Obituaries
V. Carol Barr (1941 – 2022)
Rockland resident V. Carol Barr, a federal government retiree with 37 years of service behind her, died quietly in her sleep on January 18 following a 12-year battle with lung cancer. She was 81.
Carol, the wife of retired journalist and U.S. government public affairs official Malcolm Barr Sr., was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in March 2010 and to a great extent chose her own long-term treatment to augment several radiation and chemo sessions, living a more-or-less healthful and active lifestyle throughout the decade-plus after her initial diagnosis. For several years she volunteered at the Blue Ridge Hospice which accepted her case just four days before she passed.
Born in Coeburn, VA, Carol moved to Washington DC straight out of high school accepting employment at the U.S. Department of Labor as a shorthand/typist. Shortly thereafter, she married and bore two sons, Stephen Brickey of Tennessee and Danny Brickey who lives in Florida. She later met and married Malcolm Barr in 1984 and the couple produced a “late-life” child, Malcolm Barr Jr., an Iraq war USAF veteran now working in Newport News, Virginia.
Carol also leaves a sister, Barbara DiFilipo (husband Richard), of Seffner, FL; grandchildren Ashley Hoilman (husband Mikey), and Stephen Jr., all of whom reside in Tennessee. Also, several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Rockland Community Church followed by a private burial ceremony at nearby Rockland Cemetery. A reception is planned in the old church building directly opposite the community church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 357 Cloud St, Front Royal, VA 22630; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Obituaries
Hazel Corine Williams (1935 – 2022)
Hazel Corine Williams, 87, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Culpeper Medical Center in Culpeper, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Jim Williams and Pastor Jack Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.
Mrs. Williams was born on January 1, 1935, in Chester Gap to the late Elias “Lars” and Mamie Henry Wines. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Williams; son, Roy Cleveland Williams; four brothers, Ford Lee Haun, Guy Robinson, Truin Wines, and Roger Haun and three sisters, Daisy Jones, Marlen Wines and Mazie Williams. She was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church and Women of the Moose.
Survivors include her son, Steven Wayne Williams of Chester Gap; five grandchildren, Bray Williams of Bealeton, Virginia, Melissa Williams of Columbus, Ohio, Blair Williams of Winchester, Virginia, Andy Williams of Moorefield, West Virginia and Chad Williams of Colorado; seven great-grandchildren, Austin Williams (Anna) of Bealeton, Trey High (Amanda) of Midland, Virginia, Matthew Williams of Leroy, New York, Brandon Williams of Winchester, Alexis Williams of Leroy, New York, Steven Andrew Jr. of Moorefield, West Virginia and Nathan Williams of Front Royal; three great-great-grandchildren, Zayden, Ryleigh, and Trenton; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Williams of Front Royal; four sisters, Helen Foster of Chester Gap, Virgie Ubben of Chester Gap, Lou Williams of Chester Gap and Mae Oliver (Sam) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; two brothers, Wally Wines (Jean) of Chester Gap and Ray Wines (Nancy) of Locust Grove, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Austin Williams, Trey High, Matthew Williams, Brandon Williams, Clint Wines, and Kevin Wines.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bonnie Williams, Molly Landram, Debbie Brogan, Ronie Lee Wines, Bruce Robinson, and Montacello Engles.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Terry Lee Wood Sr. (1965 – 2022)
Terry Lee Wood Sr. 56 of Stephens City, Virginia, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center. He was born on January 5, 1965, at Front Royal, Virginia. He was a 1984 Warren County High School graduate and attended Lord Fairfax Community College.
He married Vicky Elkins Wood on August 7, 1993. In addition to Vicky, he is survived by his son Terry Lee Wood, Jr. and daughter Tory Lynn Wood of Stephens City, Virginia. A granddaughter Taytum Kinslee Wood. Sisters April Henry and Stacy Bennett of Front Royal. He was preceded in death by his mother Sarah “Perky” Wood and sister Tina Cooke. Also, survived by, one nephew, five nieces, three great-nephews, two uncles, two aunts, and numerous cousins. He’s survived by numerous pets. His favorite is his beloved loyal Cavalier King Charles named Freddie.
Terry’s love for baseball led him to over a decade of volunteering at Front Royal Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball League. Terry was very proud of letters to try out for the Pittsburg Pirates and Cincinnati Reds. In his teenage years, he was raised by Tommy and Hazel Campbell. Terry was a past member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He worked for UPS for nearly 35 years, as a package driver. Terry was an epic fan of Ryan Blaney #12 NASCAR and The Washington NFL Football Team.
Pallbearers will be Mark Pearson, Mike Saville, Lance Darr, Wade Holloway, Michael Pullen, and Ronnie Henry. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Guna Subedi, Dr. James Dingess, Ken Wood, Gene Wise, Larry Cain, Gary Williams, Ashby Grimsley, Sam Duncan, John Baltimore, Mike Moore, Bobby Matthews, David Leffew, Glenny Comer, Jeff Bowers, Ed Roomsburg, Henry Larsen, Greg Trenary, and Terry Sherman.
The family will receive friends, Saturday, January 22nd at 1 pm. Followed by his funeral service at 2 pm. Services will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. Interment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Sammy Campbell will be officiating.
In case of inclement weather, please call Maddox Funeral Home for a new service date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be accepted through Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Harold Stanton Cain (1940 – 2022)
Harold Stanton Cain, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 3 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. James Starks officiating.
Mr. Cain was born on April 1, 1940, in Wardensville, West Virginia to the late George and Cloy Cain. He was also preceded in death by his son, Harold Cooper; grandson, Jerome “Pooh” Green; two sisters, Georgia “Mae” Cain and Elma Kane and five brothers, Charles Cain, James “Pete” Cain, Calvin Cain, Kenny Ball, and George Cain Jr.
Survivors include his fiancée, Victoria Bailey; daughter, Laurie Ann Green; three granddaughters, Ebony Bailey, Jasmine Simpson, and Shanta Green; sister-in-law, Darnice Bailey; numerous nieces and nephews including Teresa Bailey and Irvette Reaves and his dog, Dude “Snoop Dog”.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Cain, Vincent Bailey Sr., Malcolm Bailey, Richard Simpson III, Monty Bailey, and Ben Cain.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Marjorie “Marge” Willis Enicks (1926 – 2022)
Marjorie “Marge” Willis Enicks, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Front Royal at a later date.
Mrs. Enicks was born on January 1, 1926, in Gallagher, a small town in the mountains near Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Robert and Carrie Morrison Willis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Enicks. Along with her husband, Marge was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Front Royal. She spent her career as a pharmacist working in Philadelphia and Front Royal. An avid golfer, she was very proud of her three holes-in-one.
Survivors include her son, Charles Ray Enicks II (Kathy) of Augusta, Georgia; daughter, Carrie Fickes of California, Maryland; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Obituaries
Garfield Nelson Curry (1944 – 2022)
Garfield Nelson Curry, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on January 11, 2022, at Woods Cove in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Curry was born on October 21, 1941, in Woodstock, Virginia son of the late Charles and Katherine Curry.
Surviving is two brothers, Dixon Curry of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Larry Curry of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Curry; two sisters, Juanita Tellez and Elizabeth (sis) Carver; and a brother, Charles Curry.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 24 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Obituaries
Cindy Dyke Robbins (1966 – 2022)
Because of Cindy’s faith in Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection, Cindy went home to be with her Holy Father and her adored Earthly mother, Estelle Dyke, on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Cindy is survived by her beloved husband, Jeffrey Robbins; her father, Kenneth Dyke; her much-loved brothers, Randy Dyke (Julia) and Timothy Dyke (Debra). Cindy was the proud aunt of several nieces and nephews, Jeremy Dyke (Dunia), Joshua Dyke (Ashley), Kirsten Dyke, Kaitlin Ernest (Jon), Sam Dyke, and Ian Dyke. There were also four great-nieces and nephews.
Cindy’s heart was as big as all outdoors. She truly loved unconditionally whether it was family or friend. She was loyal to a fault and always expressed gratitude towards those people she loved. Her second great love was animals. She was a vegetarian because she couldn’t bear the thought of animals being killed. She would capture flies, spiders, all insects, and even mice and set them free outside. Cindy’s third great love was Star Trek. When Cindy went out, she almost always wore her Comm Badge. When a fellow Trekkie would recognize her badge, they would probably be rewarded with a Vulcan greeting.
Cindy was a profoundly gifted artist, poet, and wordsmith. By the ninth grade, Cindy had read the complete works of Shakespeare, most of the great philosophers, and many literary masterpieces. There would have been no limit to what she would have achieved if she hadn’t battled mental illness most of her adult life. She fought her cancer every bit as hard as she fought her mental illness.
Cindy will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Cindy’s life was one of gratitude for all she had especially for those people she loved. What she never fully grasped, was how grateful those who loved her were to have her in their lives.
Cindy’s memorial service will be held at Rivermont Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 11 A.M.