growth is that it doesn’t show up well in satellite data.
It is difficult to do longitudinal studies because of the dramatic changes in satellite imaging quality over the years. Even modern sensors are largely unable to pick up the blue light that is the most biologically disruptive component of light pollution.
This is why NOIRLab created the Globe at Night Program, which collects light data from ordinary people around the world. Participants rate their ability to see stars in the sky from wherever they find themselves.
Over 277,000 measurements have been submitted since the program began collecting data in 2006. The submissions have been compiled into interactive maps and datasets available to the public that give a better snapshot of light pollution than standard satellite imagery.
Reducing light pollution is far from a Herculean task, according to Jim Dougherty, an environmental attorney and president of the International Dark-Sky Association’s D.C. Chapter. One easy fix is making sure that lights are properly covered so that the light is aimed down and not shooting off towards the night sky.
“Here in D.C., the light fixture that we love to hate is the globe, which sends maybe 70% of its light straight up into the sky and serves no purpose whatsoever,” Dougherty told CNS. “That’s what we do in our homes, right? We don’t have bare light bulbs over the dining room table, we have lamp shades and covers.”
Alongside better-covered lights, the IDA advocates for dimmer and warmer lights overall. While some cities, such as Pittsburgh, have moved towards dimmer lights, Baltimore has been growing brighter with an increased number of electronic billboards.
In Washington last month, the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History launched an exhibit titled “Lights Out: Recovering Our Night Sky.” The temporary exhibit features over 100 photographs, 250 objects, and interactive experiences, underscoring the importance of nighttime darkness.
For many people, brighter streets are associated with safety and crime prevention.
“That’s a common reaction. And there’s very little truth to it,” Dougherty said. In fact, studies have shown that brighter streets have little impact on crime. One study out of Chicago actually found that increasing the brightness of alleyways corresponded with a significant increase in crime.
By HUNTER SAVERY
Capital News Service
Regional News
Plans advance for Medal of Honor Museum, Monument
While National Medal of Honor Month has ended, plans to develop a museum and monument for the award are continuing.
Numerous Medal of Honor recipients were in Washington, D.C., earlier this week to talk over ideas for a monument on the National Mall and a museum to be built in Arlington, Texas.
Britt Slabinski, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL, was awarded the medal in 2018 for his actions during a special mission in Afghanistan. He said he thinks the monument should convey a message that one person can make a difference in the lives of many.
“I just want it to communicate an idea that you’re never out of the fight,” Slabinski said. “Whatever fight that it is that you’re in, no matter how challenging you think the situation is that you’re facing, you always have options. You always have choices, and you can choose your attitude in any given situation.”
When Slabinski found out he was going to receive the Medal of Honor, he said he feels it should embody a sense of camaraderie among soldiers in combat instead of highlighting one individual for their service. While sites for the monument are still being narrowed down, the museum is slated to open late next year.
Since its inception 160 years ago, more than 3,500 people have been awarded the National Medal of Honor. Chris Cassidy, who heads the Medal of Honor Museum and Foundation, said the project is designed not only to inspire Americans but also unite them.
“There’s lots of stuff right now that divides people,” Cassidy said. “There are very few things that bring people together. And this project is something that unites people. That’s why we’re so proud to be part of it.”
He added that the museum would focus on normal Americans who did something extraordinary when the nation needed them. Cassidy said he hopes visitors will be inspired by their stories to be a little more courageous in their own lives.
Regional News
Maryland’s Cardin, other Democrats, push to include dental coverage under Medicare
Led by Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, Senate Democrats are renewing a push to include dental care benefits under Medicare.
“Oral health is integral to overall health and well-being,” Cardin said Wednesday at the year’s first hearing of the Senate Finance Committee’s health care subcommittee, which he chairs. “It can make worse an underlying health condition, impacting overall healthcare costs. It can impact a person’s ability to get a job and be well enough to work. It impacts a person’s ability to go to school, impacting the local and national economy.”
“It seems to me the solution is clear,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts. “It’s time to expand Medicare to cover dental care.”
Medicare currently does not cover dental costs in most cases. As of 2019, nearly half of Medicare beneficiaries, or 24 million people, did not have dental coverage, according to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). The average out-of-pocket spending for those with Medicare coverage was $874 in 2018.
Medicaid beneficiaries have optional and limited services for dental care.
Earlier this month, Cardin and Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, introduced legislation allowing Medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing services and increasing the federal investment in Medicaid covering these services.
Cardin has been an outspoken proponent of accessible dental health coverage, often referring to the case of Deamonte Driver, a 12-year-old from Maryland whose difficulty receiving Medicaid eligibility prevented him from getting the proper dental care that would have saved his life.
“What would have initially cost $80 for a tooth extraction ended up costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, and, tragically, Deamonte Driver lost his life,” Cardin said. “So, that really struck home. A person in my community that I represented, that we could have that kind of outcome.”
In February, Cardin, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, and Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-California, reintroduced legislation that would significantly expand dental insurance coverage available to children nationwide through the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
As of Jan. 1, Maryland’s adult Medicaid beneficiaries became eligible for dental coverage, including regular checkups as well as emergency procedures under the Maryland Healthy Smiles Dental Program.
In 2019, two states had no dental coverage under Medicaid, 15 had “limited” coverage, and 13 had only emergency coverage, according to a study by the Center for Health Care Strategies.
The American Dental Association estimated $4 million in savings per year to Maryland’s Medicaid budget by expanding dental coverage to adults.
Emergency visits for dental problems that could have been avoided by regular check-ups cost taxpayers, hospitals, and the government, according to research by the American Dental Association.
“There are more than 2 million emergency hospital room visits in America for oral health conditions,” Marko Vujicic, chief economist and vice president of the Health Policy Institute at the American Dental Association, said at the Senate hearing. “If you do the math, that’s about one every 15 seconds. This is heartbreaking, but as an economist, I also want to highlight that this costs our healthcare system upwards of over $2 billion per year.”
Other witnesses named workforce diversity and size, geography, and education as barriers to dental care across the United States.
“It is well established that a person’s healthcare and trust in the medical community improve when they are seen by a provider of their own choice,” said Cherae Farmer-Dixon, dean of the Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry in Nashville.
Only 4% of dentists are Black, according to data from the American Dental Association.
Farmer-Dixon pleaded with Congress to find a solution to the limited diversity in dentistry, stating that the job of educating a diverse workforce should not lie solely in the hands of the Meharry School and Howard University in Washington, both HBCUs.
By MICAELA HANSON
Capital News Service
Regional News
Wider access to overdose-reversing drug could ease deadly toll of opioid crisis, experts say
An FDA panel last month approved over-the-counter use of the nasal spray naloxone – commercially branded as Narcan, and it could be available at stores and online retailers by late summer.
“Having these types of treatments is important for people that are not able or ready to stop using drugs,” Eric Weintraub, who heads the addiction research and treatment division at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, told Capital News Service. “It’s basically keeping people alive.”
Over-the-counter access to Narcan will help Marylanders who face a drug supply that is increasingly dangerous and lethal, Weintraub said.
Fentanyl was involved in 81.4 percent of all fatal overdoses in Maryland from November 2021 to November 2022, according to the state’s Opioid Operational Command Center.
The national number of deaths involving synthetic opioids – primarily fentanyl – has also been rising, with opioid overdoses claiming more than 70,000 lives nationwide in 2021. That death toll has increased 97-fold since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Before the FDA approval, some state laws and standing orders allowed people to get naloxone without a prescription at a pharmacy. Various advocacy groups and government agencies have also distributed the spray for free in dozens of states.
Wednesday’s decision addresses the “dire public health need” of the opioid epidemic and improves access to life-saving treatment, FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.
Naloxone’s approval is the latest initiative that Maryland health officials say could help curb the state’s opioid crisis.
Multiple bills in the Maryland General Assembly this legislative session look to improve fentanyl testing and increase penalties for distributing fentanyl-like substances. Manufacturing, selling, or distributing fentanyl in the state currently carries a $20,000 fine and 20 years of prison.
Weintraub said that Maryland has “always been a leader” in helping people struggling with substance use disorders.
But he added that naloxone’s approval sends a loud message supporting harm reduction strategies, which look to meet people who use drugs “where they’re at” when mitigating overdoses, according to the National Harm Reduction Coalition.
Since 2017, Maryland residents have been able to get naloxone without an additional prescription from pharmacies.
But overdose response programs, which often distribute the life-saving drug for free, need a sign-off from a medical prescriber or must provide training before administering naloxone, according to Zach Kosinski, a harm reduction director with the Behavioral Health System Baltimore.
Offering over-the-counter treatment could “change the game” for how response programs provide access to naloxone in Maryland, Kosinski added.
The Maryland Department of Health will share additional information about the availability of over-the-counter naloxone in Maryland as more details are finalized, according to Michael Coury, a spokesperson for the Opioid Operational Command Center.
Improved naloxone access could also help reduce stigma around substance use disorders in the state, Kosinski said. A person may be more willing to get naloxone at a grocery store or gas station than through an overdose response program because it affords them more privacy, he added.
“On the flip side, there’s no requirement that places that now will legally be able to sell it over the counter actually will, so stigma could also contribute to retailers not carrying it,” Kosinski said. “People who use drugs are already shopping at all of these establishments in every way that anyone who’s not using drugs is, and all this would do is make those stores a safer place.”
In a statement Wednesday, Robert Kramer, the CEO of the Gaithersburg-based company that manufactures Narcan, Emergent BioSolutions, also emphasized the need for community collaboration in setting up widespread naloxone access.
“With leaders across government, retail, and advocacy groups, we must work together to continue increasing access and availability, as well as educate the public on the risks of opioid overdoses,” Kramer said.
Wind: 6mph NW
Humidity: 16%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 2
88/59°F
72/43°F