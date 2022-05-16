Use warm colors in your decor

Do you want to repaint or decorate a room or two in your home? In 2022, warm colors are all the rage. Here are some tips to help you choose the right color and achieve the desired results.

Balance warm shades with cool tones

Combine warm colors with cool elements to create a sense of balance. For example, yellow or orange walls go perfectly with a polished concrete floor or wrought iron furniture.

Use them in the appropriate places

Yellow is a particularly stimulating color that has been shown to improve concentration and productivity. Therefore, it’s ideal for your home office or the bedroom. Moreover, red has a restorative, soothing effect, while orange evokes friendliness and creativity.

Think about the mood you want

Do you want to create an intimate or energizing space? Answering this question will help you determine the intensity of the colors to choose. Canary and mustard yellow, for example, evoke two very different moods.

Consider the effect of lighting

Both natural and artificial lighting can impact color. Before you start painting, make sure to try the colors in your space. Apply a few samples to the wall to see how your lighting affects the finished result.

Do you need help creating the perfect decor? Consider consulting an interior designer.