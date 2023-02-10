Valentine’s Day movies for every taste

Are you planning a cozy night this Valentine’s Day? No matter your taste in movies, there’s a love story to fit the bill. Here are some recommendations to help you find the right film for your romantic vibe.

Old-school romance

Revisit Hollywood’s golden era, a rom-com standard or Jane Austen adaptation.

• Casablanca

• Sleepless in Seattle (make it a double feature by pairing it with An Affair to Remember)

• Sense and Sensibility

Love stories for the whole family

These three titles will delight the young folks and the young at heart.

• The Princess Bride

• Lady and the Tramp

• Shrek

Love in all its forms

Who says love has to be romantic? How about love among friends or the affection you feel for your faithful dog?

• Thelma and Louise

• About a Boy

• Marley & Me

Unlucky in love

If you’re feeling a little cynical about love, try a wry comedy or a flight of fancy.

• The Breakup

• The First Wives Club

• Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Horror

What better time to get spooked than when you’ve got your Valentine’s date to snuggle into?

• Gaslight

• Fatal Attraction

• Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Quirky romance

Try one of these titles if you like your love stories a little out of the ordinary.

• The Big Sick

• Clueless

• Isn’t it Romantic

There you have it. All that remains is to fill a big bowl with popcorn and nestle in with your sweet someone.