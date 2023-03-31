Ursula “Ursi” Reneé Ellis (1986 – 2023)

Marylou M. Hodges died at her home in Albuquerque on Saturday afternoon, March 18, 2023. She was 95.

Marylou was born in Limeton, Virginia, on October 13, 1927. She was the only daughter of Violet Ora Manuel Mauck and Lester Franklin Mauck.

After attending grades one through seven in Limeton’s one-room schoolhouse, Marylou entered Warren County High School. There she sang in the Glee Club, belonged to the Hi-Y Club, served as Vice President of her junior class, served as Secretary of her senior class, and helped her class raise over $18,000 for a War Loan Drive. High school was a defining period in her life, and she stayed in close touch with numerous classmates and helped organize many class reunions.

After graduating from WCHS in 1945, Marylou obtained a position at Front Royal’s American Viscose Corporation plant. There she joined her father, who worked as a welder, and her brother, Lester Mauck Jr., who held the title, “Sheet Metal Man, Second Class.” Marylou worked as secretary to Plant Industrial Engineer Doug Smith.

The “Viscose,” as it was known, opened in 1940 in Front Royal and manufactured rayon fiber for fabric, rayon cord for automobile tires, and briefly, fiber for the aerospace industry. The company became the largest supplier of rayon in the United States. The Front Royal plant closed in 1989 after being cited for more than 2,000 environmental violations and was demolished in 1997.

While working at the Viscose, Marylou went on a double-blind date and met Front Royal’s new optometrist, Robert B. “Bob” Hodges. Marylou’s date was not with Bob but with his friend Richard DeVos, who went on to found Amway, a multi-billion-dollar marketing company that sells home-care products. Said Marylou, looking back on the date, “I liked Bob better.” She and Bob married in 1952, built a home in Belmont Subdivision, and enjoyed contributing to and participating in Front Royal life for decades to come.

At some point, Marylou left the Viscose and had the couple’s only child, Susan Laurel, in 1956. A few years later, she began volunteering with the Women’s Auxiliary of Warren Memorial Hospital, taking baby pictures with a Polaroid camera and selling them to parents for a modest fee.

Before long, she was serving on the Auxiliary Board, where she held positions as President, Secretary, and Treasurer. But most exciting for Marylou was her involvement in the Red Stocking Follies. This annual, professionally produced variety show was a collaboration between the Hospital Auxiliary and the Front Royal Lions Club. It raised thousands of dollars for hospital equipment and sight conservation projects undertaken by the Lions. Many Front Royal residents still remember the Follies’ Rockette-style kick-line, the corny jokes, and the great skits that made the shows a hit.

In the 2010s, Marylou was feted for serving 50 years in what is now The Auxiliary of Warren Memorial Hospital. She had other interests as well. She worked in the church office at Marlow Heights Baptist Church and volunteered for CCAP. She also bowled every Wednesday with the Women’s Coffee League and, with Bob, belonged to two bridge clubs and the Shenandoah Dance Club. Later, the two were members of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church. Marylou liked nothing better than chatting with old friends and making new ones because people gave her her greatest joy.

Marylou is survived by a daughter, Susan Hodges, and her wife, Kirsten Haake, both of Rio Rancho, NM. Marylou is also survived by a first cousin, Fay Voigt of Harrisonburg, VA, and numerous nieces and nephews on the Hodges side, who remained close to her even in her last years. Preceding her in death were her husband, Bob, and two brothers, Lester, and Jasper Mauck.

A service will be held on Thursday, March 30, at 10:30 a.m. at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church. A brief, family-only interment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. Afterward, a luncheon will follow at the home of Lori and Gray Blanton, 234 Walnut Drive, Front Royal.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Auxiliary of Warren Memorial Hospital, 1000 Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal.