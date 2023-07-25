Health
US Surgeon General Raises Concern Over Social Media’s Impact on Youth
In a recent public advisory, United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has drawn attention to the perils of social media on children and adolescents, prompting a broader dialogue on the intersection between technology and mental health.
As reported by the New York Times, Murthy’s 19-page advisory presents several recommendations, one of them being to limit the time children and teens spend on social media platforms. The Surgeon General’s warning also challenges tech companies to strengthen their regulations, particularly around enforcing minimum age limits and enhancing safety and privacy standards.
This advisory comes amid growing concerns about the role social media plays in our daily lives, especially among the younger population. There’s an increasing body of research linking excessive social media use to a variety of issues, such as anxiety, depression, loneliness, and self-esteem problems.
Dr. Murthy’s recommendations serve as a guideline for parents and caregivers. He suggests limiting the time spent by children and adolescents on these platforms and, more importantly, fostering an open dialogue about online experiences and potential concerns.
However, the onus does not fall on families alone. Tech companies are called to play an integral part in addressing these concerns. The Surgeon General’s advisory urges these companies to strictly enforce minimum age limits for platform use and to bolster safety and privacy measures. This move is meant to protect the youngest and most vulnerable users from potential harm and exploitation.
Dr. Murthy’s public warning seeks to balance the benefits of technology with its potential risks, particularly for the younger population. As we navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, it’s crucial to place mental health and the well-being of our children at the forefront of these advancements.
Fauquier Health Gastroenterology Welcomes Direct Patient Access Program
Earlier this year, in March 2023, Fauquier Health officially welcomed new Gastroenterologist, Ivan Harnden, MD, MBA to the community. Since his arrival, Dr. Harnden has been working diligently to develop a Direct Access Program to make access to colonoscopy screenings easier and more convenient for patients. The Direct Access Program alleviates the need for patients to schedule an in-office visit prior to receiving the colonoscopy procedure.
Colonoscopy is a preventative screening procedure that can help to detect colon cancer early. Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancers and, contrary to popular belief, can affect both men and women equally. Colonoscopies also identify colon polyps, which can be pre-cancerous. Once polyps are identified they can easily be removed, which can help to prevent colon cancer later in life.
“A big focus in gastroenterology, and cancer screening in general, is making sure that we are detecting colon cancer early and hopefully preventing it,” said Dr. Harnden. “We used to start screening at age 50, but in the past few years there have been new guidelines developed. We now recommend that colon cancer screening should start at age 45 for an average risk patient.”
Patients are eligible for the Direct Access Program if they meet screening criteria. This includes patients at average risk, or those with family history or personal history of colon polyps or colon cancer. A patient will go over a quick screening questionnaire with a member of the clinical care team. After completing the necessary criteria check from the questionnaire, the clinical team will then work to schedule the patient for their screening colonoscopy procedure at the hospital without the need for an in-office appointment before the procedure. The patient will receive information on completing their colonoscopy preparation. On the day of the procedure, the patient will have the opportunity to meet with Dr. Harnden beforehand.
Patients in need of a screening colonoscopy can call the Direct Access Program line at 540.316.5990 and leave a voicemail. A member of the clinical care team will return the phone call to discuss next steps.
To learn more about Fauquier Health Gastroenterology, Dr. Ivan Harnden, and the Direct Access Program, we encourage you to listen to the brief podcast in partnership with Virginia Healthcare & Hospital Association. Click Here to listen.
Dr. Harnden is accepting new patients at the Fauquier Health Multispecialty Clinic located at 550 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA 20186. The main office line can be reached by calling 540.316.5940. Additional details about Dr. Harnden can be found at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Youth-Onset Prediabetes Associated with Increased Dementia Risk, Study Reveals
According to a recent study highlighted by CNN Health, individuals who are diagnosed with prediabetes at a younger age are at a heightened risk of developing dementia later in life. Published in the reputed medical journal Diabetologia, the research uncovered a disturbing connection between the onset of prediabetes and the eventual development of dementia.
The study discovered that the risk of dementia tripled among those whose prediabetes advanced to type 2 diabetes before the age of 60. Furthermore, individuals diagnosed with diabetes after the age of 60 were also found to be at a greater risk of developing dementia than patients who either developed the disease later in life or not at all.
Prediabetes, a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be classified as type 2 diabetes, is a serious health concern. It can often progress to full-blown diabetes if not managed effectively and has now been identified as a possible early warning sign for dementia.
These alarming findings stress the significance of early intervention and management of blood sugar levels. With a global increase in cases of diabetes and prediabetes, particularly among younger people, this research underscores the necessity for broad-ranging public health interventions and individual lifestyle modifications.
As the world population ages, dementia has become one of the most pressing health issues globally. Given this, understanding the various risk factors, such as the development of prediabetes at a younger age, becomes crucial in mitigating the potential impact on future generations.
This study demonstrates a sobering link between early onset of prediabetes and increased dementia risk. This research highlights the need for early diagnosis and management of prediabetes, particularly among younger individuals. It is an urgent call to action for healthcare providers and individuals alike to invest in preventative health measures and promote healthy lifestyles to curb this impending health crisis.
Demystifying Antiperspirants: Sweating the Myths and Facts
In today’s personal care aisle, you might notice a surge of aluminum-free deodorants lining the shelves, with their marketing campaigns hinting at possible health concerns associated with conventional aluminum-containing antiperspirants. It’s time to clear the air on these rumors and understand the facts about antiperspirants and their associated health implications.
As dermatologist Susan Massick, from Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center explains, the fundamental distinction lies in the functionality of antiperspirants and deodorants. Antiperspirants, all of which contain aluminum salts, block sweat ducts to keep the user dry. On the other hand, deodorants only serve to mask odors and target odor-causing bacteria. As per The Strategist, natural antiperspirants are non-existent, though certain natural deodorants might include absorbent or drying ingredients.
The roots of the rumors linking antiperspirants with cancer trace back to the early 2000s. A small fraction of studies with limited sample sizes suggested a connection between antiperspirants and breast cancer, as reported by Penn Medicine. However, these studies have since been refuted, with no additional evidence found to support a cancer link. Another widely-circulated theory, proposing that skin-absorbed aluminum from antiperspirants increases cancer risk, has also been thoroughly debunked, according to the New York Times.
In terms of established medical risks, the use of antiperspirants is cautioned only among individuals with advanced kidney disease. But as the National Kidney Foundation notes, it’s virtually impossible to absorb enough aluminum through the skin to affect the kidneys – a person would need to ingest the antiperspirant for real damage to occur.
The primary risk associated with both antiperspirants and deodorants is skin irritation, often related to fragrances, as pointed out by the New York Times. Therefore, individuals with sensitive skin are advised to opt for fragrance-free options in either category.
The rumors surrounding antiperspirants and cancer risks have been largely debunked by scientific research. Consumers can confidently use antiperspirants, keeping in mind their own skin sensitivity and personal preferences.
Immunization Awareness Month: COVID-19 and Beyond
On May 11, 2023, the Department of Health and Human Services announced an end to the public health emergency brought on by COVID-19.[1] Since the peak of the Omicron variant in January 2022, COVID-19 cases have declined rapidly – though the disease still poses a health risk to many Americans, COVID-19 death rates have dropped 95% from their height in 2021.[2] As a nation, we are the healthiest we’ve been in years.
Much of our achievement in combatting the virus can be attributed to a record-breaking vaccine rollout. Since the first COVID-19 vaccine was released to the public, more than 270 million Americans have received at least one dose, and over 70% are considered fully immunized,[3] making this the largest adult vaccination program in our nation’s history. As more of us become resistant to the virus, we are able to return to the activities we love – visiting restaurants, traveling outdoors, and hosting social gatherings – without fear that we’ll endanger ourselves or the people around us.
August is National Immunization Awareness Month. Each year, we take this time to recognize that vaccines are essential to our health and the health of our community – a lesson that the past few years have made especially clear. For centuries, immunization has been one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves from preventable illness.[4] Diseases that were once deadly, such as polio, have all but vanished thanks to the power of community-wide vaccination, while others such as COVID-19 are becoming much less dangerous. Whether we’re young or old, we can stop the spread of disease by following vaccination guidelines.
Although COVID is on the forefront of everyone’s mind, it’s important to remember that other diseases have not gone away. The CDC has observed that over the past few years, many children missed yearly check-ups due to concerns surrounding COVID.[5] September is approaching, which for many Americans means the start of the school year – as you gear up your child with books and pencils, make sure to also check their immunization record, and talk to their pediatrician about making up any missed appointments.
Vaccines aren’t just for kids. Adults also benefit from certain vaccinations, to protect against diseases such as shingles, tetanus, and the common flu. Some vaccines can even reduce your risk of cancer – the Hepatitis B vaccine can prevent liver cancer, while the HPV vaccine immunizes you against the most common cause of cervical cancer.[6] Your recommended vaccines may vary, depending on your age, lifestyle, and prior immunization history – for instance, adults who travel frequently, or who missed important vaccinations during childhood, may be due for a check-up. Talk to your primary physician about your vaccine history, and ask if any of the following vaccines are right for you:
Some vaccines may be recommended depending on age. For example, for children, the recommended vaccines include, but are not limited to:
- Chickenpox
- COVID-19
- Diphtheria
- Flu
- Hepatitis A & B
- HPV Vaccine
- Measles
- Meningococcal disease
- Mumps
- Pneumonia
- Polio
- Rotavirus
- Rubella
- Tetanus
- Whooping cough
If there’s a lesson we should take away from the past few years, it’s that our community’s health is everything, and protecting our health is everyone’s responsibility. When you get vaccinated to strengthen your immune system, you’re not just safeguarding yourself from common illnesses – you’re also protecting your family, neighbors, and the most vulnerable members of your community. Because everyone deserves a healthy life.
To get the conversation started with a primary care provider, check out our available providers at FHDoctors.org/find-a-doctor. Same day appointments may be available in Gainesville, Warrenton, Bealeton, and now Culpeper. For more information on immunization recommendations by age, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines.
by Jenna Wong, DO, Family Medicine
Five key health check-ups before school resumes
As a new academic year approaches, parents are gearing up to ensure their children excel not just academically but also in their overall well-being. While getting the right school supplies and uniforms is important, scheduling health check-ups with key specialists could also impact your child’s success at school. Here are five health professionals your child might benefit from seeing before school begins.
Vision plays a pivotal role in school learning as most instructions are delivered in written form. Thus, having an annual eye examination with an optometrist is crucial. These check-ups can detect any latent vision issues your child might not even be aware of, facilitating early intervention.
Hearing is another sense that significantly contributes to a child’s learning experience. While not every child may need an audiologist’s intervention, it’s recommended for those with recurring ear infections, balance issues, or difficulty hearing in one ear. It’s also prudent to schedule a hearing test if there’s a family history of hearing impairment.
Oral health can directly impact a child’s ability to concentrate and their nutritional intake. Regular dental check-ups can prevent and treat cavities and instill a discipline of oral hygiene in your child, setting them up for a lifetime of healthy teeth.
A child’s psychological health can deeply affect their academic performance and overall life. Engaging with a psychologist can provide your child with effective coping mechanisms if they seem stressed or anxious about the new school year. This step is even more crucial if your child is experiencing significant life changes such as bereavement, parental separation, or relocation.
Lastly, a general physician ensures that your child’s physical health won’t hinder their learning journey. Regular doctor visits can track your child’s growth and development and detect any potential health issues early. Additionally, verifying that your child’s immunizations are current contributes to a safer learning environment for all.
Recognizing that every child is unique, it’s crucial to ascertain which specialists your child needs to see before school starts. By doing so, you give your child the best possible chance for a successful academic year. And remember, these services are also available throughout the year should the need arise.
FDA gives nod to Fezolinetant: A new ally against menopause symptoms
In a significant medical advancement, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given its approval to a novel nonhormonal medication aimed at alleviating common menopause symptoms, including night sweats and hot flashes. NBC News reports that this medication, Fezolinetant, developed by Astellas, holds immense potential for individuals who are either unable or unwilling to use hormone replacement therapy (HRT).
Astellas, a leading pharmaceutical firm, has a strong reputation for pushing the boundaries of innovation to address unmet medical needs. Fezolinetant, the company’s latest breakthrough, is set to carve out a fresh approach to managing menopause symptoms, which have traditionally been dominated by hormonal treatments. Pharmacies are projected to start stocking the pills with immediate effect, making them accessible to patients.
Hot flashes and night sweats, often debilitating symptoms associated with menopause, impact a significant number of individuals during their midlife. While HRT has been the primary solution, it is not suitable for everyone due to associated risks and individual health histories. Some individuals may be at risk of adverse side effects, while others might have health conditions that make HRT inadvisable.
Therefore, the introduction of Fezolinetant is a game-changer. It offers an alternative nonhormonal therapeutic approach that could serve as a lifeline for many seeking relief from menopause symptoms.
With this FDA approval, Fezolinetant steps into an arena where alternatives are desperately needed. It brings hope and relief to those struggling with night sweats and hot flashes, particularly those who had been left with few or no suitable options before.
The FDA approval of Fezolinetant symbolizes an important stride in healthcare and a testament to Astellas’ commitment to creating innovative solutions for under-addressed health concerns. With immediate availability in pharmacies, relief for menopause symptoms is set to become more accessible and individualized, marking a new era in menopause treatment.
