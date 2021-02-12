Valentine’s Day trivia quiz

Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, the Ombazi family was celebrating Christmas Eve in a private dining room at the Joyous Delights restaurant. The nearly 50 guests had just finished a delicious feast, and they were all having a great time. Kids and grandparents danced along to a silly song about a family of sharks. Teams of relatives faced off in a lively card game. Cousins played charades, while aunts and uncles told hilarious stories.

However, one beloved member of the family was absent. Jaëlle, who was a famous pop singer, had spent the last few years performing all around the world. The downside of her fame was that she regularly missed important family events, such as the wedding of her cousin, Tatiana.

The Ombazis were very proud of Jaëlle, but they missed her terribly. The young woman always knew how to liven up a party. She could turn even the dullest basement karaoke party into a dynamic performance where every singer felt like a star.

As midnight approached, eager guests of all ages gathered around the Christmas tree to await the arrival of Santa Claus. It was tradition for the jolly old elf to hand out presents. As they waited, a few older relatives relived fond memories of holidays past.

That’s when Octave appeared. Every year, the town’s magical cardinal would visit every holiday party to wish the families of Mount Christmas health and happiness. Often, people would ask the bird to sing a song with his incredible voice. According to legend, he never sings out of tune.

“Please sing something for us, Octave,” the Ombazis requested.

“Gladly,” the bird replied, approaching the microphone. “I’d like to perform a lovely piece that I’m sure you’ve heard.”

As Octave sang the first few notes, the crowd immediately recognized the song. It was Jaëlle’s latest hit, Family is Sacred. Soon, everyone was snapping their fingers, clapping their hands and stomping their feet to the catchy tune. For the final chorus, the group sang along together. It was a heartwarming moment that brought tears to many people’s eyes.

Suddenly, the front door swung open. It was Santa Claus!

“Ho, ho, ho,” he exclaimed. “Good evening, Ombazi family. Are you ready for your gifts?”

“Yes,” they replied with applause.

“Excellent,” Santa said. “But since there are so many of you, I’ll need my assistant Star Fairy to help me. Oh, Star Fairy!”

Everyone turned to watch the arrival of Santa’s assistant. It was Jaëlle! What a wonderful surprise.

The pop star ran over to Tatiana and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

“You know,” Jaëlle said, “when I sing Family is Sacred, I really mean it.”

All the guests were cheering and jumping with joy. Octave, who had planned the whole surprise, watched from above with a smile.

By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague