VA Delegate District 31 Race: Steve Foreman’s Vision for Virginia’s Future

Balancing Local Needs with State Progress.

As the House of Delegates District 31 election looms, Democrat Steve Foreman stands out as a voice keen on balancing state-level advancements with the pressing needs of the local communities. In a recent Meet the Candidates session, our publisher, Mike McCool, spoke with Steve Foreman and discussed his vision for the district and what sets him apart from his fellow contenders.

Foreman challenges the longstanding belief that “government is the problem,” noting the vital services it provides, from mail delivery to public safety. Drawing on this perspective, he stresses the importance of understanding and appreciating what the government can offer if managed correctly. Foreman emphasizes that while national politics garner attention, local and state issues often diverge, requiring a distinct approach.

Reaching out to the predominantly rural district, Foreman has prioritized getting to know the issues faced by small farmers. He expresses concern about the drought affecting farmers and discusses potential state aid. He also advocates for leveling the playing field for smaller farmers, who often don’t receive the same tax breaks as larger farming entities.

Foreman’s push for strengthening rural areas is also evident in his emphasis on the rollout of rural broadband. Recognizing it as a tool for fostering telemedicine, remote work, and education, Foreman applauds the Democratic Party’s effort to treat broadband access as a standard utility.

Education remains a linchpin in his campaign, with Foreman stressing the importance of funding public schools and ensuring teachers receive adequate pay and professional development. The candidate also highlights the challenges starting teachers face in securing affordable housing in the district, hinting at potential state-level solutions.

Addressing family needs, Foreman sees affordable childcare and decent wages as pivotal for ensuring quality family time, especially in two-income households. His dedication extends to mental health, acknowledging the recent state budget allocation to this crucial area and endorsing a more holistic approach to tackling substance abuse, merging law enforcement with medical intervention.

Environmentally, Foreman raises concerns over Virginia’s potential exit from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, an accord targeting reduced greenhouse gas emissions and aiding vulnerable communities against climate impacts. This emphasis on the environment, coupled with his stance on bolstering the minimum wage, underscores Foreman’s broader vision of promoting societal well-being.

While the District 31 race sees three candidates vying for the position, Steve Foreman paints a picture of a Virginia where state initiatives harmonize with local needs. Whether it’s addressing rural broadband, uplifting small farmers, or ensuring a greener future, Foreman’s vision stands as a testament to his commitment to the people of District 31.