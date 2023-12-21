Valley Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Announce New Five-Year Network Agreement

After working for several months on a new contract, Valley Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield today announced a new agreement that will keep Valley Health physicians and hospitals in Anthem’s provider networks. The new agreement provides Anthem customers uninterrupted, in-network access to Valley Health caregivers and services through 2028; additional details of the new agreement were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to announce a new long-term agreement with Anthem that ensures in-network access to the physicians and caregivers our patients know and trust,” said Valley Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Nantz. “We appreciate Anthem’s trust in Valley Health as their partner and willingness to make the investment in high-quality healthcare for their members and are pleased to bring this matter to a close.”

Anthem is the largest health insurer in Virginia, and it was essential that Valley Health reach an agreement to serve thousands of community members who rely on Anthem or other Blue Cross and Blue Shield affiliates for their health insurance.

“We are excited to extend our collaborative relationship with Valley Health for another five years as we work together to tackle healthcare affordability and improve lives and communities for the thousands of Virginians we mutually serve,” said Monica Schmude, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia. “We will continue to strive toward extending our alliance to make sure our members are supported with care plans built upon whole health and inspired wellness.”

The negotiation included the implementation of digital connectivity simplifying system requirements and streamlining business processes while also continuing to focus on value-based care options that place an emphasis on quality care at affordable rates.

The new agreement applies to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members enrolled in employer-based, Health Insurance Exchange, Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage plans.

Valley Health encourages patients with any additional questions to call 1-866-414-4576. Anthem members can call Member Services using the phone number on the back of their member I.D. card.