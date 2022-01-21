V. Carol Barr (1941 – 2022)

Rockland resident V. Carol Barr, a federal government retiree with 37 years of service behind her, died quietly in her sleep on January 18 following a 12-year battle with lung cancer. She was 81.

Carol, the wife of retired journalist and U.S. government public affairs official Malcolm Barr Sr., was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in March 2010 and to a great extent chose her own long-term treatment to augment several radiation and chemo sessions, living a more-or-less healthful and active lifestyle throughout the decade-plus after her initial diagnosis. For several years she volunteered at the Blue Ridge Hospice which accepted her case just four days before she passed.

Born in Coeburn, VA, Carol moved to Washington DC straight out of high school accepting employment at the U.S. Department of Labor as a shorthand/typist. Shortly thereafter, she married and bore two sons, Stephen Brickey of Tennessee and Danny Brickey who lives in Florida. She later met and married Malcolm Barr in 1984 and the couple produced a “late-life” child, Malcolm Barr Jr., an Iraq war USAF veteran now working in Newport News, Virginia.

Carol also leaves a sister, Barbara DiFilipo (husband Richard), of Seffner, FL; grandchildren Ashley Hoilman (husband Mikey), and Stephen Jr., all of whom reside in Tennessee. Also, several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Rockland Community Church followed by a private burial ceremony at nearby Rockland Cemetery. A reception is planned in the old church building directly opposite the community church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 357 Cloud St, Front Royal, VA 22630; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.