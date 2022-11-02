Valley Health and Ensemble Health Partners announce strategic revenue cycle partnership

Valley Health System and Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”) announced today that they are partnering to optimize the nonprofit health system’s revenue cycle operations. Ensemble is the industry leader in revenue cycle management, bringing a combination of innovative technologies and exceptional operators to drive financial performance improvement and world-class patient experiences.

“An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle paired with our people is a proven model that has consistently delivered significant financial improvement for the health systems we serve,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “We are thrilled to partner with a trusted name in healthcare that shares in our mission of redefining the possible and our vision of creating excellence and innovation in patient care.”

“We are excited to welcome Ensemble and leverage their expertise and technological innovation in revenue cycle management, a critical part of our operation,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz. “Our strategic partnership supports Valley Health’s mission to serve our community by improving health through high quality, accessible, affordable health care.”

Valley Health, like hospitals and health systems nationwide, is working to rebound from COVID-19 related financial losses due to lower procedural volumes, supply chain issues and staffing challenges from the pandemic. “We are confident that Ensemble’s infusion of new technology and customer service will create efficiencies and also improve the patient experience,” said Nantz.

Ensemble partners with nearly 300 hospitals across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process and customer service, allowing providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care and the patient experience.

“The great work that our revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to the positive outcomes for patients and communities,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer of Ensemble. “Valley Health, along with the Ensemble team, shares a strong commitment to creating excellent patient experiences. It is a privilege to serve as their trusted strategic revenue cycle partner.”

To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about Valley Health, visit ValleyHealthLink.com.