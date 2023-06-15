Legislative Update
US Senators fight to preserve air travel equilibrium in Washington Metropolitan Area”
US Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia, alongside Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, have publicly voiced their opposition to legislation aimed at reauthorizing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) programs. They assert this could upset the balance in air traffic between the three key airports in the Washington metropolitan area.
The senators praised the long-standing operational harmony between Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International (IAD), and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), citing their essential role in both domestic and international connectivity as well as their significant contribution to the region’s economy.
These concerns stem from the historical restrictions on DCA. Since 1986, Congress has limited the number of nonstop flights from DCA to airports outside of a 1,250-mile perimeter due to the airport’s physical constraints. In contrast, IAD and BWI were planned to fully cater to the region’s growing aviation needs.
However, previous FAA reauthorization bills have introduced changes to these rules, which have consequently disturbed the equilibrium in the three-airport system. The addition of more flights from DCA to locations beyond the perimeter has resulted in stress on the airport’s facilities, increased noise pollution, and frustrations for travelers, businesses, and local residents.
In March, the four senators sent a letter to the Senate Commerce Committee expressing their strong opposition to any further changes at these crucial airports. They are advocating for a maintained balance in air traffic, emphasizing that any disruption could negatively impact local economies in both Maryland and Virginia. This latest statement reiterates their commitment to preserving the equilibrium in the region’s air traffic.
Bipartisan lawmakers launch new legislation to simplify student credit transfers
In a significant step towards easing bureaucratic hurdles for students, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Mike Braun (R-IN), along with U.S. Representatives Joe Neguse (D-CO-02), John Curtis (R-UT-03), and Joaquin Castro (D-TX-20), have reintroduced the Reverse Transfer Efficiency Act of 2023. This bipartisan, bicameral legislation is designed to facilitate the transfer of credits from four-year institutions to community colleges, helping students earn the degrees and certifications they have worked for.
Body: The Act aims to streamline the “reverse transfer” process, where credits earned at a four-year institution are transferred back to a two-year institution the student previously attended. This would determine if the student has amassed enough credits to receive a degree. As a major feature, the Act amends the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, creating an exemption for sharing student records between higher education institutions, with the purpose of conferring a degree.
The National Student Clearinghouse has identified over four million individuals who have sufficient credit hours at a four-year institution to be eligible for an associate’s degree but withdrew without a degree or certificate. In Virginia alone, the figure stands at around 87,528 students.
“This legislation is a no-brainer, ensuring students are granted the degrees they have rightfully earned,” said Sen. Warner. Other lawmakers echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the Act’s potential to reduce student debt, increase accessibility, and break down barriers to better-paying jobs.
Conclusion: With wide support from numerous organizations and institutions, the Reverse Transfer Efficiency Act promises to play a vital role in boosting student attainment and economic mobility. By reducing bureaucratic obstacles, the legislation could potentially open up a world of opportunities for millions of students, enabling them to fully utilize their educational achievements.
Rep. Ben Cline introduces No Welfare for the Wealthy Act
Virginia Representative Ben Cline (R-VA) announced on June 15, 2023, that he is introducing legislation aimed at eliminating a controversial loophole in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Named the “No Welfare for the Wealthy Act,” the proposed law is geared toward preventing waste, fraud, and abuse within the federal food stamp program.
Under current regulations, 41 states, including the District of Columbia, are employing the Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility (BBCE) loophole, enabling them to bypass federal eligibility limits when disbursing food stamp benefits. This loophole considers the income but disregards assets like cash, boats, and RVs of applicants. Consequently, around 5 million recipients of food stamps do not meet the federal requirements for assets and/or income, costing American taxpayers approximately $7 billion annually.
The “No Welfare for the Wealthy Act” is Cline’s solution to these shortcomings. This legislation seeks to enforce the asset and income limits that already exist in federal law, preventing states from using the BBCE loophole.
Cline stated, “It’s no surprise that Big Government just keeps finding ways to spend more of Americans’ taxpayer dollars and encourage waste and fraud – even if it comes at the expense of the truly needy.” He further highlighted that the BBCE loophole is a bureaucratic construct that allows individuals with significant assets to receive taxpayer-funded food stamps. He stressed that no one should benefit from these resources if they are ineligible, emphasizing that the Act would protect resources intended only for the most vulnerable members of society.
The introduction of the “No Welfare for the Wealthy Act” showcases an effort to reconfigure the current SNAP system to ensure more stringent regulation of welfare distribution. As the Act progresses through the legislative process, it raises significant questions about welfare administration, government oversight, and the balancing act between aiding the needy and preventing fraud.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 13, 2023
The House was back in normal session last week, but the day-to-day was very different than usual. Votes were postponed due to a protest against the debt ceiling “deal” that was recently passed. However, we also met with several constituents and groups, as well as honored D-Day by filling USO care packages for military members who are defending freedom abroad. As always, I enjoyed meeting with organizations, businesses, and friendly faces in D.C. and back home. As we head into another busy week of session with the appropriations process in full swing, I will continue fighting for the best interests of Virginia’s Sixth District and for the good of our great Nation.
Fighting for Fiscal Sanity
As Americans know far too well, our country continues to face record inflation, higher costs, and skyrocketing debt driven by reckless government spending of the Biden Administration. We simply cannot continue down this path of providing large sums of taxpayer money without regard to the fiscal future of our Nation.
That’s why the appropriations process is so critical, with just four short months to pass 12 appropriations bills and avoid another massive omnibus spending bill. This will require hard work and making tough decisions on where to cut back on wasteful and weaponized spending to pay for what’s important, just like American families have to do every day. Rest assured, as a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I will fight during the appropriations process to restore fiscal sanity, root out government waste, and get our Nation back on a path to economic prosperity.
Supporting Our Servicemembers Around the World
Just before the onset of America’s involvement in World War II, President Roosevelt sought to lift the morale of our military and build support on the home front by uniting several service associations into one organization, the United Service Organization (USO). The USO has more than 250 centers and reaches countries on every continent, operated by thousands of staff and volunteers who provide high-quality services and programs to our Nation’s military and their families as they defend our homeland and its freedoms.
Today, the USO continues to play a key role in keeping America’s military troops connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to our Nation, and we are grateful for all the important work they do.
Remembering D-Day
In commemoration of D-Day, we pay tribute to the brave U.S. servicemembers and allies who stormed the beaches of Normandy to fight for America, Europe, and the world’s freedom against pure evil. Their sacrifices made on this solemn day will never be forgotten. May we always honor them and America’s Greatest Generation, who helped turn back the spreading scourge of tyranny across the world.
Recognizing Sixth District Student-Athletes
North Cross High School State Champions
I was pleased to congratulate the North Cross High School Boys’ Tennis, Lacrosse, and Track and Field teams on each winning their Division II State Championships. The Raiders’ lacrosse team secured its third consecutive state title with a score of 16-6, the tennis team captured its second state title with a 5-4 victory, and the track and field team won their state championship with 93 points. All of these athletes are champions, and their hard work paid off.
Strasburg High School State Champions
Another outstanding performance by Sixth District athletes was the Strasburg High School Girls’ Track and Field team, which won the Class 2 State Championship. This is the program’s first state title since 1993, and I was glad to recognize the young ladies’ victory. The Rams finished with a total of 68 points, and each of the athletes delivered strong performances needed to win.
Meetings on the Hill
Out and About in the District
Warner, Crapo, Adeyemo applaud $1 billion in deposit commitments for minority & community lenders
U.S. Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Mike Crapo (R-ID), co-chairs of the Community Development Finance Caucus, joined Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo and leaders from the corporate and banking sectors for a significant announcement on Capitol Hill. Members of the Economic Opportunity Coalition revealed that they have successfully secured $1 billion in committed deposits for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs). This milestone represents a major step toward expanding lending capacity and economic opportunities for underserved communities and small businesses recovering from the impact of the pandemic.
The infusion of private sector funding will complement the federal investment of $12 billion, secured by Senators Warner and Crapo as part of the bipartisan COVID relief package approved by Congress at the end of 2020. This joint effort aims to strengthen and enhance the lending capabilities of CDFIs and MDIs. The additional deposits announced during the event will help these institutions improve their loan-to-deposit ratios, allowing for increased lending while maintaining adequate liquidity.
Senator Warner emphasized the significance of empowering minority and community lenders as a means to unlock economic potential in often overlooked communities. By leveraging returns on public investment and investing in entrepreneurs and small businesses in financially underserved areas, the private-sector partnership exemplifies the commitment to fostering economic growth and addressing inequality.
Senator Crapo expressed his enthusiasm for the milestone achieved by the Economic Opportunity Coalition, highlighting the critical role played by private sector investment in supporting underserved and rural communities. The partnership between the public and private sectors is instrumental in ensuring the long-term sustainability and economic advancement of areas in greatest need.
Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo underscored the importance of bridging economic inequalities across the nation. He emphasized that the collaborative efforts of the public and private sectors showcased the impact of coordinated partnerships in addressing economic disparities and maximizing the unprecedented investments made by the Biden-Harris Administration in underserved communities.
Michael Roth, Co-lead of the Economic Opportunity Coalition and Co-CEO of Next Street highlighted the role of CDFIs and MDIs in supporting small businesses, aspiring homeowners, community infrastructure, and affordable housing. Moving deposits to these community-based lenders facilitates access to credit in areas where traditional financial services are limited, unavailable, or unaffordable. While the milestone of $1 billion in deposits is significant, Roth emphasized that it is just the beginning and called for further action to continue supporting underserved communities.
The Economic Opportunity Coalition, launched by Vice President Harris in July of last year, comprises over two dozen corporations and philanthropies committed to making substantial investments in communities of color. The coalition aims to address economic disparities and accelerate economic opportunities for these communities. Representatives from Wells Fargo, Next Street, KeyBank, TIAA, Citi, and Bank of America were present at the event.
Martin Eakes, CEO of Self-Help Credit Union, praised the leaders and their associates for their actions, noting that the Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP) had been a game-changer. The program provided equity investments that mission-based financial institutions could leverage to attract additional deposits and debt, resulting in billions of dollars of lending capital that will create opportunities for homeownership and businesses in communities of color across the country.
Dominik Mjartan, President and CEO of Optus Bank, emphasized the significant growth and impact that the bank has experienced through transformational investments from the private sector. These investments have allowed the bank to double its loan portfolio in 2022, with over 90% of loans directed to mission-aligned communities.
Darrin Williams, Southern Bancorp, Inc. CEO, highlighted the importance of the commitments made to CDFIs and MDIs in significantly expanding their impact on working Americans who have historically faced challenges in achieving economic prosperity. He emphasized the capacity of the industry to finance positive economic change in underserved areas, from rural America to urban centers.
How is that whole “infrastructure law” thing going, anyway?
Often, the news just shows you the flashbulb moments, like when a bill is finally signed into law. When a tragedy first begins to unfold. When a huge gaffe is made. You may not hear as much about the progressive improvements brought to you by Congress. I want to take a moment to check in with you about our bipartisan infrastructure law. Over the past year and a half, the law has paid dividends for Virginia.
For those struggling with the cost or accessibility of internet coverage, the law has lowered internet bills, and you can see if you qualify for a rebate here. It’s also expanding broadband, as Virginia is using funding to create a strategic plan to get coverage to more homes. Once that plan is completed, there’s more money available to enact it, getting more Virginians high-speed, accessible, and affordable internet.
Drank water recently? Virginia is receiving $46 million to remove lead pipes and lower lead levels in some Virginia drinking water. Virginia also got $22 million to reclaim abandoned mine lands, which will limit acid mine drainage in local water while also revitalizing mining communities.
For those that use public transit, we’ve made wide-reaching investments in transit systems across the Commonwealth. In Northern Virginia, you may have heard that the Metro recently opened seven new stops in six months… a pretty remarkable pace. This follows a guaranteed eight-year investment in WMATA. But it isn’t just NoVA that’s getting cash… smaller communities across the entire Commonwealth – from Staunton to Bristol to Lynchburg – are getting guaranteed funds to improve their systems.
For air travelers, we’ve seen scads of investments in improving airports. From smaller ones like Luray Caverns to the most busy – Dulles, Norfolk, Richmond, and more – airports across the Commonwealth are getting funds to expand and make overdue upgrades.
For those interested in equity and urban planning, the law secured grants for Richmond and Hampton Roads that will begin to reconnect two historically Black communities displaced by the development of the interstate system. You can learn more about these investments from this 13 News Now reporting.
To be frank, there’s a lot more things I could list here… huge across-the-board investments in road and bridge quality, coastal resilience and flood mitigation, electric vehicle infrastructure, and more… but I don’t want to write you too long of an email. If you’re interested in learning about more of the successes from this law, check out my webpage here, which compiles some graphics and press releases about what this landmark law has accomplished.
If you want to get in touch with me about infrastructure or another issue that is important to you, you can reach out to me using the form on my website. You can also stay in the loop by following my Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. I look forward to hearing from you.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – May 22, 2023
In honor of National Police Week, House Republicans continued to proudly support America’s law enforcement officers by passing legislation to improve officer safety and allow officers to purchase retired service weapons. Additionally, the long-awaited Durham Report confirmed what we knew to be true. The FBI’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign and “Russia collusion” was nothing more than an illegal, unlawful, and un-American abuse of power. As always, I enjoyed meeting with constituents, businesses, and organizations on the issues most important to them. As we head into another busy week of session, I will continue fighting to make Washington work for families across Virginia’s Sixth District.
BACK THE BLUE
America’s law enforcement officers are the best among us. As we celebrated National Police Week this week, I was proud to honor our brave men and women in uniform in VA-06 and across the Nation by joining my colleagues in passing legislation that shows we have their backs.
Deporting Illegal Immigrants Who Assault Police
President Biden’s border crisis continues with a massive influx of illegal migrants crossing our southern border, and law enforcement agents on the front lines are paying the price. These officers, who are working tirelessly to secure the border and keep our communities safe, are being assaulted by migrants. That is unacceptable.
This week, House Republicans passed H.R. 2494, the POLICE Act of 2023, which makes assaulting a police officer a deportable offense. As the border crisis rages on unchecked and assaults against law enforcement officers continue to rise, House Republicans are committed to doing everything we can to hold accountable those who seek to harm America’s men and women in blue and in brown.
Allowing Federal Law Enforcement to Purchase Service Weapons
Currently, federal law enforcement agencies are required to destroy service weapons after they are retired from official use, resulting in a massive waste of taxpayer dollars since these weapons are paid for both when they go into circulation and when they are retired. This is yet another example of costly regulations and unnecessary red tape.
Federal law enforcement officers should be able to purchase their government-issued handguns when they retire. That is why House Republicans passed H.R. 3091, the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act, to give our officers that right and save millions of tax dollars. This commonsense legislation is a win for our federal law enforcement officers and American taxpayers.
Disturbing New Report on Abuses of Government Power by US Intelligence Agencies
In October of 2020, former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr appointed Special Counsel John Durham to examine the origins and justifications of the FBI’s investigation against then-candidate Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign for alleged “Russia collusion.”
After nearly four years of investigation, Durham released the report this week that found that the FBI had no actual evidence of collusion to begin investigating. Even worse, individuals at the highest levels of the federal government allowed the investigation to continue, despite any firm evidence of Russian collusion.
Simply put — this was an intentional weaponization of the federal government against a political opponent, and there must be accountability. Rest assured, the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee will get answers.
Constituent Meetings
