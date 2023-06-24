Valley Baseball League’s All-Star Game: Sunday’s must-watch event for baseball fans – Sunday, June 25th

The Valley Baseball League (VBL) has revealed the rosters for the 2023 All-Star Game, set to take place on June 25th at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal, Virginia. The highly anticipated game will showcase the talent of all teams in the league, divided into North and South Divisions. With an impressive lineup of players, this year’s All-Star Game promises to be a thrilling event for baseball enthusiasts.

North Division: The North Division consists of players from six teams: the Winchester Royals, Purcellville Cannons, New Market Rebels, Strasburg Express, Front Royal Cardinals, and Woodstock River Bandits. Coached by Mike Smith of the Winchester Royals, the North All-Stars are ready to showcase their skills on the field. With Mike Smith’s extensive experience in the Valley League and a coaching career spanning 30 years, the North Division is in capable hands.

South Division: The South Division comprises players from the Culpeper Cavaliers, Harrisonburg Turks, Charlottesville TomSox, Covington Lumberjacks, Waynesboro Generals, and Staunton Braves. Lyndon Coleman, the head coach of the Charlottesville TomSox, will lead the talented South All-Stars. Coleman’s coaching tenure at Pasco Hernando State College and his previous experience with the Winchester Royals have prepared him for this role.

Rosters: The rosters for both divisions are packed with skilled players from various colleges and universities across the country. Some notable players include Mikey Briton from the Purcellville Cannons, Tyler Cox from the Winchester Royals, and Bryce Fisher from the Front Royal Cardinals. Each player brings their unique talents to the field, promising an exciting display of baseball prowess.

Alternates: Additionally, the league has selected alternate players who may step in if needed. They include Ryan Lynch from the Charlottesville TomSox, Daniel Diaz from the Harrisonburg Turks, Alexander Llinas from the Covington Lumberjacks, Jaxon Dalena from the Purcellville Cannons, and Jude Drzemiecki from the New Market Rebels.

Baseball enthusiasts can catch the action-packed All-Star Game live on the Royal Examiner website, starting at 6:45 pm on Sunday. Fans can expect to witness thrilling moments, exceptional plays, and friendly competition as these talented athletes battle it out on the diamond.

The Valley Baseball League’s All-Star Game is a celebration of the league’s talent and a showcase of the future stars of baseball. With exceptional coaching and a roster brimming with skilled players, the North and South Divisions are ready to deliver a memorable game. Whether you’re a die-hard baseball fan or simply enjoy the thrill of the sport, be sure to tune in and witness the excitement of the VBL All-Star Game.