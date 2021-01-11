Local News
Valley Health, Health Department and Shenandoah University collaborate to vaccinate
Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District have announced they will begin offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to some individuals in the Virginia Department of Health’s Tier 1b population – specifically those 75 and over, police, and K-12 teachers and staff – at several locations in the region beginning as early as Wednesday, January 13.
Starting next week, Valley Health will be opening four vaccination PODs (Points of Distribution) in the Lord Fairfax Health District – Winchester, Woodstock, Front Royal and Luray.
In Winchester, vaccinations will be given at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center in collaboration with Shenandoah University. Three additional PODs for community vaccination will operate at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, and a drive- through clinic at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
A vaccination “pilot day” will take place at Shenandoah University on Tuesday for a small group of individuals before the clinic officially starts Wednesday morning.
A statewide vaccination registration system is being developed and is expected to be available on Monday, January 11, 2021. At that point, specific dates, times, locations and registration information will be available for eligible Tier 1b individuals. The registration process will allow individuals to reserve a time slot for their vaccination at all Valley Health sites. More information will be available at www.valleyhealthlink.com once the PODs are operational.
Since mid-December, Valley Health has administered the two-part Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to hospital and community caregivers, with assistance from Shenandoah University health professions faculty and students, and a variety of other community volunteers. “Over the last three weeks we have vaccinated nearly 6,000 healthcare workers and community providers, and are eager to get vaccine into more arms within our community,” said Jeffrey Feit, MD, Vice President-Population Health at Valley Health. “Our caregivers are doing a remarkable job treating ever-higher numbers of COVID-19 patients, but it is stressful and unsustainable. We are hopeful that widespread acceptance of this safe and effective vaccine will bring caseloads under control and allow us to get back to normal life.”
“Despite our best efforts to urge universal masking, social distancing and hand washing, COVID-19 continues to spike in our region, particularly among the elderly,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Medical Director Colin Greene, MD. “We have two highly effective vaccines in hand, ready to administer. If you are 75 or older, work in law enforcement or in K-12 education, please schedule a vaccination immediately. The sooner we can approach herd immunity in our regional community, the sooner we’ll be able to return to life as we knew it.”
Establishing a POD vaccination clinic at Shenandoah University offers capacity and convenience for the community and the faculty, students and other volunteers. Officials expect to administer at least 1,200 to 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses each day at SU, with another 1,000 per week combined at the three clinics in Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties.
“Our faculty, staff and health professions students are honored to be a part of the response to this community health crisis through our longstanding partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District,” said Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons, PhD. “We all have a role in advancing the health of our most vulnerable community members, our neighbors, and our families and we are proud to serve the community in this essential role.”
Local News
No-cost COVID vaccination offered to persons 75 and older – Boyce Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall
The Clarke County Health Department, Lord Fairfax Health District, will offer no-cost COVID Vaccines, Monday, January 11 and Friday, January 15, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon, while supplies last, at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 7 S. Greenway Ave, Boyce, VA to those 75 and older.
“With the outstanding collaboration of community partners, we in the northern Shenandoah Valley have made substantial progress in Phase 1a of the COVID vaccination campaign,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene. “That progress, plus the Governor’s recent directive to ‘put shots in arms’ will allow us to start phase 1b, which will include all persons over age 75 as well as law enforcement, education staff, food and agriculture workers, and other essential worker groups, starting on Monday January 11. This will be the first of a large number of vaccine offerings through the winter and spring.”
This Point of Dispensing (POD) operation will begin to serve the over 75 population, who are most at risk of death from COVID-19 disease. It will be the first of many such “open PODs” that will serve the elderly and at-risk groups in the next several months, so if you miss this one, there will be many more. In addition, specific PODs will be arrange that are tailored and located to serve essential worker groups.
Persons vaccinated in this group will have arrangements made to receive their second vaccine as well. Where a household couple contains at least one spouse or partner over age 75, vaccination will be offered to both.
To protect yourself and healthcare workers, please wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Everyone is encouraged to continue safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19: cloth face-coverings or masks, distancing, washing hands well and often, and avoiding gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household. Also, to avoid overcrowding, LFHD recommends people stagger their arrival times, with last names starting with A to J arrive between 8 and 10 a.m., and K to Z between 10 a.m. and noon. If demand exists and supplies permit, vaccinations may continue beyond noon.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.
Local News
Governor Northam announces new steps to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Governor Ralph Northam announced new actions to support the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution program and accelerate the pace of vaccinations across Virginia.
Governor Northam is taking the following steps to help providers increase the rate of vaccinations as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible:
Vaccination goal. Governor Northam set an initial goal of vaccinating 25,000 Virginians each day when supply allows.
‘Use it or lose it’ model. Medical facilities will be required to put the vaccine they receive into arms as soon as possible, or risk having future vaccine allotments reduced.
Danny T.K. Avula to lead vaccination efforts in Virginia. Governor Northam appointed Dr. Avula, who serves as director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments to coordinate work between state officials, local health departments, hospitals, and private providers.
Expanded priority groups. Governor Northam announced that K-12 teachers and child care workers will be among the next priority groups to receive vaccinations after Group A, and outlined the populations that will be included in Groups B and C.
Elevating the Virginia National Guard. As the Commonwealth receives more doses, the Virginia National Guard will provide logistical support and help local health departments will administering vaccines.
“Getting Virginians vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to end this pandemic, rebuild our economy, and move our Commonwealth forward,” said Governor Northam. “By setting clear goals and appointing Dr. Avula to spearhead our vaccination program, we will have a clear vision of how this effort—the largest public vaccination campaign in modern history—is progressing. I plan to get vaccinated when my turn comes, and I encourage Virginians to do the same.”
Governor Northam also announced the next priority populations to receive vaccinations, based in part on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations form the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The Virginia Department of Health is developing an online portal to help people understand how to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Group B includes frontline essential workers in specific industries, K-12 teachers and staff, childcare providers, adults age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant labor camps. Additional information about Group B, which is expected to start near the end of January, is available here.
Group C includes other essential workers, adults age 65 and older, and people age 16-64 with certain medical conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Additional information about Group C is available here.
Local News
Girls Basketball Skyline vs Warren County HS – January 8, 2021
Did you miss the game on Friday night? The Girl’s Basketball game, Skyline vs Warren County, was live-streamed by Royal Examiner and you can watch the replay here.
Last week Royal Examiner live-streamed basketball games played at Skyline High School:
- January 4th – Skyline HS vs William Monroe HS – both Girl’s JV and Varsity
- January 6th – Skyline HS vs Manassas Park – Boys Varsity
- January 8th – Skyline HS vs Warren County HS – both Girl’s JV and Varsity
Local News
Girls Basketball Warren County vs. George Mason: January 6, 2021
Warren County High School’s varsity girl’s basketball team had their first home game of the season against George Mason on Wednesday, January 6th. The varsity game resulted in a loss for WC with a final score of 26-50. Despite this only being the team’s second game of the season, they showed strong cohesiveness on the court and maintained a fierce attitude throughout the entirety of the game against the Mustangs. Kara Mondrone and Jamie Kelly led the team with 9 points each.
The WCHS girls JV team also played a hard-fought game against the Mustangs that ended in a 21-31 loss. The JV game was refreshingly high-energy and highlighted skill players such as Ariel Rogers and Olivia Lambert. Rogers finished the game with 7 points and was one of the key offensive players of the night.
WCHS is celebrating Senior Night for girls basketball and the WC cheer team on Wednesday, January 13th. Any fans who are not able to attend Warren County’s home games can go to www.sportscopelive.com to watch the live stream. The live stream, which is hosted by Wildcats Live!, includes exciting play-by-play commentary and excellent video quality.
Local News
Warren County Educational Endowment awards $36,534.56 in grants to Warren County Public Schools
The Warren County Educational Endowment awarded 11 grants for 2020 totaling $36,534.56 to the Warren County Public School System.
Grants were awarded for the following projects:
- Mindfulness Journaling – Jamie Dusing/WCMS – $770 – The goal of this program is to integrate mindfulness into the daily writing practice of students. Now, more than ever, students are struggling with social and emotional behaviors. Many do not have the resources or the strategies to deal with their new “norm”. As an English teacher, Ms. Dusing has been trying to incorporate daily writing into the students’ routines. A mindfulness journal for each student would allow for students, both hybrid and virtual, to have access to a resource that would teach them strategies for coping, while also practicing their writing skills. Students would write in their mindfulness journal daily and share submissions (on a volunteer basis) in the writing community, which has been built as a classroom.
- STEM Exploration – Michelle Edwards/SMS – $1,869.56 – The goal of this program is to increase the rigor for the Gifted and Talented students and provide them with STEM activities. This project includes creating take-home STEM packets, if needed,
due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as offer differentiation of instruction to multiple levels of sixth through eighth grades.
- The Drum Circle Project – Sally Meredith/SHS – $700 – This program seeks to improve students’ physical health through cardio exercise while also adding in social and emotional learning. Research shows that cardio drumming not only provides students with a unique form of physical activity, but also helps students access their right brain which controls emotions and relaxation, which can lead to better self-regulation, improved focus, and a reduction in anxiety. Studies have shown that students with disabilities benefit from the use of percussion equipment showing improvement in both fine and gross motor skills, communication skills, social skills, ability to relax, creativity, focus, self-regulation and lowered aggressive behaviors. Additionally, drumming provides physical exercise that is available to all students of all physical ability levels.
- Instrumental Music Classes – Pam Dyke/SMS and WCMS – $5,000 – The goal of this program is to improve students’ playing skills by bringing in professional musicians to offer master classes in person and/or online. Teaching instrumental music virtually and with a COVID-19 mitigation plan in place is extremely challenging. Band directors are looking for any method which will give student musicians more instructional time and more specialized instruction on their instrument. The plan is to use an updated Master Class format, due to the hybrid schedule. Professional musicians from the local area will be brought in for each of these instruments: flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, French horn, trombone, baritone/tuba, and percussion. When possible, these classes would occur in person at each school, with any virtual students participating via Google Meet. Each session would be recorded for future use.
- STEM Kits for Gifted and Talented Students – Denise Walton and Lisa Rudacille/School Board – $1,800 – The project goal is to provide enrichment activities for identified elementary gifted and talented students throughout the division. In order to meet the needs of gifted students, whether they receive instruction in person or virtually, gifted-endorsed teachers will be planning monthly enrichment activities to meet their unique learning needs. STEM kits will be created to provide gifted students the opportunity to engage in STEM-focused projects remotely. Kits will go home monthly, each with a different STEM focus. The kits will contain materials to be used in open-ended projects and investigations.
- Generation Genius Web-Based Science Program – Missy Johnson/HJBES – $995 – Generation Genius provides access to science lessons, unit vocabulary, quizzes, science reading materials, DIY activities, discussion questions, teacher guides and exit tickets. Each lesson provides videos and hands on activities. This year, teachers are searching for high quality resources that can help students regardless of their mode of instruction. While nothing replaces hands-on experiments, Generation Genius will help all of the students of Hilda J. Barbour experience science in a format that is conducive to this year’s learning environment. In fifth grade, students will not only use the videos and exit tickets in their daily lessons, but some of the hands-on activities will be implemented within the classroom whenever possible, given the current COVID-19 restrictions. Discussion questions will be posted on Schoology as often as possible to spark investigative learning. Reading materials provided by Generation Genius will be used to integrate language arts into the science curriculum whenever appropriate.
- Skyline High School Robotics Club – Stephanie Scriva/ SHS – $5,000 – The goal of this project is to foster the imaginations and curiosity of Club members and build a community of creativity, cooperation, and collaboration with a STEM focus. Front Royal isn’t known for its technology industries. Students at SHS do not have the same opportunities as students in Northern Virginia when it comes to easy access to industry engineers and internships. The SHS Robotics Club gives students that opportunity. It allows students from this rural community to have hands-on engineering, coding, and robotics experiences in a dynamic and challenging environment. Students learn to be a part of a team and develop problem solving skills that will be used for the rest of their lives. An additional goal of the team is to increase robotics awareness in the community to inspire future generations to get into the diverse and evolving field of robotics.
- Brain Breaks for Kids – Grace Croson/SMS – $800 – This program will provide stimulating games and activities for students. Students need small breaks during the school day in ways that engage them and allow them to do hands on activities. The grant will be used to purchase STEM activities, educational toys and games, puzzles, and other items to keep students engaged.
- Emergency STAT Packs and Equipment – Whitney Ulibarri/WCHS – $2,600 – The goal of this project is the education and application of proper injury treatment and lifesaving equipment. The emergency STAT Pack and equipment that will be purchased include rapid form vacuum splints, a red emergency medical “STAT Pack” bag, and lifesaving items to fill the bag including, but not limited to, an oxygen tank, pulse oximeter, blood pressure cuff, stethoscope, cervical collar, and various airway and respiratory kits. All of the above-mentioned items are already part of, or would become part of, the class curriculum and clinical usage.
- HALO (Helping All Little Ones Read) – Bryan Mosher/ WCMS – $10,000 – It is the overall project goal to provide books to all Warren County children from birth to their sixth birthday. Research overwhelming indicates that children who are exposed to books and reading at an early age (0 to 5) are more likely to be successful in school and in life. This program is a partnership between the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, The Warren Coalition, What Matters, and Warren County Public Schools. Each month HALO will mail a high quality, age appropriate book to all registered children (addressed to them) at no cost to the child’s family. Children will receive an award winning book each month until they turn six years old.
- Community STEM Outreach – Jennifer Davis/WCMS – $7,000 – This program will provide WCMS families an opportunity to connect with their family and other WCMS families while participating in engaging STEM challenges. This year, families will register for a WCMS Virtual Family STEM Night through online registration and receive a STEM challenge supply kit. The kit will contain all the supplies needed to participate in the STEM challenge. Families will have a certain amount of time to complete the challenge and upload a video of their finished project to the WCMS Facebook page. Families who participate will be entered in a drawing to win STEM related prizes. Leftover funds from the virtual STEM night will be used to purchase STEM kits and supplies for our science classrooms and for future hands-on Family STEM Nights.
The Endowment is a catalyst for improving the education and learning environment in Warren County Public Schools. Sometimes it takes private support of public efforts to incubate an idea or a new approach that helps students compete in a global marketplace, instills passion for life-long learning, and sparks a vision to strive for success. Programs funded by the Endowment are sponsored by our school system and are consistent with its mission and direction. They are intended to initiate sustained improvement in the fundamental capability of the school system and enhance the attractiveness of the community through the promotion of educational excellence.
Endowment President Doug Stanley stated, “The Warren County Educational Endowment maintains its commitment to its mission of helping the local school system support high level and creative programs for our children. The Board was again extremely excited to see the cooperation shown by the teachers in developing the grant proposals, many with cross collaboration of disciplines. It was an even more difficult task this year with the impacts of COVID-19. With these eleven grant awards, we feel that the Endowment has been able to provide additional tools to our dedicated teachers to continue to push innovation for our students in their Trek-to-Excellence.”
According to School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger, “The Warren County Educational Endowment continues to be a great partner of Warren County Public Schools. Without this partnership, many programs and opportunities may be pushed to the wayside. The funding provided by the Endowment enables our school system to create exciting learning opportunities, develops strong community-based programs, and creates a supportive learning environment. I am excited to partner with such a dedicated group that has a vision and desire to see our schools succeed. This year, the Endowment is funding projects related to health sciences, performing arts, entrepreneurship, social-emotional learning, environmental stewardship, and accessibility. The Endowment’s direct impact on our division is immeasurable. We are thankful for their support.”
Since 1996, the Endowment has awarded 167 grants totaling $581,824.97. Persons interested in supporting the Endowment can contact the Endowment or make a donation at wceducationalendowment.org.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – January 5, 2021
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- improved testing
- cases will rise in the coming months
- vaccines will take time
- 110,000 does each week coming to Virginia
- vaccine priority – healthcare workers, long-term care residents, essential workers
- get vaccinated as soon as possible
- look for information on when vaccines will be available in your community
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph ESE
Humidity: 63%
Pressure: 30.22"Hg
UV index: 0
52/32°F
54/30°F