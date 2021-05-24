Local News
Va. Beer Museum’s Saturday night counterpoint: outdoor dancing isn’t just for graduating seniors
It wasn’t only the two-high school prom crowd enjoying the closings of East Main and Chester Streets for a little music and outside dancing the evening of Saturday, May 22nd. The Virginia Beer Museum got in the spirit for the older crowd, perhaps including some prom parents, in the backyard Biergarten to the musical accompaniment of Grindstone.
Grindstone put their collective “nose to it” catering to that older generation’s musical memories of raging adolescence several decades south of what was going on a short stretch down Chester Street.
But despite the generation gap, friskier members of both crowds – perhaps a slightly higher percentage of the graduating seniors – shared a desire to “get on the good foot” as illustrated in these Beer Museum photos providing a counterpoint to our prom night coverage:
Local News
Warren County and Skyline High School Classes of 2021 share a ‘Hollywood Night Under the Stars’
What a long, strange trip the final two years of high school have been for the graduating classes of 2021. Reduced in-school, in-class time, virtual learning at home, and canceled or reduced-capacity athletic and other events once considered business as usual in packed venues. That marks the era of the worldwide Coronavirus Disease-2019 pandemic attributed with the deaths of over 595,000 Americans among nearly 3.5-million fatalities worldwide in about a year and a half.
But with a little parental initiative in cooperation with downtown Front Royal business people and the town government spearheaded by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, Warren County’s graduating classes of 2021 got a Hollywood-themed night to remember “Under the Stars” the evening of Saturday, May 22nd.
Late Saturday afternoon, Royal Examiner found the organizational hub and information center on that evening’s joint Senior Proms of Skyline and Warren County High Schools in Front Royal’s Village Commons area across East Main Street at White Picket Fence/Key Move Properties. Proprietor Sue Laurence was overseeing the final stages of neighboring C&C Frozen Treats couple Will and Nina Huck’s dressing for Prom Night, while her husband and co-designated prom chaperone Chris was on site across the street as the final touches to a “Hollywood Night Under the Stars” setting, and DJ musical accompaniment was underway for the lucky 7 to 11 p.m. Prom Night extravaganza.
We asked the co-organizer and Downtown Ice Cream Man, Will Huck, about the impetus for the evening’s outdoor prom night. He explained that following the public school system’s early decision not to have proms due to the still-strict pandemic guidelines at the time, it was parents of graduating seniors who took the initiative to try and facilitate some kind of open-air-site event where social distancing requirements could be met.
“Since the guidelines have changed, and they only recently changed,” Huck observed of a CDC softening of pandemic precautions as over two-thirds of the nation is now reported having received a COVID-19 vaccination, “there wasn’t enough time for the schools to change direction because they said they weren’t going to be doing proms early on. And some citizens, some local mothers of some seniors reached out, came in, and wanted to put this together, and I said ‘Sure’. So, we moved along the process, working with the Town and the community. This is a community event,” Huck pointed out.
As to the establishment of the Town Commons area between the Gazebo and new Pavilion at the East Main-Chester Street downtown central intersection, Huck noted, “Lori Cockrell brought up the idea at a town council meeting back in February. And when we knew the pavilion was going to be built, I said, yes, we need to do it, and we need to do it on Main Street, and we need to utilize the new pavilion. So, we have it sanctioned over here and laid out where it’s going to be an elegant prom contained into the parking lot area of the Gazebo.
In fact, it was the student’s parents who helped the process along financially and organizationally, Nina Huck observed. “The parents came in and brought water and sodas and gave money. It was 20 dollars here, 50 dollars here, 20 dollars here … We had snacks donated by parents, they would just bring them in and drop them off – they didn’t want any credit. They just wanted to have stuff for the kids to be able to do it. So, it was very much the community coming together, and it’s very humbling to see that happen,” Nina concluded.
“This is a community of our two schools coming together for this special occasion – to make this happen for our seniors who have had a rough year,” Nina’s husband observed of the pandemic-mitigating restrictions through 2020 and the seniors’ final semester of 2021.
Enjoy these additional scenes, including some ‘BAD’ (that means good) group dancing, of Saturday evening’s joint Warren County and Skyline High Schools “Old Hollywood Night Under the Stars” Prom night – Classes of 2021, you earned it!!
Local News
VDOT launches towing and recovery incentive program on I-81 corridor
RICHMOND, Va. – Beginning today (May 24, 2021), Virginia’s Towing and Recovery Incentive Program (TRIP) is up and running on the Interstate 81 corridor. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is applying an innovative solution that will help reduce the amount of time that drivers sit in crash-related congestion.
“Virginia’s economy takes a hit of up to $1,200 for every minute that drivers spend in traffic,” noted VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich. “Incidents are the number-one cause of congestion on I-81, so we can make a real improvement on that interstate by getting lanes reopened more rapidly.”
81 TRIP is an incentive program that partners VDOT with heavy-duty towing and recovery companies to standardize their response to commercial vehicle crashes. The program facilitates safe and quick clearance with improved towing standards, procedures, and training.
VDOT and the Virginia State Police (VSP) in coordination with the members of the Virginia Statewide Traffic Incident Management (STIM) Committee support this program to help to lessen the impact of major traffic incidents while meeting aggressive clearance goals.
81 TRIP pays a $2,500 to $3,500 incentive to a tow company that is able to open a travel lane within 90 minutes of receiving notice to proceed from law enforcement on the scene.
Crash-related delays enact significant impacts on drivers and the environment. This program helps to reduce lost-time costs, improve reliability and lessen the risk of secondary crashes that can occur in vehicle queues. These incidents account for 20% of all highway crashes and become increasingly likely until congestion is cleared.
“Interstate 81 has a high percentage of trucks and rolling to mountainous terrain which contributes to the highest incident-related delay among interstates in Virginia,” explained I-81 Program Delivery Director Dave Covington. “We have seen success with towing incentives on interstates in the Richmond area since 2017, so we expect similar positive results on the I-81 corridor.”
Locally based towing and recovery companies were invited to participate in 81 TRIP. To be eligible, these companies must meet requirements to ensure only well-trained operators with proper heavy-duty equipment are dispatched to large commercial vehicle incidents.
81 TRIP is a part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The more than $2 billion packages of targeted improvements were funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019.
Additional information about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program is available at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps and schedules and details about upcoming and current projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.
81 TRIP Facts and Resources
● To date, 21 companies along the I-81 corridor are approved Towing and Recovery Incentive Program (TRIP) partners.
● Each provider is assigned a portion of the 325-mile corridor. When dispatched to an incident, the towing company must have all of its equipment on scene within 45-60 minutes, depending on the time of day or day of the week.
● 81 TRIP-qualifying companies must be able to respond with a minimum of two heavy-duty wreckers and a support truck. All vehicles must have TRIP-required equipment and personal protective gear for responding personnel.
● TRIP providers are subject to disincentives if they are unable to meet quick-clearance guidelines. The disincentive is a financial penalty that increases the longer an incident continues beyond three hours.
● VDOT has contracted Parsons Transportation Group Inc. to manage the TRIP program. This includes evaluation and training of towing companies; incentives and disincentives; and regular reviews of incident response and safety compliance.
● TRIP has been in place on interstates in the Richmond area since December 2017. An initial study of commercial-vehicle crashes cited a 62-minute average reduction in roadway clearance time. The study, performed by the Virginia Transportation Research Council, is found at http://www.virginiadot.org/vtrc/main/online_reports/pdf/20-r11.pdf
● The Operational Improvements page of Improve81.org has links to additional resources including detailed TRIP requirements, a YouTube video, and the Virginia STIM Committee’s document library.
Community Events
Memorial Day Ceremony and Salute to the Dogs of War returns to Warren County Courthouse grounds
Due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 on the community, the 2021 observance of Memorial Day in Front Royal will be held in front of the courthouse on East Main Street, beginning at noon on Monday, May 31.
Until last year, a ceremony attracting up to 300 onlookers and some 20 participants had been held at the Gazebo further east down East Main Street. For reasons now well known to town residents, organizers Robert MacDougall, a U.S Marine Corps reserve officer, and Malcolm Barr Sr., a veteran of the U.K.’s Royal Air Force, have shortened the ceremony, reduced participation, and ask onlookers – about 30 last year – to abide by state rules governing outdoor activities.
This year, lay preacher Michael Williams will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, recite a blessing to Warren County’s and America’s war dead, adding a blessing of the dogs of war in what is a unique part of the ceremonial. The first dogs entering World War II as aides to U.S. military units were trained in Front Royal.
During the past decade military dogs have become a featured part of Memorial Day in Warren County. This year, the inurned remains of a military dog will be blessed before his assignment to the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter to become part of a permanent shrine honoring military canines.
Cadets from Randolph-Macon Academy will be in attendance during a traditional wreath laying ceremony, flowers donated by Betty Showers, owner of Fussell Florists.
Community Events
Able Forces announces return of Veterans Resource Specialist
Able Forces Foundation will once again be hosting Andre Miller, Resource Specialist, Virginia Veteran and Family Support, Virginia Department of Veteran Services, to assist veterans and their dependents in filing claims for federal and State veteran benefits.
This will take place on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Able Forces Foundation (115 Chester Street, Suite B | Front Royal, VA 22630).
We follow all state and CDC guidelines for your safety. Please call 540-631-9600 to make an appointment.
Local News
Warren County Traffic alert for May 24 – 28, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control, Sunday through Wednesday nights (May 23-26) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 7, westbound – Overnight lane closures for pavement marking, Sunday and Monday nights (May 23-24) from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 605 (Poor House Road) and Route 737 (Thunderbird Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Winchester Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for traffic-signal work at intersections just north and south of Front Royal town limits, 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for grading and drainage work related to safety improvement project between Route 645 (Manassas Run Road) and Front Royal town limits, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated completion December 10.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Chamber News
Turnmeyer Galleries celebrates opening of new store location on Main Street
Turnmeyer Galleries at 407B East Main Street in Front Royal held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 22nd to celebrate the opening of their new store location.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers, welcomed Scott and Pam to Main Street Front Royal.
Turnmeyer Galleries is a Fine Art Boutique Gift Gallery and not just your ordinary boutique gift shop or art gallery, they blend the best of both to offer something for everyone. Stop in and enjoy browsing through the local fine art photography, metalwork, and more. Or look for that perfect gift for yourself or someone else. You’ll love their hand-picked selection of apparel, jewelry, food, soap and bath, housewares, and more.
Turnmeyer Galleries is also the home of Scott Turnmeyer Photography, offering not only the finest photographic prints by Scott from the local area and around the world, but the highest quality portrait services for both those looking for indoor and outdoor services. Want to learn more about photography? Scott utilizes their classroom environment to teach photography classes and provides workshops throughout the region.
Find out more on their website and Facebook page.
