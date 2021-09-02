Legislative Update
US Senator Mark Warner urges passing bipartisan legislation to fund new semiconductor production in the United States
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement in response to reports that General Motors plans to halt production temporarily at nearly all North American plants due to the shortage of semiconductor chips:
“The continuing impact of the chip shortage – epitomized most recently in the news that GM will be forced to idle plants across North America – speaks to the urgency of passing bipartisan legislation to fund new semiconductor production in the United States. While the impact of this funding will not solve the global semiconductor shortage overnight, the longer we wait, the worse this supply chain crunch will become. I would urge my House colleagues to pass the legislation funding my bill as soon as possible.”
Sen. Warner, the co-chair of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus and former technology entrepreneur, has long sounded the alarm about the importance of investing in domestic semiconductor manufacturing. In June, he applauded the Senate passage of the United States Innovation and Competition Act, bipartisan legislation that includes Warner-led provisions to shore up American leadership in the microelectronics industry.
The United States Innovation and Competition Act – also known by an earlier name, the Endless Frontier Act – would help invest in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, packaging and advanced research and development by investing $52 billion to implement the CHIPS for America Act, a bipartisan law championed by Sen. Warner to help restore semiconductor manufacturing back to American soil.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 31, 2021
Amazingly, despite the current crisis in Afghanistan, an open southern border, soaring crime in our cities, and rising inflation rates, the Speaker saw fit to call Congress back into session last week solely to pass the framework for a $3.5 trillion socialist spending spree, as well as a misguided bill that would nationalize control of our elections and effectively ban protections like photo ID. The actions of the Speaker and this Administration this week highlighted just how truly out of touch they are with the American people. I will continue to fight for the best interests of Sixth District residents and will strive to advance policies that move this Nation forward.
Tragedy in Afghanistan:
The past week has been filled with shock, anger, and sorrow, as we watched the poorly planned withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan by the current Administration result in the preventable deaths of 13 American soldiers who were killed Friday by cowardly ISIS-K terrorists in a pair of suicide bombings. These killings, and the wounding of hundreds of Americans and Afghan civilians, cannot be allowed to stand. I strongly support aggressive military action to destroy those in ISIS-K responsible for this heinous act.
We must also demand answers from the current Administration about why the evacuation of American citizens and Afghan partners is being handled so poorly. This is not a partisan issue, as Members of Congress from both parties including Virginia Senator Mark Warner are calling for further investigation. It would be most productive if Speaker Pelosi brought the House back into immediate session, so we could investigate and hold accountable those whose mishandling of the evacuation created the conditions for this catastrophe. This includes the misguided promise to the Taliban by the Biden Administration that they will leave by August 31, an arbitrary deadline made by President Biden that ignores current conditions on the ground in Kabul. We must also demand answers as to why the Administration would endanger Americans and Afghan partners by sharing information about their identities with the Taliban. Already we are seeing the Taliban resume random door-to-door searches of homes in Kabul searching for those who helped U.S. forces. We cannot leave a single American behind, and we must protect those Afghan partners who have been loyal to our efforts over the last 20 years.
In order to do everything possible to protect those still stranded in Afghanistan, I am calling on the Administration to declare the Taliban in violation of their evacuation agreement with American forces, declare the evacuation date of August 31 null and void, and inform the Taliban that American troops will remain in Afghanistan for as long as is necessary to ensure that every American, every piece of American military equipment, and every Afghan partner who qualifies is safely evacuated. The American people deserve answers, and the 13 American heroes who lost their lives yesterday deserve strong and decisive action from a grateful Nation that honors their memory and their sacrifices for freedom.
Bernie’s Budget Giveaway:
The obvious issue Congress should have been addressing this week is the debacle in Afghanistan. However, instead, the Speaker called the House back into session to take up the Left’s number one priority – a decades-long wish list that is anything but traditional infrastructure. The passage of Bernie’s Budget resolution marked the first step to enact President Biden’s reckless $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree. Make no mistake about it, this is a trojan horse filled with Far-Left Democrats’ socialist dreams. It will kill American jobs, increase taxes on families, increase inflation, provide amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants, eliminate right-to-work protections, expand government control of healthcare, and so much more. I joined my colleagues at a press conference this week highlighting the disastrous provisions included in this bill.
The budget calls for the highest sustained federal spending levels in American history and proposes $68 trillion in total spending over the next ten years, $16.3 trillion of total deficit spending over ten years, and increases the national debt by $17 trillion, growing to $45 trillion by 2031. This level of spending is reckless with inflation already at a 13-year high and real hourly wages have fallen 2.7 percent in the last quarter. Further, this week a key inflation indicator, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose by 3.6% from last month, marking the highest jump in 30 years (May 1991). This is on top of the Producer Price Inflation (PPI) index rising 7.8% and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising 5.4% over the last twelve months – both record numbers. Americans are already paying more for everyday products, and legislation like this will only exacerbate the problem.
• Car rentals are UP 73.5%
• Gas is UP 41.8%
• Hotels are UP 24.1%
• Airfare is UP 19%
• Fish is UP 8.5%
• Sports equipment is UP 7.2%
“Remain in Mexico” Policy:
One of the many Trump immigration policies that the Biden Administration reversed which led to the crisis at our border was the Migrant Protection Protocols – more commonly known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy. This policy requires many asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while they await hearings on their requests for safe haven in the U.S. Following the implementation of this policy by the Trump Administration, illegal crossings plummeted and more than 60,000 illegal immigrants were returned to Mexico in a 13-month period. President Biden’s reversal of this policy, along with canceling asylum agreements with our regional partners and halting border wall construction, led to record-breaking numbers of illegal crossings. My colleagues and I had written to the Department of Homeland Security expressing our concern with this policy reversal, but our concerns were ignored. Fortunately, this week, the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that the “Remain in Mexico” policy must be reimplemented. Hopefully, this ruling can help slow the crisis at our border.
Politicizing Our Elections:
The Constitution reserves to the States the primary role in establishing, “the Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives.” Yet, H.R. 4 would give President Biden’s Department of Justice and federal courts the power to exert considerable control over state and local election laws. Further, H.R. 4 would give the Biden Administration authority to veto states’ voter ID laws, despite a recent survey finding that 81 percent of Americans support voter identification laws. Further, this bill seeks to politicize voting and pushes a false narrative that there is a crisis in voting rights, when in fact there was record turnout amongst all demographics in the last election. Republicans support expanding access to voting, but this legislation was nothing more than a Pelosi power grab attempting to ensure Democratic control of the House.
PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act:
As many as 20% of Veterans who return from combat suffer from PTSD, and on average, 20 Veterans die a day from suicide. Congress must find solutions to combat this growing crisis, which is why I was pleased to support and see the PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act signed into law. This bill creates a pilot program that will expand opportunities for Veterans to get involved with training and adopting service dogs. Studies show that service animals can help reduce depression, anxiety, anger, and alcohol and substance abuse, as well as fewer sleep disturbances. Further, properly trained service dogs can alert Veterans to PTSD triggers, such as crowded areas or unanticipated risks, and provide security and a calming effect to alleviate anxiety. Supporting commonsense bills like this is just one of the ways in which we can support those who have given so much to our country.
Honoring VFW Post 7814:
I recently honored the 75th anniversary of the Thomas-Fields Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7814, which was founded on July 11, 1946. This week I enjoyed the opportunity to meet with the Post’s leadership and present them with a copy of the Congressional Record. I applaud the Thomas-Fields VFW Post for their tremendous work in our community and their efforts to aid those who served.
When African American Veterans of World War II returned to their homes in the Staunton-Augusta area, they were unfortunately excluded from their local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. Following their denied admittance, a group of forty-two Veterans then applied for a charter to organize their own post, which would carry the namesakes of Charles Thomas and Glenwood Fields, two African Americans from Staunton who died while serving their country in World War II. Since its formation, the Thomas-Fields Post has been an active civic organization in the African American community of Staunton and Augusta County, as well as played an active and significant role in local Veterans’ activities. While the Post welcomes all Veterans, it continues to highlight the heritage of African American and minority Veterans who have served our Nation. Recently, Post 7814 was recognized as a Meritorious Post by the State VFW Federation for its outstanding work over the past five years and was also named an All-American Post by the National VFW Council for the first time in its history.
COVID-19 Update:
As of August 29, 2021, Virginia has had 754,652 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,769. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of August 29th, 5,557,112 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,868,886 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Statement of Senate Intel Chair Mark R. Warner on unclassified summary of assessment on COVID-19 origins
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the statement below, following the release of an unclassified report on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19:
“This report underscores the need for China to stop stonewalling international investigations into a global pandemic that has cost so many lives and livelihoods around the world. It is disheartening that the Chinese Communist Party remains unwilling to cooperate with an investigation of this magnitude, even as the world mourns the deaths of 4.5 million people and counting. At the same time, I would urge Americans around the country to denounce hateful rhetoric and discrimination against our AAPI (Asia/Asian Pacific Islands) friends and neighbors, many of whom have suffered racist attacks throughout the period of this crisis.”
UNCLASSIFIED REPORT – from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence
Key Takeaways
The IC assesses that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, probably emerged and infected humans through an initial small-scale exposure that occurred no later than November 2019 with the first known cluster of COVID-19 cases arising in Wuhan, China in December 2019. In addition, the IC was able to reach broad agreement on several other key issues. We judge the virus was not developed as a biological weapon. Most agencies also assess with low confidence that SARS-CoV-2 probably was not genetically engineered; however, two agencies believe there was not sufficient evidence to make an assessment either way. Finally, the IC assesses China’s officials did not have foreknowledge of the virus before the initial outbreak of COVID-19 emerged.
After examining all available intelligence reporting and other information, though, the IC remains divided on the most likely origin of COVID-19. All agencies assess that two hypotheses are plausible: natural exposure to an infected animal and a laboratory-associated incident.
• Four IC elements and the National Intelligence Council assess with low confidence that the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection was most likely caused by natural exposure to an animal infected with it or a close progenitor virus—a virus that probably would be more than 99 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2. These analysts give weight to China’s officials’ lack of foreknowledge, the numerous vectors for natural exposure, and other factors.
• One IC element assesses with moderate confidence that the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2 most likely was the result of a laboratory-associated incident, probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology. These analysts give weight to the inherently risky nature of work on coronaviruses.
• Analysts at three IC elements remain unable to coalesce around either explanation without additional information, with some analysts favoring natural origin, others a laboratory origin, and some seeing the hypotheses as equally likely.
• Variations in analytic views largely stem from differences in how agencies weigh intelligence reporting and scientific publications, and intelligence and scientific gaps.
The IC judges they will be unable to provide a more definitive explanation for the origin of COVID-19 unless new information allows them to determine the specific pathway for initial natural contact with an animal or to determine that a laboratory in Wuhan was handling SARS CoV-2 or a close progenitor virus before COVID-19 emerged.
• The IC—and the global scientific community—lacks clinical samples or a complete understanding of epidemiological data from the earliest COVID-19 cases. If we obtain information on the earliest cases that identified a location of interest or occupational exposure, it may alter our evaluation of hypotheses.
China’s cooperation most likely would be needed to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of COVID-19. Beijing, however, continues to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information and blame other countries, including the United States. These actions reflect, in part, China’s government’s own uncertainty about where an investigation could lead as well as its frustration the international community is using the issue to exert political pressure on China.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 24, 2021
Being back home gives me the chance to catch up with folks and to hear their views on current issues in Washington. Recent topics included the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and the linking of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package with an additional $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” proposal. Regarding the budget debate, I heard from constituents asking “how can we afford it”, “how is it paid for”, and “does it go for traditional infrastructures such as roads and bridges?” Rest assured, I share those concerns, and I am asking those questions as Congress returns to Washington, DC to debate and vote on these topics.
One other issue that I hear universally is the rise in inflation. Why are we having to pay more for gas, food, and nearly everything else? Additionally, the lack of a comprehensive plan to secure our border continues to have negative effects, and the latest data from Customs and Border Protection shows that the situation is only getting worse as over 212,000 illegal aliens crossed the border last month, marking a 21-year-high.
Closer to home, my office announced its participation in the Congressional App Challenge, which will allow middle and high schools students from across the District to grow in their computer programming skills. Regarding the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan, my office remains committed to ensuring the safety of American citizens and those who aided the war effort, in addition to providing recourses to the veterans who have sacrificed while serving in the country. It is an honor to serve on behalf of the Sixth District, and I look forward to meeting with even more constituents as I continue my travels throughout the region.
Tragedy in Afghanistan:
The situation in Afghanistan is tragic. The Biden Administration’s disastrous withdrawal has allowed the Taliban to sweep through the country, gain control of the capital, and the group is now in the process of setting up a government. My office remains committed to assisting in the evacuation efforts of American citizens still in the country, as well as Afghan interpreters and others who aided the United States over the past 20 years. I am working hard to obtain information from the State Department and find solutions to the tragic situation. If you have a loved one who is trapped there, urge them to do the following immediately:
U.S. citizens needing assistance to depart Afghanistan should register for any option that might be identified to return to the United States by completing this Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in their group as soon as possible to facilitate travel when the situation permits. Spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart. Citizens must complete this form even if they have previously submitted their information to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
We are currently working with State to evacuate individuals and are awaiting further guidance. The situation is fluid, and we are working hard to obtain better information. If you are a resident of VA-06 and you have a loved one who is trying to escape Kabul, please reach out to my District offices located at the bottom of the page. Additional information from the State Department can be found here.
Further, the Veterans who answered the call to serve our Nation – including over the last two decades in Afghanistan – deserve our thanks and respect. They also need to know they are not alone. Listed below are resources available to Veterans, provided through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. For emergency mental health care, you can also go directly to your local VA medical center 24/7 regardless of your discharge status or enrollment in other VA health care.
• Vet Centers: Discuss how you feel with other Veterans in these community-based counseling centers. 70% of Vet Center staff are Veterans. Call 1-877-927-8387 or find one near you.
• Make the Connection: Information, resources, and Veteran to Veteran videos for challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues.
• RallyPoint: Talk to other Veterans online.
• Center for Women Veterans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: Call or text 1-855-829-6636 (M-F 8AM – 10PM & SAT 8AM – 6:30PM ET)
• VA Caregiver Support Line: Call 1-855-260-3274 (M-F 8AM – 10PM & SAT 8AM – 5PM ET)
• American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network – MVCN
Inflation:
President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ out-of-control spending caused a key inflation indicator to reach a new record high in July. The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) index rose 7.8% over the last twelve months, which is a record high since the Bureau of Labor Statistics first began calculating the index in November 2010. Further inflation itself has increased every month since Joe Biden became President, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 5.4% over the last twelve months — marking a 13-year-high rate of inflation. This matches the CPI’s largest jump since right before the financial crash in August 2008. On top of this, the Employment Cost Index — which measures wages and salaries, along with health, retirement, and other benefits — fell last quarter and is 2% below its pre-pandemic trend, when taking inflation into account. While Americans are making less, they are paying more for just about everything, and President Biden’s out-of-control spending is a major part of the reason why.
Crisis at the Border:
Since taking office, President Biden has halted border wall construction, stopped the “Remain in Mexico” policy, canceled asylum cooperative agreements, and requested amnesty for millions.
These actions have had disastrous consequences and resulted in a humanitarian, health, and national security crisis at the southern border. Just last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported more than 212,000 border apprehensions, which marks the highest number in 21 years. Further, these numbers make July the fifth straight month in which illegal border crossings have surpassed 170,000, and more than 1 million illegal crossings have occurred since President Biden took office. The illegal immigration crisis is only getting worse, and this Administration must take corrective action immediately.
Congressional App Challenge:
This week, my office was pleased to announce its participation in the 2021 Congressional App Challenge (CAC). The App Challenge is a Congressional initiative to encourage student engagement in STEM programs and, more specifically, computer science. In the ever-evolving technological world, the continued growth of computer science and STEM skills are essential for economic prosperity and innovation. This App Challenge will give middle and high school students from across the Sixth District the chance to test their creativity and grow their programming skills. Registration is now open for students, and more detailed rules and guidelines can be found on the CAC’s website. The winning app from each Congressional District will be on display in the Capitol for one year.
Service Academy Day:
My office will be hosting the first of several Service Academy Days on Saturday, August 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rockbridge County High School in Lexington, VA.
Students and their parents will be provided information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. Representatives from the various service academies will be present to provide information and answer questions.
• The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York
• The United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland
• The United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York
• The United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado
An academy appointment has an estimated value of over $400,000 and admission is competitive. Each academy selects nominees based on moral character, scholastic achievement, physical fitness, leadership, and college admission test scores. The earlier a student begins preparation, the more competitive that student will be in the process.
To register for the event, click here. More information on Service Academy Day and the nomination process may be found by visiting my website or by calling my Lynchburg office at (434) 845-8306.
Constituent Visits:
As the representative for the Sixth District, I continue to make myself available to those I serve. During this August District Work Period, I have enjoyed the opportunity to meet with individual constituents in my office, tour countless small businesses and manufacturing facilities, and participate in community events.
COVID-19 Update:
As of August 22, 2021, Virginia has had 731,287 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,681. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of August 22nd, 5,475,640 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,788,915 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Statement of Congressman Ben Cline on Afghanistan
Cline said, “The haphazard withdrawal of American troops has led to a diplomatic and humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.
As the Taliban have now taken Kabul and the flag over our Embassy has been lowered, refugees are pouring into neighboring countries, adding to the instability of the region. The President owes the country an explanation as to the failure to ensure peace and the safety of those who aided the war effort.
The American people deserve a plan that preserves the human rights gains made for Afghan citizens and makes certain the sacrifices of those killed and wounded was not in vain. Congress must immediately open an investigation into how this catastrophe occurred and how we hold those responsible to account for the tragic events that are unfolding as a result.“
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 16, 2021
Being home the last two weeks has allowed me to sit down with folks across the Sixth District and hear their thoughts and concerns, as well as to discuss several legislative priorities Congress is expected to address when we return to Washington, including the bloated infrastructure package recently passed in the Senate. This week, we have also seen the consequences of the Biden Administration’s haphazard plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. After more than 20 years in the region and many wounded or killed, the Taliban have retaken the country in a matter of weeks. I also wrote to the Biden Administration demanding answers regarding the placement of COVID-positive illegal immigrants into our communities. Further, I wrote to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to ensure rural Veterans in regions like ours have access to the health care they have earned. It’s an honor to represent the Sixth District in Congress, and I look forward to meeting even more constituents as I continue to travel across the District.
Afghan Crisis:
The haphazard withdrawal of American troops has led to a diplomatic and humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan. As the Taliban have now taken Kabul and the flag over our Embassy has been lowered, refugees are pouring into neighboring countries, adding to the instability of the region. The President owes the country an explanation as to the failure to ensure peace and the safety of those who aided the war effort. The American people deserve a plan that preserves the human rights gains made for Afghan citizens and makes certain the sacrifices of those killed and wounded were not in vain. Congress must immediately open an investigation into how this catastrophe occurred and how we hold those responsible to account for the tragic events that are unfolding as a result.
Deficit Spending:
There is a near-unanimous agreement that there is a need to fix our Nation’s roads and bridges that make up traditional infrastructure projects. That is why it is so frustrating that the Senate passed a $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” package that allocates only 10 percent, about $110 billion, toward fixing roads and bridges. The rest of the money will be used to fund the Left’s partisan agenda:
• Pushes Democrats’ social justice mission: The term “equity” is included 64 times
• Favors people who live in blue cities: Electric vehicle owners will get $15 billion in the form of infrastructure for their electric, zero-emission, and low-emission plug-in vehicles.
• Will add $256 billion to the deficit per the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office
• Allocates billions of dollars toward Green New Deal initiatives
• Funding for ‘Pollinator-Friendly Practices’ on Roadsides – The bill would allocate $2 million annually for “a program to provide grants to eligible entities to carry out activities to benefit pollinators on roadsides and highway rights-of-way, including the planting and seeding of native, locally-appropriate grasses and wildflowers, including milkweed.”
• $500 million grant for the Healthy Streets Program to allow cities to “provide funding to deploy cool and porous pavements and expand tree cover to mitigate urban heat islands”
To make matters worse, Speaker Pelosi is advocating that this bill be paired with a massive $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill – which in reality reads more like a decades-long wish list authored by Bernie Sanders and the liberal left. With inflation at a 13-year high and real hourly wages falling 2.7 percent last quarter, we cannot afford this level of deficit spending. As Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said in regard to this legislation, “Adding trillions of dollars more to nearly $29 trillion of the national debt, without any consideration of the negative effects on our children and grandchildren, is one of those decisions that has become far too easy in Washington. Given the current state of the economic recovery, it is simply irresponsible to continue spending at levels more suited to respond to a Great Depression or Great Recession – not an economy that is on the verge of overheating.”
Heath Crisis at the Border:
The crisis at our southern border is only getting worse. In June, more than 188,829 illegal aliens crossed the border, which is a 21-year-high. That marks the fourth straight month with more than 170,000 illegal crossings and is a 141 percent increase from when President Biden assumed office. Not only is this a humanitarian, economic, and national security crisis, but it is a health crisis as well. Just last week, 1,500 COVID-positive illegal aliens were released into one small town in Texas, which is wholly unacceptable. For these reasons, my colleagues and I wrote to the Biden Administration demanding answers regarding where illegal immigrants are being released, COVID protocols, and positivity rates at the border. The letter can be found here.
Helping Rural Veterans:
Each year, close to 200,000 service members transition out of the military into civilian life. While some of these Veterans choose to retire or work near a community with a VA facility, others reside in rural communities. In both cases, the Veteran deserves only the best in timely and quality of VA care. While the VA has done good work recently with the establishment of the VA Office of Rural Health, I was pleased to join my colleague and Navy Veteran, Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX), in writing to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dennis McDonough, to urge him to continue this positive momentum and to prioritize and give his personal attention to this important population of rural Veterans. To read a copy of the letter, click here.
Hearing From Constituents:
As the House currently remains in its August District Work Period, I have taken the opportunity to visit with constituents and business owners across the Sixth District. Hearing from those I represent allows me to better understand how the policies enacted in Washington are impacting folks on the ground. I will always remain an advocate for my constituents, and I hope to connect with even more folks in our region in the coming weeks.
COVID-19 Update:
As of August 15, 2021, Virginia has had 723,727 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,618. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of August 15th, 5,318,666 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,712,192 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Statement of U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner on Afghanistan
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the below statement on Afghanistan:
“The images from Afghanistan that we’ve seen in recent days are devastating.
“We went into Afghanistan to defeat al-Qa‘ida and eliminate their safe harbor after September 11, 2001. Two decades later, the price of our longest war has been tremendous. We’re on track to spend $2 trillion on a conflict that has cost 6,000 U.S. service members and contractors their lives and returned tens of thousands of our fellow Americans from the battlefield with wounds both visible and invisible. We owe a debt of gratitude to all those brave men and women who have served in Afghanistan, many of whom are experiencing renewed pain and grief today as they grapple with traumatic images out of Kabul, thoughts of their fellow service members, and fears for those alongside whom they fought.
“At this moment, our top priorities must be the safety of American diplomats and other citizens in Afghanistan, and the extraction of Afghans who are at greatest risk, including those who bravely fought alongside our forces since 2001. The world must know that the United States stands by her friends in times of need, and this is one of those times. We must do everything we can to secure the airport in Kabul, restore evacuation flights, and allow our trusted Afghan partners to find safe haven in the United States or elsewhere before it is too late. We also cannot lose sight of the reason we were there in the first place and must continue to stay focused on potential threats to the United States posed by terror groups like the Haqqani network, al-Qa‘ida, and ISIS.
“Intelligence officials have anticipated for years that in the absence of the U.S. military, the Taliban would continue to make gains in Afghanistan. That is exactly what has happened as the Afghan National Security Forces proved unable or unwilling to defend against Taliban advances in Kabul and across the country. As the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I hope to work with the other committees of jurisdiction to ask tough but necessary questions about why we weren’t better prepared for a worst-case scenario involving such a swift and total collapse of the Afghan government and security forces. We owe those answers to the American people and to all those who served and sacrificed so much.”
