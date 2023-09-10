Valley Barbell Gym: A Fresh Addition to the Front Royal Fitness Scene

Mayor Lori Cockrell and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nike Foster-Cales extend their hearty welcome to entrepreneur Chris Grady.

Front Royal’s newest fitness haven, the Valley Barbell Gym, held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on September 9th. With the support of Mayor Lori Cockrell, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Niki Foster-Cales, and a sea of eager community members, Chris Grady’s dream establishment is now ready to kickstart the health journey for many.

The relationship between Mayor Cockrell and Grady goes back years, a testament to Grady’s local roots and genuine connection to the community. Cockrell, reminiscing about their history, commented, “I met Chris many years ago. It’s exciting to witness a local like Chris investing in our community. This isn’t just another retail or restaurant venture. This is about health and well-being, and there’s an entire market out there ready for this.”

The Chamber of Commerce, represented by Nike Foster-Cales, echoed the mayor’s sentiments, highlighting their happiness and optimism about Valley Barbell Gym’s success and growth.

Grady, on the other hand, couldn’t be more thrilled about realizing his long-cherished dream. “Fitness changed my life,” he shared, with a clear passion in his voice, “and now I aim to assist anyone and everyone in their quest to get healthier, live longer, and attain their personal goals.”

Chris’s educational background in K-12 Health and PE, combined with his extensive experience in diverse fitness niches – from cardio to free weights and specialized machines – ensures that the Valley Barbell Gym has something to offer for everyone, be it seasoned athletes or young fitness enthusiasts.

In an exclusive conversation with the Royal Examiner, Chris detailed his ambitious plans for the gym. “With the property we’re in, there’s potential to expand. From introducing training packages for youth athletics to reviving the high school sports culture, my vision is to unlock everyone’s maximum potential.”

Grady’s journey from playing football at Shenandoah University to working with top-tier MMA fighters during an internship in Florida reflects his depth of experience and passion for the fitness domain. Having given his all to set up the Valley Barbell Gym in just 30 days, Chris’s dedication shines through.

And for those curious about the logistics? Valley Barbell Gym offers a 24-hour service through a simple app. The cost, contrary to popular belief, is kept affordable at $44/month (with a year’s contract), which includes all facilities, from classes to the inviting ‘burn pit’ aimed at melting away stress and fat.

The Valley Barbell Gym isn’t just another fitness center. It’s the embodiment of Chris Grady’s passion and commitment to fitness, coupled with the love and support of the Front Royal community. Here’s to a healthier and fitter community!