Local News
Valley Health announces Paycheck Protection Plan to retain staff impacted by COVID-19 closures
As Valley Health System has worked diligently to prepare for and treat COVID-19 patients and protect patients, staff and the community from virus exposure, leaders acknowledge the difficulty of sustaining payroll for its workforce when many of the not-for-profit system’s services have been curtailed or temporarily suspended. Valley Health has announced a Paycheck Protection Plan, including a number of workforce and compensation changes for its more than 6,000 caregivers, and committed necessary resources from reserve funds to retain and pay staff for the next 90 days at a minimum. Chief among these changes is Valley Health’s commitment to maintain at a minimum 70% of the base pay for all full time and part time employees who may be experiencing a reduction in their work hours due to COVID-19.
“We are experiencing a profound ‘perfect storm’ of factors which are significantly impacting our community’s use of our healthcare services,” said Mark H. Merrill, Valley Health President and CEO. “There is also uncertainty about the predicted volume and timing of ‘peak’ COVID-19 cases, which makes it difficult to predict when infection risks will decline in our community and services may safely resume. We are taking steps to continue to serve our community now, through the pandemic and beyond.”
Valley Health’s swift embrace of social distancing and flattening the curve has successfully reduced personal interaction across all sites of care. In the last month, the health system has postponed elective surgeries and procedures, non-urgent outpatient visits and outpatient diagnostic testing at its six hospitals. Valley Health’s wellness and fitness centers and outpatient rehabilitation sites have closed, inpatient and outpatient volumes across the system have dropped dramatically, and Valley Health physician practices report a high number of cancellations and patient no-shows. Despite efforts to boost telemedicine services and virtual patient care as a safe alternative to in-office care, patient visits remain significantly below pre-COVID-19 levels.
“Valley Health’s employee-caregivers are our single most important asset,” said Joseph F. Silek, Chair of the Valley Health System Board of Trustees; “accordingly, the top priority of the board and the management team is to assure they are retained to the fullest extent possible during this especially challenging time.”
To maintain its valued workforce, Valley Health is initiating strategies including: a system-wide hiring freeze for non-essential positions, reduced hours for certain non-essential staff, required use of paid time off, adjustments in employee compensation including postponing annual merit pay increases, and deferring all non-essential capital spending. In addition to the above steps, the Valley Health Board of Trustees has authorized up to an additional $50 million to supplement employee pay over the next 90 days. The goals are to minimize the impact on employees and enable the organization to retain staff until normal operations can resume.
“We are taking these steps to ensure that Valley Health remains a financially strong organization, and more importantly, to ensure that we are well-positioned to fulfill our mission to provide safe, quality care to our friends, neighbors and loved ones, today and into the future,” Merrill said. “At a time when many local businesses are laying off employees or closing, hundreds of health systems nationally are furloughing large portions of their workforce, and record numbers of Americans are filing for unemployment, Valley Health is committed to standing by our employees and community, and minimizing the impact of this pandemic.”
“We are cautiously optimistic that these short-term measures will keep Valley Health in a strong position, so we can quickly and efficiently ramp back up to capacity when this crisis ends,” Merrill continued. “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this pandemic as we remain steadfast in our commitment to serving our community by improving health.”
Valley Health is a not-for-profit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands, and western Maryland. Valley Health includes six hospitals, more than 50 physician practices, Urgent Care centers, regional medical transport services, home health services, and outpatient rehabilitation and fitness centers in six communities. Visit www.valleyhealthlink.com
Local News
Action needed for Social Security beneficiaries with dependents and who do not file tax returns to receive $500 per child payment
“Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients who don’t file tax returns will start receiving their automatic Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department soon.
People receiving benefits who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes, and have qualifying children under age 17, however, should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment. They should immediately go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here section to provide their information.
Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries with dependent children and who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes need to act by Wednesday, April 22, in order to receive additional payments for their eligible children quickly. SSI recipients need to take this action by later this month; a specific date will be available soon.
By taking this proactive step to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment. If beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, their payment at this time will be $1,200. People would then be required to file the tax year 2020 tax return to obtain the additional $500 per eligible child.
Social Security and SSI recipients with qualifying children who do not normally file taxes need to take action now. Immediately go to IRS.gov so that you will receive the full amount of the Economic Impact Payments you and your family are eligible for.
People with Direct Express debit cards who enter information at the IRS’s website should complete all the mandatory questions, but they may leave the bank account information section blank as Treasury already has their Direct Express information on file.
Additionally, any new beneficiaries since January 1, 2020, of either Social Security or SSI benefits, who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, will also need to go to the IRS’s Non-Filers website to enter their information as they will not receive automatic payments from Treasury.”
Local News
Take a bite out of hunger (with just $10) on April 29th through Rotary Fast
Happy National Volunteer Week!
Passionate volunteers around the world are invited to join together this week to help raise money for the hungry, even while we are stuck at home and not able to engage in our normal volunteering! Those with hunger challenges are even more at risk during the COVID-19 crisis. Rotary Fast is a day of Fasting (with a $10 pledge) on April 29th. Don’t worry–if you don’t want to experience the hunger pains that millions feel every day of the year, simply donate $20 and be a non-fasting member of the “R-Fast” Tribe!
- Watch the video below and visit rotaryfast.com to learn more.
- Visit our event page and please click “going” to show that you are supporting (and share!). Participate by pledging to fast on 4/29/20 with a donation of $10 (you’re invited to pay $20 to be a non-fasting supporter). This fundraiser is a way for Rotary clubs all over the world to invite communities to work together (while apart) under one umbrella to create their own Rotary Fast fundraisers (clubs from Clarke County VA to Kampala, Uganda are participating).
- Know that your donation AND your help by inviting your friends to participate will literally keep children and their caretakers on the other side of the world and right here in the Shenandoah Valley fed throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Visit rotaryfast.com to pledge your fasting to support the local or global hunger initiative of your choice. Check back daily as clubs are in the process of signing up on the rotaryfast.com website to raise money for hunger initiatives closest to their hearts. Locally, Clarke County is hosting an R-Fast to raise funds for FISH of Clarke County. FISH is a Christian ministry that provides support for neighbors in need such as food, clothing, transportation, emergency financial assistance, and integration into the community through the efforts of a committed network of volunteers.
The Rotary Fast initiative is being sponsored by The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (RCNSV), a club chartered in 2019 to unite service-minded residents of Rotary District 7570, Area One whose schedules don’t allow them to meet during the day. The RCNSV is nicknamed “The Area ONE|ders” and members hope that “Rotary Fast” will unify the entire organization as one through this initiative that enables each club to raise funds for many projects under one simple platform.
“We believe that Rotary has the opportunity to lead nonprofits in finding creative ways to help during this crisis and hope clubs will benefit from Rotary Fast’s ability to help them easily raise money for those who are in need now more than ever,” shared RCNSV President Doug Sexton.
The uniqueness of this fundraising platform is that it enables individual clubs to choose hunger relief efforts close to their hearts, in their own communities or on the other side of the world. Beth Medved Waller, President-Elect of RCNSV (and founder of the nonprofit WHAT MATTERS), has had a long-standing dream to develop global fundraising platforms to showcase the good works of nonprofits around the world while increasing awareness and raising funds for relief efforts. That dream is about to become a reality through her creation of Rotary Fast. “My passion is to launch inspiring initiatives that can be duplicated to help fund any worthy cause. I’m thrilled to be able to partner with Rotary to help others fund projects they are passionate about.”
Contact Beth at beth@whatmattersw2.com if you know of a Rotary club interested in participating or log online to rotaryfast.com to pledge to fast to support their own club’s R-Fast which will help to feed Maisha Home and Front Royal Light Up Academy children in Uganda. The youth are especially in need now because their primary sponsor, Herbie Kawuma, is a performing artist and all of his concerts that fund Light up Life has been canceled.
Local News
The Royal Cinemas marquee tells its and our collective pandemic story
After reviewing our photo-chronicling of Front Royal’s Royal Cinemas marquee during the COVID-19 Emergency Management pandemic response and governor’s orders, we contacted the Park Theater-based Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center owner Rick Novak to see how he and his staffs were traversing the lockdown landscape.
As with many in downtown Front Royal, as well as on Main Streets across America, things certainly aren’t proceeding as normal for his businesses. But as of April 17, a month after he closed, Novak said he has been able to continue to pay his 24 employees, 15 at the bowling center, and 9 at the theater as if his businesses were still open.
“We were fortunate enough to have had some reserves on hand in the company checking account, so we continued to pay our staff at both locations since our closing. We can continue to do that for another 4 to 6 weeks if needed, but after that, the money will be gone.” But it hasn’t just been money for nothing, Novak noted.
“We’ve been able to catch up on projects at both places that we didn’t have time for when we were open,” Novak said of some physical plant work.
And cleaning continues to be a priority, as it became prior to the statewide order on social gatherings and non-essential business closings across the commonwealth.
“We were already doing a lot of cleaning before, but when we closed, we took it to a whole other level. We were cleaning every seat in the theater before and after shows, and it was the same at the bowling alley where we were cleaning all the balls, everything.
“We’re at the same point as the state, the country and localities everywhere are. At some point, the money is going to run out. But we have to be careful about what we do. We’re starting to get some cautiously optimistic news here, even in Northern Virginia. We have to look at how to get this thing going again – but at what cost?
“While there is so much we don’t know, there are a lot of things we do seem to know. Almost from the start, it seems to have been about 98% survivable,” Novak pointed out of the 2% to 3.4% fatality rates reported throughout general national populations worldwide.
But as also reported worldwide, it is specific age and at-risk health groups that face a harsher, perhaps fatal, medical experience of COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease-2019).
And it was the uncertainty early on as the pandemic reached America, that Novak, like business owners across the nation, struggled with.
“We wrestled every time with the decision – do we stay open, should we close as the recommended restrictions varied? First, it was groups of over 100, then 10. The governor actually did us a favor by saying ‘just close’,” Novak observed of the now-controversial legal mandate of “non-essential” business closings. Royal Cinemas closed its doors on March 18, following the governor’s order of not more than ten people gathered in a public place.
As for any additional free time he has, Novak says he visits webinars of various trade associations – “What am I supposed to be doing as to applying for small business assistance,” he said of the evolving economic stimulus and recovery options on the table at various governmental levels.
He cited several areas he has explored, including two through the Small Business Administration (SBA). Those are the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and another known as “E-Idle” for the acronym EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance), as well as bank refinancing options on mortgage payments.
And in an update on Monday, April 20, Novak told Royal Examiner, “Our Bank, First Bank, helped us to get the PPP loans – a HUGE thank you to Susan Ralls and the First Bank staff,” Novak said.
“But a lot of us are out here alone and some small businesses operate kind of hand to mouth, still have mortgages to deal with and don’t need to take on more debt,” Novak observed of the difficult financial landscape being traversed, adding, “So, it’s juggling a lot of things. Have I had time to sit at home bored? – Not yet.”
On a positive note, he said that he has heard from many customers of both his businesses reaching out to say how much they want to come back and asking how they can help.
“I think the best way to do that will be to be there for us as we reopen and shortly after, throughout the summer. The bank accounts will be depleted, and we will need their help,” he observed of the unprecedented economic environment small businesses are now navigating.
“At the earliest, I think we might hope to reopen by mid-May. We are ready to reopen immediately at either location if somehow that is possible,” he observed, adding, “At the theater, we will likely book some repertory titles to put on the screen until the studios can adjust their release schedules to accommodate the worldwide and United States economies being reopened. When reopening, we will practice social distancing at both businesses. Hopefully, this will give our customers a level of comfort to come out and enjoy the theater and bowling center.”
A marquee message
Before closing our conversation, we noted the evolution of the Royal Cinemas marquee from its final shows to the posting of the message of hope and perseverance that remains. Of the last three movie titles posted for showings at Royal Cinemas – “I Still Believe”, “Onward” and “The Invisible Man” – we suggested they kind of relate to Royal Cinemas’ current posted message “We Will Get Through This Together But Apart” because now we’re all sort of Invisible Men and Women trying to remain optimistic as we move onward under pandemic response guidelines.
Coincidence or movie scheduling with an eye on available titles and our looming pandemic response crisis, we asked Novak.
Coincidence, he assured us – though perhaps a cosmic one, we agreed.
Local News
American Cancer Society Baltimore Hope Lodge offers respite for UMMC health care workers amid COVID-19 surge
At a time when many health systems are turning to community partners for support, the American Cancer Society has stepped in to offer free housing at its Hope Lodges across the U.S. for health care staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. ACS is adapting to keep pace with the escalating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and now has room to provide temporary respite for health care workers during the crisis.
In March, the American Cancer Society (ACS) made the heartbreaking decision to suspend the program that offers housing to cancer patients at more than 30 Hope Lodge facilities across the country, including Baltimore Hope Lodge. After consultation with medical experts and CDC guidelines, ACS recognized it was no longer able to ensure patient safety as the coronavirus continued to rapidly spread across the country. As rooms sat empty, ACS recognized a need that could be filled by offering its Hope Lodges for free to health care workers during the crisis.
In Baltimore, ACS is partnering with the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) to provide rooms for its health care workers to stay overnight or rest in between shifts when it is impractical to go home. Baltimore Hope Lodge features 26 guest rooms, a great room, full kitchen and laundry facilities and is located at 636 West Lexington Street, next to the UMMC downtown campus.
“Our staff has been working tirelessly to care for patients fighting the COVID-19 virus while still caring for many patients with other medical conditions,” said Alison G. Brown, MPH, Interim President of the University of Maryland Medical Center Downtown Campus and President of the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus. “We are extremely grateful to the American Cancer Society for making Hope Lodge available as temporary housing for our clinical staff who might not be able to go home to their families after completing their shifts. The ACS has been a longtime partner of our Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, and we are most thankful to have their continued partnership during these very challenging times.”
In 2019, Hope Lodges across the U.S. provided more than 500,000 nights of free lodging to more than 29,000 guests, saving them a total of more than $50 million. Many patients of the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Maryland Proton Treatment Center have stayed at Hope Lodge while they are receiving treatment.
“The American Cancer Society had to make the heartbreaking decision to temporarily suspend our Hope Lodge services to cancer patients because a community living situation, as we have at the lodge, was too great a risk to cancer patients who are vulnerable and immuno-compromised,” said Tswana Sewell, executive director of the American Cancer Society, Maryland and Washington, DC. “The American Cancer Society’s mission has always been about saving lives and supporting our local communities, including the hospitals with which we partner, in any way we can. We are very grateful that by opening the doors of Baltimore Hope Lodge to University of Maryland Medical Center health care workers, we can do our part to meet an important need and help fight COVID-19. Conveniently, Baltimore Hope Lodge is located next door to the University of Maryland’s downtown campus.”
Cancer hasn’t stopped, and neither has the American Cancer Society
Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the American Cancer Society continues to be available, 24/7 as an invaluable resource for providing most accurate, up-to-date COVID-19 information at a time when cancer patients are more vulnerable than ever. “Nearly 80% of our incoming calls and live chats to our National Cancer Information Center during March were related to COVID-19,” states Sewell. “We have also moved many of our programs to a virtual platform, including Reach To Recovery, Cancer Survivors Network, Springboard Beyond Cancer, Personal Health Manager, “tlc” – Tender Loving Care®, Caregiver Video Series and Patient Navigation.
Those looking for cancer resources can reach the American Cancer Society’s National Cancer Information Center 24/7 at 800.227.2345 or find information, including how to give, at www.cancer.org. To donate specifically to the #HopeLodge program, go to www.cancer.org/hopelodgefund.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 20, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Legislative Update
Congressman Ben Cline – Town Hall April 20,2020
Congressman Ben Cline held a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall on April 20, 2020. In this Town Hall, Congressman Cline invited Virginia’s SBA Director, Carl Knoblock, and Delegate Chris Runion to join him.
While millions of Americans have experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus, small businesses have borne the economic brunt of this pandemic because of social distancing and stay-at-home orders. Resources made available by the Federal Government to help keep small businesses solvent during these difficult times and questions from small business owners about the realities they are facing are included.
King Cartoons
Wind: 15mph WSW
Humidity: 38%
Pressure: 29.57"Hg
UV index: 4
58/42°F
61/52°F